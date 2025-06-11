Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“No One Can Criticize Her?” Brooke Shields’ Podcast Interview About Meghan Markle Quietly Deleted
Brooke Shields wearing stylish glasses and gold earrings at an event discussing Meghan Markle podcast interview controversy.
Celebrities, News

“No One Can Criticize Her?” Brooke Shields’ Podcast Interview About Meghan Markle Quietly Deleted

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A podcast interview in which Brooke Shields criticized Meghan Markle was deleted one week after it was posted.

The supermodel spoke with King Charles’ goddaughter, India Hicks, on an episode on India’s podcast An Unexpected Journey earlier this month. However, the video of the conversation is no longer available on her official website.

Highlights
  • An interview Brooke Shields did on India Hicks’ podcast has been deleted.
  • The supermodel criticized Meghan Markle during her conversation with King Charles’ goddaughter.
  • Brooke mentioned a panel she attended with Meghan, during which Meghan described how her activism began at age 11.

A link to the podcast episode leads to a “page not found” message on India’s site.

Brooke mentioned Meghan while discussing their participation in a SXSW panel in March 2024 titled “Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.”

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Brooke Shields’ podcast interview with King Charles’ goddaughter, India Hicks, has been deleted

    Brooke Shields wearing sunglasses and a brown leather dress at a red carpet event about Meghan Markle podcast interview.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    According to The Independent, the 60-year-old star described Meghan as “too precious” and “serious” in the episode.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brooke recalled that Meghan had told the panel a story about rejecting gender stereotypes at age 11.

    “Katie [Couric, who led the panel] asks the first question to Meghan, and she talks about how at a young age, she was already advocating for women,” the actress began.

    “She starts telling a story about how when she was 11 – and she keeps saying, ‘Well, when I was 11, I saw this commercial, and they were talking about how washing dishes was for women.

    “And she said, ‘I didn’t think only women wash dishes. It wasn’t fair. So I wrote to the company.'”

    Meghan Markle in a red dress at a charity event, posing in front of a dark green backdrop with logos.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    Brooke continued, “She kept saying she was 11! She wrote to the company, they changed the text, they changed the commercial.

    “It was just too precious, and I was like, ‘They’re not going to want to sit here for 45 minutes and listen to anybody be precious or serious.'”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The New York-born model said she interrupted the Duchess of Sussex to share a story of her own.

    In the interview, Brooke recalled attending a panel on women’s issues with Meghan Markle last year

    Brooke Shields podcast interview discussing Meghan Markle and reactions to criticism in an outdoor setting with casual conversation.

    Image credits: SaintMeghanMarkle / Reddit

    Brooke Shields discussing Meghan Markle in a podcast interview, seated outdoors with greenery in the background.

    Image credits: SaintMeghanMarkle / Reddit

    Brooke Shields during a podcast interview, discussing Meghan Markle, with a microphone and studio background.

    Text snippet from MuffPiece discussing Brooke Shields' podcast interview about Meghan Markle, mentioning criticism and story.
    “I go, ‘Excuse me, I’m so sorry, I’ve got to interrupt you there for one minute.’ I was trying not to be rude, but I wanted to be funny because it was so serious,” she described.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brooke said she told the audience, “I just want to give everybody here a context as to how we’re different. When I was 11, I was playing a pr*stitute,” referring to her controversial role in the 1978 drama Pretty Baby.

    After the joke, “the place went insane,” and the panel was “more relaxed,” she recalled.

    Meghan shared that, at age 11, she wrote a letter to P&G to protest a soap commercial with the slogan, “Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans”

    Meghan Markle speaking at SXSW event, holding microphone, wearing beige shirt and gold earrings.

    Image credits: SaintMeghanMarkle / Reddit

    Meghan previously shared that she wrote a letter to Procter & Gamble to challenge a soap commercial that aired with the slogan, “Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans.”

    The multinational company eventually changed the product’s slogan to “People all over America.”

    Meghan’s social studies class had reportedly been assigned to watch commercials and assess them. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brooke Shields speaking at an event with microphone, discussing Meghan Markle in a podcast interview.

    Image credits: SaintMeghanMarkle / Reddit

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a message reading no one can criticize her in a white text box with a blue header.
    “I don’t think it’s right for kids to grow up thinking these things, that just mom does everything,” expressed the then 11-year-old during an interview with Nick News unearthed by Inside Edition in 2017.

    “I said, wait a minute, how could somebody say that? Just about one out of every three commercials is going to say something that’s going to hurt somebody’s feelings.”

    The Duchess of Sussex mentioned the letter during a speech at the United Nations, recalling how she had felt “shocked, angry, and so hurt” that the cleaning product was initially advertised exclusively to women.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Led by Katie Couric, the panel was titled “Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen”

    Brooke Shields speaking on a panel about Meghan Markle during a podcast interview that was quietly deleted

    Image credits: SaintMeghanMarkle / Reddit

    She said that her father, Thomas Markle, had encouraged her to write letters to “powerful” figures to make her voice heard.

    “My 11-year-old self worked out that if I really wanted someone to hear me, well then I should write a letter to the First Lady. So, off I went, scribbling away, to our First Lady at the time, Hillary Clinton.

    “At the age of 11, I had created my small level of impact by standing up for equality.”

    She also wrote letters to celebrity attorney Gloria Allred and Nick News anchor Linda Ellerbee.

    India Hicks deleted this video from her substack, so i think we need it here for archive
    byu/LocksmithFar9486 inSaintMeghanMarkle


    In her Nick News interview, the future royal encouraged viewers to take action when they witnessed social inequality.

    “If you see something that you don’t like or are offended by on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people, and you can really make a difference, not just for yourself but for lots of other people.”

    Brooke made a joke about her role in Pretty Baby to lighten the mood after Meghan’s “serious” story

    Brooke Shields in a vintage film scene, engaging in conversation, related to Meghan Markle podcast interview controversy.

    Image credits: The Clip Edit / YouTube

    The retired actress, who moved from the UK to California with her husband, Prince Harry, in 2020, has partnered with organizations like Smart Works, which assists women returning to the workforce. She has also been involved in projects focused on women’s issues during visits to Nigeria, Morocco, and India.

    Social media users had a lot to say about Brooke’s interview with India Hicks being deleted, given India’s ties to the British royal family.

    Brooke Shields wearing sunglasses and beige coat outdoors, linked to podcast interview about Meghan Markle controversy.

    Image credits: brookeshields /Instagram

    Screenshot of a comment comparing Brooke Shields' class to Meghan Markle, related to the deleted podcast interview.

    “But why can Meghan openly criticize the RF but no one can criticize her?” one user asked.

    “Why did she take it down? Who put pressure on her?” another wondered.

    A third shared, “That’s disappointing. I didn’t think Brooke was being mean or rude, she was just telling a funny story.”

    “At the age of 11, I had created my small level of impact by standing up for equality,” said the Duchess of Sussex during the panel

    Meghan Markle smiling at an event, showcasing her natural look with loose hair and gold hoop earrings.

    Image credits: Fuzheado / Wikipedia

    Others defended Meghan, arguing that her story was relevant to the panel. “It was a forum for women about their rights and what they go through. It seems it would be appropriate for a somewhat serious setting.”

    “Well, Katie asked Meghan to tell the dishwashing story again. She shouldn’t have opened that can of worms. But maybe it was pre-decided that she asked that question,” speculated someone else.

    Brooke’s mention of Meghan in the podcast divided opinions online

    Comment by Kathy Conway about people calling out criticism, shown in a social media post discussing Meghan Markle.

    Comment by Zoë Harper stating Brooke Shields is expressing how most people are feeling about Meghan Markle podcast interview.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Brooke Shields' podcast interview about Meghan Markle's story.

    User comment on Brooke Shields' podcast interview about Meghan Markle, expressing strong opinions and support.

    Comment about Brooke Shields' podcast interview on Meghan Markle that was quietly deleted, discussing criticism and control.

    Comment by Carol Forman Yung supporting Brooke Shields and discussing Meghan Markle’s opportunities and challenges.

    Comment by James Cicillia about Brooke Shields bringing heat in a discussion related to Meghan Markle podcast interview.

    Comment on social media supporting Brooke Shields amid podcast interview about Meghan Markle quietly deleted.

    Comment by Neha Das questioning the reason behind the deletion of Brooke Shields' podcast interview about Meghan Markle.

    Comment questioning if Meghan threw another temper tantrum, highlighting podcast interview controversy about Meghan Markle.

    Comment by Gail Hershberger Thompson questioning why women can’t support each other, related to Meghan Markle discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Brooke Shields and Meghan Markle with criticism and control mentioned.

    Comment by Jennifer Roberts Christensen criticizing Brooke Shields for discussing Meghan Markle in a podcast.

    Comment about Brooke Shields mentioning Meghan Markle, expressing surprise and disappointment, shown in a social media post.

    Facebook comment by Tanya Johns expressing frustration about Meghan hate with 58 reactions including likes and laughs.

    Comment by Joyce Newton saying Brook is trying to get attention, reacting to Brooke Shields podcast interview on Meghan Markle.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Brooke Shields' podcast interview on Meghan Markle being quietly deleted.

    Comment mentioning Meghan Markle and a question about representation in a podcast interview discussion.

    Comment about Brooke Shields podcast interview on Meghan Markle, mentioning interruption and podcast deletion controversy.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand what the conflict is. Seemed like a normal conversation.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand what the conflict is. Seemed like a normal conversation.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda