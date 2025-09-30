Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“American Nightmare”: Mom Who Married Man She Met Online Found Lifeless At Their Home
Woman wearing pink LA hat and green jacket sitting indoors with people in the background, related to American nightmare mom story
Crime, Society

“American Nightmare”: Mom Who Married Man She Met Online Found Lifeless At Their Home

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
A Scottish woman’s marriage to an American man she met on social media ended in a heartbreaking tragedy.

In early 2024, 37-year-old June Bunyan moved from Scotland to California to marry 25-year-old Jonathan Renteria.

On September 11, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office discovered June’s dismembered remains in the couple’s shared Los Feliz apartment.

Highlights
  • June Bunyan, a 37-year-old Scottish woman, tragically lost her life at the hands of her husband Jonathan Renteria in their Los Angeles apartment.
  • The couple’s infant daughter was found unharmed, while June’s remains were discovered mutilated and decomposed.
  • A GoFundMe was launched by a family friend to cover the costs of repatriation, funeral, and related expenses to bring June back to the UK.
  • “I didn’t fight hard enough to get her the help she needed,” said the couple’s neighbor and Bunyan’s friend.

“Sadly, it is still true that the most dangerous people in women’s lives are their intimate male partners,” wrote one social media user. 

    June Bunyan had traveled over 5,000 miles to marry Jonathan Renteria after connecting with him on social media

    Mom who married man she met online sitting at a table with coffee, highlighting the American nightmare story.

    Image credits: gofundme

    Image credits: gofundme

    Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s**cide, domestic violence, and details involving human remains.

    Authorities first arrived at the Ventura County hotel after receiving calls from management about an attempted s**cide.

    They encountered Jonathan, who had tried to take his own life, and transported him to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

    During the investigation, deputies found a handwritten note from Renteria in which he allegedly confessed to the homicide of his wife.

    Mother and daughter posing outdoors, highlighting the story of a mom who married man she met online found lifeless.

    Image credits: gofundme

    Image credits: gofundme

    The County Sheriff’s Office then notified the Los Angeles Police Department, which conducted a welfare check to ensure Bunyan’s well-being.

    However, the message in the note proved true, as the 37-year-old had already passed away when officers arrived at the couple’s home.

    Jonathan allegedly confessed to the homicide of his Scottish wife in a handwritten note discovered by police authorities 

    Apartment building exterior with parked cars, related to American Nightmare mom found lifeless after online marriage.

    Apartment building exterior with parked cars, related to American Nightmare mom found lifeless after online marriage.

    Image credits: KTLA 5 / YouTube

    June and Renteria had married in a private ceremony shortly after her arrival in Los Angeles.

    Earlier this year, they had also welcomed a baby girl together.

    According to LAPD officials, Bunyan’s remains were heavily decomposed by the time of the welfare check, and she had likely passed away about a week prior.

    In the apartment, the infant was found unharmed. 

    Exterior view of a white home with broken windows and debris inside, related to American nightmare online marriage case.

    Image credits: KTLA 5 / YouTube

    Image credits: KTLA 5 / YouTube

    Comment by Lyric Wood stating the danger of intimate male partners in women's lives on Facebook post.

    Comment by Lyric Wood stating the danger of intimate male partners in women's lives on Facebook post.

    Comment by Ed Alcantara discussing the need for psych and criminal record tests before marrying in an online thread.

    Comment by Ed Alcantara discussing the need for psych and criminal record tests before marrying in an online thread.

    The victim’s mutilated body was removed from the apartment in “multiple body bags.”

    One of the couple’s neighbors, Arielle Miller, told KTLA, “I saw her being carried out in multiple body bags.”

    “The first body bag that came down … I said that’s not all of her. And then came another bag and that’s when I knew that she was not in one piece.”

    June was dismembered, and her body was left in the couple’s shared apartment to decompose, along with their unharmed infant daughter

    Apartment door number 18 with a colorful butterfly drawing taped, related to American Nightmare mom found lifeless at home.

    Image credits: KTLA 5 / YouTube

    Image credits: KTLA 5 / YouTube

    The deceased Bunyan had dreamed of becoming an attorney in America to support vulnerable people, and she moved to Los Angeles to pursue law studies, apart from marrying Jonathan, whom she met on X.

    The County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and revealed the cause of d**th to be traumatic neck injuries.

    According to Miller, who described June as her “beloved friend,” Jonathan became aggressive and “nasty” after the birth of the couple’s daughter.

    Child’s colorful butterfly drawing taped to a door, related to American nightmare mom found lifeless at home story.

    Image credits: KTLA 5 / YouTube

    Image credits: KTLA 5 / YouTube

    He began making cruel remarks about her weight gain during pregnancy and her postpartum body.

    “She didn’t deserve the way that she was disrespected… She was trying to leave, and that’s when he ki**ed her… I didn’t fight hard enough for her to get the help that she needed.”

    Shortly before passing away, Bunyan confided in a neighbor friend, expressing her decision to “leave” Jonathan

    Woman with glasses and long blonde hair in a black top, related to American Nightmare mom who married man she met online.

    Image credits: renteriaparalegalservices

    Image credits: renteriaparalegalservices

    Text message conversation expressing worry about a troubled online marriage and signs of abuse.

    Image credits: KTLA 5 / YouTube

    Image credits: KTLA 5 / YouTube

    Miller and June used to share text messages, in which June had expressed her marital concerns.

    One of her messages read, “The further I go into this marriage, the less I feel I can depend on him. I’ve never seen him so nasty before.”

    One of June’s friends from Scotland, Vicky, set up a GoFundMe to help her family fly her remains back to her native country. 

    Young man with blonde hair wearing an orange polo shirt, related to American Nightmare online marriage incident.

    Image credits: most271k / X

    Image credits: most271k / X

    Comment by Tracy White expressing love and prayers for family in an emotional online post about American Nightmare case.

    Comment by Tracy White expressing love and prayers for family in an emotional online post about American Nightmare case.

    The post was titled, “Help Bring June Bunyan Home.”

    Vicky wrote on behalf of June’s parents, Jill and Lyle Bunyan, in the description of the post, “June Bunyan, was tragically taken from us due to a violent crime in the United States. Our lives are forever changed…”

    Young girl in school uniform holding a trophy, illustrating the American nightmare story of a mom found lifeless at home.

    Image credits: gofundme

    Image credits: gofundme

    “June’s life was cut short so far from home, and we are now faced with the heartbreaking task of bringing her back to the UK. She can then be laid to rest with the dignity and love she deserves, surrounded by family and friends.”

    Renteria attempted to take his own life but was saved by authorities and is currently in custody on $4 million bail

    Young girl smiling and holding a toddler in a red sweater, related to American Nightmare mom who married man she met online.

    Image credits: gofundme

    Image credits: gofundme

    The goal is to raise £18,000 (approximately $21,000). So far, almost £16,000 has been raised.

    According to the GoFundMe description, the donation money will be used to “cover the costs of repatriation to the UK, funeral and burial expenses, and any legal or travel costs.”

    As the West Bureau Homicide Unit continues to investigate, Jonathan has been held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles.

    His bail has been set at $4 million, and he is scheduled to appear in court for his hearing on November 18.

    He is being charged with the homicide of his wife and the mutilation of her body, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

    If found guilty, Jonathan could face the d**th penalty or life imprisonment without parole under California law.

    “She came for the American dream and stayed for the American nightmare,” commented one netizen 

    Comment by Josie Palazzolo expressing views on relationships and love in an online discussion about American Nightmare case

    Comment by Josie Palazzolo expressing views on relationships and love in an online discussion about American Nightmare case

    Comment by Kat Ryn expressing distrust in online dating after a mom married man she met online found lifeless at home.

    Comment by Kat Ryn expressing distrust in online dating after a mom married man she met online found lifeless at home.

    Mom who married man met online found lifeless at home, highlighting dangers of online relationships and stranger risks.

    Mom who married man met online found lifeless at home, highlighting dangers of online relationships and stranger risks.

    User comment expressing sadness over American nightmare involving a mom who married a man she met online and was found lifeless.

    User comment expressing sadness over American nightmare involving a mom who married a man she met online and was found lifeless.

    Comment by Doug King about an online dating tragedy involving a mother found lifeless at home.

    Comment by Doug King about an online dating tragedy involving a mother found lifeless at home.

    Facebook comment from Robert Adams discussing safety and dreams of stardom related to American nightmare online marriage case.

    Facebook comment from Robert Adams discussing safety and dreams of stardom related to American nightmare online marriage case.

    Comment by John Fought warning against marrying men met online, referencing the risks of online relationships.

    Comment by John Fought warning against marrying men met online, referencing the risks of online relationships.

    Comment from Vanessa Galloway expressing regret about not believing in love at first sight after meeting a man online.

    Comment from Vanessa Galloway expressing regret about not believing in love at first sight after meeting a man online.

    Comment expressing concern and hope for safety related to the American Nightmare mom who married man met online found lifeless case.

    Comment expressing concern and hope for safety related to the American Nightmare mom who married man met online found lifeless case.

    Comment from Josie Palazzolo expressing shock about the American nightmare mom who married man she met online.

    Comment from Josie Palazzolo expressing shock about the American nightmare mom who married man she met online.

    Comment expressing concern for a mom who married a man she met online and was found lifeless at their home.

    Comment expressing concern for a mom who married a man she met online and was found lifeless at their home.

    Comment by Walt Sobchak expressing caution about meeting people online in a discussion about American Nightmare incident.

    Comment by Walt Sobchak expressing caution about meeting people online in a discussion about American Nightmare incident.

    Comment from Barb Shea warning about online dangers, related to American Nightmare mom who married man she met online found lifeless.

    Comment from Barb Shea warning about online dangers, related to American Nightmare mom who married man she met online found lifeless.

    Mom who married man she met online found lifeless at home, highlighting a tragic American nightmare story.

    Mom who married man she met online found lifeless at home, highlighting a tragic American nightmare story.

    Comment from Rosemaria Victoria saying Stay safe. Stay single! with two reaction icons below on a social media post about American Nightmare mom found lifeless at home.

    Comment from Rosemaria Victoria saying Stay safe. Stay single! with two reaction icons below on a social media post about American Nightmare mom found lifeless at home.

    Comment expressing sympathy and prayer emoji, related to American Nightmare mom who married man met online found lifeless.

    Comment expressing sympathy and prayer emoji, related to American Nightmare mom who married man met online found lifeless.

