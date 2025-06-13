ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities investigating the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight AI171 are focusing on a mysterious object seen flying off the aircraft just moments after takeoff—a potential clue in what has become the deadliest aviation disaster in over a decade.

The London-bound plane, which departed from Ahmedabad, India, yesterday (June 12) crashed just 33 seconds after liftoff, slamming into a nearby medical college hostel and ending the lives of 241 people.

RELATED:

    Indian authorities are investigating object that flew off the aircraft moments after takeoff

    Crash site of doomed Air India plane with investigators examining wreckage amid mysterious object theories after takeoff.

    Image credits: Ritesh Shukla / Getty

    A video captured by bystanders appears to show an object—possibly part of the aircraft—detaching and flying off moments before the crash. Some online were quick to connect the dots and believe it to be a door as per the testimony of the disaster’s sole survivor.

    38-year-old British citizen Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, was seated in 11A—right next to what he says may have been a critical failure point. The door next to his seat blew off during its final descent.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Air India plane in early flight with mysterious object flying off, sparking wild theories about doomed aircraft incident.

    Image credits: TVKVijayTrends

    “I managed to unbuckle myself. I used my leg to push through that opening and crawled out,” he told local media from his hospital bed, the shock of his harrowing experience still present in his voice.

    “I still don’t understand how I escaped. I saw people losing their lives in front of my eyes—the air hostesses, and two people I saw near me.”

    Among those who perished during the crash was Vishwash’s brother, Ajay, who was seated across the aisle. Around 24 people on the ground, mostly students in the hostel building, also lost their lives.

    Investigators are looking into signs of severe neglect, including possible lapses in aircraft maintenance

    Blurred image showing a mysterious object flying off a doomed Air India plane seconds after takeoff over rooftops.

    Image credits: TVKVijayTrends

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to reports, concerns about the aircraft’s condition emerged even before takeoff. A video posted by a passenger named Akash Vatsa showed technical malfunctions inside the cabin.

    “AC is not working at all. And as usual, the TV screens are not working. Not even the light is working,” Vatsa said in the video, showing how passengers had resorted to fanning themselves with magazines as a result.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What might’ve initially appeared to be minor issues have, to some observers, revealed deeper systemic problems with the aircraft’s overall condition. What passengers dismissed as poor customer service or routine neglect may have actually indicated serious maintenance lapses.

    As investigators search for answers, aviation authorities are zeroing in on several critical systems, such as the engine thrust, flap positions, and landing gear behavior during takeoff.

    Wreckage of Air India plane amid dirt mounds and people, linked to mysterious object flying off after takeoff theories.

    Image credits: Anadolu / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sources told Reutersthat the plane was unable to retract its landing gear, which could’ve contributed to its sudden loss of altitude.

    The aircraft reportedly lost height within seconds, hovered briefly, and then plunged into the student facility. Security footage shows the plane crashing into the building almost horizontally.

    Indian authorities have launched inspections across Air India’s entire fleet

    Wreckage of Air India plane showing damaged wing and building after mysterious object flew off seconds after takeoff.

    Image credits: Anadolu / Getty

    “We’re looking at whether Air India was at fault, including on maintenance issues,” a source said.

    Investigators have also recovered the aircraft’s digital flight data recorder—one of two black boxes—from the rooftop of the building the jet struck. However, the cockpit voice recorder, which is expected to provide crucial information about pilot communications is still missing.

    The black box revealed that the pilots, identified as Sumeet Sabharwal and Clive Kundar, issued a Mayday call mere seconds after takeoff. With a combined 9,000 hours of flight time, the experienced pair noticed almost immediately that something was wrong with the aircraft.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Mayday…no thrust, losing power, unable to lift,” Sabharwal said, but the plane went silent before control had the chance to respond.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When the flight took off, within five to 10 seconds it felt like it was stuck in the air,” said Vishwash. “Suddenly, the lights started flickering – green and white – then the plane rammed into the building.”

    The compounding evidence has led to a full round of inspections across Air India’s Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 fleets. This includes pre-departure takeoff parameter checks, flight control inspections, and engine power verification.

    “Disaster.” Air India has until next Sunday (June 15) to complete said inspections

    Comment from Sammy Goodine discussing emergency exit door opened by sole survivor before Air India plane crash.

    Comment by W. Mark Wilson stating that debris was blown into the air by thrust turbulence related to mysterious object flying off Air India plane.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Chris Riggs discussing a possible survivor in a conversation about a mysterious object flying off doomed Air India plane.

    Chat message from John Kankaala stating Thats the lone survivor with laughing emoji at the end.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a mysterious object flying off a doomed Air India plane after takeoff.

    User comment about mysterious object flying off doomed Air India plane during takeoff, speculating on plane power loss.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by user Sk Meddy expressing difficulty surviving a plane crash and mentioning a doomed Air India plane incident.

    Facebook comment by Karen Harvey expressing sadness over a plane gliding then exploding after takeoff.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Luutu Medi expressing sympathy over trauma experienced by survivors of the Air India incident involving a mysterious flying object.

    Comment by Akullo Dorcus expressing concern about a mysterious object flying off a doomed Air India plane.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading Oh dear!! Disaster expressing concern about mysterious object flying off doomed Air India plane.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!