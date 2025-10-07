Influencer’s Fake Syringe Attack Pranks Get Him Arrested, But His Sentence Sparks Mass Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

A series of fake syringe pranks has landed a French influencer in legal trouble over his viral videos on social media.

27-year-old Anime Mojito, whose real name is Ilan M, caused fear on the streets of Paris for weeks with his content.

His clout-chasing actions have finally caught up to him, and he is now facing legal consequences.

“That’s genuinely disturbing, doing something so cruel just for attention shows how far social media clout chasing can go,” wrote one user.

“He will probably get out and do it again. He’s lucky someone didn’t end him for this but hey, anything for likes and attention on social media right?” wrote one concerned social media user.

Influencer posing on red carpet stairs in black suit, linked to fake syringe pranks and public outrage over sentence.

Image credits: amine_mojitonew / Instagram

In an attempt to go viral, the influencer shared now-viral videos on his TikTok account, Anime Mojito Official, of himself pretending to inject strangers with syringes on the streets of Paris.

In these clips, Anime secretly approached unsuspecting passersby and injected them with empty syringes.

The prank videos caused outrage online, with viewers concerned for their safety as they watched several victims react with surprise, fear, and, in some cases, pain from the needle jab.

Young male influencer with long curly hair posing shirtless outdoors, related to fake syringe attack pranks controversy.

Image credits: amine_mojitonew / Instagram

Most of the videos, filmed in June of this year, showed the TikToker running away from the scene laughing, avoiding any confrontation.

Many of the victims chased after him or threatened to fight in self-defense.

Man wearing sunglasses and a straw hat sitting with hands clasped, linked to influencer fake syringe attack pranks case.

Image credits: amine_mojitonew / Instagram

While most people were concerned and a massive outrage erupted on social media, several of his fans began imitating the injection pranks at student parties and festivals.

About 145 incidents were reported by victims in 2025, though these reports represented only a fraction of the actual pranks.

As public safety concerns grew, authorities intervened and arrested Mojito.

Multiple empty syringes with colorful labels scattered on a white surface, related to influencer's fake syringe attack pranks.

Image credits: camera obscura / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He spent nearly two months in pre-trial detention, held in isolation at Fleury-Mérogis Prison in the southern suburbs of Paris while awaiting trial.

The trial took place on October 3 at the Paris Criminal Court, where he was convicted of “violence with a weapon not resulting in work incapacity.”

“Injecting air into someone’s blood can k**l that person… This is attempted m**der,” expressed one netizen.

Man wearing a hat and mask pretending to perform a fake syringe attack prank on a seated young man in a park.

Image credits: Basil_TGMD / X

Prosecutors had demanded a severe sentence of fifteen months in prison under electronic monitoring, with five months suspended.

However, the court sentenced him to 12 months in prison, six of which were suspended.

He will therefore serve six months behind bars, along with additional penalties.

Mojito was fined €1,500 (approximately $1,757.44) and received a three-year ban on “owning or carrying any weapons.”

Man wearing mask and gloves holding a fake syringe near a seated young person in a prank influencer video.

Image credits: Basil_TGMD / X

Anime’s lawyers, Marie Claret de Fleurieu and Philippe Ohayon, requested clemency or a pardon to reduce his sentence.

Shortly after the sentencing, Marie shared her opinion on the legal system and commented on what the punishment represents in light of her “client’s fundamental rights.”

Influencer performing fake syringe prank on a woman in a park, capturing the staged attack on camera.

Image credits: Basil_TGMD / X

A social media comment questioning the humor of an influencer's fake syringe attack prank that led to arrest and public outrage.

Image credits: kosaoscan

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks, highlighting public outrage over the incident.

Image credits: artmoneycakepop

“[It] brings the debate back to more reasonable proportions after the initial media frenzy [and] restores a bit of balance between public order and my client’s fundamental rights.”

During his hearing, Mojito shared his reasons for pulling such pranks.

He said that his goal was to relaunch his online presence with a new sports program.

A French ‘influencer’ has been stabbing people with an empty needle for ‘content’ He’s just been sentenced to 6 months in prison Horrific pic.twitter.com/O2Xj9u4jm1 — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 4, 2025

Given the popularity of prank videos these days, he admitted that he “didn’t know” he was doing something “very bad.”

“I had the very bad idea of doing these pranks by imitating what I saw on the internet, in Spain, in Portugal. I didn’t think it could hurt people. That was my mistake, I didn’t think about others, I thought about myself.”

Man in a white textured shirt sitting on a couch, discussing influencer fake syringe attack pranks and their arrest.

Image credits: amine_mojitonew / Instagram

Netizens were not happy with his punishment or his explanation during the trial.

One user voiced their discontent, writing, “Six months! whoever sentenced him was blind deaf and dumb!! Six years would not have been enough.”

View of a prison corridor with closed cell doors, illustrating consequences of influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and arrest.

Image credits: Matthew Ansley / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A Twitter user reacts with outrage to influencer’s fake syringe attack prank sentence, questioning justice and legality.

Image credits: pill_swallow

Another commented, “I am fed up of influencers trying to scare people this way, just for a few likes. It builds up distrust of fellow humans and that ends badly in the long term.”

Man in white shirt inside car at night, related to influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and arrest controversy.

Image credits: amine_mojitonew / Instagram

“6 months? It should be more like 6 years,” a third added.

“Does he at least use a clean needle on each person? If not, he should get a life sentence, not six months.”

According to some French media outlets, Ilan did not stab anyone with an actual injection, as he kept the syringe cap on during each prank.

Man in black suit making a hand gesture at an event related to influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and arrest controversy.

Image credits: amine_mojitonew / Instagram

However, the court considered that his videos, intentionally or not, promoted a climate of fear, even though the number of reported cases was relatively low.

Since his arrest, the official TikTok account on which Anime shared his prank content has been taken down.

“If someone comes up to me with a syringe, I’m going to assume attempted m**der and react accordingly.”

Screenshot of a tweet discussing influencer fake syringe attack pranks and public reaction to his sentence online.

Image credits: DangerousThinkg

Screenshot of a social media post discussing influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and public reaction to his sentence.

Image credits: 1nisanshigo6789

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing an influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and supporting a one-year jail sentence.

Image credits: googoo4gaga6

A social media user reacts to the influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and subsequent arrest sentence.

Image credits: thatsassyboy_

Tweet criticizing influencer's fake syringe prank, expressing frustration over fear tactics and distrust caused by social media stunts.

Image credits: therealmissjo

Tweet from Common Sense Is Dead reacting to influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and public outrage over his sentence.

Image credits: commonsense1191

Twitter post criticizing influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and the lenient sentence sparking mass outrage online.

Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

Screenshot of a tweet responding to influencer's fake syringe attack pranks arrest, sparking widespread public outrage.

Image credits: AR27iselite

Tweet from user Calamity responding to a news post about an influencer's fake syringe attack pranks and public outrage over his sentence.

Image credits: ATotalCalamity

Tweet by user Diego Downer expressing opinion on influencer's fake syringe attack prank sentence length sparking outrage.

Image credits: PetersNorth8719

Tweet by Brianna responding to a discussion about influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and related public outrage.

Image credits: ProphetessParis

Screenshot of a social media comment opposing influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and suggesting a ban on earning money.

Image credits: Rickyuujin

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing an influencer’s fake syringe attack prank and calling for a harsh sentence.

Image credits: Sandra_Cole44

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing influencer’s fake syringe attack pranks and their six-month sentence.

Image credits: JLGood4ThaPeepl

Screenshot of a tweet condemning influencer's fake syringe attack prank and calling it an unforgivable crime.

Image credits: joshreflek

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to the influencer’s fake syringe attack prank arrest and controversial sentence.

Image credits: Marcus_Porcius2