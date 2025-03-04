This Page Features Photos From Forgotten Corners Of History, And Here Are The 95 Most Interesting
We, humans, are visual creatures. We might read or listen about the past, but looking at photographs is somehow even more pleasing. Since time traveling is not a thing (and probably will never be), what's a better way to visit the place and times we didn't have a chance to be a part of that through vintage photographs?
Pages like Flashbak give us an opportunity to get a glimpse of life before our time by keeping the spirit of old photography alive. They scour the archives to find the coolest photos of famous people and city life in the 20th century, so, here we present to you the most interesting ones!
A Competitor And Her Pet Toad. At The Children’s Pet Shows At Venice Beach, California – 1936
Richard Harrington: Theresie, Three-Year-Old Daughter Of Erkuaktok (Iquugaqtuq), A Pelly Bay (Arvilikjuaq) Inuk, Standing Next To A Snowman Carved By Her Father, 1951
Tina Turner On The Eiffel Tower - 1989 By Peter Lindbergh
How?? I can hear her singing "Whaaa o What' love got to do with it got to do with it?"
Flashbak isn't just a Facebook page that collects cool historical photos. It's a dedicated blog about vintage pop culture with the tagline "Everything old is new again." Run by five British media professionals: satirist Ed Barrett, blogger Yeoman Lowbrow, writer and TV producer Rob Baker, author of books about film and TV John Kenneth Muir, and publisher, writer, and editor Paul Sorene.
The Flashbak blog isn't that new either. Its oldest entries date back to 2008, with the first post ever being a very brief history of British television. You can find all kinds of cool stuff relating to the 20th century pop culture there: from cool old movie posters to photo studies of rock stars' junk.
West Berliners Waving To Relatives Over The Berlin Wall, Christmas Day, 1961 By Leon Herschtritt
Freddie Mercury And One Of His Many Cats
Patrick Swayze Dancing In The 70s
Nostalgia for the second half of the 20th century doesn't seem to be going away. We love the aesthetics and the feeling that these photographs emulate, so why not try to evoke them in our own photography efforts in the modern day? Film cameras are readily available today to those who wish to dabble in old-school photography.
Photographer Stephen Walton writes that there are three types of cameras people can choose from: 35mm, medium format, and instant cameras. Polaroid and Fujifilm's instant cameras have really grown in popularity these couple of years, as they're pretty easy to operate. You can see the result straight away too, and they give your photos a vintage feel.
The Visit
In 1974 Serbian-Born Performance Artist Marina Abramovic Told Visitors To Her Show Rhythm 0 (1974) In Studio Morra, Naples, She Wouldn’t Move For Six Hours No Matter What They Did To Her
On a table to her side she placed 72 objects that could be used on her - items included: flowers, a knife and a loaded gun.
Her instructions were placed on the table:
Instructions:
‘There are 72 objects on the table that one can use on me as desired.
Performance.
I am the object.
During this period I take full responsibility.’
Abramović said that at first visitors were peaceful and shy, but quickly became violent: ′′The experience I learned was that... if you leave the decision to the public, you might be killed... I felt very violated. They cut my clothes, put rose thorns in my belly, one person pointed the gun at my head, and another pulled the gun out close. This created an aggressive atmosphere. After exactly 6 hours, as planned, I got up and started walking towards the public. Everyone ran away, escaping from a real confrontation.”
Ron Terner : City Island In The Bronx, 1980s
Then there are 35mm cameras. Walton notes that models like the Canon AE-1 or the Nikon F series are great for beginners and professionals alike. For people who find them too intimidating, there are disposable cameras or film point-and-shoot cameras. With those, you don't have to worry about things like focus and exposure, but can still get the old-school photo vibe.
Eminem With His Group Soul Intent In 1991
“My Really Cool Grandma In The USSR:) Tbilisi, Georgia, 1979” - Tata Tabidze
Ballet Dancer Rudolf Nureyev’s Legs, 1961. By Richard Avedon
According to Walton, a lot depends on which decade's style you want to emulate. If you're shooting (no pun intended) for the 1920s or the 1930s, black and white would probably look the most similar. These decades, Walton says, were all about sophistication and glamour, so, they would require soft lighting and shallow depth of field.
Las Vegas In 1947
Captain Beefheart And Frank Zappa In The Mojave Desert, California, 1975 - By John Williams
Amy Irving, Carrie Fisher And Teri Garr At A Thanksgiving Party, 1977
If you like the aesthetic of the 1960s and the 1970s, you'll need to focus on vibrant colors. These decades were famous for their psychedelic patterns, so, Walton recommends not being afraid to increase saturation and contrast. Wide-angle lenses and unusual angles also give the photographs a bold aesthetic.
Before Housing The West Lawn Branch Of The Chicago Public Library, 6356 S. Kedzie Was Home To The Midget Club (1948 – 1982)
The bar was run by a husband and wife team – Chicago native Parnell St. Aubin (December 19, 1922 – December 4, 1987) and Mary Ellen Burbach (born September 21, 1920).
Both had showbiz pedigree. He’d played a Munchkin soldier in The Wizard of Oz. She was a former Mae West impersonator with the vaudeville troupes Rose’s Parisian Midget Follies. Mary also performed with (and see if you spot a theme): Fred Roper & His Wonderful Midgets, Henry & Dolly Kramer Midget Troupe, and Nate Eagle’s Hollywood Midgets.Was
She died in 2021. https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/248375836/mary_ellen-st_aubin
Times Square NYC, 1958 By Allyn Baum
‘No B***hing Before 6am’ Smithfield, London In 1998 By Sarah Ainslie
Some people look at this generation's fascination with film photography with a dash of skepticism. Why go back to grainy, low-quality images when we have the all-powerful digital technology right in our phones? The element of instant gratification might be precisely why we're currently so enamored with film cameras and their aesthetics.
Merry Christmas
Bill Brandt : Coal-Miner’s Bath, Chester-Le-Street, Durham, England In 1937
Misty Thames. London. 1931
What a Great and mysterious spooky photo!!! So many stories could come from it. I would like to have this hanging up
Lately, there has been a resurgence of digital point-and-shoot cameras. When The Bear actress Ayo Edibiri brought her own digital camera to the Emmys, many took it as a signifier that Gen Z is done with phone cameras. Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian both have been spotted with the tiny point-and-shoots as well. Even manufacturers started noticing it as the film camera market value is predicted to reach $385 million by 2030.
Ahoo Daryaei, A 30-Year-Old Iranian Doctoral Student In French Literature At Tehran’s Islamic Azad University, Iran., Protesting Agaisnt The Regime's Brutal Anti-Women Laws
Spanish Archaeologist Manuel Esteve Wearing The Corinthian Helmet He Had Found - 1938
Students At The University Of Michigan In 1950 By Stanley Kubrick
And then they all ended up at the Overlook Hotel in Colorado . . .
However, people have different reasons for choosing to go back to analog photography. According to a survey carried out by Analogue Wonderland's co-founder Paul McKay, 66% of the respondents said they like that it makes them slow down and consider the image, leaving them more connected to the image.
Vivian Maier: Self-Portrait, 1956 Taken In Chicago, Illinois
California, 1957 By Ralph Crane
Sinéad O’Connor In 1987 By Anton Corbijn
The other 34%, on the other hand, had other reasons, and the most common was the wish to create something physical. 'To create unique photos' was the third most popular answer in the survey, especially among young people and those who didn't have much photographing experience. "Film captures memories and emotions, where digital records light values," one respondent noted.
Happy Halloween From Neil Young And His Pumpkin
Basketball Coach Alexander Gomelsky And His Protégé Vladimir Tkachenko, USSR - 1986. (Ht Oldskoolcool)
Department Store Wax Mannequins Melting During A Heatwave In 1929
Steve Schapiro : New Jersey, 1963
Sean Young’s Polaroid Self-Portrait With Rutger Hauer, 1981- On The Set Of "Blade Runner" In Los Angeles, California
Sophia Loren Serving Pasta During The Production Of La Ciociara (Vittorio De Sica 1960) In Saracinesco Lazio Italy
Carolyn Jones (1930-1983) In A Promotional Still For 1957 Noir Crime Film "Baby Face Nelson" Directed By Don Siegel
Woman With A Crow At The Limelight Cafe, Greenwich Village, New York City By Weegee, C. 1950s
Paul Mccartney Photo Booth, France 1966
The Piccadilly Line On The London Underground Being Constructed Under The Tram Tracks In 1906
May 16 1984 - Madonna Before She Performed ‘Dress You Up’ And ‘Like A Virgin’ For Keith Haring’s 26th Birthday Party At New York’s Paradise Garage
Egg Salad Machine
Polaroid Of Candy Darling By Robert Mapplethorpe, 1972
Oh God use a mirror you psycho! Those things terrify me. Never used one
Ricki Lake And Divine On The Set Of John Waters’ Hairspray (1988)
A Woman Living Opposite Ironbridge Power Station In Telford, Shropshire, England, Sits To Eat By Candlelight During Power Cuts In 1972 By David Bagnall
“The Factory”. Budapest. Hungary. 1955 Photo: Erno Vadas
Can't imagine how horrible it must have been working there.
Alice Cooper Putting His Face On In 1973. By Terry O'neill
Trying To Hear The Whispers Up In London’s St Pauls Cathedral In 1950
The Whispering Gallery was designed by Sir Christopher Wren, the renowned architect who was also responsible for the construction of St. Paul’s Cathedral itself. It is located 30 meters above the floor of the cathedral and is accessible via a staircase of 259 steps. The gallery gets its name from the way sound travels along its curved surface, allowing whispers to be heard from one side of the dome to the other
Haha I thought they were eavesdropping in on the confessional
Poodle With Phone Booth, Chicago, Illinois, 1968 By Vivian Maier
Blondie Playing Whiskey A Gogo In The Early 70s
Bruno Ganz And Peter Falk, Berlin, 1987. By Walter Yablonsky
Annie Lennox In 1984. Photo By Anton Corbijn
Paris, Texas Wim Wenders 1984
At A Cafe In Paris In 1959 By Saul Leiter (1923 – 2013)
In The Pub - Gorbals, Glasgow, 1968. (Photo By Jurgen Schadeberg)
Donald Sutherland (Second From Left) With The Puppet Club At Victoria School In Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada In 1948
Bowie In Berlin - 1977
Siouxsie Sioux At The Vortex Club, Wardour Street, London, 1977 By Ray Stevenson
Elton John’s Jeans Photographed By Terry O’neill, Circa 1972
Birmingham In 1962. By Peter Donnelly
Dinner At Andy Warhol’s Factory, NYC In 1985
Seated are: Quentin Crisp, Bianca Jagger, Rupert Everett, Boy George, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring.
Photo by Timothy Hursley
Marisol With Her Work Dinner Date - 1963
Children Jumping Onto Mattresses At Ashfield Valley Estate At Rochdale, Lancashire, England In The 1980s - Photographer Unknown
Self-Portrait In NYC, 1955 By Vivian Maier
Dame Diana Rigg And Dame Helen Mirren In The Grounds At Compton Verney Between Takes Of A Midsummer Night's Dream, 1968 - By David Farrell
Boys With A Boombox On 14th Street, NYC, 1983. By Morris Engel
Magician And Origami Expert Robert Harbin (12 February 1908 – 12 January 1978) Makes A Sunbather Levitate On The Beach At Eastbourne, East Sussex, England On 12 September 1956
Wedding, Bratsk, Siberia, USSR, 1967 By Elliott Erwitt
Marlon Brando Photographed By Cecil Beaton For Vogue In 1947
He was 23 at the time and not yet appeared in films.
Mary Ellen Mark (1940–2015) Santa Takes A Break, 1964
This is why I don't want my kids sitting on Santa's lap. Ever
On The Road With Jane Birkin And Serge Gainsbourg In Oxfordshire, England, 1969. By Andrew Birkin
The Clash, The Sex Pistols, The Damned And Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers Before First Night Of The The Anarchy Tour At Leeds Polytechnic On December 6, 1976 - Doors Opened At 8pm; Entrance: £1.50
The concert was historic because it was the first night of the Anarchy In The UK Tour (The Damned were replaced by the Buzzcocks after the Leeds gig).
Eye Clinic In Tainan, Taiwan By Wang Shuang-Chuan - 1962
Bob Dylan Lifted By Joan Baez After Party, NYC, 1964
Kate Bush Dressed As A Bat, 1978
Vivian Maier: Self Portrait
Carroll Boreland In Mark Of The Vampire, 1935
Caroline Coon Wearing Yamamoto Early 1970s
Scold’s Bridle From Armagh Jail - Used To Quieten Inmates. Co Armagh. Early 1900s. National Museums Northern Ireland
The Ronettes Before Opening For The Beatles In Cleveland, Ohio In 1966
The Mazda Mx-81 Aria, 1981 - By Bertone. (The Mx Stood For Mazda Experimental)
I would have guessed 70s from that shade of orange in the interior shot.
The Fabulous Amy Winehouse In Paris In The 1990s
Cynthia The Celebrity Mannequin (1932)
Cynthia became a star. She appeared on the cover of Life magazine’s issue of July 12 1937. People sent her gifts and fan mail. Cartier and Tiffany sent her jewellery, French-American milliner Lilly Daché (c. 1892 – 31 December 1989) designed hats for her, couturiers sent her their latest fashions and furrieries sent minks.
Robert Zimmerman And His Doll Paco’s Pete, Christmas, 1950
“AT CHRISTMAS OF 1950 I scored really big! I not only got an HO gauge Peco Train Set, I also got my ventriloquist dummy that I named “Peco’s Pete”. He and I wore almost-matching flannel shirts. Sadly, or maybe for the better, my ventriloquist act didn’t go over too well: Pete was getting all the laughs, so I decided to break up the team and let him go his own way. The last time I heard from him, Pete was somewhere in Verona, Italy playing a benefit at a retirement home for old ventriloquists.”
I got a ventriloquist doll named Lester when I was 12. He was a snappy black man with curly hair and glasses. He wore a nice argyle suit and came with a guidebook in being a ventriloquist. I wanted him so badly. I was very strange and awkward preteen