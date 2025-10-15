Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Holocaust Survivor Ruth Posner And Husband Send Email To Friends After Taking Their Own Lives
Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner smiling softly, wearing a patterned vest, with bookshelves in the background.
Society, World

Holocaust Survivor Ruth Posner And Husband Send Email To Friends After Taking Their Own Lives

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned Holocaust survivor and Polish-British actress Ruth Posner and her husband Michael Posner passed away at an assisted-s***ide clinic in Switzerland.

The couple, both in their late 90s, chose to end their lives together onSeptember 23, leaving behind an emotional message for their family and friends.

“As a hospice CNA, I see all types of end of life scenarios and most are not pretty. It was brave of them to make this decision – no judgment from me,” shared one healthcare worker online.

Highlights
  • Ruth and Michael Posner traveled to Switzerland from London to end their lives, as assisted procedures are illegal under UK law.
  • The couple, both in their 90s, had been married for over 75 years and had a son together.
  • Shortly after their passing, their loved ones received the news through an email written by Ruth and Michael themselves.
  • Netizens collectively expressed their support for the Posners’ voluntary decision.
RELATED:

    Ruth Posner, 96, and Michael Posner, 97, announced their voluntary demise to loved ones in a joint email 

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner smiling indoors with white hair and a patterned vest in a room filled with books.

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner smiling indoors with white hair and a patterned vest in a room filled with books.

    Image credits: Alamy / Vidapress

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trigger Warning: This article discusses assisted end-of-life decisions and may be emotionally distressing. Readers are advised to proceed with caution.

    Ruth escaped Poland as a child with her aunt and spent three years on the run before eventually settling in the United Kingdom at the age of 16. 

    There, she built a successful career as an actress, dancer, author, and educator. She was also a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company in London.

    She was also awarded the British Empire Medal, an extremely prestigious award given to civilians recognized by the crown for their contributions to society. 

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner speaking during an event, wearing a purple shawl and engaging with a seated person.

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner speaking during an event, wearing a purple shawl and engaging with a seated person.

    Image credits: Holocaust Educational Trust (UK) / Facebook

    Ruth met her husband, Michael, a chemist, in the late 1940s, and the two married in 1950.

    Together, they voluntarily chose to end their lives at the Pegasos Clinic near Basel, Switzerland.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to family and friends, neither Ruth nor Michael was suffering from any mental health–related condition and were described as “both mentally healthy,” as reported by The Jewish Chronicle.

    The Posners were described as “mentally healthy” by their family and friends

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner smiling warmly indoors with bookshelves in the background in a close-up portrait.

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner smiling warmly indoors with bookshelves in the background in a close-up portrait.

    Image credits: Holocaust Educational Trust (UK) / Facebook

    Shortly after their passing, loved ones received an email from the late couple, informing them that they had “shuffled off this mortal coil.”

    The phrase was a nod to the 96-year-old’s time with the Royal Shakespeare Company, taken from the play Hamlet.

    The email, first obtained byThe Times, emphasized Ruth and her 97-year-old husband’s “mutual” decision and included an apology for “not having mentioned it” earlier.

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband in separate interviews, sharing personal reflections indoors.

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband in separate interviews, sharing personal reflections indoors.

    Image credits: Frances Segelman / GBNews / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing elderly couple’s health and life after loss, related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

    Comment discussing elderly couple’s health and life after loss, related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

    Comment from user katiebaele expressing that Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband went peacefully and together with two heart emojis.

    Comment from user katiebaele expressing that Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband went peacefully and together with two heart emojis.

    “The decision was mutual and without any outside pressure. We had lived a long life and together for almost 75 years. There came a point when failing senses of sight and hearing and lack of energy was not living but existing that no care would improve.”

    The couple also reflected on their time together and the loss of their only child, Jeremy, who passed away in 1998 after struggling with substance dependence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We had an interesting and varied life and except for the sorrow of losing Jeremy, our son.”

    The late 96-year-old was a respected and accomplished actress, dancer, published author, and educator

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner smiling softly, with white hair and wearing a black top against a dark background.

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner smiling softly, with white hair and wearing a black top against a dark background.

    Image credits: Ruth Posner / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They concluded their message with, “We enjoyed our time together, we tried not to regret the past, live in the present and not to expect too much from the future. Much love Ruth & Mike.”

    Reportedly, the Bits and Pieces of My Life author and her husband were not terminally ill and had not received a medical certificate declaring that they had less than six months to live.

    Since such a certificate is required by many assisted-s***ide clinics, the couple chose the non-profit organization Pegasos Clinic, which permits participation even without it.

    Black and white photo of the Treblinka camp building related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Black and white photo of the Treblinka camp building related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband.

    Image credits: Bildarchiv Preussischer Kulturbesitz

    Assisted s***ide, also known as physician-assisted s***ide (PAS), has been legal in Switzerland since 1942 under Article 115 of the Swiss Criminal Code.

    In this process, individuals administer prescribed medication themselves to peacefully end their lives, under medical supervision.

    Many friends and organizations expressed their condolences upon learning of the Posners’ passing.

    “The decision was mutual and without any outside pressure,” expressed Ruth and Michael in their final message 

    Holocaust survivors and families waiting beside a train during World War II, related to Ruth Posner and husband story.

    Holocaust survivors and families waiting beside a train during World War II, related to Ruth Posner and husband story.

    Image credits: Wikipedia

    Comment about surviving tragedy and choosing how to die, posted by user cathleenn.pruitt, reflecting on Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

    Comment about surviving tragedy and choosing how to die, posted by user cathleenn.pruitt, reflecting on Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

    Playwright Sonja Linden, who had been a close friend of the couple for over 30 years, was one of the recipients of the email.

    Speaking to PA news agency, Sonja shared that Mrs. Posner had “increasingly” begun to complain about their quality of life. 

    Over the past year, during her visits, Ruth would often express, “We’ve had enough. We’re ready to go. We don’t want to just exist. And that’s what we’re doing, we’re just existing at the moment.”

    Later, the playwright told The Times, This was a decision they made together some time ago that they wanted to d** together. They made an arrangement to go to Switzerland a year ago. We did not know they had actually gone until we received the email, which is sad as we wanted to say goodbye.”

    Black and white photo of Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner as a young girl wearing a floral headband and traditional clothing.

    Black and white photo of Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner as a young girl wearing a floral headband and traditional clothing.

    Image credits: Holocaust Educational Trust

    “They had such a lovely flat packed with art and books and I can’t imagine them not being there.”

    Family, friends, and several institutions paid tribute to the Posners and expressed grief over their loss

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband walking on a street in historical black and white photograph.

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband walking on a street in historical black and white photograph.

    Image credits: Holocaust Educational Trust

    The Holocaust Educational Trust honored Ruth, describing her as “an extraordinary woman.”

    The trust’s chief executive Karen Pollock said in a statement that Ruth “made it her mission” to educate young people about “her experiences” during those dark times and how she persevered through it all.

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner speaking passionately in a black and white photo during a dramatic performance.

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner speaking passionately in a black and white photo during a dramatic performance.

    Image credits: Pascal Theatre Company

    “She hoped that the leaders of tomorrow would learn the lessons of the past. Ruth was one of a kind. Full of charisma and warmth, she left an impression on everyone she met. We will miss her.”

    Meanwhile, the Campaign Against Antisemitism highlighted her influence in “educating future generations and never shying away from taking part in the fight against antisemitism.”

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner smiling gently while standing near a window, reflecting on her life and memories.

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner smiling gently while standing near a window, reflecting on her life and memories.

    Image credits: Alamy / Vidapress

    “It should be ok to end your life in a non violent manner if you choose. How wonderful that they will never have to know life without each other,” wrote one social media user. 

    “I think this is very compassionate and humane. Let humans decide when they’ve had enough pain and suffering,” echoed netizens

    Comment from Brandy Phillips Wilson reflecting on Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband choosing to die together at an advanced age.

    Comment from Brandy Phillips Wilson reflecting on Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband choosing to die together at an advanced age.

    Comment by Cassandra Twitchell expressing compassion about pain and suffering, related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

    Comment by Cassandra Twitchell expressing compassion about pain and suffering, related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

    Comment about choosing dignity in suffering, relating to diseases like ALS, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s, discussing end-of-life wishes.

    Comment about choosing dignity in suffering, relating to diseases like ALS, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s, discussing end-of-life wishes.

    Comment from Debbie Lipkowitz Brumer reflecting on Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband's decision to end their lives at an advanced age.

    Comment from Debbie Lipkowitz Brumer reflecting on Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband's decision to end their lives at an advanced age.

    Alt text: Facebook comment reflecting on Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s decision to end their lives together.

    Alt text: Facebook comment reflecting on Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s decision to end their lives together.

    Comment from Christine Periott reflecting on a Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s choice after taking their own lives.

    Comment from Christine Periott reflecting on a Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s choice after taking their own lives.

    Comment from Christina Marie reflecting on end of life scenarios after Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband send email before their deaths.

    Comment from Christina Marie reflecting on end of life scenarios after Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband send email before their deaths.

    Marsha Greenberg shares a comment supporting personal choice in a social media post with 205 reactions.

    Marsha Greenberg shares a comment supporting personal choice in a social media post with 205 reactions.

    Comment by Laura Mitchell Woltz expressing condolences, related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

    Comment by Laura Mitchell Woltz expressing condolences, related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband send email to friends after taking their own lives, comment from Shelley Bertalot LeFebre.

    Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband send email to friends after taking their own lives, comment from Shelley Bertalot LeFebre.

    Comment by Daniela Fritz expressing support for Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband after they took their own lives.

    Comment by Daniela Fritz expressing support for Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband after they took their own lives.

    Comment by Trinda Cooke expressing support for legal end-of-life options in America for those suffering or terminally ill.

    Comment by Trinda Cooke expressing support for legal end-of-life options in America for those suffering or terminally ill.

    Comment by Cheryl Klym-Edwards about dignity and choice to die with dignity following Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s actions.

    Comment by Cheryl Klym-Edwards about dignity and choice to die with dignity following Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s actions.

    Comment on a social post discussing Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband’s final email after their passing.

    Comment on a social post discussing Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband’s final email after their passing.

    Comment by Tessa Morrosis supporting Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s decision to end their lives with Medical Aid In Dying.

    Comment by Tessa Morrosis supporting Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s decision to end their lives with Medical Aid In Dying.

    Comment by Lindsay Ellis expressing support after Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband took their own lives.

    Comment by Lindsay Ellis expressing support after Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband took their own lives.

    Comment by Jana Lenzi DiCarlo expressing admiration for Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s decision to end their lives together.

    Comment by Jana Lenzi DiCarlo expressing admiration for Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s decision to end their lives together.

    Comment by Janet Royston stating that it should be their decision, with 32 likes visible on the social media post.

    Comment by Janet Royston stating that it should be their decision, with 32 likes visible on the social media post.

    Comment from Holly VanCouwenberghe expressing condolences related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

    Comment from Holly VanCouwenberghe expressing condolences related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

    Comment from May Li expressing sadness and admiration for the strength of Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

    Comment from May Li expressing sadness and admiration for the strength of Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

    Comment expressing sadness and understanding about a Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband ending their lives.

    Comment expressing sadness and understanding about a Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband ending their lives.

    Comment from Licia Lynn expressing support for Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband after their decision to end their lives.

    Comment from Licia Lynn expressing support for Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband after their decision to end their lives.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    0

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about World
    Homepage
    Trending
    World
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in World Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT