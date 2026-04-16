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Woman Shares Horrible Engagement Photos She Paid $725 For, Photographer’s Excuse Leaves People Baffled
Woman on balcony reacts with surprise as man kneels with engagement ring in outdoor engagement photo session
Lifestyle, Wedding

Woman Shares Horrible Engagement Photos She Paid $725 For, Photographer’s Excuse Leaves People Baffled

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For some people, getting engaged is as significant as the big day itself. Of course, they would want to document the moment and fondly look back on it in the years to come. 

This woman, however, had an experience she would rather forget. As she shared on social media, the photographer she hired to document her wedding proposal sent her grainy, unusable snapshots. Worse, she paid a hefty amount for them. 

To add fuel to the fire, the erring photographer issued a cold non-apology, prompting the internet to rally behind the bride-to-be. 

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    A woman was left in sheer disappointment after her pricey wedding proposal photos didn’t come out as intended

    “We just got engaged and our photographer took these photos and I was extremely unhappy. The rest of the photos from the night were dark and SO grainy. She charged $725 dollars, what would ya’ll do?

    “And is there anyway to make these photos not out of focus/ better quality. Plus the photographers apology was beyond insincere…”

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    Image credits: @alexandria.duke

    Proposal photos are treated like a “Super Bowl moment” for the couple

    Image credits: Nathan Dumlao (not the actual photo)

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    With the popularity of social media, many people have chosen to document their wedding proposals. It’s become a trend in itself, and many people have hopped on the bandwagon. 

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    Wedding photographer Luke Collins has documented more than 500 proposals over the past decade. In a 2025 interview with The Washington Post, he described them as a “Super Bowl moment” for the couple. 

    He noted that many people are treating engagements as high-stakes live events that require careful planning to capture authenticity. 

    “When I started doing it, I felt like I was the only one photographing proposals. Now it’s something most photographers do. It’s become a trend in itself, just to have someone there to capture the moment,” Collins said. 

    Collins also explained that many couples see proposal photos as a “non-negotiable documentation” of a milestone, not just an optional luxury.

    In one of the screenshots of the text she posted, the woman said the photographer wasn’t honest about how the proposal photos turned out. Then, there was the photographer’s seemingly insincere apology. 

    According to photographer and Fstoppers editor-in-chief Alex Cooke, these are red flags she may have missed. 

    “Resolution capability gaps become apparent when photographers lack resources, skills, or flexibility to address problems that arise during or after projects. Professional practices include multiple options for addressing various challenge scenarios,” Cooke explained. 

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    The woman may need to put in effort to obtain a refund or another resolution from the photographer. It’s a lesson learned that comes with a $725 price tag. But moving forward, she may need to do more thorough research. 

    “(Use) the same investigative skills you used to find a ring your soon-to-be fiancé(e) likes to find out their favorite photographer,” destination photographer Mary Marantz told Brides.

    Many commenters were equally upset

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    Image credits: @alexandria.duke

    The woman shared a promising update, but included a nonsensical response from the photographer

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    Image credits: @alexandria.duke

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    Image credits: @alexandria.duke

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    People in the comments were likewise pleased with how things turned out

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    Miguel Ordoñez

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

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    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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