“American Nightmare”: Mom Who Married Man She Met Online Found Lifeless At Their Home

A Scottish woman’s marriage to an American man she met on social media ended in a heartbreaking tragedy.

In early 2024, 37-year-old June Bunyan moved from Scotland to California to marry 25-year-old Jonathan Renteria.

On September 11, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office discovered June’s dismembered remains in the couple’s shared Los Feliz apartment.

“I didn’t fight hard enough to get her the help she needed,” said the couple’s neighbor and Bunyan’s friend.

“Sadly, it is still true that the most dangerous people in women’s lives are their intimate male partners,” wrote one social media user.

June Bunyan had traveled over 5,000 miles to marry Jonathan Renteria after connecting with him on social media

Mom who married man she met online sitting at a table with coffee, highlighting the American nightmare story.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s**cide, domestic violence, and details involving human remains.

Authorities first arrived at the Ventura County hotel after receiving calls from management about an attempted s**cide.

They encountered Jonathan, who had tried to take his own life, and transported him to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

During the investigation, deputies found a handwritten note from Renteria in which he allegedly confessed to the homicide of his wife.

Mother and daughter posing outdoors, highlighting the story of a mom who married man she met online found lifeless.

The County Sheriff’s Office then notified the Los Angeles Police Department, which conducted a welfare check to ensure Bunyan’s well-being.

However, the message in the note proved true, as the 37-year-old had already passed away when officers arrived at the couple’s home.

Jonathan allegedly confessed to the homicide of his Scottish wife in a handwritten note discovered by police authorities

Apartment building exterior with parked cars, related to American Nightmare mom found lifeless after online marriage.

June and Renteria had married in a private ceremony shortly after her arrival in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, they had also welcomed a baby girl together.

According to LAPD officials, Bunyan’s remains were heavily decomposed by the time of the welfare check, and she had likely passed away about a week prior.

In the apartment, the infant was found unharmed.

Exterior view of a white home with broken windows and debris inside, related to American nightmare online marriage case.

The victim’s mutilated body was removed from the apartment in “multiple body bags.”

One of the couple’s neighbors, Arielle Miller, told KTLA, “I saw her being carried out in multiple body bags.”

“The first body bag that came down … I said that’s not all of her. And then came another bag and that’s when I knew that she was not in one piece.”

June was dismembered, and her body was left in the couple’s shared apartment to decompose, along with their unharmed infant daughter

Apartment door number 18 with a colorful butterfly drawing taped, related to American Nightmare mom found lifeless at home.

The deceased Bunyan had dreamed of becoming an attorney in America to support vulnerable people, and she moved to Los Angeles to pursue law studies, apart from marrying Jonathan, whom she met on X.

The County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and revealed the cause of d**th to be traumatic neck injuries.

According to Miller, who described June as her “beloved friend,” Jonathan became aggressive and “nasty” after the birth of the couple’s daughter.

Child’s colorful butterfly drawing taped to a door, related to American nightmare mom found lifeless at home story.

He began making cruel remarks about her weight gain during pregnancy and her postpartum body.

“She didn’t deserve the way that she was disrespected… She was trying to leave, and that’s when he ki**ed her… I didn’t fight hard enough for her to get the help that she needed.”

Shortly before passing away, Bunyan confided in a neighbor friend, expressing her decision to “leave” Jonathan

Woman with glasses and long blonde hair in a black top, related to American Nightmare mom who married man she met online.

Text message conversation expressing worry about a troubled online marriage and signs of abuse.

Miller and June used to share text messages, in which June had expressed her marital concerns.

One of her messages read, “The further I go into this marriage, the less I feel I can depend on him. I’ve never seen him so nasty before.”

One of June’s friends from Scotland, Vicky, set up a GoFundMe to help her family fly her remains back to her native country.

Young man with blonde hair wearing an orange polo shirt, related to American Nightmare online marriage incident.

The post was titled, “Help Bring June Bunyan Home.”

Vicky wrote on behalf of June’s parents, Jill and Lyle Bunyan, in the description of the post, “June Bunyan, was tragically taken from us due to a violent crime in the United States. Our lives are forever changed…”

Young girl in school uniform holding a trophy, illustrating the American nightmare story of a mom found lifeless at home.

“June’s life was cut short so far from home, and we are now faced with the heartbreaking task of bringing her back to the UK. She can then be laid to rest with the dignity and love she deserves, surrounded by family and friends.”

Renteria attempted to take his own life but was saved by authorities and is currently in custody on $4 million bail

Young girl smiling and holding a toddler in a red sweater, related to American Nightmare mom who married man she met online.

The goal is to raise £18,000 (approximately $21,000). So far, almost £16,000 has been raised.

According to the GoFundMe description, the donation money will be used to “cover the costs of repatriation to the UK, funeral and burial expenses, and any legal or travel costs.”

As the West Bureau Homicide Unit continues to investigate, Jonathan has been held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles.

His bail has been set at $4 million, and he is scheduled to appear in court for his hearing on November 18.

He is being charged with the homicide of his wife and the mutilation of her body, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

If found guilty, Jonathan could face the d**th penalty or life imprisonment without parole under California law.

“She came for the American dream and stayed for the American nightmare,” commented one netizen

