Woman Hires A Well-Known Professional For Wedding Pics, Gets Horrible Pics

ADVERTISEMENT

Every bride would want to look back on their big day with fond memories to cherish forever. However, an undesirable batch of wedding photos can ruin any recollection of what is supposed to be the happiest moment of her life.

It was an unfortunate experience for this woman, who claimed to have hired “one of the best wedding photographers” in Australia. But after seeing the snapshots, she was left confused and severely disappointed, prompting her to post them online in the hope of finding answers.

Scroll down for the pictures that upset her, along with reactions from commenters.

RELATED:

A woman’s wedding memories were ruined after she saw some of the photos

Bride and groom posing by the ocean during wedding photo shoot with well-known professional photographer outdoors.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

Bride and groom walking outdoors by the sea in wedding attire, illustrating professional wedding pics with a poor outcome.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

ADVERTISEMENT

Bride and groom holding hands during outdoor wedding ceremony with bride wearing veil and groom in black tuxedo.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

Bride in white wedding dress with groom in black suit during outdoor wedding photo session with professional photographer.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

Bride and bridesmaid at a wedding in a tent, showing emotion during photos by a well-known professional photographer.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bride and groom at outdoor wedding ceremony, bride smiling, captured by well-known professional wedding photographer.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

Bride and bridesmaids dressed in elegant gowns posing outdoors for professional wedding pics in a natural forest setting.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

Bride and groom with two women at outdoor wedding ceremony, capturing wedding pics in natural forest setting.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

ADVERTISEMENT

Bride and groom holding hands outdoors, woman in wedding dress, man in tuxedo, wedding pics by well-known professional.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

ADVERTISEMENT

A poor-quality wedding photograph typically lacks emotion

The bride made sure to fully express her disappointment in the batch of wedding photos she received, considering she may have spent a small fortune on the hired photographer. Her dismay could be because of the unflattering outcomes, among other reasons, but what exactly makes them poor quality?

According to Dorset-based wedding photographer Tom Wishart, it’s because these images lack emotion.

“For me, a bad wedding photograph is one that doesn’t invoke feelings,” Wishart told Bored Panda, stating that wedding photography is more about capturing the story of the day, more than anything.

Washington D.C.-based documentary wedding photographer and Potok’s World Photography co-owner Anji Martin delved deeper, sharing their thought process behind every shot they take.

ADVERTISEMENT

As she explained, they typically put themselves in their clients’ shoes and ask whether they would want a particular picture if they were the subjects. If the answer is no, they leave it out.

“A picture of a bunch of guests standing around looking bored is obviously going to end up on the cutting room floor,” Martin noted.

However, one could argue that the photographer the woman hired may be looking to snap candid photos to capture her and her new husband in their natural element. According to Ottawa-based destination wedding photographer Lauren McCormick, one mistake photographers often make is chasing a candid moment instead of anticipating it.

As McCormick further explains, being too reactive behind the camera may lead to a shot where the subject is either mid-blink or half-speaking. For the most part, it may result in an unflattering picture.

“True candids require patience, presence, and a knack for anticipating moments,” she stated, adding that it’s more about reading energy, giving people space to relax, and waiting for natural, unguarded expressions that show genuine connection.

Christopher Alga, a wedding photographer from Costa Rica, notes that another mistake is haphazardly capturing a snapshot where the couple isn’t aware that they are being photographed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alga explains that photographers must also gently guide the couple into connecting, whether through chatting or shared laughter. As he noted, “Intimacy is the key.”

“Slow your thinking down and try to look beyond the obvious”

Many seasoned photographers, including those the woman hired, are prone to these costly mistakes. Our experts were kind enough to share their valuable tips to help avoid these possible mishaps.

Wishart advises to slow down the thinking process and “look beyond the obvious.”

“Spend time understanding the couple, the people around you, and the rhythm of the day before and whilst taking photos. Anticipate what is happening next, and where, look for the light (and lack of light), and see the angles in your mind’s eye,” he stated, adding that doing so allows you to be in the perfect place at the ideal “emotion-filled moment.”

Alga advises against staying too much on a particular “scenario.” Instead, he urges dynamism by picking a spot, taking some snaps, then moving on to the next. This approach, he says, can also make you feel that everything is going smoothly, which lessens the stress of the “big day.”

Martin’s advice focuses on the curation process. She urges taking the time to select the most appropriate photos that feel right for the occasion, and constantly asking yourself if you would want the particular picture for yourself if you were the client.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Never be afraid to throw a picture out if it just doesn’t work,” she noted.

Meanwhile, McCormick’s advice is profound and straightforward: “slow down and care deeply.”

“Don’t just take photos. Listen, adapt, and protect the couple’s experience,” she stated, adding that technical skill grows with time, but empathy and awareness make your work meaningful and trustworthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

People in the comments shared their candid reactions

Comment on social media about wedding pictures taken by a well-known professional, mentioning full sun causing issues.

Share icon

Alt text: Social media comment reacting to a woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics with disappointment.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics, expressing disappointment about the horrible photo results.

Share icon

Comment expressing regret over hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics that turned out horrible.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing fear about hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics and concerns over the cost and quality.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment criticizing use of AI for culling wedding pics after hiring a well-known professional photographer.

Share icon

User comment on social media post questioning if her mother-in-law took the woman's wedding pictures with horrible results

Share icon

Comment asking if there were other good wedding photos and if some should have been culled despite good shots.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media about woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics with unexpected results and misunderstood expectations.

Share icon

Comment discussing issues with mirrorless cameras impacting wedding pics and the challenges of capturing perfect moments.

Share icon

Comment about wedding pics and photographer choice expressing disbelief and complimenting appearance in casual tone.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing wedding pics quality, highlighting disappointment with a well-known professional photographer.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing wedding photos by a well-known professional, expressing confusion about pricing and photo quality.

Share icon

Comment highlighting that hiring a well-known professional photographer does not guarantee quality wedding pics.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Miranda Faye questioning choice of worst wedding pics, displayed in a social media post interface.

Share icon

Comment from woman expressing shock about hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics gone wrong.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about a woman’s experience with a well-known professional wedding photographer and horrible wedding pics.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Harriet Ryan questioning the photographer's choices despite the beautiful location and couple in wedding pics.

Share icon

Comment from Steph Gabriel expressing concern about the professional hired for wedding pics quality.

Share icon

Comment from photographer Kerri McAuley apologizing for photos, emphasizing honesty about wedding pics quality and pricing.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment praising a bride's gorgeous dress while agreeing that wedding pics from a well-known professional can sometimes be bad.

Share icon

Comment from a wedding photographer explaining challenges in capturing candid wedding photos with changing lighting conditions.

Share icon

Comment by user Daina.hazel criticizing a well-known professional for misleading brides about wedding photography services.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from a user named Kelsey Maggart questioning the quality of wedding photos after hiring a well-known professional photographer.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from a photographer explaining how lighting and shadows caused horrible wedding pics despite hiring a well-known professional.

Share icon

Comment on social media about woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics but receiving horrible photos.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from woman offering free couples photoshoot, mentioning photography and northern beaches location.

Share icon

Woman disappointed with wedding pics from well-known professional photographer after hiring for photoshoot.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on social media about a woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics and receiving horrible results.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disappointment about a well-known professional’s wedding pics.

Share icon

Comment from a wedding photographer explaining the difference between candid shots and bad wedding photos.

Share icon

Comment on social media post expressing disbelief and apology about horrible wedding pics from a well-known professional.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about wedding pics from a woman unhappy with a well-known professional photographer’s photo selection.

Share icon

User expressing disappointment about wedding photos from a well-known professional, expecting quality over quantity.

Share icon

Others shared similar experiences

User comment about woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics but receiving horrible photos instead.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from a bride sharing disappointment over horrible wedding pics despite hiring a well-known professional.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from user Liv about wedding photos being missing important shots and most pictures looking terrible.

Share icon

Comment from User72811 apologizing and sharing experience with wedding photog scam involving AI face edits.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from user maddoxsophia expressing frustration over a wedding photographer who deleted her on social media after poor photo delivery.

Share icon

Customer review complaining about hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics that turned out horrible and disappointing.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman shares experience of hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics but receiving horrible, overexposed photos instead.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride shared photos during a reshoot, which she was much happier about

Bride and groom under a veil holding white tulip bouquet during outdoor wedding photoshoot.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

Bride and groom posing outdoors on wedding day, showcasing moments captured by well-known professional photographer.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

Bride and groom kissing outdoors, wedding ceremony with bouquet and veil in a forest setting, wedding pics photo session.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bride and groom at wedding signing documents outdoors, a well-known professional hired for wedding pics.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

Bride and groom sharing a kiss during wedding photoshoot captured by a professional photographer outdoors in black and white.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

Bride and groom embracing closely during wedding photoshoot by a well-known professional photographer outdoors.

Share icon

Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters had nothing but positive messages, while a few had questions

Comment from Georgia Fletcher Weddings praising wedding pictures as beautiful with a smiling profile photo.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about retaking wedding photos posted by user with a profile picture of a child outdoors.

Share icon

Comment about a woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics but being disappointed by the horrible wedding photos received.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from a woman expressing love for her wedding shoot photos after a redo for their 15th anniversary.

Share icon

Comment mentioning issues with wedding pics due to poor timing by a well-known professional photographer.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics and asking about hair, makeup artist, and florist.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment praising wedding pics despite reshoot, expressing they feel worth it with a smiling face emoji.

Share icon

Comment on social media praising new photographer for amazing wedding pics after horrible shots from well-known professional.

Share icon