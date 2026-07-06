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From Math To Geography: 26 Three-Letter Answer Questions To Measure Your General Knowledge
Bees on a golden honeycomb with a red banner saying TRIVIA. Test your general knowledge with this fun challenge!
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Curiosities

From Math To Geography: 26 Three-Letter Answer Questions To Measure Your General Knowledge

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How much general knowledge do you have? Put your brain to the test with these 26 questions covering everything from science and geography to English vocabulary and everyday facts. There’s just one catch: every answer is exactly 3 letters long! Let’s warm up with a few examples:

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💡What is the smallest two-digit number?

💡Which fish is traditionally used in fish and chips?

💡How is a female deer referred to?

If those warm-up questions felt easy, you’re ready for the real thing. Start the quiz below and find out whether you can solve all 26 three-letter answers. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Students measure their general knowledge, engrossed in books on a library staircase, surrounded by bookshelves.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

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    Raquel Teixeira

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you BP, putting the trivial in trivia again. And haddock is also commonly used in fish and chips, though due fish being expensive, it is now often a load of pollocks. ;-)

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    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Bee" not Honey Bee, "Egg" not Eggs, "Sun" not The Sun. Ugh I can't be bothered.

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    0points
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    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you BP, putting the trivial in trivia again. And haddock is also commonly used in fish and chips, though due fish being expensive, it is now often a load of pollocks. ;-)

    2
    2points
    reply
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Bee" not Honey Bee, "Egg" not Eggs, "Sun" not The Sun. Ugh I can't be bothered.

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    0points
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