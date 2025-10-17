Woman Whose Parents Said She Was Missing For 27 Years Breaks Silence After Being Found Emaciated

ADVERTISEMENT

A 42-year-old Polish woman has finally broken her silence after allegedly being held captive by her parents for 27 years.

Identified as Mirella by local media, she was rescued by police authorities in July from her parents’ home in Świętochłowice, roughly 180 miles from the Polish capital, Warsaw.

However, according to her account, nothing is as it seems, leaving netizens utterly confused.

Investigating prosecutors are working to gather evidence of potential “emotional and physical” exploitation by her parents, now in their 80s.

Meanwhile, doubts and suspicions continue online, with many suggesting that Mirella might be suffering from “Stockholm syndrome.”

“Something is off with this whole story…Everything is just off, ” wrote one social media user.

The rescued woman was reportedly missing for nearly three decades, since her teenage years

Woman whose parents said she was missing for 27 years sitting in a room, holding a drink, appearing emaciated and weak

Although she was rescued months ago, her parents allegedly told neighbors that she had been missing since she was just 15 years old in 1998.

Her story has only now gained widespread attention, both in Poland and internationally, after being first reported by local outlet Fakt.

Since her rescue, the Chorzów prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation and released a statement on Tuesday, October 14.

Woman in floral dress standing indoors, appearing concerned after being missing and found emaciated for 27 years.

According to authorities, Mirella spoke with investigators and recounted her experiences over the past 27 years.

In her statement, she claimed she was “not held against her will,” though she also testified that she “had not left the apartment for 27 years.”

In an interview with Fakt, Mirella revealed that she had not stepped outside the doors of her home, not even into the residence’s attached yard, for all those years.

Prosecutors are investigating the case, looking for signs of “psychological and physical” exploitation

Police officer escorting an emaciated woman, missing for 27 years, towards an ambulance in an outdoor setting.

“I don’t remember. I haven’t gone out for a long time, I can’t remember.”

She said the same to police, who noted that despite signs of prolonged confinement, Mirella was unable to provide a clear explanation for why she did not consider her situation to be captivity.

According to local prosecutor Sabina Kuśmierska, “The victim herself testified that she had not left the apartment for 27 years. She was unable to logically explain why.”

Woman sitting on couch in a small room, appearing emaciated after being missing for 27 years, with household items nearby.

“We will assess whether a crime was committed by examining all the circumstances… We are collecting evidence and will verify all statements.”

“There are many threads in this case; we have not yet interviewed her parents or neighbors. We are conducting the investigation for possible psychological and physical a**se,” she concluded.

The 42-year-old claimed that she was not held captive by her parents “against her will”

Yellow ambulance parked on a street, related to the woman emaciated after being missing for 27 years story.

Before her disappearance, in January 1998, Mirella’s parents, now in their 80s, abruptly requested that her high school authorities withdraw her from enrollment.

Years later, shedding more light on the situation and her school years, Marek Planta, principal of Mirella’s primary school, told Fakt, “There was nothing wrong with her.”

“Mirella was our student, she attended for eight years, and there were no problems with her. She graduated from our primary school in 1997 with good results.”

Emaciated woman’s feet showing severe skin damage and swelling after being missing for 27 years and recently found.

He added, “These results allowed her to go to high school. She was a healthy person… I even spoke with her former teacher, who confirmed that the girl had no emotional or other problems… And I absolutely don’t see anything disturbing about her behavior.”

However, Marek shared that at the time of Mirella’s alleged disappearance, up until 1999, the Polish education system did not raise concerns over students dropping out of high school.

Mirella was abruptly withdrawn from high school at her parents’ request, despite there being “nothing wrong with her”

Three women standing indoors in coats and jackets, related to woman missing for 27 years found emaciated story.

Principal Planta admitted that the situation almost seemed unbelievable.

“There was no problem that would have alerted us, the teachers, to the fact that something was wrong.”

As Mirella insisted that her parents were not her captors all these years, netizens were left with more questions than answers.

Man in dark blazer reviewing documents indoors, related to woman missing for 27 years found emaciated story.

Some argued that after spending 27 years dependent on her parents, the woman could be exhibiting symptoms of Stockholm syndrome, where a person “forms emotional bonds with their captor and may even defend even though they’re still in danger or being controlled.”

One user weighed in, writing, “Stockholm syndrome possible. Her mom is 81 years old, the dad leaves the house, there’s no mention of her being locked up, she can leave if she wants to. Weird story.”

Mirella was rescued by police in July after a neighbor reported a heated quarrel at the residence

Entrance to a medical and psychological testing facility in Poland, related to a woman missing and found emaciated case.

“That’s physical and mental a**se. This young lady had no life outside. Her mindset is living the way her parents wanted it done and she knew nothing else. She needs therapy to realize she was a**sed and get healthy,” commented another.

One neighbor called the police on July 29, reporting loud voices coming from the apartment.

Man wearing glasses and black jacket giving interview near ambulance about woman missing for 27 years found emaciated

When authorities arrived, they escorted a frail and emaciated Mirella out and helped her into an ambulance after seeing her deteriorated condition.

Reportedly, Mirella spent about two months in the hospital recovering and, after her discharge, was sent back to her parents’ home amid the ongoing investigation.

Her neighbors later launched a fundraiser titled Locked for 30 Years in a Small Room, aiming to help cover Mirella’s mental and physical health treatment, as well as her living expenses.

A residential apartment building in autumn with trees outside, related to woman missing for 27 years found emaciated.

Under Polish law, if her parents are found guilty of exploitation, they could face up to five years in prison.

“Unbelievably cruel. How could anyone do that to their own child for nearly three decades?” expressed one enraged user online

