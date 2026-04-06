Selena Gomez Caught Leaving Clinic After Denying Plastic Surgery, Triggers Heated Reactions

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Selena Gomez is facing fresh backlash as plastic surgeryrumors resurface following her recent sighting at The Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills, California.

After the 33-year-old was photographed leaving the plastic surgery office last week, on March 31, netizens quickly tore into her appearance, slamming the pop star over her repeated denials of ever going under the knife.

Highlights Selena Gomez sparked intense speculation after being spotted leaving a celebrity-favorite cosmetic clinic in Beverly Hills.

The sighting reignited plastic surgery rumors, with critics harshly dissecting her appearance despite her past denials.

The renewed speculation comes despite Gomez’s repeated insistence on embracing her “natural beauty.”

“She needs to stop with the plastic surgery… She ruined her face,” harshly wrote one critic.

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Selena Gomez is facing accusations of going overboard with cosmetic procedures after being spotted at a plastic surgery clinic

Image credits: selenagomez

Selena Gomez is no stranger to harsh criticism of her physical appearance, given her star status and global popularity.

For years, the Calm Down singer has been subjected to plastic surgery rumors, particularly following her lupus diagnosis, a chronic autoimmune disease that can be life-threatening.

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Similar accusations have resurfaced after Selena was photographed at a celeb-favorite institute run by Dr. Jason B. Diamond, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon.

Image credits: selenagomez

Diamond is widely known as a “Kardashian favorite” for his work with the famous reality TV family.

Gomez was seen wearing a casual, all-black off-duty outfit featuring a fuzzy, ankle-length coat, a black tank top, matching pants, mesh shoes, and sleek sunglasses.

The 33-year-old was also spotted holding a white bag from the institute, likely containing products.

Image credits: BACKGRID

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Sparking further speculation about a possible cosmetic procedure, a Reddit community, r/snarkingonselena, known for frequently nitpicking the newly married star, reshared the images with the caption, “Selena leaving The Diamond Face Institute on 3/31/2026.”

The user added in the caption, “Dr. Jason Diamond’s clients include Kim K, Khloe K, Kourtney K, Chrissy Teigen, Katy Perry, Hilary Duff, etc but her fans will swear she only gets seaweed facials and holy water sprinkled on her.”

“Body dysmorphia is rough Selena was a natural beauty and now looks like a grandmother…” one netizen harshly commented

Image credits: selenagomez

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Another commenter echoed the sentiment, writing, “With that client list, I would never let him within a 100 mile radius of my face. All those people are chopped from their procedures.”

“This Dr should be ashamed of himself and how many celebrity women’s faces he has ruined. What is wrong with these chicks? How do they not see how crazy their faces look? They have body dysmorphia with their natural pretty faces but flaunt these Frankenstein monstrosities…” added a third.

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Another comment read, “I truly don’t understand how she thinks that huge chin looks better than what she had before.”

Image credits: selenagomez / BACKGRID

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“She needs to stop with the filler. She was so beautiful, and having a fuller face was part of that. And I just don’t get what’s going on with her hair? She had such thick, beautiful hair, it fell lovely around her face… But now, her hair looks so flat and thin, and it looks almost stuck down in a strange arrangement around a receding hairline. So strange.”

Reportedly, the clinic is a top destination for Hollywood’s elite, specializing in both high-end surgical procedures and minimally invasive treatments.

The Diamond Face Institute is a popular celebrity go-to clinic, with clientele including the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen, and others

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It is widely known for its high-profile clientele, particularly within the entertainment and fashion industries.

The practice has treated a range of stars, including Katy Perry, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, their mother Kris Jenner, Meagan Good, Amber Rose, and more.

Key services offered by the clinic include the Diamond InstaFacial, a signature anti-aging treatment that boosts natural collagen production, and Diamond Facial Sculpting, a non-surgical rejuvenation procedure that uses fillers to define jawlines and cheek contours.

Image credits: selenagomez

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While many online sleuths suspected Selena had undergone some kind of cosmetic tweak, others pointed to her “post-facial glow,” suggesting she may have received one of Dr. Diamond’s signature non-invasive treatments, such as the Diamond InstaFacial.

This theory appeared to align with Gomez’s beauty brand, Rare Beauty, hosting a launch party in Los Angeles on April 2, just days after the clinic visit, to celebrate the debut of the True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation.

As part of the event, the Only Murders in the Building star hosted an exclusive gathering at The West Hollywood EDITION hotel, wearing a glossy bubblegum-pink Prada minidress from the Spring 2026 collection, styled with white pointed-toe heels.

Image credits: selenagomez

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The guest list included several popular influencers and makeup artists.

Previously, Selena has been subjected to intense speculation, including claims that she underwent procedures like buccal fat removal and chin implants.

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Comments like, “The amount of work she has had done to get rid of her round face is insane. There is nothing wrong with having a round face…” and “She naturally has a soft round face and suddenly… her face is slim. Buccal fat removal, chin implant, lip filler and veneers to name a few…” flooded social media.

Gomez hosted a high-profile launch party for her brand, Rare Beauty, just days after her clinic visit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty)

However, Gomez has repeatedly denied undergoing any plastic surgery.

While attending the Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., last year, the actress emphasized the importance of embracing her own “natural beauty,” saying that if she ever considered changing anything surgically, she’d be honest about it.

She said, “I’m as real as I can be… I’ll tell you all the things that are photoshopped. I’ll tell you where I got Botox. The goal is to be remembered for what I’ve done for people.”

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Image credits: selenagomez

She further highlighted that her brand doesn’t “use models” for its promotions, but instead features everyday people who haven’t undergone cosmetic procedures.

And while Gomez has denied plastic surgery, she has previously confirmed using Botox, writing in a now-deleted TikTok comment, “Honestly, I hate this… I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone!”

“Skin crawling Hailey Bieber to the point of losing her hair,” wrote one social media user

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