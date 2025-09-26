What went down at the 89th Academy Awards was and will probably remain (arguably) the biggest boo-boo in the event’s history.



On February 27, 2017, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were handed an envelope that pronounced the Musical Romance La La Land as the winner for best picture.



It was either out of the intuition that comes with experience, or inside information, that made Beatty hesitate leading up to the face-melting faux pas.



“The Academy Award,” he said, and then stopped–one could see from the look on his face that the mental cogs were whirring–“for best picture,” he continued, as he fumbled with the red envelope.



Beatty then appeared to look over to Dunaway, who shared none of his inner conflict: She could be heard muttering, “You’re impossible.”



Not finding the support he was looking for and knowing what was written in the envelope was wrong, he passed the document to the impatient Dunaway, as if to say, “Okay, fine, you say it then.”



And say it, she did. “La La Land,” she announced proudly into the microphone.



Emma Stone could be seen celebrating in the audience giving and receiving a string of hugs while everyone around them stood, clapped, and cheered.



Smartly tuxedoed men towered over the camera as they headed to the stage to collect their reward with brisk and elated strides.



Trophies changed hands when they reached the podium, and hugs were exchanged there too.



The group was three speeches deep when a man with a headset walked in among them, and a hubbub broke out behind one of the speakers.



Out of range of the microphone Stone could not be heard speaking, but her tilted head and questioning look was an early warning.



Beaty, now with the right envelope in his hand, started moving toward the microphone to vindicate his earlier hesitance.



But the La La Land producer, apparently not one for diplomacy, snatched Beaty’s hand and called out “Guys, there is a mistake.”



“Moonlight, you won best picture.”



There were only a few half hearted cheers from the audience and so the producer held up the contents of the second envelope and said “this is not a joke,” I’m afraid they read the wrong thing.



Beatty in his soft–spoken manner, later confirmed that he had doubted what he read in the first envelope, explaining that he did not drag out the procedure “to be funny.”



While fans cringed at the massive blunder, they also found inspiration.



“As confusing and heartbreaking it was, it was beautiful to see everyone's honesty and the willingness of the La La Land producers to hand the Oscars over,” one wrote in response to the snippet on YouTube.

