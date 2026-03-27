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There are two types of mornings: the ones where you feel alive, and the ones where your coffee looks more awake than you do. Somewhere between pouring, stirring, and pretending you have your life together, the foam shifts, and suddenly your drink has a face. Not just any face. A judgy one.

It’s oddly unsettling. You didn’t ask for emotional support from your coffee, yet here it is, silently reacting to your decisions. Too much sugar? It knows. Slept three hours? It definitely knows. And now you’re stuck making eye contact with something you’re about to drink. Weird dynamic, but okay.

So go ahead, scroll down and pick your mood for today.