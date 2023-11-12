During the British Titanic inquiry, he faced questioning by Mr. Cotter, a part of the investigative effort to determine the circumstances of the ship's demise. Here is an excerpt from his interrogation:



Mr. Cotter: "What did you do with the children when you put them into the boat?"

Joughin: "Handed them into the boat or dropped them in."



Mr. Cotter: "Threw them in?"

Joughin: "Threw them in."



Mr. Cotter: "And what did you do with the mother?"

Joughin: "We wanted to throw her in, and I think she preferred to try and step in."



Mr. Cotter: "What happened?"

Joughin: "She missed her footing."



Mr. Cotter: "You said that you never went into your boat. Why did you not go, seeing that you were in charge?"

Joughin: "I would have set a bad example if I had jumped into the boat. None of the men felt inclined to get into the boat."



Mr. Cotter: "When you found your boat had gone you said you went down below. What did you do when you went down below?"

Joughin: "I went to my room for a drink."



Mr. Cotter: "Drink of what?"

Joughin: "Spirits."



The Commissioner: "Does it very much matter what it was?"



Mr. Cotter: "Yes, my Lord, this is very important because I am going to prove, or rather my suggestion is, that he then saved his life. I think his getting a drink had a lot to do with saving his life."



Despite his responsibilities in assisting women and children into lifeboats, Joughin repeatedly returned to his cabin for alcoholic drinks. As the final lifeboats left, he remained composed and rode the sinking Titanic down to the icy waters.



In general, a person under the influence of alcohol is more susceptible to freezing to death due to vasodilation, the widening of blood vessels, which causes blood to move away from vital organs toward the skin's surface, increasing the risk of hypothermia. However, the frigid temperature of the North Atlantic Sea that night, approximately -2 degrees Celsius (26.4 degrees Fahrenheit), was cold enough to constrict Joughin's blood vessels, offsetting the effects of the alcohol. Joughin reported feeling relatively calm in the water and experienced no pain.



Joughin spent two hours in the water before managing to climb onto an overturned lifeboat. He was later rescued by a passing lifeboat. This incredible tale of survival underscores the extraordinary circumstances and individual choices that played a role in the Titanic disaster.