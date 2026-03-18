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Doctor Reveals Reason Behind “Tired Eyes” That Has Stars Looking Sleepy Despite Youthful Faces
Close-up of a woman with youthful face and tired eyes, highlighting the reason behind tired eyes revealed by a doctor.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Doctor Reveals Reason Behind “Tired Eyes” That Has Stars Looking Sleepy Despite Youthful Faces

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Several Hollywood stars have recently become the center of a heated conversation, with many fans wondering why they all appear to have “tired eyes” despite their otherwise youthful, glowing faces.

From red carpet appearances to social media close-ups, the subtle under-eye hollowness and drooping effect seen in stars like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, and others have sparked widespread speculation.

Highlights
  • Despite smooth, youthful skin, many celebrities over the age of 50 have been spotted with noticeably contrasting “tired” under-eyes in recent years.
  • Medical experts have revealed possible reasons why the under-eye area appears more hollow or fatigued compared to the rest of the face.
  • Experts have also shared “non-invasive” solutions designed to target the delicate eye area more effectively, without overdoing traditional cosmetic fixes.

Amid the growing chatter, several medical experts have now weighed in, revealing the real reason behind the “tired eyes” trend increasingly taking over Hollywood.

“It gives Uncanny Valley… These procedures might not create a de-aging effect, but rather make them look like they’ve morphed into someone else,” wrote one netizen.

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    Several cosmetic experts have weighed in on the potential reasons behind the visibly growing “tired eyes” trend among celebrities

    Close-up of a human eye showing tired eyes symptoms that make stars look sleepy despite youthful faces

    Image credits: Zarina Lukash/stock.adobe.com

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    Several major Hollywood stars, especially those over the age of 50, despite having smooth, wrinkle-free complexions and facial features, appear to struggle to achieve the same youthful look around their eyes.

    They are dealing with what the internet has dubbed the “tired eyes” phenomenon, where the under-eye area appears significantly more aged despite otherwise smooth skin, creating a visible contrast in their faces.

    Woman with tired eyes looking sideways, showcasing youthful face and natural expression at a formal event.

    Image credits: Etienne Laurent / The Academy

    As more stars have been spotted with this look in recent years, experts suggest that the under-eye area is uniquely difficult to treat, even when the rest of the face can be effectively smoothed with injectables like Botox and lasers.

    According to experts, the skin under the eyes is among the thinnest on the human body and is in constant motion due to blinking and smiling, making it a “tricky” area even for highly trained practitioners.

    As a result, signs of aging are often first visible in the eye area.

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    The experts analyzed recent photos of stars like Jennifer Lopez, discussing why the under-eye areas of these celebrities appeared “crepey”

    Close-up of a blonde woman showing signs of tired eyes despite a youthful appearance and elegant jewelry.

    Image credits: Phil McCarten / The Academy

    Addressing the concern, Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, a medical aesthetician at Longevita, told the Daily Mail, “The under-eye region is very delicate. Botox, for example, can’t be applied directly under the eye, only at the outer corners. This means the fine lines beneath the eye often remain untouched.”

    Meanwhile, Dr. Devine, the founder of Devine Clinic in London, explained that as collagen and elastin decline with age, the skin becomes “crepey” and translucent, making veins and shadows more visible.

    Dehydration was another factor highlighted by Dr. Gizem, who explained that “if the skin is slightly dehydrated,” it can give the under-eye area a “slightly uneven or textured appearance” when foundation or concealer is applied, a common issue for celebrities during public appearances.

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    Close-up of a woman with bright blue eyes and natural makeup highlighting tired eyes despite youthful appearance.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    Woman with youthful face and tired eyes showing signs of sleepiness despite her appearance in a close-up portrait.

    Comment text on a white background discussing makeup effects related to tired eyes and skin aging appearance.

    Analyzing Jennifer Lopez’s recent photos, Dr. Gizem shared with the outlet, “She may have had typical Botox in some areas, but the under-eyes might not have received filler or other interventions. This could make fine lines slightly more noticeable, particularly if makeup is layered over the area, which might accentuate texture.”

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    “With Botox, we only relax the outer part of [orbicularis oculi, which is the circular muscle around the eye]. Because the rest remains active, this can limit the eye’s natural drainage capacity, meaning fluid is not cleared as efficiently.”

    “It’s sad to think women feel the pressure to have so many procedures,” wrote one user, while another added, “It is called ageing”

    Close-up of a woman with youthful face and tired eyes, wearing layered pearl necklaces and smiling gently.

    Image credits: Etienne Laurent / The Academy

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    Comment text on screen expressing sadness about inability to age with dignity, related to tired eyes and youthful faces.

    Text post from BitchyFaceMace discussing how facetuned and photoshopped pictures affect perception, causing tired eyes.

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    Moreover, Dr. Gizem highlighted that fillers, if “applied in the wrong location, they can attract water and create puffiness.”

    Adding to the analysis on fillers, Dr. Devine shared that if other parts of the face appear to have more volume, it can “make the under-eye appear more hollow by contrast.”

    “If filler is placed too heavily in the mid-face, it can create a fuller or slightly puffy appearance in the cheeks while the tear trough area remains unchanged,” the expert explained. “That contrast can make the eyes look more sunken or fatigued.”

    Close-up of a woman with youthful face and tired eyes, highlighting reasons behind tired eyes in young stars.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    Comment text on white background discussing tired eyes related to age in fifties, referencing doctor revealing reason behind tired eyes.

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    Young celebrities with tired eyes showing signs of fatigue despite their youthful and vibrant appearances outdoors.

    “Even if someone doesn’t have dark circles, the thin, translucent skin can make veins and shadows appear more pronounced.”

    Dr. Gizem concluded, “This is why modern aesthetic treatments are increasingly focusing on improving skin quality around the eyes rather than simply adding volume elsewhere.”

    To address “tired eyes” without overfilling the face, experts suggested non-invasive treatments such as microneedling, retinol, or salmon DNA therapies.

    The doctors also shared several “non-invasive treatments” that can help improve the “tired eyes” look often seen in celebrities

    Blonde woman smiling with curled hair and red dress, illustrating tired eyes despite youthful faces and sleepiness.

    Image credits: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

    Handsome young actor with tired eyes looking sleepy despite youthful face, highlighting reason behind tired eyes revealed by doctor.

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    Comment about middle aged people having tired eyes despite Botox, discussing reason behind tired eyes affecting youthful appearances.

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    They also highlighted how “fractional CO₂ laser, for example, works by resurfacing damaged skin while heating the deeper layers of tissue to stimulate collagen production.”

    Salmon DNA therapy, often called PDRN (Polydeoxyribonucleotide) or PN therapy, is a regenerative skin treatment that uses purified DNA fragments derived from salmon sp*rm cells.

    It is widely used to repair and rejuvenate aging or damaged skin, particularly in delicate areas like the under-eyes, as it is about 95% compatible with human DNA.

    Actress with tired eyes and youthful face attending an event, wearing white shirt and dangling earrings.

    Image credits: Rick Kern/Getty Images

    When injected or applied, it acts as a cellular messenger, signaling skin cells to repair damaged tissue and regenerate more effectively.

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    It also stimulates fibroblasts, the cells responsible for producing collagen and elastin, thereby strengthening the skin’s internal structure, improving elasticity, and helping to calm redness and inflammation.

    “Wearing more makeup would increase the depth of the ridges in the skin, giving an overexaggerating aging look,” wrote one netizen

    Image of a doctor explaining the reason behind tired eyes causing stars to look sleepy despite youthful faces.

    Text post by curiousmegg stating a common cause of tired eyes among celebrities with youthful faces.

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    Image showing a comment discussing tired eyes and youthful faces in relation to a doctor's reveal about the cause.

    Image showing a person with tired eyes, illustrating the reason behind sleepy-looking youthful faces revealed by a doctor.

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    Text post from CodSprintValue discussing aging gracefully and tired eyes that make stars look sleepy despite youthful faces.

    Comment about aging and wisdom, discussing perspective on tired eyes and life beyond appearance concerns.

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    Woman with tired eyes looking sleepy despite a youthful face, illustrating the reason behind tired eyes revealed by a doctor.

    Text post discussing under eye and smile line creasing, noting it is normal even among celebrities with youthfulness.

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    Comment about people mistaking photoshopped images for reality and feeling bad about unattainable perfection, discussing tired eyes.

    A doctor explaining the reason behind tired eyes causing stars to look sleepy despite their youthful faces.

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    Close-up of a happy baby showing natural eye creases that contribute to the appearance of tired eyes despite youthful features.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing frustration with modern camera technology and a preference for 90’s disposable cameras.

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    Comment about stopping concealer use to reduce the appearance of tired eyes and looking older.

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    Comment discussing how some pictures look unrealistic due to filters darkening facial crevices causing tired eyes appearance.

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    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

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    stacyknudson avatar
    RomanceRadish
    RomanceRadish
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    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Us working folks obtain this look on our own!

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    stacyknudson avatar
    RomanceRadish
    RomanceRadish
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    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Us working folks obtain this look on our own!

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