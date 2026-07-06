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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot, bringing one of pop culture's biggest love stories to a spectacular close with a wedding that instantly became one of the decade's most talked-about celebrity events.

On Friday, July 3, 2026, the global superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end exchanged vows during a lavish ceremony inside New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Although the couple went to extraordinary lengths to keep every detail under wraps, verified information from representatives and firsthand accounts from guests have since revealed how the historic celebration unfolded.

Unlike most celebrity weddings, which are documented in real time on social media, Swift and Kelce opted for near-total secrecy.

Guests reportedly either surrendered their phones upon arrival or kept them locked in secure pouches, while vendors, staff members, and attendees signed strict non-disclosure agreements prohibiting them from sharing photos or videos from inside the venue.

Madison Square Garden itself was selected largely because of its unique security infrastructure, including secure underground entrances and a windowless design that prevented paparazzi, drones, and curious onlookers from catching a glimpse of the festivities.

Despite those precautions, enough details have emerged to paint a picture of an extraordinarily elaborate celebration.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The sports arena was transformed into a sprawling indoor "Secret Garden," complete with towering real trees, dense greenery, ferns, a glittering disco ball, and a grand white staircase that completely disguised the famous venue.

Guests entered through a heavily guarded underground tunnel lined with a chronological photo gallery that chronicled the couple's lives, from childhood snapshots and high school memories to milestones in their relationship.

The festivities reportedly began a day earlier with an intimate 100-guest rehearsal dinner at Sartiano's inside The Mercer Hotel in SoHo before expanding into a celebration attended by roughly 1,000 guests.

Taylor's brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honor, while Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, stood beside him as Best Man.

Notably, close friend Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, balancing humor with heartfelt emotion throughout the service.

According to Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, Sandler's ceremony was both funny and touching, while Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid later revealed that the comedian's biggest piece of marriage advice was simple:

"Kiss every chance you get—every single day, whether you are going to bed or going to work."

The guest list rivaled that of Hollywood's biggest award shows, bringing together stars from entertainment, music, sports, and film.

Among those reportedly in attendance were Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Karlie Kloss, Ed Sheeran, Hugh Grant, and Jimmy Fallon.

Image credits: Sara Konradi/Getty Images

During the reception, guests were treated to surprise performances by Paul McCartney, who sang I Want to Hold Your Hand, followed by a special set from rock legend Stevie Nicks.

Taylor reportedly walked down the aisle in a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, while Travis complemented her in a white Dior tuxedo.

The celebration itself reportedly carried a staggering $20 million price tag, with an additional estimated $10 million spent on New York City police presence and street closures to maintain security around the venue.

Perhaps the most emotional moment of the evening came when the newlyweds exchanged deeply personal vows that reportedly lasted nearly 20 minutes each.

While many expected Swift to become emotional, attendees revealed it was Kelce who struggled to hold back tears throughout the ceremony.

"You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional," one attendee told NBC News.

Just hours before the celebrations began, the couple also announced a $26 million charitable donation benefiting 20 organizations across the United States, a gesture fans quickly linked to one of Swift's signature Easter eggs, noting that $26 million is exactly double her famously lucky number, 13.

The lovebirds also requested that their guests forgo traditional wedding gifts and instead support those charities.

However, despite the fairy-tale spectacle, the wedding was not without controversy.

Image credits: taylorswift

The extensive security operation reportedly required widespread street closures around Madison Square Garden over the already busy Fourth of July holiday weekend, triggering severe traffic congestion throughout parts of Midtown Manhattan.

Several nearby restaurants and bars also reportedly complained that they had received little to no advance notice of the restrictions, with some business owners claiming they lost significant traffic during one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Fans were equally quick to notice one particularly high-profile absence from the guest list: Taylor's longtime friend Blake Lively.

The actress was reportedly not invited amid ongoing speculation that her friendship with Swift had cooled after the singer became entangled in the highly publicized legal dispute between Lively and Justin Baldoni surrounding the 2024 film It Ends with Us.

The lavish celebration also sparked criticism on social media, with some users calling the estimated $30 million event excessive as New York City grappled with an intense summer heatwave and localized power outages.

Beyond these headline-making revelations, several more behind-the-scenes details and leaked glimpses from the celebration have since emerged online, giving eager fans an even closer look at the historic wedding.

Here are the biggest details and photos that have emerged from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's already-infamous wedding.