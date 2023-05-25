15submissions
15 Of The Best Unprofessional Photos Of Flowers I Took
I love finding small but powerful beauty in the world. Flora and fauna are some of those beauties. I’ve collected a lot of flower photos on my phone and now I’m picking out the best quality ones to share with y’all! I hope their beauty makes you happy.
The Sunflowers I Miss
I Love Their Wavy, Potato Chip Petals
From Our Local Fair!
How Bright And Vibrant!
This Isn’t The Best Of Quality But I Only Had One Pic- Anyone Have An Idea Of What This Precious Thing Is?
Caught A Little Bee In The Photo!
I Believe These Are Wisteria
This Is Tiny Tim- It Sprouted Up Separately From The Large Plant, But Couldn’t Hold Its Poor Self Up! So The Big Plant Is It’s Crutch
Also From Our Local Fair! So Many Beautiful Dahlias There
This Is From A Plum Tree
I Like The Dramatic Shadowing In This Photo! The Flowers Are More Purplish In The Light
I Kind Of Laid Down On The Floor For This One
They Were Dying, But Still So Pretty!
Really, Really Large Roses!
Taken At Night By A Restaurant
