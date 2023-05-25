I love finding small but powerful beauty in the world. Flora and fauna are some of those beauties. I’ve collected a lot of flower photos on my phone and now I’m picking out the best quality ones to share with y’all!  I hope their beauty makes you happy.

#1

The Sunflowers I Miss

#2

I Love Their Wavy, Potato Chip Petals

#3

From Our Local Fair!

#4

How Bright And Vibrant!

#5

This Isn’t The Best Of Quality But I Only Had One Pic- Anyone Have An Idea Of What This Precious Thing Is?

#6

Caught A Little Bee In The Photo!

#7

I Believe These Are Wisteria

#8

This Is Tiny Tim- It Sprouted Up Separately From The Large Plant, But Couldn’t Hold Its Poor Self Up! So The Big Plant Is It’s Crutch

#9

Also From Our Local Fair! So Many Beautiful Dahlias There

#10

This Is From A Plum Tree

#11

I Like The Dramatic Shadowing In This Photo! The Flowers Are More Purplish In The Light

#12

I Kind Of Laid Down On The Floor For This One

#13

They Were Dying, But Still So Pretty!

#14

Really, Really Large Roses!

#15

Taken At Night By A Restaurant

