Holocaust Survivor Ruth Posner And Husband Send Email To Friends After Taking Their Own Lives

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned Holocaust survivor and Polish-British actress Ruth Posner and her husband Michael Posner passed away at an assisted-s***ide clinic in Switzerland.

The couple, both in their late 90s, chose to end their lives together onSeptember 23, leaving behind an emotional message for their family and friends.

“As a hospice CNA, I see all types of end of life scenarios and most are not pretty. It was brave of them to make this decision – no judgment from me,” shared one healthcare worker online.

Highlights Ruth and Michael Posner traveled to Switzerland from London to end their lives, as assisted procedures are illegal under UK law.

The couple, both in their 90s, had been married for over 75 years and had a son together.

Shortly after their passing, their loved ones received the news through an email written by Ruth and Michael themselves.

Netizens collectively expressed their support for the Posners’ voluntary decision.

RELATED:

Ruth Posner, 96, and Michael Posner, 97, announced their voluntary demise to loved ones in a joint email

Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner smiling indoors with white hair and a patterned vest in a room filled with books.

Share icon

Image credits: Alamy / Vidapress

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigger Warning: This article discusses assisted end-of-life decisions and may be emotionally distressing. Readers are advised to proceed with caution.

Ruth escaped Poland as a child with her aunt and spent three years on the run before eventually settling in the United Kingdom at the age of 16.

There, she built a successful career as an actress, dancer, author, and educator. She was also a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company in London.

She was also awarded the British Empire Medal, an extremely prestigious award given to civilians recognized by the crown for their contributions to society.

Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner speaking during an event, wearing a purple shawl and engaging with a seated person.

Share icon

Image credits: Holocaust Educational Trust (UK) / Facebook

Ruth met her husband, Michael, a chemist, in the late 1940s, and the two married in 1950.

Together, they voluntarily chose to end their lives at the Pegasos Clinic near Basel, Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to family and friends, neither Ruth nor Michael was suffering from any mental health–related condition and were described as “both mentally healthy,” as reported by The Jewish Chronicle.

The Posners were described as “mentally healthy” by their family and friends

Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner smiling warmly indoors with bookshelves in the background in a close-up portrait.

Share icon

Image credits: Holocaust Educational Trust (UK) / Facebook

Shortly after their passing, loved ones received an email from the late couple, informing them that they had “shuffled off this mortal coil.”

The phrase was a nod to the 96-year-old’s time with the Royal Shakespeare Company, taken from the play Hamlet.

The email, first obtained byThe Times, emphasized Ruth and her 97-year-old husband’s “mutual” decision and included an apology for “not having mentioned it” earlier.

Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband in separate interviews, sharing personal reflections indoors.

Share icon

Image credits: Frances Segelman / GBNews / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing elderly couple’s health and life after loss, related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

Share icon

Comment from user katiebaele expressing that Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband went peacefully and together with two heart emojis.

Share icon

“The decision was mutual and without any outside pressure. We had lived a long life and together for almost 75 years. There came a point when failing senses of sight and hearing and lack of energy was not living but existing that no care would improve.”

The couple also reflected on their time together and the loss of their only child, Jeremy, who passed away in 1998 after struggling with substance dependence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had an interesting and varied life and except for the sorrow of losing Jeremy, our son.”

The late 96-year-old was a respected and accomplished actress, dancer, published author, and educator

Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner smiling softly, with white hair and wearing a black top against a dark background.

Share icon

Image credits: Ruth Posner / Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

They concluded their message with, “We enjoyed our time together, we tried not to regret the past, live in the present and not to expect too much from the future. Much love Ruth & Mike.”

Reportedly, the Bits and Pieces of My Life author and her husband were not terminally ill and had not received a medical certificate declaring that they had less than six months to live.

Since such a certificate is required by many assisted-s***ide clinics, the couple chose the non-profit organization Pegasos Clinic, which permits participation even without it.

Black and white photo of the Treblinka camp building related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Bildarchiv Preussischer Kulturbesitz

Assisted s***ide, also known as physician-assisted s***ide (PAS), has been legal in Switzerland since 1942 under Article 115 of the Swiss Criminal Code.

In this process, individuals administer prescribed medication themselves to peacefully end their lives, under medical supervision.

Many friends and organizations expressed their condolences upon learning of the Posners’ passing.

“The decision was mutual and without any outside pressure,” expressed Ruth and Michael in their final message

Holocaust survivors and families waiting beside a train during World War II, related to Ruth Posner and husband story.

Share icon

Image credits: Wikipedia

Comment about surviving tragedy and choosing how to die, posted by user cathleenn.pruitt, reflecting on Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

Share icon

Playwright Sonja Linden, who had been a close friend of the couple for over 30 years, was one of the recipients of the email.

Speaking to PA news agency, Sonja shared that Mrs. Posner had “increasingly” begun to complain about their quality of life.

Over the past year, during her visits, Ruth would often express, “We’ve had enough. We’re ready to go. We don’t want to just exist. And that’s what we’re doing, we’re just existing at the moment.”

Listen to our dear friend, the late Ruth Posner BEM explain why she made it her mission to share her testimony with as many people as possible. pic.twitter.com/b5KMyvL5ir — H.E.T. (@HolocaustUK) September 25, 2025

Later, the playwright told The Times, “This was a decision they made together some time ago that they wanted to d** together. They made an arrangement to go to Switzerland a year ago. We did not know they had actually gone until we received the email, which is sad as we wanted to say goodbye.”

Black and white photo of Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner as a young girl wearing a floral headband and traditional clothing.

Share icon

Image credits: Holocaust Educational Trust

“They had such a lovely flat packed with art and books and I can’t imagine them not being there.”

Family, friends, and several institutions paid tribute to the Posners and expressed grief over their loss

Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband walking on a street in historical black and white photograph.

Share icon

Image credits: Holocaust Educational Trust

The Holocaust Educational Trust honored Ruth, describing her as “an extraordinary woman.”

The trust’s chief executive Karen Pollock said in a statement that Ruth “made it her mission” to educate young people about “her experiences” during those dark times and how she persevered through it all.

Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner speaking passionately in a black and white photo during a dramatic performance.

Share icon

Image credits: Pascal Theatre Company

“She hoped that the leaders of tomorrow would learn the lessons of the past. Ruth was one of a kind. Full of charisma and warmth, she left an impression on everyone she met. We will miss her.”

Meanwhile, the Campaign Against Antisemitism highlighted her influence in “educating future generations and never shying away from taking part in the fight against antisemitism.”

Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner smiling gently while standing near a window, reflecting on her life and memories.

Share icon

Image credits: Alamy / Vidapress

“It should be ok to end your life in a non violent manner if you choose. How wonderful that they will never have to know life without each other,” wrote one social media user.

“I think this is very compassionate and humane. Let humans decide when they’ve had enough pain and suffering,” echoed netizens

Comment from Brandy Phillips Wilson reflecting on Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband choosing to die together at an advanced age.

Comment by Cassandra Twitchell expressing compassion about pain and suffering, related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

Comment about choosing dignity in suffering, relating to diseases like ALS, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s, discussing end-of-life wishes.

Comment from Debbie Lipkowitz Brumer reflecting on Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband's decision to end their lives at an advanced age.

Alt text: Facebook comment reflecting on Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s decision to end their lives together.

Comment from Christine Periott reflecting on a Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s choice after taking their own lives.

Comment from Christina Marie reflecting on end of life scenarios after Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband send email before their deaths.

Marsha Greenberg shares a comment supporting personal choice in a social media post with 205 reactions.

Comment by Laura Mitchell Woltz expressing condolences, related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband send email to friends after taking their own lives, comment from Shelley Bertalot LeFebre.

Comment by Daniela Fritz expressing support for Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband after they took their own lives.

Comment by Trinda Cooke expressing support for legal end-of-life options in America for those suffering or terminally ill.

Comment by Cheryl Klym-Edwards about dignity and choice to die with dignity following Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s actions.

Comment on a social post discussing Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and her husband’s final email after their passing.

Comment by Tessa Morrosis supporting Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s decision to end their lives with Medical Aid In Dying.

Comment by Lindsay Ellis expressing support after Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband took their own lives.

Comment by Jana Lenzi DiCarlo expressing admiration for Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband’s decision to end their lives together.

Comment by Janet Royston stating that it should be their decision, with 32 likes visible on the social media post.

Comment from Holly VanCouwenberghe expressing condolences related to Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

Comment from May Li expressing sadness and admiration for the strength of Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband.

Comment expressing sadness and understanding about a Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband ending their lives.

Comment from Licia Lynn expressing support for Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband after their decision to end their lives.