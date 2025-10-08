12YO Who Lost Her Life Subway Surfing Posted Chilling Videos Online, Now Many Blame The Parents

ADVERTISEMENT

The dangerous trend of subway surfing has claimed two more young victims in New York City.

On October 4, 12-year-old Zemfira Mukhtarov and her 13-year-old friend, Ebba Morina, tragically lost their lives in a train accident at the Marcy Avenue subway station in Brooklyn.

“The education system needs to start teaching new lessons called, Common Sense, For Every Action there’s a Reaction… there are Consequences,” wrote one social media user.

Highlights 12-year-old Zemfira Mukhtarov and her 13-year-old friend, Ebba Morina, lost their lives while riding on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn.

Zemfira’s parents were unaware that their daughter had sneaked out of the house in the middle of the night to record the dangerous TikTok trend.

The deceased 12-year-old’s parents were left distraught by the news and have set up a GoFundMe page to cover her funeral expenses.

“No parent should ever have to face the pain of losing a child, and no child should lose their life in such a tragic way,” said her father, Ruslan Mukhtarov.

The identities of both young victims were released by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on October 7

12YO who lost her life subway surfing wearing white dress and sunglasses by the water near stone bridge

Image credits: gofundme

The fatal incident occurred in the early hours of October 4, when authorities responded to a 911 call just after 3 a.m.

According to Zemfira’s parents, who migrated to New York from Azerbaijan and Ukraine, their 12-year-old daughter had sneaked out of the house around midnight.

She met up with Ebba, and together, the two were reportedly filming TikTok videos of the thrill-seeking activity while riding on top of a moving subway train.

Two young girls appearing in chilling videos related to subway surfing, sparking debate over parental blame.

Image credits: ImMeme0 / X

Zemfira, who was reportedly obsessed with subway surfing, often shared videos of herself performing such stunts across New York City subway stations on her TikTok account.

In the weeks leading up to her tragic death, she had posted several alarming clips, including one that showed her lying on active train tracks.

New York City Transit Authority (NYCTA) President Demetrius Crichlow described the tragedy as “heartbreaking,” adding that it “horribly” scars not only the victims’ families but also the transit workers.

Zemfira Mukhtarov frequently shared videos of herself participating in the dangerous subway surfing trend on social media

Two teenagers in hoodies near a fence at night, linked to 12YO who lost her life subway surfing videos online.

Image credits: zemaspamzz

“It’s heartbreaking that two young girls are gone because they somehow thought riding outside a subway train was an acceptable game. Parents, teachers and friends need to be clear with loved ones: Getting on top of a subway car isn’t ‘surfing,’ it’s su**ide.”

Zemfira’s mother, Nataliya Rudenko, and her father, Ruslan Mukhtarov, learned about their daughter’s demise while watching the news that same morning.

Her distraught mother recalled that she had been cooking breakfast in the kitchen with her other daughter, 11-year-old Maryam Mukhtarov.

12YO girl subway surfing on metal stairs in risky urban setting, captured from above before tragic accident and online video posts.

Image credits: zemaspamzz / TikTok

Nataliya’s younger daughter had recognized her sister’s skateboard and purse in the TV footage; that’s when she and her husband realized something was terribly wrong.

Rudenko told Fox5 New York, “She was supposed to be asleep in her room. Now, we’re planning her funeral.”

The 12-year-old had sneaked out of her Bay Ridge home in the middle of the night without her parents’ permission

View from a person subway surfing beneath a moving train, relating to a 12YO who lost her life and posted videos online.

Image credits: zemaspamzz / TikTok

Facebook comment by Norbz Joseph Cabrera reading a message about a preventable tragedy related to a 12YO who lost her life subway surfing.

Social media post reflecting on a 12YO who lost her life subway surfing, highlighting life’s preciousness and parental blame.

Zemfira was just two weeks away from celebrating her 13th birthday on October 17.

Her father blamed himself for the tragedy, saying that “amid the challenges of immigration,” he couldn’t give “more time” to his children.

Ruslan told Daily News, if he had been around more, “maybe this wouldn’t have happened, though nothing’s guaranteed.”

Two young girls were tragically killed while subway surfing in Brooklyn, police confirmed. Both victims have been identified, and the younger girl’s devastated. Authorities continue to investigate the heartbreaking incident pic.twitter.com/pq3P6eWkDP — 𝓐𝓼𝓱𝓾.𝓬𝓸𝓭𝓮 (@ashutoshd0509) October 8, 2025

“The lesson I’ve learned is to be grateful for the moments we create with family, not the obstacles that derail us. Give more love and time to your loved ones, a good memory will stay with you forever, even after an unexpected loss we can’t predict.”

Netizens were equally heartbroken over the loss of the two young lives, with many blaming the parents for the tragedy.

NY ambulance with flashing lights under elevated subway tracks at night in urban setting related to subway surfing incident.

Image credits: FOX 5 New York / YouTube

One user expressed, “I feel bad that the parents are dealing with their loss. However, at 12 years old, they should have had better control of her and her social media exposure.”

Another commented, “I was raised with the fear and respect of parenting control…. thank goodness, everything about my life was addressed and nothing was overlooked!!!”

Zemfira was just days away from her 13th birthday when she lost her life while riding on top of a subway train

Marcy Avenue subway station sign in Manhattan, related to 12YO who lost her life subway surfing incident.

Image credits: FOX 5 New York / YouTube

“And parents continued to let their 12 year old have a phone after knowing what she was doing!?”

However, Nataliya disagreed with the online sentiment, saying that Zemfira was a “normal youngster who played volleyball at school, took martial arts and violin lessons, and even visited Disneyland with her family.”

Two police officers carry a stretcher inside a subway station after a 12-year-old lost her life subway surfing incident.

Image credits: FOX 5 New York / YouTube

Comment expressing heartbreak and prayers for families of young girls, related to 12YO who lost life subway surfing incident.

“She’s not a kid [who] sits in her room, and I cannot close this room and take a key and just, you know, [make her] stop doing this thing,” said the distraught mother.

Zemfira’s funeral service is scheduled to take place this Saturday.

Her mourning father has set up a GoFundMe page titled Help Us Honor Zemfira Mukhtarov’s Memory to raise funds for the memorial services.

Woman with long hair tied back wearing a light shirt discussing the 12YO subway surfing accident and parental blame outdoors at night.

Image credits: FOX 5 New York / YouTube

Ruslan wrote in the campaign description, “No parent should ever have to face the pain of losing a child, and no child should lose their life in such a tragic way. We are struggling to process this immense grief.”

The grieving parents attributed their loss to a lack of time spent with their children, caused by the “challenges of immigration”

Man and young girl at a dinner table, with some blaming the parents in a 12-year-old subway surfing tragedy.

Share icon

Image credits: gofundme

So far, almost $21,000 has been donated toward the $22,000 goal.

The trend of subway surfing is part of a broader phenomenon known as urban exploring, which has grown significantly in popularity among young people in New York City since 2018.

To address the issue, the NYPD has deployed drones, enabling officials to intercept more than 130 minors this year alone who were taking part in the dangerous activity.

Two young girls smiling and sitting at a table, related to 12YO who lost her life subway surfing story.

Image credits: gofundme

According to reports, six people lost their lives while riding outside trains last year, compared to five in 2023.

Subway surfing, riding outside or between moving train cars, is illegal under the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) regulations in New York.

Young girl brushing hair in a pink floral top, representing 12YO who lost her life subway surfing, sparking parent blame online.

Image credits: gofundme

To raise awareness about the issue and its public safety risks, the MTA launched a safety campaign in 2023 titled “Ride Inside, Stay Alive,” urging riders to refrain from such dangerous stunts.

“I don’t feel sorry for her at all. She deserved what she got. I feel so sad for her parents and family,” wrote one disappointed user online

