“Horrific”: Brain Surgeon Arrested After Daughter, 12, Allegedly Drills A Hole In Patient’s Skull
A neurosurgeon has been arrested and is facing legal charges following what authorities described as “an incredible lack of respect” toward a patient during a critical surgery.
The trainee brain surgeon brought her 12-year-old daughter into the operating theater, where the minor child reportedly even participated in the procedure.
- A trainee neurosurgeon allegedly allowed her 12-year-old daughter to assist during brain surgery on a critically injured 33-year-old patient.
- The incident sparked several anonymous complaints, leading to a formal investigation and the arrest of both the neurosurgeon and the operating doctor present in the theater.
- While the prosecutor is seeking criminal charges against both, lawyers for the doctors maintain that the situation was fully under control and that no medical breach occurred.
“They all need to be fired and banned from practicing medicine for at least 10 years. This is horrific,” wrote one outraged netizen.
The exact identity of the arrested neurosurgeon has not yet been released publicly
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
The trainee had been assisting a senior physician and another doctor during brain surgery on a 33-year-old man who had suffered a traumatic brain injury.
The patient was rushed to Graz Regional Hospital in Austria on January 13, 2024, and required immediate surgery.
During the procedure, the trainee allegedly brought her pre-teen daughter into the operating room.
As the surgery neared completion, she reportedly handed her daughter the drill, allowing her to make a hole in the patient’s skull for the probe.
Image credits: Medical University of Graz (not the actual photo)
While the operation itself was completed successfully and without immediate issues, a series of anonymous complaints were filed with the public prosecutor’s office in April of the same year.
This prompted a formal investigation, leading to the neurosurgeon’s arrest and ongoing legal proceedings.
The unnamed trainee was assisting two other surgeons during an operation on a 33-year-old critically injured man
Image credits: Studio Romantic / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)
The patient was notified by police authorities in July of last year that he was a witness in the investigation.
At the time, his lawyer, Peter Freiberger, told Kronen Zeitung, “You lie there. Unwilling, unconscious, and you become guinea pigs. There’s probably no other way to put it… There was no contact, no explanation or apology, nothing. That is simply undignified.”
Over a year later, on Tuesday, October 14, the neurosurgeon and one of the other doctors present in the operating room attended the Graz-East District Court for their trial.
According to prosecutor Julia Steiner, after allowing her daughter to drill the hole in the patient’s skull, the neurosurgeon allegedly proudly announced that her daughter had just had her first gynecological hysterectomy.
Image credits: Northwestern Medicine (not the actual photo)
A hysterectomy is a major surgical procedure that involves the removal of the uterus, and in some cases, the cervix, ovaries, and fallopian tubes, to treat conditions such as excessive bleeding, fibroids, endometriosis, or gynecological cancer.
As reported by Austrian news outlet Kurier, Julia highlighted that while there were no complications at the time, “the risk cannot be downplayed.”
The health professional allegedly allowed her 12-year-old daughter to drill a hole in the patient’s skull
Image credits: Georgii / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)
“[It was] an incredible lack of respect for the patient.”
However, the neurosurgeon’s lawyer, Bernhard Lehofer, denied the claims, telling the court that the doctor had full control of the drill at all times and “the child did not drill.”
He further emphasized that the woman had been let go by the medical institution following the investigation and had lost her livelihood.
Image credits: SkyNews / YouTube
Bernhard added that while bringing the child into the operating theater was “not a good idea,” the neurosurgeon had “paid for this mistake for almost two years [now].”
Meanwhile, the legal representative of the other doctor facing charges, attorney Michael Kropiunig, pointed out that since his client was unaware of the young girl’s age, it was not “relevant” for him to face criminal charges.
According to defense lawyers, the child “did not drill,” as the machine was held by the operating doctor, who had full control of it
Image credits: Google Maps (not the actual photo)
The doctor told the court that after the surgery was nearly complete, the girl’s mother had briefly left the room to make a phone call.
During that time, the child asked if she could help. When the doctor consulted the mother, she reportedly gave her approval.
His lawyer explained, “He allowed her to put her hand on his hand while he was operating the drill.”
Image credits: Acronym / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)
At no point did the 12-year-old have autonomous control over the instrument.
However, while the doctor claimed that the mother had given her blessing, the accused neurosurgeon disputed this.
She maintained that she had only allowed her daughter to observe and not participate, and she missed the moment the drilling occurred.
The accused mother was dismissed from the hospital after a series of anonymous complaints were filed against her
Image credits: kfr (not the actual photo)
“I was standing in the back and was distracted,” the mother said.
It also emerged during the trial that when the anonymous reports first surfaced in early 2024, the neurosurgeon had pressured her colleague not to come forward.
She told the prosecutor, “I wanted to protect him.”
The head of neurosurgery at the Graz Regional Hospital, Stefan Wolfsberger, said he initially “couldn’t believe it” when he was alerted by an anonymous letter about the incident.
Image credits: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Due to the lack of physical witnesses and the court ordering several experts to provide their opinions, the case has been postponed, with the trial set to continue on December 10.
“One doctor was taking a phone call, one doctor was ‘distracted’ and not paying attention, and one doctor was allowing a 12 year old to help drill a hole in a critically ill patient’s skull. Sounds like the entire hospital needs an overhaul,” expressed one netizen.
30
0