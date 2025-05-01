ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we're excited to introduce you to Joeva Dachelet, a French-Belgian photographer with a deep love for the ocean and an even deeper sense of adventure. Having lived in seven countries, Joeva brings a global perspective to her work, blending curiosity, creativity, and a passion for storytelling through her lens. Her journey has taken her from unexpected jobs to unforgettable travels — all in pursuit of capturing the beauty of life above and below the surface.

Now based in Canada, Joeva splits her time between photographing families and pets, and diving into the underwater world for months at a time. Whether she’s leading expeditions or exploring coral reefs, her photography reflects a life shaped by bold choices and meaningful connections. Scroll down to explore a glimpse of her breathtaking underwater captures.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | joevaphoto.com

Image credits: joeva.photo