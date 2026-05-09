One of the most confusing fashion trends of 2026 has been luxury brands turning ordinary household items or things people usually consider ugly, damaged, or disposable, into ultra-expensive fashion pieces.



From “trash bag” purses to intentionally burnt-looking shirts, the trend has left many viewers questioning whether fashion houses are trolling customers or testing how far wealthy buyers will go for viral products in the name of luxe.



Balenciaga became one of the biggest examples after its “Trash Pouch” bag went viral again in 2026.



The leather bag was designed to look exactly like a black plastic garbage bag and sold for around $1,790.



The conversation exploded after Chinese actress Zhang Jingyi appeared at the Beijing International Film Festival carrying a bag that looked almost identical to a disposable trash liner.



Social media users immediately mocked the look, with memes flooding social media platforms.



One viral comment joked, “I have a box of 50 Balenciaga bags under my sink. Giving them away for the bargain price of 500 each.”



The bizarre trend does not stop there.



Balenciaga previously sold a bracelet designed to look like a roll of transparent tape, while Vetements released an “Iron Burn” shirt that looked accidentally scorched by an iron but retailed for nearly $1100.



Ralph Lauren also faced backlash for selling a Bandhani-inspired skirt for $460, despite similar styles being widely available in Indian markets for a fraction of the price.



Fashion insiders revealed that the trend is partly driven by shock value and internet virality.



One creative director explained that modern luxury fashion is now focused on creating conversations as much as clothing.



Experts also believe wealthy consumers are drawn to exclusivity and the idea of owning something intentionally absurd.



Psychiatrist Dr. Sharadhi C explained that expensive and unusual products can become “a manifestation of peer pressure” and a way of signaling status.



Still, many viewers think the trend has crossed into the realm of nonsense.



Critics online called it “poverty chic” and accused brands of glamorizing everyday struggles just to create viral headlines.

