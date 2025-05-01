ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we're excited to introduce you to Joeva Dachelet, a French-Belgian photographer with a deep love for the ocean and an even deeper sense of adventure. Having lived in seven countries, Joeva brings a global perspective to her work, blending curiosity, creativity, and a passion for storytelling through her lens. Her journey has taken her from unexpected jobs to unforgettable travels — all in pursuit of capturing the beauty of life above and below the surface.

Now based in Canada, Joeva splits her time between photographing families and pets, and diving into the underwater world for months at a time. Whether she’s leading expeditions or exploring coral reefs, her photography reflects a life shaped by bold choices and meaningful connections. Scroll down to explore a glimpse of her breathtaking underwater captures.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | joevaphoto.com

Image credits: joeva.photo

#1

A close-up of a humpback whale underwater capturing the magic of the ocean in deep blue sea.

joeva.photo Report

    #2

    Underwater ocean scene showing a photographer capturing the magic of the ocean with whales swimming nearby.

    joeva.photo Report

    #3

    Humpback whale breaching above ocean surface with sunlight reflecting, capturing the magic of the ocean.

    joeva.photo Report

    #4

    Humpback whale captured underwater, showcasing the magic of the ocean in detailed marine wildlife photography.

    joeva.photo Report

    #5

    Clownfish swimming among glowing sea anemones underwater, showcasing the magic of the ocean’s vibrant life.

    joeva.photo Report

    #6

    Underwater sea turtle swimming above coral reefs with sunlight streaming through the ocean, showcasing the magic of the ocean.

    joeva.photo Report

    #7

    Underwater view of a whale tail reflecting on the ocean surface, capturing the magic of the ocean's beauty.

    joeva.photo Report

    #8

    Underwater ocean scene with colorful coral reefs and a shark silhouette surrounded by small fish in clear water.

    joeva.photo Report

    #9

    Hammerhead shark swimming underwater surrounded by small yellow fish, showcasing the magic of the ocean in wildlife photography.

    joeva.photo Report

    #10

    Underwater scene with a shark and various fish showcasing the magic of the ocean captured by a traveling photographer.

    joeva.photo Report

    #11

    Underwater ocean scene with sea turtles swimming above coral reefs illuminated by sunlight rays.

    joeva.photo Report

    #12

    Underwater photo of a sea turtle swimming above coral reef in clear blue ocean water with sunlight rays.

    joeva.photo Report

    #13

    Close-up of an orange jellyfish in the ocean captured by a photographer showcasing the magic of ocean life.

    joeva.photo Report

    #14

    Underwater close-up of a whale captured by a photographer showcasing the magic of the ocean in vibrant blue waters.

    joeva.photo Report

    #15

    Leopard shark swimming in dark ocean water captured by world-traveling photographer showcasing the magic of the ocean.

    joeva.photo Report

    #16

    Underwater photographer swimming toward a whale in the ocean, capturing the magic of the ocean's beauty.

    joeva.photo Report

    #17

    Sea turtle swimming gracefully underwater with sunlight filtering through the ocean in a magical scene

    joeva.photo Report

    #18

    A large school of rays captured underwater with light filtering through the ocean in a magical scene.

    joeva.photo Report

    #19

    Underwater shot of a large shark surrounded by smaller fish capturing the magic of the ocean environment.

    joeva.photo Report

    #20

    Underwater group of dolphins swimming gracefully in deep blue ocean, captured by ocean photographer.

    joeva.photo Report

    #21

    A large school of fish swimming underwater, showcasing the magic of the ocean captured by a photographer.

    joeva.photo Report

    #22

    Underwater view of a large ocean sunfish in deep blue water, capturing the magic of the ocean wildlife.

    joeva.photo Report

    #23

    Underwater close-up of a whale, showcasing the magic of the ocean captured by a traveling photographer.

    joeva.photo Report

    #24

    Underwater ocean scene with coral reef, small fish swimming, and a sea turtle resting on the ocean floor.

    joeva.photo Report

    #25

    Two whales swimming underwater in a deep blue ocean captured by a photographer traveling the world.

    joeva.photo Report

    #26

    Underwater photo of a whale captured by a photographer showcasing the magic of the ocean in deep blue water.

    joeva.photo Report

    #27

    Underwater view of a large shark swimming with small fish in the ocean captured by a photographer traveling the world.

    joeva.photo Report

    #28

    Humpback whales swimming underwater, showcasing the magic of the ocean in a captivating marine scene.

    joeva.photo Report

    #29

    Underwater shot of a whale swimming in the ocean, showcasing the magic of ocean wildlife photography.

    joeva.photo Report

    #30

    Underwater sea turtle swimming near coral reef, showcasing the magic of the ocean in vibrant blue waters.

    joeva.photo Report

    #31

    Humpback whale captured underwater in black and white, showcasing the magic of the ocean through photographer’s lens.

    joeva.photo Report

    #32

    Underwater view of a manta ray gliding gracefully in the deep ocean, showcasing the magic of ocean photography.

    joeva.photo Report

    #33

    Underwater image of two whales swimming peacefully, showcasing the magic of the ocean through travel photography.

    joeva.photo Report

    #34

    Black and white portrait of a sea turtle swimming, highlighting the magic of the ocean in dramatic contrast.

    joeva.photo Report

    #35

    Underwater shot of three whales swimming in the ocean, showcasing the magic of the ocean’s wildlife and beauty.

    joeva.photo Report

