“One Way To Bite The Competition”: Beauty Pageant Contestant’s Teeth Fall Out On Stage In Viral Video

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What began as a routine pageant appearance has now snowballed into a full-blown online debate over cosmetic dentistry risks.

During the preliminary round of Miss Grand Thailand 2026 on Wednesday, March 25, contestant Kamolwan Chanago left audiences stunned when viral clips appeared to show her teeth falling out mid-performance.

The shocking moment quickly spiraled from concern to outrage, with social media users urging the pageant beauty to take legal action and “sue the dentist.”

Highlights A shocking on-stage mishap at the Miss Grand Thailand went viral after contestant Kamolwan Chanago appeared to lose her teeth mid-introduction, leaving audiences stunned.

The unexpected moment quickly turned into what many viewers called a “pageant nightmare,” sparking intense debate as clips of the incident gained widespread attention.

Netizens were left questioning “fake” beauty standards in pageant competitions, with some even urging the contestant to take legal action against her dentist.

One user reacted, “If I was her dentist… I’d be freaking out and heading to Bermuda!”

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A Thai pageant beauty’s teeth appeared to fall out on stage while she was delivering her introduction

Image credits: GrandTV

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Miss Grand Thailand (MGT) is an annual competition that serves as the primary selection process for Thailand’s representative at the Miss Grand International (MGI) stage.

The winner of this year’s edition, set to be announced on Saturday, March 28, will go on to represent Thailand at Miss Grand International 2026 in India.

The competition follows a unique format, with organizers across all 77 provinces of Thailand hosting local pageants to select representatives for the national stage.

Image credits: GrandTV

Contestant Kamolwan Chanago, representing the central province of Pathum Thani, was delivering her introduction on stage in a shimmering gown when cameras captured the unexpected moment.

While the incident initially caused confusion online, with some netizens believing her real teeth had fallen out, video evidence later clarified that it was her dental veneers that came loose mid-speech.

What many viewers described as a “pageant nightmare,” one that could have even led to disqualification, quickly turned into a moment of composure.

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Image credits: GrandTV

Instead of panicking, Kamolwan briefly turned away from the cameras, adjusted the veneers, and immediately resumed her wide smile.

She then continued walking the ramp, as the live audience could be heard cheering loudly in support of her professionalism.

However, the moment triggered mixed reactions across social media, with discussions ranging from beauty standards to procedures like veneers, while some users even harshly criticized Chanago’s dental care providers.

Many users debated “fake” beauty standards in pageant competitions and the risks of dental enhancements

Image credits: GrandTV

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One netizen quipped, “Her dentures have dislocated, guess that’s one way to bite the competition.”

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Another wrote, “Looks like a certain dentist needs to recall all the publications and presentation photos of his/her seminars/ courses associated with this… real soon.”

“Omg I feel bad for her tho,” one sympathetic user commented, while another added, “But she’s cool though even the denture came off..”

“She’s professional, she didn’t run and go on with the show! Go Queen!” one comment read.

Image credits: GrandTV

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“Real beauty is her inner beauty. She handled the stage so confidently, boldly and with smile and a great walk in spite of such circumstance… Already you are a Winner.”

However, some critics took a harsher stance, with one writing, “Why is there even beauty pageants nowadays where its all just plastic surgeries. Maybe do a plastic surgeon pageant where doctors from around the world send their best works to compete. Even fake teeth!!!”

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“So fake, yet get awards. Its like cheating in exams to get good grades. Question the system please,” another wrote, while a third added, “Beauty but it is fake… What does those fake teeth for? For correcting?”

“That level of composure under pressure deserves respect,” one netizen reacted to the viral moment

Image credits: GrandTV

One user firmly expressed, “A beauty pageant with all natural women should have the highest honor.. no plastic surgery no veneers, all natural.”

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Despite the live hiccup, Chanago was not disqualified. On the contrary, she was widely praised for her professional handling of the situation.

She successfully completed the preliminary round and remains a contestant heading into the coronation night.

While the moment grabbed headlines, such incidents are hardly rare in Miss Grand Thailand competitions.

Gente os dentes da diva caindo tudo.. 😱 Esse evento é o Miss Grand Thailand 2026 pic.twitter.com/wYU5krldk2 — mellromao (@mellromao) March 26, 2026

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Over the years, several notable mishaps have occurred, including contestants stumbling or falling on stage due to complex outfits or technical issues.

In fact, just weeks before this incident, the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 national costume show was briefly interrupted when multiple stage lights suddenly went out mid-program.

The event had to be paused for a few minutes due to a power outage at the venue.

Miss Grand Thailand has faced several controversies in the past, including a technical disruption just weeks earlier in the competition

Image credits: nawat.tv / fatimaboschfdz

One of the most notable controversies in the wider pageant circuit unfolded during the Miss Universe 2024 event in Bangkok on November 4 last year.

The incident quickly became one of the most explosive moments in recent pageant history, following a public confrontation between Nawat Itsaragrisil, National Director of Miss Universe Thailand and Executive Director of the Miss Universe Organization, and Fátima Bosch.

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During a live-streamed sashing ceremony, Nawat reportedly reprimanded Bosch for allegedly skipping a sponsor-related photo shoot, even calling her a “dummy” on camera.

🇲🇽 Miss Mexico Walks Out of Miss Universe After Confrontation in Thailand 😱 | Stands Up for Respect 👑 pic.twitter.com/MQxGOa8eNj — Tommy K (@TommyKimchan) November 5, 2025

Bosch stood her ground and exited the room, with several contestants following her in solidarity, including reigning titleholder Victoria Kjær Theilvig.

The fallout was immediate. Two judges resigned, with one even accusing organizers of rigging the competition.

In a dramatic turn of events, Bosch later went on to be crowned Miss Universe 2025.

“Should be instant disqualification – she’s wearing false teeth!!!” fumed one social media user

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