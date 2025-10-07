Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Influencer’s Fake Syringe Attack Pranks Get Him Arrested, But His Sentence Sparks Mass Outrage
Man in tuxedo at event, relating to influencer's fake syringe attack pranks causing arrest and public outrage.
Crime, Society

Influencer’s Fake Syringe Attack Pranks Get Him Arrested, But His Sentence Sparks Mass Outrage

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
A series of fake syringe pranks has landed a French influencer in legal trouble over his viral videos on social media.

27-year-old Anime Mojito, whose real name is Ilan M, caused fear on the streets of Paris for weeks with his content.

His clout-chasing actions have finally caught up to him, and he is now facing legal consequences.

Highlights
  • French influencer Anime Mojito was arrested and charged after posting viral syringe prank videos online that created fear among Parisians.
  • The 27-year-old admitted the pranks were inspired by what he “saw on the internet,” claiming he didn’t realize they “could hurt others.”
  • Netizens were not happy with his sentencing, as many demanded a longer and harsher imprisonment for him.
  • “That’s genuinely disturbing, doing something so cruel just for attention shows how far social media clout chasing can go,” wrote one user.

“He will probably get out and do it again. He’s lucky someone didn’t end him for this but hey, anything for likes and attention on social media right?” wrote one concerned social media user.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Anime Mojito has been charged and sentenced for stabbing people with empty syringes on the streets of Paris 

    Influencer posing on red carpet stairs in black suit, linked to fake syringe pranks and public outrage over sentence.

    Influencer posing on red carpet stairs in black suit, linked to fake syringe pranks and public outrage over sentence.

    Image credits: amine_mojitonew / Instagram

    In an attempt to go viral, the influencer shared now-viral videos on his TikTok account, Anime Mojito Official, of himself pretending to inject strangers with syringes on the streets of Paris.

    In these clips, Anime secretly approached unsuspecting passersby and injected them with empty syringes.

    The prank videos caused outrage online, with viewers concerned for their safety as they watched several victims react with surprise, fear, and, in some cases, pain from the needle jab.

    Young male influencer with long curly hair posing shirtless outdoors, related to fake syringe attack pranks controversy.

    Young male influencer with long curly hair posing shirtless outdoors, related to fake syringe attack pranks controversy.

    Image credits: amine_mojitonew / Instagram

    Most of the videos, filmed in June of this year, showed the TikToker running away from the scene laughing, avoiding any confrontation.

    Many of the victims chased after him or threatened to fight in self-defense.

    The 27-year-old targeted unsuspecting strangers for his TikTok content, creating an atmosphere of fear among Parisians

    Man wearing sunglasses and a straw hat sitting with hands clasped, linked to influencer fake syringe attack pranks case.

    Man wearing sunglasses and a straw hat sitting with hands clasped, linked to influencer fake syringe attack pranks case.

    Image credits: amine_mojitonew / Instagram

    While most people were concerned and a massive outrage erupted on social media, several of his fans began imitating the injection pranks at student parties and festivals.

    About 145 incidents were reported by victims in 2025, though these reports represented only a fraction of the actual pranks.

    As public safety concerns grew, authorities intervened and arrested Mojito.

    Multiple empty syringes with colorful labels scattered on a white surface, related to influencer's fake syringe attack pranks.

    Multiple empty syringes with colorful labels scattered on a white surface, related to influencer's fake syringe attack pranks.

    Image credits: camera obscura / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    He spent nearly two months in pre-trial detention, held in isolation at Fleury-Mérogis Prison in the southern suburbs of Paris while awaiting trial.

    The trial took place on October 3 at the Paris Criminal Court, where he was convicted of “violence with a weapon not resulting in work incapacity.”

    “Injecting air into someone’s blood can k**l that person… This is attempted m**der,” expressed one netizen. 

    A massive online outrage was sparked by Mojito’s prank videos, with some cases reported to the authorities

    Man wearing a hat and mask pretending to perform a fake syringe attack prank on a seated young man in a park.

    Man wearing a hat and mask pretending to perform a fake syringe attack prank on a seated young man in a park.

    Image credits: Basil_TGMD / X

    Prosecutors had demanded a severe sentence of fifteen months in prison under electronic monitoring, with five months suspended.

    However, the court sentenced him to 12 months in prison, six of which were suspended.

    He will therefore serve six months behind bars, along with additional penalties.

    Mojito was fined €1,500 (approximately $1,757.44) and received a three-year ban on “owning or carrying any weapons.”

    Man wearing mask and gloves holding a fake syringe near a seated young person in a prank influencer video.

    Man wearing mask and gloves holding a fake syringe near a seated young person in a prank influencer video.

    Image credits: Basil_TGMD / X

    Anime’s lawyers, Marie Claret de Fleurieu and Philippe Ohayon, requested clemency or a pardon to reduce his sentence.

    Shortly after the sentencing, Marie shared her opinion on the legal system and commented on what the punishment represents in light of her “client’s fundamental rights.”

    The prankster was sentenced to serve six months in prison, along with a fine of €1,500 and a three-year ban on using any weapons

    Influencer performing fake syringe prank on a woman in a park, capturing the staged attack on camera.

    Influencer performing fake syringe prank on a woman in a park, capturing the staged attack on camera.

    Image credits: Basil_TGMD / X

    A social media comment questioning the humor of an influencer's fake syringe attack prank that led to arrest and public outrage.

    A social media comment questioning the humor of an influencer's fake syringe attack prank that led to arrest and public outrage.

    Image credits: kosaoscan

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks, highlighting public outrage over the incident.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks, highlighting public outrage over the incident.

    Image credits: artmoneycakepop

    “[It] brings the debate back to more reasonable proportions after the initial media frenzy [and] restores a bit of balance between public order and my client’s fundamental rights.”

    During his hearing, Mojito shared his reasons for pulling such pranks.

    He said that his goal was to relaunch his online presence with a new sports program.

    Given the popularity of prank videos these days, he admitted that he “didn’t know” he was doing something “very bad.”

    “I had the very bad idea of doing these pranks by imitating what I saw on the internet, in Spain, in Portugal. I didn’t think it could hurt people. That was my mistake, I didn’t think about others, I thought about myself.”

    Man in a white textured shirt sitting on a couch, discussing influencer fake syringe attack pranks and their arrest.

    Man in a white textured shirt sitting on a couch, discussing influencer fake syringe attack pranks and their arrest.

    Image credits: amine_mojitonew / Instagram

    Netizens were not happy with his punishment or his explanation during the trial.

    One user voiced their discontent, writing, “Six months! whoever sentenced him was blind deaf and dumb!! Six years would not have been enough.”

    View of a prison corridor with closed cell doors, illustrating consequences of influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and arrest.

    View of a prison corridor with closed cell doors, illustrating consequences of influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and arrest.

    Image credits: Matthew Ansley / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A Twitter user reacts with outrage to influencer’s fake syringe attack prank sentence, questioning justice and legality.

    A Twitter user reacts with outrage to influencer’s fake syringe attack prank sentence, questioning justice and legality.

    Image credits: pill_swallow

    Another commented, “I am fed up of influencers trying to scare people this way, just for a few likes. It builds up distrust of fellow humans and that ends badly in the long term.”

    Ilan was charged with “violence with a weapon not resulting in work incapacity” and spent two months in detention

    Man in white shirt inside car at night, related to influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and arrest controversy.

    Man in white shirt inside car at night, related to influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and arrest controversy.

    Image credits: amine_mojitonew / Instagram

    “6 months? It should be more like 6 years,” a third added. 

    “Does he at least use a clean needle on each person? If not, he should get a life sentence, not six months.”

    According to some French media outlets, Ilan did not stab anyone with an actual injection, as he kept the syringe cap on during each prank.

    Man in black suit making a hand gesture at an event related to influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and arrest controversy.

    Man in black suit making a hand gesture at an event related to influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and arrest controversy.

    Image credits: amine_mojitonew / Instagram

    @100.actu2 Faite attention à ne pas le croisez dans les magasins 😂#aminemojito#psycopath#drole_videos#fyp#pourtoi#mdrr#magasin#prankvideo♬ son original – 100% actu 🎬

    However, the court considered that his videos, intentionally or not, promoted a climate of fear, even though the number of reported cases was relatively low.

    Since his arrest, the official TikTok account on which Anime shared his prank content has been taken down.

    @info2maitreyoda#prankvideo#prankwars#prankchallenge#aminemojito#chinois♬ son original – lamoumou

    “If someone comes up to me with a syringe, I’m going to assume attempted m**der and react accordingly.”

    “People shouldn’t even joke about that… I will take them down with me and I will not take their word that it’s a prank,” one user wrote online 

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing influencer fake syringe attack pranks and public reaction to his sentence online.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing influencer fake syringe attack pranks and public reaction to his sentence online.

    Image credits: DangerousThinkg

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and public reaction to his sentence.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and public reaction to his sentence.

    Image credits: 1nisanshigo6789

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing an influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and supporting a one-year jail sentence.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing an influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and supporting a one-year jail sentence.

    Image credits: googoo4gaga6

    A social media user reacts to the influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and subsequent arrest sentence.

    A social media user reacts to the influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and subsequent arrest sentence.

    Image credits: thatsassyboy_

    Tweet criticizing influencer's fake syringe prank, expressing frustration over fear tactics and distrust caused by social media stunts.

    Tweet criticizing influencer's fake syringe prank, expressing frustration over fear tactics and distrust caused by social media stunts.

    Image credits: therealmissjo

    Tweet from Common Sense Is Dead reacting to influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and public outrage over his sentence.

    Tweet from Common Sense Is Dead reacting to influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and public outrage over his sentence.

    Image credits: commonsense1191

    Twitter post criticizing influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and the lenient sentence sparking mass outrage online.

    Twitter post criticizing influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and the lenient sentence sparking mass outrage online.

    Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to influencer's fake syringe attack pranks arrest, sparking widespread public outrage.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to influencer's fake syringe attack pranks arrest, sparking widespread public outrage.

    Image credits: AR27iselite

    Tweet from user Calamity responding to a news post about an influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and public outrage over his sentence.

    Tweet from user Calamity responding to a news post about an influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and public outrage over his sentence.

    Image credits: ATotalCalamity

    Tweet by user Diego Downer expressing opinion on influencer's fake syringe attack prank sentence length sparking outrage.

    Tweet by user Diego Downer expressing opinion on influencer's fake syringe attack prank sentence length sparking outrage.

    Image credits: PetersNorth8719

    Tweet by Brianna responding to a discussion about influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and related public outrage.

    Tweet by Brianna responding to a discussion about influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and related public outrage.

    Image credits: ProphetessParis

    Screenshot of a social media comment opposing influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and suggesting a ban on earning money.

    Screenshot of a social media comment opposing influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and suggesting a ban on earning money.

    Image credits: Rickyuujin

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing an influencer’s fake syringe attack prank and calling for a harsh sentence.

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing an influencer’s fake syringe attack prank and calling for a harsh sentence.

    Image credits: Sandra_Cole44

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and their six-month sentence.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and their six-month sentence.

    Image credits: JLGood4ThaPeepl

    Screenshot of a tweet condemning influencer's fake syringe attack prank and calling it an unforgivable crime.

    Screenshot of a tweet condemning influencer's fake syringe attack prank and calling it an unforgivable crime.

    Image credits: joshreflek

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to the influencer’s fake syringe attack prank arrest and controversial sentence.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to the influencer’s fake syringe attack prank arrest and controversial sentence.

    Image credits: Marcus_Porcius2

    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He will do something equally as stupid when he's out of prison and someone will definitely make him question his life choices. Assuming that it doesn't happen while he's in prison.

    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm honestly surprised that he got a prison sentence, but I guess the legal system in France is a bit stricter than whatever we have in Germany

    jasondab_1 avatar
    JD
    JD
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think a fitting sentence would be to tell him he's released and all charges dropped, and then throw him in jail. Then, every few days, tell him he's going to be released tomorrow. He loves pranking people so much, I think he should get pranked for the rest of his life. You've been given parole, just kidding!

