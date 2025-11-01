Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Hires A Well-Known Professional For Wedding Pics, Gets Horrible Pics
Bride and groom in formal wedding attire by the ocean, highlighting woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics.
Woman Hires A Well-Known Professional For Wedding Pics, Gets Horrible Pics

Interview With Expert
27

Every bride would want to look back on their big day with fond memories to cherish forever. However, an undesirable batch of wedding photos can ruin any recollection of what is supposed to be the happiest moment of her life. 

It was an unfortunate experience for this woman, who claimed to have hired “one of the best wedding photographers” in Australia. But after seeing the snapshots, she was left confused and severely disappointed, prompting her to post them online in the hope of finding answers. 

Scroll down for the pictures that upset her, along with reactions from commenters.

    A woman’s wedding memories were ruined after she saw some of the photos

    Bride and groom posing by the ocean during wedding photo shoot with well-known professional photographer outdoors.

    Bride and groom posing by the ocean during wedding photo shoot with well-known professional photographer outdoors.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    Bride and groom walking outdoors by the sea in wedding attire, illustrating professional wedding pics with a poor outcome.

    Bride and groom walking outdoors by the sea in wedding attire, illustrating professional wedding pics with a poor outcome.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    Bride and groom holding hands during outdoor wedding ceremony with bride wearing veil and groom in black tuxedo.

    Bride and groom holding hands during outdoor wedding ceremony with bride wearing veil and groom in black tuxedo.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    Bride in white wedding dress with groom in black suit during outdoor wedding photo session with professional photographer.

    Bride in white wedding dress with groom in black suit during outdoor wedding photo session with professional photographer.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    Bride and bridesmaid at a wedding in a tent, showing emotion during photos by a well-known professional photographer.

    Bride and bridesmaid at a wedding in a tent, showing emotion during photos by a well-known professional photographer.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    Bride and groom at outdoor wedding ceremony, bride smiling, captured by well-known professional wedding photographer.

    Bride and groom at outdoor wedding ceremony, bride smiling, captured by well-known professional wedding photographer.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    Bride and bridesmaids dressed in elegant gowns posing outdoors for professional wedding pics in a natural forest setting.

    Bride and bridesmaids dressed in elegant gowns posing outdoors for professional wedding pics in a natural forest setting.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    Bride and groom with two women at outdoor wedding ceremony, capturing wedding pics in natural forest setting.

    Bride and groom with two women at outdoor wedding ceremony, capturing wedding pics in natural forest setting.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    Bride and groom holding hands outdoors, woman in wedding dress, man in tuxedo, wedding pics by well-known professional.

    Bride and groom holding hands outdoors, woman in wedding dress, man in tuxedo, wedding pics by well-known professional.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    A poor-quality wedding photograph typically lacks emotion

    The bride made sure to fully express her disappointment in the batch of wedding photos she received, considering she may have spent a small fortune on the hired photographer. Her dismay could be because of the unflattering outcomes, among other reasons, but what exactly makes them poor quality? 

    According to Dorset-based wedding photographer Tom Wishart, it’s because these images lack emotion. 

    “For me, a bad wedding photograph is one that doesn’t invoke feelings,” Wishart told Bored Panda, stating that wedding photography is more about capturing the story of the day, more than anything.  

    Washington D.C.-based documentary wedding photographer and Potok’s World Photography co-owner Anji Martin delved deeper, sharing their thought process behind every shot they take. 

    As she explained, they typically put themselves in their clients’ shoes and ask whether they would want a particular picture if they were the subjects. If the answer is no, they leave it out. 

    “A picture of a bunch of guests standing around looking bored is obviously going to end up on the cutting room floor,” Martin noted.  

    However, one could argue that the photographer the woman hired may be looking to snap candid photos to capture her and her new husband in their natural element. According to Ottawa-based destination wedding photographer Lauren McCormick, one mistake photographers often make is chasing a candid moment instead of anticipating it. 

    As McCormick further explains, being too reactive behind the camera may lead to a shot where the subject is either mid-blink or half-speaking. For the most part, it may result in an unflattering picture. 

    “True candids require patience, presence, and a knack for anticipating moments,” she stated, adding that it’s more about reading energy, giving people space to relax, and waiting for natural, unguarded expressions that show genuine connection. 

    Christopher Alga, a wedding photographer from Costa Rica, notes that another mistake is haphazardly capturing a snapshot where the couple isn’t aware that they are being photographed. 

    Alga explains that photographers must also gently guide the couple into connecting, whether through chatting or shared laughter. As he noted, “Intimacy is the key.” 

    “Slow your thinking down and try to look beyond the obvious”

    Many seasoned photographers, including those the woman hired, are prone to these costly mistakes. Our experts were kind enough to share their valuable tips to help avoid these possible mishaps. 

    Wishart advises to slow down the thinking process and “look beyond the obvious.” 

    “Spend time understanding the couple, the people around you, and the rhythm of the day before and whilst taking photos. Anticipate what is happening next, and where, look for the light (and lack of light), and see the angles in your mind’s eye,” he stated, adding that doing so allows you to be in the perfect place at the ideal “emotion-filled moment.” 

    Alga advises against staying too much on a particular “scenario.” Instead, he urges dynamism by picking a spot, taking some snaps, then moving on to the next. This approach, he says, can also make you feel that everything is going smoothly, which lessens the stress of the “big day.” 

    Martin’s advice focuses on the curation process. She urges taking the time to select the most appropriate photos that feel right for the occasion, and constantly asking yourself if you would want the particular picture for yourself if you were the client. 

    “Never be afraid to throw a picture out if it just doesn’t work,” she noted. 

    Meanwhile, McCormick’s advice is profound and straightforward: “slow down and care deeply.” 

    “Don’t just take photos. Listen, adapt, and protect the couple’s experience,” she stated, adding that technical skill grows with time, but empathy and awareness make your work meaningful and trustworthy.  

    People in the comments shared their candid reactions

    Comment on social media about wedding pictures taken by a well-known professional, mentioning full sun causing issues.

    Comment on social media about wedding pictures taken by a well-known professional, mentioning full sun causing issues.

    Alt text: Social media comment reacting to a woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics with disappointment.

    Alt text: Social media comment reacting to a woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics with disappointment.

    Comment on a woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics, expressing disappointment about the horrible photo results.

    Comment on a woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics, expressing disappointment about the horrible photo results.

    Comment expressing regret over hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics that turned out horrible.

    Comment expressing regret over hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics that turned out horrible.

    Comment expressing fear about hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics and concerns over the cost and quality.

    Comment expressing fear about hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics and concerns over the cost and quality.

    User comment criticizing use of AI for culling wedding pics after hiring a well-known professional photographer.

    User comment criticizing use of AI for culling wedding pics after hiring a well-known professional photographer.

    User comment on social media post questioning if her mother-in-law took the woman's wedding pictures with horrible results

    User comment on social media post questioning if her mother-in-law took the woman's wedding pictures with horrible results

    Comment asking if there were other good wedding photos and if some should have been culled despite good shots.

    Comment asking if there were other good wedding photos and if some should have been culled despite good shots.

    Comment on social media about woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics with unexpected results and misunderstood expectations.

    Comment on social media about woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics with unexpected results and misunderstood expectations.

    Comment discussing issues with mirrorless cameras impacting wedding pics and the challenges of capturing perfect moments.

    Comment discussing issues with mirrorless cameras impacting wedding pics and the challenges of capturing perfect moments.

    Comment about wedding pics and photographer choice expressing disbelief and complimenting appearance in casual tone.

    Comment about wedding pics and photographer choice expressing disbelief and complimenting appearance in casual tone.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing wedding pics quality, highlighting disappointment with a well-known professional photographer.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing wedding pics quality, highlighting disappointment with a well-known professional photographer.

    Comment criticizing wedding photos by a well-known professional, expressing confusion about pricing and photo quality.

    Comment criticizing wedding photos by a well-known professional, expressing confusion about pricing and photo quality.

    Comment highlighting that hiring a well-known professional photographer does not guarantee quality wedding pics.

    Comment highlighting that hiring a well-known professional photographer does not guarantee quality wedding pics.

    Comment by Miranda Faye questioning choice of worst wedding pics, displayed in a social media post interface.

    Comment by Miranda Faye questioning choice of worst wedding pics, displayed in a social media post interface.

    Comment from woman expressing shock about hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics gone wrong.

    Comment from woman expressing shock about hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics gone wrong.

    Comment about a woman’s experience with a well-known professional wedding photographer and horrible wedding pics.

    Comment about a woman’s experience with a well-known professional wedding photographer and horrible wedding pics.

    Comment by Harriet Ryan questioning the photographer's choices despite the beautiful location and couple in wedding pics.

    Comment by Harriet Ryan questioning the photographer's choices despite the beautiful location and couple in wedding pics.

    Comment from Steph Gabriel expressing concern about the professional hired for wedding pics quality.

    Comment from Steph Gabriel expressing concern about the professional hired for wedding pics quality.

    Comment from photographer Kerri McAuley apologizing for photos, emphasizing honesty about wedding pics quality and pricing.

    Comment from photographer Kerri McAuley apologizing for photos, emphasizing honesty about wedding pics quality and pricing.

    Comment praising a bride's gorgeous dress while agreeing that wedding pics from a well-known professional can sometimes be bad.

    Comment praising a bride's gorgeous dress while agreeing that wedding pics from a well-known professional can sometimes be bad.

    Comment from a wedding photographer explaining challenges in capturing candid wedding photos with changing lighting conditions.

    Comment from a wedding photographer explaining challenges in capturing candid wedding photos with changing lighting conditions.

    Comment by user Daina.hazel criticizing a well-known professional for misleading brides about wedding photography services.

    Comment by user Daina.hazel criticizing a well-known professional for misleading brides about wedding photography services.

    Comment from a user named Kelsey Maggart questioning the quality of wedding photos after hiring a well-known professional photographer.

    Comment from a user named Kelsey Maggart questioning the quality of wedding photos after hiring a well-known professional photographer.

    Comment from a photographer explaining how lighting and shadows caused horrible wedding pics despite hiring a well-known professional.

    Comment from a photographer explaining how lighting and shadows caused horrible wedding pics despite hiring a well-known professional.

    Comment on social media about woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics but receiving horrible photos.

    Comment on social media about woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics but receiving horrible photos.

    Comment from woman offering free couples photoshoot, mentioning photography and northern beaches location.

    Comment from woman offering free couples photoshoot, mentioning photography and northern beaches location.

    Woman disappointed with wedding pics from well-known professional photographer after hiring for photoshoot.

    Woman disappointed with wedding pics from well-known professional photographer after hiring for photoshoot.

    User comment on social media about a woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics and receiving horrible results.

    User comment on social media about a woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics and receiving horrible results.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disappointment about a well-known professional’s wedding pics.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disappointment about a well-known professional’s wedding pics.

    Comment from a wedding photographer explaining the difference between candid shots and bad wedding photos.

    Comment from a wedding photographer explaining the difference between candid shots and bad wedding photos.

    Comment on social media post expressing disbelief and apology about horrible wedding pics from a well-known professional.

    Comment on social media post expressing disbelief and apology about horrible wedding pics from a well-known professional.

    Comment about wedding pics from a woman unhappy with a well-known professional photographer’s photo selection.

    Comment about wedding pics from a woman unhappy with a well-known professional photographer’s photo selection.

    User expressing disappointment about wedding photos from a well-known professional, expecting quality over quantity.

    User expressing disappointment about wedding photos from a well-known professional, expecting quality over quantity.

    Others shared similar experiences

    User comment about woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics but receiving horrible photos instead.

    User comment about woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics but receiving horrible photos instead.

    Comment from a bride sharing disappointment over horrible wedding pics despite hiring a well-known professional.

    Comment from a bride sharing disappointment over horrible wedding pics despite hiring a well-known professional.

    Comment from user Liv about wedding photos being missing important shots and most pictures looking terrible.

    Comment from user Liv about wedding photos being missing important shots and most pictures looking terrible.

    Comment from User72811 apologizing and sharing experience with wedding photog scam involving AI face edits.

    Comment from User72811 apologizing and sharing experience with wedding photog scam involving AI face edits.

    Comment from user maddoxsophia expressing frustration over a wedding photographer who deleted her on social media after poor photo delivery.

    Comment from user maddoxsophia expressing frustration over a wedding photographer who deleted her on social media after poor photo delivery.

    Customer review complaining about hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics that turned out horrible and disappointing.

    Customer review complaining about hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics that turned out horrible and disappointing.

    Woman shares experience of hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics but receiving horrible, overexposed photos instead.

    Woman shares experience of hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics but receiving horrible, overexposed photos instead.

    The bride shared photos during a reshoot, which she was much happier about

    Bride and groom under a veil holding white tulip bouquet during outdoor wedding photoshoot.

    Bride and groom under a veil holding white tulip bouquet during outdoor wedding photoshoot.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    Bride and groom posing outdoors on wedding day, showcasing moments captured by well-known professional photographer.

    Bride and groom posing outdoors on wedding day, showcasing moments captured by well-known professional photographer.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    Bride and groom kissing outdoors, wedding ceremony with bouquet and veil in a forest setting, wedding pics photo session.

    Bride and groom kissing outdoors, wedding ceremony with bouquet and veil in a forest setting, wedding pics photo session.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    Bride and groom at wedding signing documents outdoors, a well-known professional hired for wedding pics.

    Bride and groom at wedding signing documents outdoors, a well-known professional hired for wedding pics.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    Bride and groom sharing a kiss during wedding photoshoot captured by a professional photographer outdoors in black and white.

    Bride and groom sharing a kiss during wedding photoshoot captured by a professional photographer outdoors in black and white.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    Bride and groom embracing closely during wedding photoshoot by a well-known professional photographer outdoors.

    Bride and groom embracing closely during wedding photoshoot by a well-known professional photographer outdoors.

    Image credits: thevow_ceremonies

    Commenters had nothing but positive messages, while a few had questions

    Comment from Georgia Fletcher Weddings praising wedding pictures as beautiful with a smiling profile photo.

    Comment about retaking wedding photos posted by user with a profile picture of a child outdoors.

    Comment about a woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics but being disappointed by the horrible wedding photos received.

    Comment from a woman expressing love for her wedding shoot photos after a redo for their 15th anniversary.

    Comment mentioning issues with wedding pics due to poor timing by a well-known professional photographer.

    Comment about woman hiring a well-known professional for wedding pics and asking about hair, makeup artist, and florist.

    Comment praising wedding pics despite reshoot, expressing they feel worth it with a smiling face emoji.

    Comment on social media praising new photographer for amazing wedding pics after horrible shots from well-known professional.

    Explore more of these tags

    Fails
    wedding photography
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

