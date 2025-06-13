Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Inflated Ego”: Stars Forced To Apologize Over “Insensitive” Posts Following Air India Tragedy
Emergency responders at Air India tragedy site with damaged building and debris, highlighting the impact of the incident.
Celebrities, News

“Inflated Ego”: Stars Forced To Apologize Over “Insensitive” Posts Following Air India Tragedy

Celebrities were forced to apologize for sharing poorly timed posts about air travel just hours after the Air India plane crash.

The plane, which was bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday (June 12) from Ahmedabad Airport in northwestern India, claiming 241 lives among those who were on board.

Hours after the tragedy, English musician Tom Fletcher shared an “insensitive” post on his Instagram stories about boarding a flight.

Highlights
  • Celebrities like Tom Fletcher and Mark Wright apologized for posting about air travel shortly after the Air India crash.
  • Tom Fletcher deleted his Instagram post and expressed condolences after learning of the tragedy.
  • Mark Wright deleted a post in which he complained about cramped plane seating and said it was a "horrendous coincidence."

The McFly singer quickly deleted the post and issued a statement acknowledging the poor timing of his message.

RELATED:

    Celebrities issued public apologies after sharing “insensitive” posts about air travel hours after the Air India crash
    Smoke billowing from a damaged building as people capture the scene, related to Air India tragedy and stars apologizing.

    Image credits: chude__

    “Sorry, I’ve only just seen the terrible news about the Air India crash,” he wrote. “So awful.

    “Had I known earlier, I obviously wouldn’t have posted about my flight today. I understand why that must have looked insensitive and have deleted it.”

    Tom then thanked his fans for informing him of the news and offered his condolences to the loved ones of those who lost their lives in the crash.

    Young man wearing headphones and glasses in recording studio with microphone, related to stars forced to apologize over inflated ego.

    Image credits: tomfletcher

    “Thanks for letting me know. My whole heart goes out to everyone involved in the crash and all their friends & families.”

    His post came just hours after Mark Wright issued an apology for complaining about the legroom on planes following the tragedy.

    The TV personality posted a photo of himself, his wife, Michelle Keegan, and their baby daughter Palma posing in front of a private jet, joking about cramped plane seating.

    McFly singer Tom Fletcher quickly deleted a photo of a plane and wrote, “Had I known earlier, I obviously wouldn’t have posted about my flight today”

    Man with inflated ego poses excitedly on bright red Air Force plane under cloudy sky at airfield

    Image credits: tomfletcher

    Apology post from a star addressing insensitive content after Air India tragedy and expressing condolences to victims' families.

    Image credits: tomfletcher

    Mark’s caption read, “One day babe, for now we’ll take row 26 with no extra leg room.”

    He removed the post moments later and shared a statement on his Instagram Stories, explaining that it had been scheduled in advance to go up that day.

    Mark, who appeared on TOWIE and presented Bachelor UK, wrote, “I apologise for a post I just put up on my page after today’s heartbreaking events.

    “I have posts from a holiday that are on the scheduled setting, which go out on future days I have set them for which was done last week. 

    “It’s a horrendous coincidence that today’s post was on such a devastating day.”

    The plane was carrying 242 people, and only one person survived


    Damaged cafeteria with debris and people investigating aftermath of Air India tragedy, highlighting stars forced to apologize for insensitive posts.

    Image credits: DrDhruvchauhan

    The 38-year-old added, “Once I logged in to my Instagram and realised the post had gone out, I immediately deleted. 

    “My heart goes out to everyone who has been affected from today. I’m sorry for this mistake and any offence caused.”

    Underneath the now-deleted post, one follower had written, “Prob not the best day to post this when so many people lost their lives on a plane,” as per the Daily Mail.

    Another said, “Not really appropriate to put this up after today’s plane crash.”

    Mark Wright also apologized for posting a photo in which he complained about cramped plane seating

    Man in casual summer clothes holding a baby outdoors near a pool, reflecting on stars forced to apologize for insensitive posts.

    Image credits: wrighty_

    Couple embracing on an airport tarmac near a stroller with a small plane in the background after Air India tragedy.

    Image credits: wrighty_

    The New Yorker magazine also had to apologize for an ill-timed post about air travel. The publication posted a sketch showing a passenger who had just missed his flight. An airport worker at the gate can be seen telling him, “You did say you wanted an earlier flight.”

    The sketch was originally created in 2015 by cartoonist Joe Dator.

    People asked the weekly magazine, first published 100 years ago, to “read the room” and delete the post.

    “It’s a horrendous coincidence that today’s post was on such a devastating day,” wrote the British TV personality

    Apology post from a star addressing an insensitive Instagram message during the Air India tragedy and inflated ego backlash.

    Image credits: wrighty_


    “The Instagram post was pre-scheduled before today’s tragic news out of India,” a New Yorker spokesperson clarified in a statement.

    “We have since deleted the post and regret the inadvertent poor timing.”

    The New Yorker deleted a cartoon showing a man who had just missed his flight
    White cat with an inflated ego sits on a table near a spilled wine glass on a patterned rug in The New Yorker cover art.

    Image credits: The New Yorker

    Air India light AI171 was carrying 242 people on board, including Indian, British, Canadian, and Portuguese nationals.

    The airline confirmed that 241 people lost their lives in the crash. The sole survivor is British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

    “Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise, and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” Ramesh said in an interview at the hospital where he was being treated, as per the Hindustan Times.

    He said he was visiting family in India and was returning to the UK with his brother, who was sitting in a different row.

    Cartoon at an airport ticket counter showing a customer and agent with vintage and modern airplanes visible outside, reflecting inflated ego.

    Image credits: Conde Nast Store

    People inside the BJ Medical College and Hospital hostel also lost their lives when the plane crashed into it. The number of casualties among people on the ground remains unclear, but it’s believed to be around 50, according to CNN. Between 50 and 60 students have been admitted to local hospitals.

    The only survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, had traveled to India to visit his family and was returning to the UK with his brother

    The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lost signal less than a minute after takeoff, at an altitude of 625 feet (approx. 190 m), before it plunged from the sky.

    Staff on the plane gave a Mayday call to air traffic control, according to Indian civil aviation authorities, which reportedly came less than a minute after takeoff.

    The US National Transportation Safety Board will lead a team heading to India to assist local authorities in investigating the crash. Additionally, the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch has offered to assist Indian authorities in the investigation.

    The celebrity apologies reignited debate about cancel culture

    Comment from Natalie Holden discussing the regular occurrence of inflated ego among the rich and famous stars.

    Comment by Richard Keogh on social media, admitting to posting and deleting an insensitive message after Air India tragedy.

    Comment by Steve Plumridge expressing frustration over social media users refusing to apologize after Air India tragedy posts.

    Comment by Michael Muldowney on social media about stars apologizing over insensitive posts following Air India tragedy.

    Comment by Ray Tilburey Watson criticizing someone's intelligence with the phrase not the sharpest tool in the box.

    Social media comment criticizing inflated ego in insensitive posts following Air India tragedy controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing someone's inflated ego amid backlash for insensitive posts after Air India tragedy.

    User comment expressing disappointment over stars forced to apologize for insensitive posts after Air India tragedy.

    Comment defending posts amid inflated ego controversy as stars apologize over insensitive remarks after Air India tragedy

    User comment by Amy Martin Bingley questioning if talking about planes or flying is allowed, reflecting inflated ego and apologies after Air India tragedy.

    Social media post by Amy Hedley questioning if anyone mentioning a plane must apologize after Air India tragedy.

    Social media apology post by star Suzette Dawn Fidler addressing insensitive comments after Air India tragedy with inflated ego backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending holiday photos during the Air India tragedy, highlighting inflated ego controversy.

    Comment by Andy Tinley defending a star, addressing insensitive posts and forced apologies after Air India tragedy.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
