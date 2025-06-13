ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities investigating the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight AI171 are focusing on a mysterious object seen flying off the aircraft just moments after takeoff—a potential clue in what has become the deadliest aviation disaster in over a decade.

The London-bound plane, which departed from Ahmedabad, India, yesterday (June 12) crashed just 33 seconds after liftoff, slamming into a nearby medical college hostel and ending the lives of 241 people.

Indian authorities are investigating object that flew off the aircraft moments after takeoff

Image credits: Ritesh Shukla / Getty

A video captured by bystanders appears to show an object—possibly part of the aircraft—detaching and flying off moments before the crash. Some online were quick to connect the dots and believe it to be a door as per the testimony of the disaster’s sole survivor.

This is correct and is the likely cause of the Air India crash The flaps should not have been up Flaps should have been set before the takeoff roll This is not a Boeing issue This is a pilot issue pic.twitter.com/mjiPA8AeaH — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 13, 2025

38-year-old British citizen Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, was seated in 11A—right next to what he says may have been a critical failure point. The door next to his seat blew off during its final descent.

Image credits: TVKVijayTrends

“I managed to unbuckle myself. I used my leg to push through that opening and crawled out,” he told local media from his hospital bed, the shock of his harrowing experience still present in his voice.

“I still don’t understand how I escaped. I saw people losing their lives in front of my eyes—the air hostesses, and two people I saw near me.”

Among those who perished during the crash was Vishwash’s brother, Ajay, who was seated across the aisle. Around 24 people on the ground, mostly students in the hostel building, also lost their lives.

Investigators are looking into signs of severe neglect, including possible lapses in aircraft maintenance

Image credits: TVKVijayTrends

According to reports, concerns about the aircraft’s condition emerged even before takeoff. A video posted by a passenger named Akash Vatsa showed technical malfunctions inside the cabin.

“AC is not working at all. And as usual, the TV screens are not working. Not even the light is working,” Vatsa said in the video, showing how passengers had resorted to fanning themselves with magazines as a result.

Very shocked to hear about the #AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight incident near Ahmedabad airport. Praying for the safety of all passengers and crew. 🙏#PlaneCrash#Ahmedabadpic.twitter.com/jmKkgJbHeU — TVK Vijay Trends (@TVKVijayTrends) June 12, 2025

What might’ve initially appeared to be minor issues have, to some observers, revealed deeper systemic problems with the aircraft’s overall condition. What passengers dismissed as poor customer service or routine neglect may have actually indicated serious maintenance lapses.

As investigators search for answers, aviation authorities are zeroing in on several critical systems, such as the engine thrust, flap positions, and landing gear behavior during takeoff.

Image credits: Anadolu / Getty

Sources told Reutersthat the plane was unable to retract its landing gear, which could’ve contributed to its sudden loss of altitude.

The aircraft reportedly lost height within seconds, hovered briefly, and then plunged into the student facility. Security footage shows the plane crashing into the building almost horizontally.

Indian authorities have launched inspections across Air India’s entire fleet

Image credits: Anadolu / Getty

“We’re looking at whether Air India was at fault, including on maintenance issues,” a source said.

Investigators have also recovered the aircraft’s digital flight data recorder—one of two black boxes—from the rooftop of the building the jet struck. However, the cockpit voice recorder, which is expected to provide crucial information about pilot communications is still missing.

The black box revealed that the pilots, identified as Sumeet Sabharwal and Clive Kundar, issued a Mayday call mere seconds after takeoff. With a combined 9,000 hours of flight time, the experienced pair noticed almost immediately that something was wrong with the aircraft.

“Mayday…no thrust, losing power, unable to lift,” Sabharwal said, but the plane went silent before control had the chance to respond.

“When the flight took off, within five to 10 seconds it felt like it was stuck in the air,” said Vishwash. “Suddenly, the lights started flickering – green and white – then the plane rammed into the building.”

The compounding evidence has led to a full round of inspections across Air India’s Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 fleets. This includes pre-departure takeoff parameter checks, flight control inspections, and engine power verification.

“Disaster.” Air India has until next Sunday (June 15) to complete said inspections

