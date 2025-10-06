Three “Hidden Dangers” In Your Household Items Exposed By Harvard Doctor: “Throw Them Out ASAP!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Certain everyday household items you use without a second thought could be silently harming your health, with potentially fatal consequences.

In a now-viral video, 42-year-old Harvard doctor Dr. Saurabh Sethi warned that common things we often overlook in our homes could trigger respiratory issues and other serious medical conditions.

“These hidden dangers are often overlooked, but backed by science,” Dr. Sethi cautioned his viewers.

A Harvard doctor shared a cautionary video, warning his followers about certain medically dangerous household items

Harvard doctor in white coat and stethoscope seated in a chair discussing hidden dangers in household items.

Image credits: Doctor Sethi

The California-based gastroenterologist shared the video on his official Instagram in June of this year, and it has since garnered over 2.4 million views on the platform.

In the clip, titled 3 Toxic Bedroom Items You Should Throw Out ASAP, Dr. Saurabh explained, one by one, the medical dangers associated with each of the three everyday items.

He shared how old pillows, mattresses, and air fresheners “might be silently affecting your gut, sleep, and long-term health.”

In the caption of the post, he added, “In this eye-opening video, Harvard and Stanford-trained doctor Dr. Sethi breaks down 3 common items found in most bedrooms that you should throw out ASAP.”

Sunlit bedroom with unmade bed, patterned quilts, wooden headboard, and houseplant highlighting hidden dangers in household items.

Image credits: Unsplash/Jason Hawke

“From Air fresheners to old mattresses, these hidden dangers are often overlooked, but backed by science.”

In the reel, he began by explaining how old pillows “accumulate dust mites, sweat, and allergens over time.”

Dr. Saurabh Sethi urged people to replace their old pillows and mattresses, and to avoid using artificial air fresheners

According to a research study on house dust mite (HDM) allergies by the National Library of Medicine, old pillows provide a thriving environment for tiny mites that can trigger allergies, asthma, and eczema, especially in children.

To prevent such respiratory conditions, Dr. Sethi recommended replacing pillows every “one to two years,” and no longer than that.

The next item on his list was synthetic air fresheners, which he cautioned against using in bedrooms, as they release phthalates and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are “linked to respiratory issues and hormonal disruption.”

Person removing pillow from beige pillowcase on bed, highlighting hidden dangers in household items and health risks by Harvard doctor.

Image credits: Unsplash/Nik

These are tiny chemicals that canisters expel into the air along with the fragrance, which then seep into the lungs when inhaled.

According to Dr. Sethi, long-term exposure to artificial air fresheners can also cause “reproductive harm and asthma.”

Old pillows can become a breeding ground for house dust mites that cause allergies, asthma, and skin conditions like eczema

Person holding a black spray bottle labeled Flum, illustrating hidden dangers in household items to throw out ASAP.

Image credits: Unsplash/Flüm France

He suggested using natural “essential oils” that are extracted from plants as an alternative to keep your space smelling fresh.

The Harvard and Stanford-trained doctor also cited a 2023 study done by the National Library of Medicine.

According to the research findings, “86% of the air fresheners tested contained phthalates,” which are medically recognized as harmful chemicals for human health.

Lastly, he urged his viewers to replace their mattresses that are “more than 7-10 years old.”

“[It] can lower sleep quality and cause chronic back pain. Share this widely to spread awareness,” the video concluded.

After years of use, mattresses lose their firmness and structural support, which often results in lower back pain and poor spinal alignment.

Synthetic air fresheners contain “phthalates and VOCs” that have been linked to “reproductive harm and asthma”

Woman looking unwell and resting with a white blanket, highlighting hidden dangers in common household items.

Image credits: Unsplash/Getty Images

While the video was intended as a cautionary message, it sparked mixed reactions among social media users on Instagram.

Some viewers expressed gratitude for the “important information” about health, while others were not convinced, arguing that replacing these items could have a “negative impact on the environment.”

Several netizens shared that they’ve used pillows and mattresses for over a decade and are “doing just fine.”

“Old pillow = 2 years? If we threw those away and bought new ones that‘d had a massive negative impact on the environment,” commented one user.

Close-up of a mattress highlighting one of the hidden dangers in household items exposed by Harvard doctors to throw out ASAP

Image credits: Unsplash/Costa Live

Another wrote, “1 or 2 years old? U can’t believe our pillow is 12 years old something!”

“Wash pillows regularly. No need to replace,” added a third.

“We aren’t so rich to spend this much money. My mattress is more than ten years old and I’m breathing fine.”

According to Dr. Sethi, mattresses should be replaced every “7–10 years” to prevent “chronic back pain”

Woman in glasses sitting at a desk holding her back in pain while looking at a laptop, highlighting hidden dangers in household items.

Image credits: Unsplash/Getty Images

“I don’t do air fresheners. I certainly won’t be throwing pillows away until absolutely necessary.”

However, several studies online support Dr. Sethi’s advice, suggesting that pillows should be replaced every one to two years.

To accurately determine when a pillow needs replacing, experts recommend the Pillow Fold Test.

In this test, the pillow is laid flat, folded in half, and held for about 30 seconds to a minute.

Cozy bedroom with neutral bedding and pillows highlighting hidden dangers in household items exposed by Harvard doctor.

Image credits: Alex Tyson

If the pillow springs back to its original shape after being released, it’s still supportive. If it remains folded or takes too long to unfold, it’s time to buy a new one.

“4th item that you need to throw out = mobile phone,” one user sarcastically wrote online.

“What would be the carbon footprint of dumping pillows, every two or three years,” wrote one netizen in disagreement with the doctor

