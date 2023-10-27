ADVERTISEMENT

Every parent wants their children to achieve success, one way or the other, and many others want their progeny to be unique and lead an inspiring life.

This sentiment is all the more spread within nobility, where families’ privileged status means they also have more time on their hands to offer a luxurious lifestyle, and sometimes even cook up a never-before-seen name to proudly carry in order to represent their heir.

Nevertheless, even for the rich and noble, there are limits to making lavish life decisions.

A Spanish Duke was reportedly just informed that he was unable to give his daughter the name he desired due to its excessive length.

Recently, the 17th Duke of Huéscar and his wife Sofía Palazuelo made quite a splash after christening their newborn with a 157-letter name

Image credits: Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/ Getty Images

Image credits: CoutureAndRoyals

As for now, if Fernando Fitz-James Stuart wishes to have his daughter’s name legally registered, he will have to make substantial alterations to its length.

The 17th Duke of Huescar, along with his wife Sofia Palazuelo, recently held a baptism for their second child, Sofia, bestowing upon her the remarkable name of Sofia Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Angela de la Cruz Micaela del Santisimo Sacramento del Perpetuo Socorro de la Santisima Trinidad y de Todos Los Santos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The name was reportedly intended as a homage to the late Duchess of Alba, various relatives within the family, and religious devotions.

El Pais reported: “The first name, Sofia, for example, was chosen in honor of her mother and grandmother, Sofia Barroso, and the second, Fernanda, as a tribute to her father, Duke of Huescar, as well as her great-uncle, Fernando Martínez of Irujo, Marquis of San Vicente del Barco.”

Baby’s name is Sofia Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Angela de la Cruz Micaela del Santisimo Sacramento del Perpetuo Socorro de la Santisima Trinidad y de Todos Los Santos

Image credits: CoutureAndRoyals

However, the nobleman, who can trace his lineage directly back to King James II of England, has been informed that registration guidelines stipulate that a child’s name should not surpass the limit of “one compound name” and “two simple ones.”

Sofia’s full name contained an eye-watering total of 157 letters.

“In the registration, the name given to the child will be expressed, although no more than one compound name may be recorded, nor more than two simple ones,” according to the second article of the law on names and surnames and their order, collected in the Official State Gazette.

Sofia is the 17th Duke of Huescar and his wife Sofia Palazuelo’s second daughter and child

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: CoutureAndRoyals

The little girl’s christening took place in San Román, situated in the historic heart of Seville, on the 7th of October.

Subsequently, a dinner was hosted in the gardens of the Duenas palace, where the Duke’s first daughter, Rosario, was also baptized in 2021.

Numerous attendees graced the baptism ceremony, among them Matilde Solis, the girls’ grandmother, and Jorge Rojas, a dear childhood companion of the Duke.

It was noted that Sofia donned the same baptism skirt used by her sister and father, as reported by El Pais.

Image credits: CoutureAndRoyals

The Duke holds a position as one of eight grandchildren of the late Duchess of Alba, a woman known as Spain’s wealthiest individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Duchess, Maria del Rosario Cayetana Alfonsa Victoria Eugenia Francisca Fitz-James Stuart y de Silva, held the remarkable distinction of being recognized by the Guinness World Records as the most titled person globally.

According to People, The Duke and Duchess of Huéscar already went through the same situation following the birth of Rosario in 2021.

Rosario’s full name is Rosario Matilde Sofía Cayetana Dolores Teresa — which is not quite as long as her little sister’s.

As for what the future holds for the royal name of baby Sofia, the couple’s plans remain shrouded in uncertainty.

The Duke and Duchess of Huéscar went through the same situation following the birth of Rosario in 2021

Image credits: CHANCE

Fernando and Sofia exchanged vows at Liria Palace in Madrid on October 6, 2018, in a ceremony graced by the presence of Queen Sofía of Spain, who is the mother of the reigning monarch, King Felipe.

Image credits: CHANCE

Ridiculously long names are nothing new, as a certain Hubert Blaine Wolfeschlegelsteinhausenbergerdorff Sr., a.k.a. Hubert Wolfstern, held the record for the longest personal name ever used.

ADVERTISEMENT

The German-born American typesetter’s name was made up of 27 names.

Each of his 26 given names started with a different letter of the English alphabet in alphabetical order, which were followed by an enormously long single-word last name.

A German man was recorded to have 666 letters in his name

The precise length and spelling of his name have been a source of speculations over the years, some of which are marred by typographical mistakes.

Among the most comprehensive and trustworthy published renditions, featuring a whopping 666-letter surname, is the following:

Adolph Blaine Charles David Earl Frederick Gerald Hubert Irvin John Kenneth Lloyd Martin Nero Oliver Paul Quincy Randolph Sherman Thomas Uncas Victor William Xerxes Yancy Zeus Wolfeschlegelsteinhausenbergerdorffwelchevoralternwarengewissenhaftschaferswessenschafewarenwohlgepflegeundsorgfaltigkeitbeschutzenvorangreifendurchihrraubgierigfeindewelchevoralternzwolfhunderttausendjahresvorandieerscheinenvonderersteerdemenschderraumschiffgenachtmittungsteinundsiebeniridiumelektrischmotorsgebrauchlichtalsseinursprungvonkraftgestartseinlangefahrthinzwischensternartigraumaufdersuchennachbarschaftdersternwelchegehabtbewohnbarplanetenkreisedrehensichundwohinderneuerassevonverstandigmenschlichkeitkonntefortpflanzenundsicherfreuenanlebenslanglichfreudeundruhemitnichteinfurchtvorangreifenvorandererintelligentgeschopfsvonhinzwischensternartigraum Sr.

While the Guinness World Records verified the version as follows:

Adolph Blaine Charles David Earl Frederick Gerald Hubert Irvin John Kenneth Lloyd Martin Nero Oliver Paul Quincy Randolph Sherman Thomas Uncas Victor William Xerxes Yancy Zeus Wolfeschlegelsteinhausenbergerdorffwelchevoralternwarengewissenhaftschaferswessenschafewarenwohlgepflegeundsorgfaltigkeitbeschutzenvonangreifendurchihrraubgierigfeindewelchevoralternzwolftausendjahresvorandieerscheinenvanderersteerdemenschderraumschiffgebrauchlichtalsseinursprungvonkraftgestartseinlangefahrthinzwischensternartigraumaufdersuchenachdiesternwelchegehabtbewohnbarplanetenkreisedrehensichundwohinderneurassevonverstandigmenschlichkeitkonntefortpflanzenundsicherfreuenanlebenslanglichfreudeundruhemitnichteinfurchtvorangreifenvonandererintelligentgeschopfsvonhinzwischensternartigraum.

Hubert died at the age of 83 in 1997 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Naturally, people online were amused by such comical news and went along with it

ADVERTISEMENT