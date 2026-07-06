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Weddings have a funny way of turning someone else’s messy relationship into your problem. A couple you can barely tolerate at dinner can quickly become a full-blown wedding drama. Before you know it, you are asking yourself whether keeping the peace is worth it, given the chaos they might bring to one of the biggest days of your life.

This bride found herself in a messy situation after her groom’s best friend started dating a woman who made a worse impression with each interaction. Every effort to include her seemed to blow up. By the time she started pushing for a wedding invite, the couple was already asking whether letting her come was just begging for more trouble.

More info: Reddit

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One toxic relationship can turn wedding planning into a much bigger headache than anyone expected

Image credits: gzorgz / Magnific (not the actual photo)

This bride started worrying that a groomsman’s toxic new girlfriend could become a disaster on their big day

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Every attempt to get to know the girlfriend somehow ended up in fresh drama and fights

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Image credits: drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The bride tried to include her anyway, only for the woman to delete her texts and stir up even more trouble

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After one manipulative stunt too many, the couple decided they did not want her anywhere near the wedding

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Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

The groomsman pushed back with an ultimatum, forcing the bride and groom to choose between protecting their wedding or their friendship

The Original poster (OP) explained that the drama started when one of her groom’s closest friends began dating a woman who sounded like an absolute menace. She was controlling, manipulative, exhausting to be around, and every attempt the couple made to get to know her ended badly. The relationship was barely two months old, but it had already crashed and burned at least eight times.

Still, the bride tried to be nice. She invited the woman out, genuinely making an effort to include her, only for it to blow up in her face. At one point, the toxic girlfriend deleted the poster’s text to make it look like she was being ignored and ran crying to her boyfriend that nobody was making an effort with her. It was bizarre and exactly the kind of nonsense the bride dreaded having anywhere near the wedding.

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The manipulative girlfriend would scream at the groomsman, pick fights, make everything about herself, and generally suck the air out of the room whenever they were out. So when the groomsman asked if she could attend the wedding, the couple refused. She didn’t meet their plus-one rule, didn’t respect them, and they had no interest in inviting that kind of drama to one of the happiest days of their lives.

Instead of accepting it, the best friend gave them an ultimatum: either she was invited, or he wouldn’t come. He even went to get fitted for his tux before the couple responded, apparently hoping they’d cave and let him bully them into changing their minds. The bride was furious but left the final call to her fiancé, since he was a close friend.

Thankfully, the groom held his ground. The wedding happened, and the friend came without the toxic girlfriend, although their friendship took a hit. After the wedding, the groomsman moved in with the vile girlfriend, stopped speaking to the bride, and chose to continue the dumpster-fire relationship everyone had been warning him about.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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It’s worth noting that the bride’s decision to enforce that rule wasn’t some outrageous bridezilla move. Wedding etiquette experts note that couples may decline plus-one requests when guest counts are tight, the venue has limits, or they simply don’t want the extra stress that day. In other words, refusing to invite someone who brings nonstop drama is a pretty fair boundary.

The girlfriend’s behavior also hit a lot of classic manipulation red flags. WebMD reports that manipulative people often twist situations, create confusion, and try to control how others are perceived. This makes the deleted-text stunt and constant drama sound a lot more like deliberate toxic behavior, and the bride is right not to want that around her.

The final update regarding the groom’s friend is a reminder that loving someone doesn’t mean endlessly enabling their trainwreck relationship. Psychologists say supporting a friend in a toxic dynamic often means being honest, setting limits, and letting them face the consequences of their own choices.

Many readers felt the couple made the right call by protecting their wedding from unnecessary drama, even if it cost them some peace afterward. What do you think? Were they right to ban the toxic girlfriend, or should they have let the groomsman bring her to avoid blowing up the friendship?

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Readers applauded the couple for standing their ground, while feeling sorry for the man who chose to keep dating the manipulative woman

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