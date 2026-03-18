Model Found With Horrific Injuries On Dubai Roadside Poses For Pics As She Reveals Her Comeback

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Maria Kovalchuk, a 21-year-old Ukrainian adult content creator, has made a remarkable recovery a year after being found with life-threatening injuries beside a road in Dubai.

In March 2025, Kovalchuk vanished for ten days after informing friends and family that she was attending a hotel party with two men who reportedly claimed to be representatives of the modeling industry.

Highlights A year after being found with life-threatening injuries on a roadside in Dubai, Maria Kovalchuk returns with a dramatic recovery, and a story that still raises questions.

Conflicting accounts from her family and authorities, alleged erased evidence, and unanswered questions continue to fuel speculation around the incident.

While many praise her resilience, others remain skeptical, sparking a heated online debate over accountability, women’s safety, and public perceptions of adult content creators.

At the time her nearly lifeless body was discovered, she had suffered a broken spine and fractured leg, and was scalped with a knife, leaving a massive scar on her head.

Now, a year after the horrifying incident, Maria has shared her emotional comeback journey with her followers, which has unexpectedly sparked a heated debate online.

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While some netizens cheered Maria Kovalchuk on following her emotional recovery update, others harshly scrutinized her latest posts

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Initial reports linked the incident to the notorious “Dubai Porta Potty” parties, which are shadowy gatherings where influencers are allegedly paid to endure extreme degradation and a**se at the hands of attendees.

However, in multiple interviews since the terrifying incident, Maria Kovalchuk has denied such allegations.

Instead, she claimed that a group of young Russian men brutally a**aulted her and kept her captive in their hotel room.

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She said she met the men after missing her flight to Thailand due to oversleeping. They allegedly offered to fly her there on a private jet, and she accepted their offer to spend time with them.

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According to Maria, the situation quickly turned violent. She claimed the men began torturing her, took her passport, and dragged her back into the room when she tried to escape.

She further alleged that she eventually managed to flee by escaping onto a balcony and running into a nearby building that was still under construction, but the men tracked her down.

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Maria does not remember the exact moment or nature of the attack, but she believes she was severely beaten, which led to the extensive injuries found on her body.

However, the official investigation stated that her injuries were the result of an accidental fall from a high point in the building.

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Kovalchuk reportedly underwent at least ten major surgeries to treat her life-threatening injuries, including six operations on her legs, two complex spinal procedures to repair shattered vertebrae, and another surgery to fix a fractured shoulder blade.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian model was found nearly lifeless with critical injuries on the side of a road in Dubai

Image credits: Ivan Siarbolin/pexels

She later relocated to Norway to live with her mother and underwent intensive rehabilitation, including physiotherapy, yoga-based exercises, and stretching routines.

Moreover, the Onl**ans model spent months bedridden and was initially wheelchair-bound, with doctors warning she might even face permanent disability.

However, Maria has recently returned to the public eye with a remarkable recovery.

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She is now not only able to walk unaided but has also revealed that she traveled to Paris to study professional makeup, attending masterclasses with brands like Chanel and Bobbi Brown.

According to The Sun, the 21-year-old shared recent photos with her followers last week, writing in the caption, “At first, I felt literally shattered, like a broken doll, and I could not imagine my future life at all.”

“I kept wondering how I would live with all these injuries, with this scar, disfigured… how I would somehow go on with my life. But over time, my perception of the world began to change.”

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She continued, “I started paying attention to my inner self and realised that what matters most is your inner state – what you learn and what you feel.”

She concluded by saying, “Of course, there were difficulties with this, too. But I managed thanks to the support of my loved ones and my friends.”

Despite her recovery, the case remains unresolved. No one has been held legally accountable, and Kovalchuk claims that critical CCTV evidence of the incident was erased three months later, before it could be reviewed.

“Mostly men are commenting that she basically deserves it. This is why we pick the bear. Absolute red flags,” wrote one netizen in Maria’s support

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She told the outlet, “The police waited until the cameras were automatically wiped… So now there’s no evidence.”

Following Maria’s latest health and career update, supporters flooded social media with well wishes and expressed their sympathies.

One person said, “No matter how young or naive she was, she didn’t deserve what happened! Women should be safe anywhere they go!”

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A second added, “You survived?!? Omg… I want to say I’m so happy you survived!! I have thought of you and wondered if you made it. I pray you are truly doing well and you are happy and safe.”

“No young woman. No matter… should have suffered such brutality. I hope she can heal mentally as well as physically,” commented another.

However, not everyone was supportive, as many cast doubt on her account.

One critic wrote, “A 21 year old by herself flys to Dubai, meets a complete stranger in a hotel lobby. He tells her he will fly her to Thailand but takes her to a party first with a bunch of guys she doesn’t know. What could go wrong?”

Image credits: marielouna__

Another user added, “Choose the lifestyle, but remember the possible consequences. You choose what you do,” while a third sarcastically said, “Back to Dubai again to live the dream again.”

“She was just being a modern empowered woman making good life Choices,” sarcastically wrote a third.

Kovalchuk underwent at least 10 major surgeries, with her medical bills reportedly estimated to be in the millions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @marielouna__

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While the case was officially closed, it sparked significant backlash online after Maria’s mother, Anna, claimed that her daughter’s medical expenses, reportedly amounting to millions, were fully covered by Dubai authorities.

This revelation fueled widespread speculation and conspiracy theories online, with many suggesting the case may have been covered up to protect Dubai’s reputation.

As Bored Panda previously reported, Anna also alleged that the family began receiving anonymous threats after going public with the accusations and details.

She further claimed that her daughter received messages such as, “We’ll find you even in Norway,” which appeared to be an attempt to intimidate her into silence.

“Why put yourself in these dangerous situations?” questioned one viewer as Maria shared her latest update, while another skeptic wrote, “There is no genuine modeling in Dubai. Girls who go over there for ‘modeling’ know what they are doing.”

“Very sad and unfortunate, no matter what she chooses to do, she’s still a human…”

“This is awful – I can’t believe so many people are laughing at it!” wrote one angry social media user