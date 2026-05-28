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Alex Senna’s murals rely on deeper messaging rather than bold colors or shapes to evoke meaning. The Brazilian visual artist, born in São Paulo, has become known for his large-scale black-and-white works, where elongated figures, quiet expressions, and simple gestures turn walls into emotional scenes. Working mainly in monochrome, Senna creates pieces that feel both personal and universal, touching on solitude, affection, memory, and the many small human connections that shape everyday life.

Since 2009, Senna has been leaving his reflective visual stories in public spaces around the world. His murals have appeared in more than 28 countries, from busy city streets to smaller community settings, often through festivals, cultural institutions, and independent projects. His work has also been shown in solo exhibitions in cities such as São Paulo, London, Chicago, Turin, Taipei, and Seoul, earning him international recognition in the urban art scene.

Scroll down to see Senna's murals and canvas work, and don't forget to vote on your favorites.

More info: alexsenna.com.br | Instagram | Facebook

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#1

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

“Acrobatas,” 2022
Made during the Augsburg Peace Festival
Location: Augsburg, Germany
Photo by: Sebastian Buehler

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What makes Senna’s work so recognizable is not only its lack of color, but also how much emotion he manages to express with very little. His characters often appear still, thoughtful, or caught in tender everyday moments, leaving room for viewers to bring their own meanings to the image. Rather than spelling out one fixed story, his murals invite quiet interpretation, allowing the wall, the surrounding neighborhood, and the passerby to become part of the work.
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    #2

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Estrela cadente,” 2023
    Created for the Project “Strengthening Citizen Culture and Narratives of Peace, from Art in Urban and Rural Collectives of Santiago de Cali”
    Location: Cali, Colombia

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    #3

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Torre de Babel,” 2023
    Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

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    #4

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “The Dreamer,” 2019
    Location: Beverly, Massachusetts, USA
    Photo by: Scott Kokones

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    #5

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Made during the Medellín Street Art Festival
    Location: Medellín, Colombia
    Photo by: Sebas Moreno

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    #6

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Love,” 2019
    Created as part of the Urban Morphogenesis Street Art Festival
    Location: Odintsovo, Russia
    Photo by: Andrey Gubenko

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    #7

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Multiverso,” 2023
    Made during the Artichoke Festival
    Location: Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland

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    #8

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Monólogo,” 2022
    Created as part of Street Art Festival Mostar
    Photo by: Ilda Kero

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    #9

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Supernova,” 2024
    Created for Open Urban Art Museum
    Location: Mannheim, Germany
    Photo by: The Realness

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    #10

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Created as part of the Waterford Walls project, 2022
    Location: Waterford, Ireland
    Photo by: Mike Chaney

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    #11

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Made during the 2022 Crystal Ship Festival
    Location: Ostend Belgium

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    #12

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Location: Hertogenbosch (Den Bosch), Netherlands
    Courtesy of the artist

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    #13

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Solitarios 8,” 2024
    Photo by: Pedro Bayeux

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    #14

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Menino '82”
    Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

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    #15

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Location: São Paulo, Brazil
    Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

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    #16

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Location: Estepona, Spain
    Date: 2020
    Photo by: One Three Productions

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    #17

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Made during the NXNE (North by Northeast) festival in 2014
    Location: Toronto, Canada
    Courtesy of the artist

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    #18

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Untitled” Location: Unknown
    Courtesy of the artist

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    #19

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Artemis”
    Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

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    #20

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Created as part of Stramurales Street Art Festival
    Location: Stornara, Italy
    Photo by: Raphael Felisbino

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    #21

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Made during the Medellín Street Art Festival 2024
    Location: Medellín, Colombia
    Photo by: Sebas Moreno

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    #22

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Menino Pássaro”
    Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

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    #23

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “A Estrela de Matusalém,” 2022
    Made during the Gragnano Street Art Festival
    Location: Gragnano, Italy
    Photo by: Noemi Verdoliva

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    #24

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Atento porém Disperso,” 2024
    Location: Kansas City, Missouri, USA
    Photo by: Alex Senna

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    #25

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Baile dos Mascarados,” 2022
    Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

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    #26

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Sob o Azul,” 2020
    Created as part of Project MAR
    Location: São Paulo, Brazil
    Photo by: Pedro Bayeux

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    #27

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Galaxia,” 2022
    Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Photo by: Tim Stet

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    #28

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Detroit Bike”
    Location: Detroit, Michigan
    Photo by: Kyle Barron

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    #29

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Made during the 2017 Festival Concreto
    Location: Fortaleza, Brazil

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    #30

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Location: Brazil
    Courtesy of the artist

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    #31

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Ceated as part of Festival MAUB, 2025
    Location: Belem, Brazil
    Photo by: Bruno Carachesti

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    #32

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Location: São Paulo, Brazil
    Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

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    #33

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Menina Rama”
    Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

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    #34

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Menino Planta”
    Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

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    #35

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Pedestre”
    Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

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    #36

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Created as part of Civita Street Fest (CVtÀ Street Fest)
    Location: Civitacampomarano, Italy
    Photo by: Alessia Di Risio

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    #37

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Location: Hackney Road, London, UK
    Date: 2017
    Photo by: Mark Rigney

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    #38

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Created as part of Project Virada Cultural
    Location: São Paulo, Brazil
    Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

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    #39

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Paratodos,” 2022
    Location: Kassel, Germany
    Photo by: Nicholas Wefers

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    #40

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Location: Brazil
    Courtesy of the artist

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    #41

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Made during the 2024 Festival Calle Libre
    Location: Vienna, Austria
    Photo by: Jolly Schwarz

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    #42

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    Made during the 2020 Festival Nalata
    Location: São Paulo, Brazil

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    #43

    43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

    “Quem me vê sorrir desse jeito Nem sequer sabe da minha solidao”
    Location: Ribeirao Preto, Brazil
    Photo by: Matheus Doninha

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