43 Monochrome Murals And Artworks By Alex Senna That Question Loneliness And Social Connection
Alex Senna’s murals rely on deeper messaging rather than bold colors or shapes to evoke meaning. The Brazilian visual artist, born in São Paulo, has become known for his large-scale black-and-white works, where elongated figures, quiet expressions, and simple gestures turn walls into emotional scenes. Working mainly in monochrome, Senna creates pieces that feel both personal and universal, touching on solitude, affection, memory, and the many small human connections that shape everyday life.
Since 2009, Senna has been leaving his reflective visual stories in public spaces around the world. His murals have appeared in more than 28 countries, from busy city streets to smaller community settings, often through festivals, cultural institutions, and independent projects. His work has also been shown in solo exhibitions in cities such as São Paulo, London, Chicago, Turin, Taipei, and Seoul, earning him international recognition in the urban art scene.
Scroll down to see Senna's murals and canvas work, and don't forget to vote on your favorites.
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“Acrobatas,” 2022
Made during the Augsburg Peace Festival
Location: Augsburg, Germany
Photo by: Sebastian Buehler
What makes Senna’s work so recognizable is not only its lack of color, but also how much emotion he manages to express with very little. His characters often appear still, thoughtful, or caught in tender everyday moments, leaving room for viewers to bring their own meanings to the image. Rather than spelling out one fixed story, his murals invite quiet interpretation, allowing the wall, the surrounding neighborhood, and the passerby to become part of the work.
“Estrela cadente,” 2023
Created for the Project “Strengthening Citizen Culture and Narratives of Peace, from Art in Urban and Rural Collectives of Santiago de Cali”
Location: Cali, Colombia
“Torre de Babel,” 2023
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib
“The Dreamer,” 2019
Location: Beverly, Massachusetts, USA
Photo by: Scott Kokones
Made during the Medellín Street Art Festival
Location: Medellín, Colombia
Photo by: Sebas Moreno
“Love,” 2019
Created as part of the Urban Morphogenesis Street Art Festival
Location: Odintsovo, Russia
Photo by: Andrey Gubenko
“Multiverso,” 2023
Made during the Artichoke Festival
Location: Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland
“Monólogo,” 2022
Created as part of Street Art Festival Mostar
Photo by: Ilda Kero
“Supernova,” 2024
Created for Open Urban Art Museum
Location: Mannheim, Germany
Photo by: The Realness
Created as part of the Waterford Walls project, 2022
Location: Waterford, Ireland
Photo by: Mike Chaney
Made during the 2022 Crystal Ship Festival
Location: Ostend Belgium
Location: Hertogenbosch (Den Bosch), Netherlands
Courtesy of the artist
“Solitarios 8,” 2024
Photo by: Pedro Bayeux
“Menino '82”
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib
Location: São Paulo, Brazil
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib
Location: Estepona, Spain
Date: 2020
Photo by: One Three Productions
Made during the NXNE (North by Northeast) festival in 2014
Location: Toronto, Canada
Courtesy of the artist
“Untitled” Location: Unknown
Courtesy of the artist
“Artemis”
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib
Created as part of Stramurales Street Art Festival
Location: Stornara, Italy
Photo by: Raphael Felisbino
Made during the Medellín Street Art Festival 2024
Location: Medellín, Colombia
Photo by: Sebas Moreno
“Menino Pássaro”
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib
“A Estrela de Matusalém,” 2022
Made during the Gragnano Street Art Festival
Location: Gragnano, Italy
Photo by: Noemi Verdoliva
“Atento porém Disperso,” 2024
Location: Kansas City, Missouri, USA
Photo by: Alex Senna
“Baile dos Mascarados,” 2022
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib
“Sob o Azul,” 2020
Created as part of Project MAR
Location: São Paulo, Brazil
Photo by: Pedro Bayeux
“Galaxia,” 2022
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Photo by: Tim Stet
“Detroit Bike”
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Photo by: Kyle Barron
Made during the 2017 Festival Concreto
Location: Fortaleza, Brazil
Location: Brazil
Courtesy of the artist
Ceated as part of Festival MAUB, 2025
Location: Belem, Brazil
Photo by: Bruno Carachesti
Location: São Paulo, Brazil
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib
“Menina Rama”
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib
“Menino Planta”
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib
“Pedestre”
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib
Created as part of Civita Street Fest (CVtÀ Street Fest)
Location: Civitacampomarano, Italy
Photo by: Alessia Di Risio
Location: Hackney Road, London, UK
Date: 2017
Photo by: Mark Rigney
Created as part of Project Virada Cultural
Location: São Paulo, Brazil
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib
“Paratodos,” 2022
Location: Kassel, Germany
Photo by: Nicholas Wefers
Location: Brazil
Courtesy of the artist
Made during the 2024 Festival Calle Libre
Location: Vienna, Austria
Photo by: Jolly Schwarz
Made during the 2020 Festival Nalata
Location: São Paulo, Brazil
“Quem me vê sorrir desse jeito Nem sequer sabe da minha solidao”
Location: Ribeirao Preto, Brazil
Photo by: Matheus Doninha