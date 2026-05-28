ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Senna’s murals rely on deeper messaging rather than bold colors or shapes to evoke meaning. The Brazilian visual artist, born in São Paulo, has become known for his large-scale black-and-white works, where elongated figures, quiet expressions, and simple gestures turn walls into emotional scenes. Working mainly in monochrome, Senna creates pieces that feel both personal and universal, touching on solitude, affection, memory, and the many small human connections that shape everyday life.

Since 2009, Senna has been leaving his reflective visual stories in public spaces around the world. His murals have appeared in more than 28 countries, from busy city streets to smaller community settings, often through festivals, cultural institutions, and independent projects. His work has also been shown in solo exhibitions in cities such as São Paulo, London, Chicago, Turin, Taipei, and Seoul, earning him international recognition in the urban art scene.

Scroll down to see Senna's murals and canvas work, and don't forget to vote on your favorites.

More info: alexsenna.com.br | Instagram | Facebook