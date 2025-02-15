“Looks Forced”: Royal Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Meghan’s Valentine’s Day Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle’s love letter to Prince Harry on Valentine’s Day has fans talking from all over the world over her unique caption.

Just yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a wholesome photo of her and her husband in celebration of the romantic holiday — featuring the two during a little dinner date.

In the black and white picture, Harry and Meghan took the time to share a tender kiss with plates of fish, chips, and burgers laid out in front of them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Valentine’s Day post stirred adorable reactions — and its usual backlash

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

Meghan’s entire burger was almost finished while fans pointed out that her husband’s plate looked as if it had barely been touched.

The 43-year-old affectionately wrote, “Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created.

“My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins. As ever, M.”

The little adorable promise Meghan inputted in her sweet message was anything but glanced over by many users on social media.

Image credits: sussexroyal

“A simple message from Meghan to Prince Harry that beautifully captures their enduring love,” one person stated. “I love their love.”

Another echoed, “Meghan really said, ‘My love, I will eat burgers and fries and fish and chips with you forever.’ She loves that man your honour. Their love is everything.”

“Oh, Meghan and Harry. They will eat burgers and fries and fish and chips forever…” quoted a third.

Meghan made a unique promise to Harry in her social media post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Meghan can’t help but copy, especially when she will always feel inferior. William and Catherine only felt the need to sign with a ❤️. Nothing more and nothing less. Meghan, of course, needed a long and inane diatribe on “my love” and seeing them suck face again to sell it. pic.twitter.com/X4f1duF16D — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) February 14, 2025

But others saw the post as an opportunity to compare it with Prince William and Princess Kate’s romantic dedication to one another on X — and it didn’t go very well, especially seeing that Meghan and Harry aren’t very popular with British or American audiences.

William was seen placing a soft kiss on Kate’s cheek as she laughed, decorated with a green, natural backdrop. The caption was a simple red heart.

Royal News Network, known for providing analyses on the royal family, offered her own opinion on the two couples.

“Meghan can’t help but copy, especially when she will always feel inferior,” the user slammed, referring to the Duchess’s long caption. “William and Catherine only felt the need to sign with a ❤️. Nothing more and nothing less. Meghan, of course, needed a long and inane diatribe on ‘my love’ and seeing them suck face again to sell it.”

“I will eat burgers and fries and fish and chips with you forever,” she said

Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty

Image credits: sussexroyal

A few others chimed in, expressing similar sourness as they mercilessly tore into Meghan’s caption.

“Oh good grief,” said one in exasperation. “Walmart Wallis’s utter lack of originality and creativity is pitiful. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her put out anything that wasn’t an inferior copy of someone else’s output.”

“And can’t even let the pic stand on its own, but has to include a slobbery ‘tribute’ as well,” an account scolded.

A third observed, “I got even more irritated after Meghan’s Mole pointed out her signature of ‘M’ — just like Catherine’s signature.”

“Very fake,” a netizen labeled. “Can’t see anything authentic about Meghan.”

A few people on X compared her long caption to Prince William and Princess Kate’s simple one

Image credits: sussexroyal

And it certainly isn’t solely the public’s opinion that the Duchess has failed to win over. Earlier this month, it was reported that a few of her palace staff gave her a less-than-flattering nickname to go with her alleged behavior.

In The London Times, British journalist Tom Quinn wrote that Meghan was reportedly called the ‘Duchess of Difficult’ for a while.

“She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult — trying to feel her way and work out the intricacies of a positively medieval, labyrinthine system,” an anonymous staff member seemed to tell him.

She had allegedly expressed her confusion when it came to the formalities between King Charles III and his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty

Her attitude was also constantly shifting when it came to “the servants.”

“Through absolutely no fault of her own, Meghan wasn’t always great with her staff — she just wasn’t used to it as Harry was,” said a source.

“One minute she would be really friendly, perhaps overfriendly, hugging staff and trying to make friends with them, and the next she would be irritated by the fact they wouldn’t respond instantly at all times of the day and night.”

To many people, Harry and Meghan felt “forced” and inauthentic

Image credits: AnxiousFeeties

Image credits: redditbollywood

Image credits: PatriciaLWatts

Image credits: VarlackEvelyn

Image credits: diane_725_

Image credits: MsMary202

Image credits: 15634456l

Image credits: udhel8

Image credits: LRoseBurmer

Image credits: MCooperMartinez

Image credits: sissy3572

Image credits: UsernameF29