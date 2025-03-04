ADVERTISEMENT

We, humans, are visual creatures. We might read or listen about the past, but looking at photographs is somehow even more pleasing. Since time traveling is not a thing (and probably will never be), what's a better way to visit the place and times we didn't have a chance to be a part of that through vintage photographs?

Pages like Flashbak give us an opportunity to get a glimpse of life before our time by keeping the spirit of old photography alive. They scour the archives to find the coolest photos of famous people and city life in the 20th century, so, here we present to you the most interesting ones!

More info: Facebook | Flashbak | Instagram

A Competitor And Her Pet Toad. At The Children’s Pet Shows At Venice Beach, California – 1936

Young girl with glasses, wearing a coat and ribbon, holding a small object, in a historical setting. Historical photo featured.

Flashbak Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Richard Harrington: Theresie, Three-Year-Old Daughter Of Erkuaktok (Iquugaqtuq), A Pelly Bay (Arvilikjuaq) Inuk, Standing Next To A Snowman Carved By Her Father, 1951

    Child smiling next to a snow sculpture, showcasing a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #3

    Tina Turner On The Eiffel Tower - 1989 By Peter Lindbergh

    Woman posing on the Eiffel Tower, representing forgotten corners of history with a cityscape in the background.

    Flashbak Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    How?? I can hear her singing "Whaaa o What' love got to do with it got to do with it?"

    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Flashbak isn't just a Facebook page that collects cool historical photos. It's a dedicated blog about vintage pop culture with the tagline "Everything old is new again." Run by five British media professionals: satirist Ed Barrett, blogger Yeoman Lowbrow, writer and TV producer Rob Baker, author of books about film and TV John Kenneth Muir, and publisher, writer, and editor Paul Sorene.

    The Flashbak blog isn't that new either. Its oldest entries date back to 2008, with the first post ever being a very brief history of British television. You can find all kinds of cool stuff relating to the 20th century pop culture there: from cool old movie posters to photo studies of rock stars' junk.
    #4

    West Berliners Waving To Relatives Over The Berlin Wall, Christmas Day, 1961 By Leon Herschtritt

    People standing on a car in snowy weather, waving across a divided city, showcasing forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #5

    Freddie Mercury And One Of His Many Cats

    A man with a beard leaning toward a kitten in a wicker basket, reflecting forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #6

    Patrick Swayze Dancing In The 70s

    Ballet dancer mid-leap in front of curtains, representing forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    Nostalgia for the second half of the 20th century doesn't seem to be going away. We love the aesthetics and the feeling that these photographs emulate, so why not try to evoke them in our own photography efforts in the modern day? Film cameras are readily available today to those who wish to dabble in old-school photography.

    Photographer Stephen Walton writes that there are three types of cameras people can choose from: 35mm, medium format, and instant cameras. Polaroid and Fujifilm's instant cameras have really grown in popularity these couple of years, as they're pretty easy to operate. You can see the result straight away too, and they give your photos a vintage feel.
    #7

    The Visit

    Children's characters posing with a young boy on a bed, showcasing forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #8

    In 1974 Serbian-Born Performance Artist Marina Abramovic Told Visitors To Her Show Rhythm 0 (1974) In Studio Morra, Naples, She Wouldn’t Move For Six Hours No Matter What They Did To Her

    A woman involved in an art performance, surrounded by people, showcasing forgotten corners of history.

    On a table to her side she placed 72 objects that could be used on her - items included: flowers, a knife and a loaded gun.

    Her instructions were placed on the table:

    Instructions:

    ‘There are 72 objects on the table that one can use on me as desired.
    Performance.
    I am the object.
    During this period I take full responsibility.’

    Abramović said that at first visitors were peaceful and shy, but quickly became violent: ′′The experience I learned was that... if you leave the decision to the public, you might be killed... I felt very violated. They cut my clothes, put rose thorns in my belly, one person pointed the gun at my head, and another pulled the gun out close. This created an aggressive atmosphere. After exactly 6 hours, as planned, I got up and started walking towards the public. Everyone ran away, escaping from a real confrontation.”

    Flashbak Report

    #9

    Ron Terner : City Island In The Bronx, 1980s

    Person on a bicycle using a public phone in a nostalgic city setting, capturing forgotten history.

    Flashbak Report

    Then there are 35mm cameras. Walton notes that models like the Canon AE-1 or the Nikon F series are great for beginners and professionals alike. For people who find them too intimidating, there are disposable cameras or film point-and-shoot cameras. With those, you don't have to worry about things like focus and exposure, but can still get the old-school photo vibe.
    #10

    Eminem With His Group Soul Intent In 1991

    Group of people at an industrial site, showcasing forgotten corners of history with retro fashion and poses.

    Flashbak Report

    #11

    “My Really Cool Grandma In The USSR:) Tbilisi, Georgia, 1979” - Tata Tabidze

    Woman sitting in an armchair, surrounded by vintage decor, capturing a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #12

    Ballet Dancer Rudolf Nureyev’s Legs, 1961. By Richard Avedon

    Ballet dancer's muscular legs in a pose, wearing shorts, highlighting a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    According to Walton, a lot depends on which decade's style you want to emulate. If you're shooting (no pun intended) for the 1920s or the 1930s, black and white would probably look the most similar. These decades, Walton says, were all about sophistication and glamour, so, they would require soft lighting and shallow depth of field.

    #13

    Las Vegas In 1947

    Vintage Las Vegas street with classic cars and neon signs, highlighting forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #14

    Captain Beefheart And Frank Zappa In The Mojave Desert, California, 1975 - By John Williams

    Two men sitting in chairs by a desert path, capturing a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #15

    Amy Irving, Carrie Fisher And Teri Garr At A Thanksgiving Party, 1977

    Three women from forgotten corners of history, sitting at a table with drinks and cigarettes, in casual attire.

    Flashbak Report

    If you like the aesthetic of the 1960s and the 1970s, you'll need to focus on vibrant colors. These decades were famous for their psychedelic patterns, so, Walton recommends not being afraid to increase saturation and contrast. Wide-angle lenses and unusual angles also give the photographs a bold aesthetic.
    #16

    Before Housing The West Lawn Branch Of The Chicago Public Library, 6356 S. Kedzie Was Home To The Midget Club (1948 – 1982)

    People dressed in costumes at a vintage bar, depicting a forgotten corner of history.

    The bar was run by a husband and wife team – Chicago native Parnell St. Aubin (December 19, 1922 – December 4, 1987) and Mary Ellen Burbach (born September 21, 1920).

    Both had showbiz pedigree. He’d played a Munchkin soldier in The Wizard of Oz. She was a former Mae West impersonator with the vaudeville troupes Rose’s Parisian Midget Follies. Mary also performed with (and see if you spot a theme): Fred Roper & His Wonderful Midgets, Henry & Dolly Kramer Midget Troupe, and Nate Eagle’s Hollywood Midgets.Was

    Flashbak Report

    use_this
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    She died in 2021. https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/248375836/mary_ellen-st_aubin

    #17

    Times Square NYC, 1958 By Allyn Baum

    Clown in plaid costume leaning against a subway pillar, waiting on an empty platform, from forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #18

    ‘No B***hing Before 6am’ Smithfield, London In 1998 By Sarah Ainslie

    Elderly woman sitting at a ticket booth with vintage decor, representing forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    Some people look at this generation's fascination with film photography with a dash of skepticism. Why go back to grainy, low-quality images when we have the all-powerful digital technology right in our phones? The element of instant gratification might be precisely why we're currently so enamored with film cameras and their aesthetics.
    #19

    Merry Christmas

    Girl in a red dress posing with toys, showcasing a forgotten moment from history's interesting corners.

    Flashbak Report

    #20

    Bill Brandt : Coal-Miner’s Bath, Chester-Le-Street, Durham, England In 1937

    Woman assists with man's bath in a tin tub, showcasing a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #21

    Misty Thames. London. 1931

    Foggy harbor scene with a ship and rowing boat, capturing forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    jacquelinewilliams
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    What a Great and mysterious spooky photo!!! So many stories could come from it. I would like to have this hanging up

    Lately, there has been a resurgence of digital point-and-shoot cameras. When The Bear actress Ayo Edibiri brought her own digital camera to the Emmys, many took it as a signifier that Gen Z is done with phone cameras. Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian both have been spotted with the tiny point-and-shoots as well. Even manufacturers started noticing it as the film camera market value is predicted to reach $385 million by 2030.

    #22

    Ahoo Daryaei, A 30-Year-Old Iranian Doctoral Student In French Literature At Tehran’s Islamic Azad University, Iran., Protesting Agaisnt The Regime's Brutal Anti-Women Laws

    A woman in colorful clothing contrasts with a grayscale crowd in a historical setting.

    Flashbak Report

    #23

    Spanish Archaeologist Manuel Esteve Wearing The Corinthian Helmet He Had Found - 1938

    Man in a suit wearing a peculiar helmet, holding a cigarette in a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #24

    Students At The University Of Michigan In 1950 By Stanley Kubrick

    Vintage photo of people in a room, featuring social interactions from forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And then they all ended up at the Overlook Hotel in Colorado . . .

    However, people have different reasons for choosing to go back to analog photography. According to a survey carried out by Analogue Wonderland's co-founder Paul McKay, 66% of the respondents said they like that it makes them slow down and consider the image, leaving them more connected to the image.
    #25

    Vivian Maier: Self-Portrait, 1956 Taken In Chicago, Illinois

    Photographer captures self in mirrors, creating multiple reflections, showcasing a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #26

    California, 1957 By Ralph Crane

    Man plays guitar on unicycle with vintage car behind, capturing a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #27

    Sinéad O’Connor In 1987 By Anton Corbijn

    Person in leather jacket, hood up, making a fierce expression in a gravel lot. Forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    The other 34%, on the other hand, had other reasons, and the most common was the wish to create something physical. 'To create unique photos' was the third most popular answer in the survey, especially among young people and those who didn't have much photographing experience. "Film captures memories and emotions, where digital records light values," one respondent noted.
    #28

    Happy Halloween From Neil Young And His Pumpkin

    A person in a plaid shirt holding a carved pumpkin with a sad face, representing forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #29

    Basketball Coach Alexander Gomelsky And His Protégé Vladimir Tkachenko, USSR - 1986. (Ht Oldskoolcool)

    A very tall basketball player in uniform stands next to a shorter man in a suit, showcasing a striking height contrast.

    Flashbak Report

    #30

    Department Store Wax Mannequins Melting During A Heatwave In 1929

    Two vintage mannequins with detailed faces and short hair, showcasing early 20th-century fashion in a historical setting.

    Flashbak Report

    What do you think about vintage photography, Pandas? Which of these photos from Flashbak do you think are the coolest? Let us know in the comments! Also, don't forget to share with us your adventures with analog photography, if you've ever dabbled! And if you'd like to see more interesting historical photographs, you can do so right here.

    #31

    Steve Schapiro : New Jersey, 1963

    Woman and child in front of Grand Union store with a protest sign, depicting a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #32

    Sean Young’s Polaroid Self-Portrait With Rutger Hauer, 1981- On The Set Of "Blade Runner" In Los Angeles, California

    A man and woman from a forgotten corner of history, capturing a close-up moment together.

    Flashbak Report

    #33

    Sophia Loren Serving Pasta During The Production Of La Ciociara (Vittorio De Sica 1960) In Saracinesco Lazio Italy

    Woman in vintage kitchen draining pasta, steam rising, representing forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #34

    Carolyn Jones (1930-1983) In A Promotional Still For 1957 Noir Crime Film "Baby Face Nelson" Directed By Don Siegel

    Woman in vintage attire holding a gun, representing forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #35

    Woman With A Crow At The Limelight Cafe, Greenwich Village, New York City By Weegee, C. 1950s

    Woman smiling with a bird perched on her head, capturing a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #36

    Paul Mccartney Photo Booth, France 1966

    Man with glasses and mustache in a 1966 photo booth, representing a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #37

    The Piccadilly Line On The London Underground Being Constructed Under The Tram Tracks In 1906

    Historic tram crossing unstable tracks in a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #38

    May 16 1984 - Madonna Before She Performed ‘Dress You Up’ And ‘Like A Virgin’ For Keith Haring’s 26th Birthday Party At New York’s Paradise Garage

    Individual in patterned skirt posing against a graffiti-covered wall, evoking forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #39

    Egg Salad Machine

    Man eating in front of retro egg salad machine, highlighting forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #40

    Polaroid Of Candy Darling By Robert Mapplethorpe, 1972

    A woman in a red hat using an eyelash curler, showcasing a moment from forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    jacquelinewilliams
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Oh God use a mirror you psycho! Those things terrify me. Never used one

    #41

    Ricki Lake And Divine On The Set Of John Waters’ Hairspray (1988)

    Two people in vintage attire sharing a playful moment, embodying forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #42

    A Woman Living Opposite Ironbridge Power Station In Telford, Shropshire, England, Sits To Eat By Candlelight During Power Cuts In 1972 By David Bagnall

    A woman pours tea at a table, silhouetted by cooling towers, capturing a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #43

    “The Factory”. Budapest. Hungary. 1955 Photo: Erno Vadas

    People walking on winding paths in a foggy industrial area, capturing a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #44

    Alice Cooper Putting His Face On In 1973. By Terry O'neill

    A person applying eyeliner in a black and white photograph from forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #45

    Trying To Hear The Whispers Up In London’s St Pauls Cathedral In 1950

    People seated in a curved row, resting against a wall, capturing forgotten corners of history.

    The Whispering Gallery was designed by Sir Christopher Wren, the renowned architect who was also responsible for the construction of St. Paul’s Cathedral itself. It is located 30 meters above the floor of the cathedral and is accessible via a staircase of 259 steps. The gallery gets its name from the way sound travels along its curved surface, allowing whispers to be heard from one side of the dome to the other

    Flashbak Report

    #46

    Poodle With Phone Booth, Chicago, Illinois, 1968 By Vivian Maier

    Poodle sitting by a vintage telephone booth on a city street, capturing a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #47

    Blondie Playing Whiskey A Gogo In The Early 70s

    Blonde woman sitting on a stage during a performance with a microphone stand, capturing a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #48

    Bruno Ganz And Peter Falk, Berlin, 1987. By Walter Yablonsky

    A historical food stand in an urban setting, with patrons enjoying snacks, showcasing forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    ronman_1
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    They must've been filming Wings of Desire then. Another film by Wim Wenders you should go watch.

    #49

    Annie Lennox In 1984. Photo By Anton Corbijn

    Vintage portrait of a woman with a bob haircut, evocative of forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #50

    Paris, Texas Wim Wenders 1984

    A woman in retro attire, looking down thoughtfully, captures a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #51

    At A Cafe In Paris In 1959 By Saul Leiter (1923 – 2013)

    People sitting at a cafe table in a historical setting, writing on paper and drinking coffee.

    Flashbak Report

    #52

    In The Pub - Gorbals, Glasgow, 1968. (Photo By Jurgen Schadeberg)

    Women in vintage attire enjoying drinks in a pub, capturing a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #53

    Donald Sutherland (Second From Left) With The Puppet Club At Victoria School In Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada In 1948

    Children displaying puppets from forgotten corners of history, showcasing vintage toys and fashion.

    Flashbak Report

    #54

    Bowie In Berlin - 1977

    Group at a vintage party with a man in a leather jacket smoking, capturing a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #55

    Siouxsie Sioux At The Vortex Club, Wardour Street, London, 1977 By Ray Stevenson

    Musician performing on stage in black boots, holding a drink, with audience clapping; a glimpse into forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #56

    Elton John’s Jeans Photographed By Terry O’neill, Circa 1972

    Vintage denim jeans with patches, including "Kiss My Patch," showcasing forgotten corners of history fashion.

    Flashbak Report

    #57

    Birmingham In 1962. By Peter Donnelly

    A misty street scene in an industrial city, featuring historical architecture and vintage cars.

    Flashbak Report

    #58

    Dinner At Andy Warhol’s Factory, NYC In 1985

    People around a dining table with colorful dishes, capturing a moment from forgotten corners of history.

    Seated are: Quentin Crisp, Bianca Jagger, Rupert Everett, Boy George, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring.

    Photo by Timothy Hursley

    Flashbak Report

    #59

    Marisol With Her Work Dinner Date - 1963

    Woman seated at a table with painted wooden figures, evoking forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #60

    Children Jumping Onto Mattresses At Ashfield Valley Estate At Rochdale, Lancashire, England In The 1980s - Photographer Unknown

    Daredevils jumping from windows of a brick building, captured in a forgotten corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #61

    Self-Portrait In NYC, 1955 By Vivian Maier

    Shadows on brick buildings and vintage cars in an urban scene capture forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #62

    Dame Diana Rigg And Dame Helen Mirren In The Grounds At Compton Verney Between Takes Of A Midsummer Night's Dream, 1968 - By David Farrell

    Two women sitting on grass beside a historic building, capturing forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #63

    Boys With A Boombox On 14th Street, NYC, 1983. By Morris Engel

    Three young men in retro sunglasses and casual outfits holding a boombox on a city street, capturing forgotten history.

    Flashbak Report

    danielmarsh
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Trying to put their lives back together after the dilithium explosion at Starfleet left them blinded,

    #64

    Magician And Origami Expert Robert Harbin (12 February 1908 – 12 January 1978) Makes A Sunbather Levitate On The Beach At Eastbourne, East Sussex, England On 12 September 1956

    Magician performing levitation on woman at the beach, capturing forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #65

    Wedding, Bratsk, Siberia, USSR, 1967 By Elliott Erwitt

    People in vintage attire sitting on chairs, conveying a scene from forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #66

    Marlon Brando Photographed By Cecil Beaton For Vogue In 1947

    Person in a large coat with a subtle smile, representing forgotten corners of history.

    He was 23 at the time and not yet appeared in films.

    Flashbak Report

    #67

    Mary Ellen Mark (1940–2015) Santa Takes A Break, 1964

    Santa Claus in a vintage cafe, smoking and enjoying a meal, showcasing forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #68

    On The Road With Jane Birkin And Serge Gainsbourg In Oxfordshire, England, 1969. By Andrew Birkin

    Historic photo of a woman at a road sign with a vintage car; man inside.

    Flashbak Report

    #69

    The Clash, The Sex Pistols, The Damned And Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers Before First Night Of The The Anarchy Tour At Leeds Polytechnic On December 6, 1976 - Doors Opened At 8pm; Entrance: £1.50

    Group of young people in a vintage setting, capturing forgotten corners of history with distinctive 80s style.

    The concert was historic because it was the first night of the Anarchy In The UK Tour (The Damned were replaced by the Buzzcocks after the Leeds gig).

    Flashbak Report

    #70

    Eye Clinic In Tainan, Taiwan By Wang Shuang-Chuan - 1962

    Vintage storefront with numerous signs featuring large eyes, representing forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #71

    Bob Dylan Lifted By Joan Baez After Party, NYC, 1964

    A couple dancing energetically in a historical setting, capturing a lively moment from forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #72

    Kate Bush Dressed As A Bat, 1978

    A woman in a dark, theatrical outfit with wing-like extensions, embodying a creative performance from forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #73

    Vivian Maier: Self Portrait

    Person with a vintage camera captured in a bathroom mirror, reflecting forgotten history.

    Flashbak Report

    #74

    Carroll Boreland In Mark Of The Vampire, 1935

    A woman's face behind a spider web, symbolizing forgotten corners of history in a black and white photo.

    Flashbak Report

    #75

    Caroline Coon Wearing Yamamoto Early 1970s

    A person in a quirky, artistic outfit with a cartoonish design, standing on a street, showcasing forgotten history fashion.

    Flashbak Report

    #76

    Scold’s Bridle From Armagh Jail - Used To Quieten Inmates. Co Armagh. Early 1900s. National Museums Northern Ireland

    Woman in historical attire with scold's bridle, showcasing forgotten history moments.

    Report

    #77

    The Ronettes Before Opening For The Beatles In Cleveland, Ohio In 1966

    Women sitting together with a man in vintage attire, capturing a moment from forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #78

    The Mazda Mx-81 Aria, 1981 - By Bertone. (The Mx Stood For Mazda Experimental)

    Vintage car interior with a unique dashboard design, and exterior view of the futuristic retro vehicle in a grassy setting.

    Flashbak Report

    use_this
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    I would have guessed 70s from that shade of orange in the interior shot.

    #79

    The Fabulous Amy Winehouse In Paris In The 1990s

    A woman stands on a Paris street by the Eiffel Tower, representing forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #80

    Cynthia The Celebrity Mannequin (1932)

    Vintage scene with a woman and man dining, showcasing a forgotten corner of history.

    Cynthia became a star. She appeared on the cover of Life magazine’s issue of July 12 1937. People sent her gifts and fan mail. Cartier and Tiffany sent her jewellery, French-American milliner Lilly Daché (c. 1892 – 31 December 1989) designed hats for her, couturiers sent her their latest fashions and furrieries sent minks.

    Flashbak Report

    #81

    Robert Zimmerman And His Doll Paco’s Pete, Christmas, 1950

    Boy sitting with a ventriloquist dummy in front of a decorated Christmas tree, from forgotten corners of history.

    “AT CHRISTMAS OF 1950 I scored really big! I not only got an HO gauge Peco Train Set, I also got my ventriloquist dummy that I named “Peco’s Pete”. He and I wore almost-matching flannel shirts. Sadly, or maybe for the better, my ventriloquist act didn’t go over too well: Pete was getting all the laughs, so I decided to break up the team and let him go his own way. The last time I heard from him, Pete was somewhere in Verona, Italy playing a benefit at a retirement home for old ventriloquists.”

    Flashbak Report

    jacquelinewilliams
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    I got a ventriloquist doll named Lester when I was 12. He was a snappy black man with curly hair and glasses. He wore a nice argyle suit and came with a guidebook in being a ventriloquist. I wanted him so badly. I was very strange and awkward preteen

    #82

    Julianne Moore (Born : 3.12.1960) “The Audience Doesn’t Come To See You, They Come To See Themselves.”

    A woman in a crochet top poses with a sword, adding intrigue to forgotten corners of history.

    Flashbak Report

    #83

    Waking The Dead - Charlie Hewitt, 1949

    A couple kissing in a forgotten graveyard, illustrating a corner of history.

    Flashbak Report

