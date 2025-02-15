Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Looks Forced”: Royal Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Meghan’s Valentine’s Day Photo
Celebrities, News

“Looks Forced”: Royal Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Meghan’s Valentine’s Day Photo

Meghan Markle’s love letter to Prince Harry on Valentine’s Day has fans talking from all over the world over her unique caption.

Just yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a wholesome photo of her and her husband in celebration of the romantic holiday — featuring the two during a little dinner date.

In the black and white picture, Harry and Meghan took the time to share a tender kiss with plates of fish, chips, and burgers laid out in front of them.

Highlights
  • Meghan's Valentine's post on social media featured an intimate dinner with Harry.
  • Meghan promises to eat 'burgers and fries and fish & chips' with Harry forever.
  • Critics compared Meghan's heartfelt caption to William and Kate's simpler post.
RELATED:

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Valentine’s Day post stirred adorable reactions — and its usual backlash

    Couple embracing in a bright room, wearing formal attire, with a seated man in the background; Valentine's Day theme.

    Image credits: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

    Meghan’s entire burger was almost finished while fans pointed out that her husband’s plate looked as if it had barely been touched.

    The 43-year-old affectionately wrote, “Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created.

    “My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins. As ever, M.” 

    The little adorable promise Meghan inputted in her sweet message was anything but glanced over by many users on social media.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile at a Valentine's Day event, surrounded by a table setting and engaged attendees.

    Image credits: sussexroyal

    “A simple message from Meghan to Prince Harry that beautifully captures their enduring love,” one person stated. “I love their love.”

    Another echoed, “Meghan really said, ‘My love, I will eat burgers and fries and fish and chips with you forever.’ She loves that man your honour. Their love is everything.”

    “Oh, Meghan and Harry. They will eat burgers and fries and fish and chips forever…” quoted a third.

    Meghan made a unique promise to Harry in her social media post

    But others saw the post as an opportunity to compare it with Prince William and Princess Kate’s romantic dedication to one another on X — and it didn’t go very well, especially seeing that Meghan and Harry aren’t very popular with British or American audiences.

    William was seen placing a soft kiss on Kate’s cheek as she laughed, decorated with a green, natural backdrop. The caption was a simple red heart.

    Royal News Network, known for providing analyses on the royal family, offered her own opinion on the two couples.

    “Meghan can’t help but copy, especially when she will always feel inferior,” the user slammed, referring to the Duchess’s long caption. “William and Catherine only felt the need to sign with a ❤️. Nothing more and nothing less. Meghan, of course, needed a long and inane diatribe on ‘my love’ and seeing them suck face again to sell it.”

    “I will eat burgers and fries and fish and chips with you forever,” she said

    Meghan in a green dress and a man in a black suit smiling and clapping, with a lively crowd in the background.

    Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty

    Meghan Markle waving, wearing a white shirt and black pants, in a casual setting with onlookers behind her.

    Image credits: sussexroyal

    A few others chimed in, expressing similar sourness as they mercilessly tore into Meghan’s caption.

    “Oh good grief,” said one in exasperation. “Walmart Wallis’s utter lack of originality and creativity is pitiful. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her put out anything that wasn’t an inferior copy of someone else’s output.”

    “And can’t even let the pic stand on its own, but has to include a slobbery ‘tribute’ as well,” an account scolded.

    A third observed, “I got even more irritated after Meghan’s Mole pointed out her signature of ‘M’ — just like Catherine’s signature.”

    “Very fake,” a netizen labeled. “Can’t see anything authentic about Meghan.”

    A few people on X compared her long caption to Prince William and Princess Kate’s simple one

    Image credits: sussexroyal

    And it certainly isn’t solely the public’s opinion that the Duchess has failed to win over. Earlier this month, it was reported that a few of her palace staff gave her a less-than-flattering nickname to go with her alleged behavior. 

    In The London Times, British journalist Tom Quinn wrote that Meghan was reportedly called the ‘Duchess of Difficult’ for a while.

    “She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult — trying to feel her way and work out the intricacies of a positively medieval, labyrinthine system,” an anonymous staff member seemed to tell him.

    She had allegedly expressed her confusion when it came to the formalities between King Charles III and his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

    Meghan in a black dress holding hands, walking outside with a formal companion, next to a black car on a cobblestone path.

    Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty

    Her attitude was also constantly shifting when it came to “the servants.”

    “Through absolutely no fault of her own, Meghan wasn’t always great with her staff — she just wasn’t used to it as Harry was,” said a source. 

    “One minute she would be really friendly, perhaps overfriendly, hugging staff and trying to make friends with them, and the next she would be irritated by the fact they wouldn’t respond instantly at all times of the day and night.”

    To many people, Harry and Meghan felt “forced” and inauthentic

    Social media post discussing Meghan and Harry being perceived as forced.

    Image credits: AnxiousFeeties

    Tweet about Meghan's photo on Valentine's Day, comparing it to William's gesture.

    Image credits: redditbollywood

    Tweet about Meghan's Valentine's Day photo, mentioning Catherine and William doing it better.

    Image credits: PatriciaLWatts

    Tweet questioning authenticity in Meghan's Valentine's Day photo.

    Image credits: VarlackEvelyn

    Tweet criticizing Meghan's Valentine's photo for allegedly imitating William and Catherine's moment.

    Image credits: diane_725_

    Tweet criticizing Meghan's Valentine's Day photo, calling it attention-seeking.

    Image credits: MsMary202

    Tweet criticizing Meghan's Valentine's Day photo with a timestamp of February 14, 2025.

    Image credits: 15634456l

    Comment on Meghan's Valentine's Day photo about looking forced.

    Image credits: udhel8

    Tweet questioning Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day photo with skepticism from a user in response to @RNN_RoyalNews.

    Image credits: LRoseBurmer

    Tweet expressing skepticism about Meghan's Valentine's Day photo authenticity.

    Image credits: MCooperMartinez

    A tweet reacting to Meghan's Valentine's Day photo with a critical comment by a user.

    Image credits: sissy3572

    Tweet expressing irritation about Meghan's Valentine's Day photo, mentioning her signature.

    Image credits: UsernameF29

    christophercrockett avatar
    Chris the Bobcat
    Chris the Bobcat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who cares? It's just more rich people drama that doesn't impact me in any fvcking way.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amylee_1 avatar
    Amy Lee
    Amy Lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor Harry has always had the media hound him. I remember lots of ginger nut headlines when he was struggling with school and being a teenager. He was never as cute as his brother and all the paper speculation over who his "real" father was always so nasty. Looks like nothing has changed

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Personally, I don't understand why, if they are so "universally" disliked, they are hounded relentlessly. If I don't like something I avoid it like poison. "H&M are so fake..." while posting 40-50 photos of them. If you step in 💩 are you going to stop and play in it? No, you're going to wipe it off your shoe and keep walking. SMH

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    vgbishop421 avatar
    Diemond Star
    Diemond Star
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the F..k is adorable about these people in those pictures? Who gives a freak about Megan and her in-laws?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
