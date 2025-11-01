Woman Hires A Well-Known Professional For Wedding Pics, Gets Horrible Pics

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Every bride would want to look back on their big day with fond memories to cherish forever. However, an undesirable batch of wedding photos can ruin any recollection of what is supposed to be the happiest moment of her life.
It was an unfortunate experience for this woman, who claimed to have hired “one of the best wedding photographers” in Australia. But after seeing the snapshots, she was left confused and severely disappointed, prompting her to post them online in the hope of finding answers.
Scroll down for the pictures that upset her, along with reactions from commenters.
A woman’s wedding memories were ruined after she saw some of the photos
Bride and groom posing by the ocean during wedding photo shoot with well-known professional photographer outdoors.
A poor-quality wedding photograph typically lacks emotion
The bride made sure to fully express her disappointment in the batch of wedding photos she received, considering she may have spent a small fortune on the hired photographer. Her dismay could be because of the unflattering outcomes, among other reasons, but what exactly makes them poor quality?
According to Dorset-based wedding photographer Tom Wishart, it’s because these images lack emotion.
“For me, a bad wedding photograph is one that doesn’t invoke feelings,” Wishart told Bored Panda, stating that wedding photography is more about capturing the story of the day, more than anything.
As she explained, they typically put themselves in their clients’ shoes and ask whether they would want a particular picture if they were the subjects. If the answer is no, they leave it out.
“A picture of a bunch of guests standing around looking bored is obviously going to end up on the cutting room floor,” Martin noted.
However, one could argue that the photographer the woman hired may be looking to snap candid photos to capture her and her new husband in their natural element. According to Ottawa-based destination wedding photographer Lauren McCormick, one mistake photographers often make is chasing a candid moment instead of anticipating it.
As McCormick further explains, being too reactive behind the camera may lead to a shot where the subject is either mid-blink or half-speaking. For the most part, it may result in an unflattering picture.
“True candids require patience, presence, and a knack for anticipating moments,” she stated, adding that it’s more about reading energy, giving people space to relax, and waiting for natural, unguarded expressions that show genuine connection.
Christopher Alga, a wedding photographer from Costa Rica, notes that another mistake is haphazardly capturing a snapshot where the couple isn’t aware that they are being photographed.
Alga explains that photographers must also gently guide the couple into connecting, whether through chatting or shared laughter. As he noted, “Intimacy is the key.”
“Slow your thinking down and try to look beyond the obvious”
Many seasoned photographers, including those the woman hired, are prone to these costly mistakes. Our experts were kind enough to share their valuable tips to help avoid these possible mishaps.
Wishart advises to slow down the thinking process and “look beyond the obvious.”
“Spend time understanding the couple, the people around you, and the rhythm of the day before and whilst taking photos. Anticipate what is happening next, and where, look for the light (and lack of light), and see the angles in your mind’s eye,” he stated, adding that doing so allows you to be in the perfect place at the ideal “emotion-filled moment.”
Alga advises against staying too much on a particular “scenario.” Instead, he urges dynamism by picking a spot, taking some snaps, then moving on to the next. This approach, he says, can also make you feel that everything is going smoothly, which lessens the stress of the “big day.”
Martin’s advice focuses on the curation process. She urges taking the time to select the most appropriate photos that feel right for the occasion, and constantly asking yourself if you would want the particular picture for yourself if you were the client.
“Never be afraid to throw a picture out if it just doesn’t work,” she noted.
Meanwhile, McCormick’s advice is profound and straightforward: “slow down and care deeply.”
“Don’t just take photos. Listen, adapt, and protect the couple’s experience,” she stated, adding that technical skill grows with time, but empathy and awareness make your work meaningful and trustworthy.
People in the comments shared their candid reactions
Comment on social media about wedding pictures taken by a well-known professional, mentioning full sun causing issues.
Alt text: Social media comment reacting to a woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics with disappointment.
Comment on a woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics, expressing disappointment about the horrible photo results.
Comment expressing regret over hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics that turned out horrible.
Comment expressing fear about hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics and concerns over the cost and quality.
User comment criticizing use of AI for culling wedding pics after hiring a well-known professional photographer.
User comment on social media post questioning if her mother-in-law took the woman's wedding pictures with horrible results
Comment asking if there were other good wedding photos and if some should have been culled despite good shots.
Comment on social media about woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics with unexpected results and misunderstood expectations.
Comment discussing issues with mirrorless cameras impacting wedding pics and the challenges of capturing perfect moments.
Comment about wedding pics and photographer choice expressing disbelief and complimenting appearance in casual tone.
Screenshot of a social media comment discussing wedding pics quality, highlighting disappointment with a well-known professional photographer.
Comment criticizing wedding photos by a well-known professional, expressing confusion about pricing and photo quality.
Comment highlighting that hiring a well-known professional photographer does not guarantee quality wedding pics.
Comment by Miranda Faye questioning choice of worst wedding pics, displayed in a social media post interface.
Comment from woman expressing shock about hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics gone wrong.
Comment about a woman’s experience with a well-known professional wedding photographer and horrible wedding pics.
Comment by Harriet Ryan questioning the photographer's choices despite the beautiful location and couple in wedding pics.
Comment from Steph Gabriel expressing concern about the professional hired for wedding pics quality.
Comment from photographer Kerri McAuley apologizing for photos, emphasizing honesty about wedding pics quality and pricing.
Comment praising a bride's gorgeous dress while agreeing that wedding pics from a well-known professional can sometimes be bad.
Comment from a wedding photographer explaining challenges in capturing candid wedding photos with changing lighting conditions.
Comment by user Daina.hazel criticizing a well-known professional for misleading brides about wedding photography services.
Comment from a user named Kelsey Maggart questioning the quality of wedding photos after hiring a well-known professional photographer.
Comment from a photographer explaining how lighting and shadows caused horrible wedding pics despite hiring a well-known professional.
Comment on social media about woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics but receiving horrible photos.
Comment from woman offering free couples photoshoot, mentioning photography and northern beaches location.
Woman disappointed with wedding pics from well-known professional photographer after hiring for photoshoot.
User comment on social media about a woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics and receiving horrible results.
Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disappointment about a well-known professional’s wedding pics.
Comment from a wedding photographer explaining the difference between candid shots and bad wedding photos.
Comment on social media post expressing disbelief and apology about horrible wedding pics from a well-known professional.
Comment about wedding pics from a woman unhappy with a well-known professional photographer’s photo selection.
User expressing disappointment about wedding photos from a well-known professional, expecting quality over quantity.
Others shared similar experiences
User comment about woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics but receiving horrible photos instead.
Comment from a bride sharing disappointment over horrible wedding pics despite hiring a well-known professional.
Comment from user Liv about wedding photos being missing important shots and most pictures looking terrible.
Comment from User72811 apologizing and sharing experience with wedding photog scam involving AI face edits.
Comment from user maddoxsophia expressing frustration over a wedding photographer who deleted her on social media after poor photo delivery.
Customer review complaining about hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics that turned out horrible and disappointing.
Woman shares experience of hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics but receiving horrible, overexposed photos instead.
The bride shared photos during a reshoot, which she was much happier about
Bride and groom under a veil holding white tulip bouquet during outdoor wedding photoshoot.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place
