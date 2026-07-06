From Math To Geography: 26 Three-Letter Answer Questions To Measure Your General Knowledge

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How much general knowledge do you have? Put your brain to the test with these 26 questions covering everything from science and geography to English vocabulary and everyday facts. There’s just one catch: every answer is exactly 3 letters long! Let’s warm up with a few examples:

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💡What is the smallest two-digit number?

💡Which fish is traditionally used in fish and chips?

💡How is a female deer referred to?

If those warm-up questions felt easy, you’re ready for the real thing. Start the quiz below and find out whether you can solve all 26 three-letter answers. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: cottonbro studio