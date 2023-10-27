ADVERTISEMENT

There's this phenomenon, known as anemoia, which describes a longing for the past that you were too young to experience. However, there is a way to scratch this itch. Well, kind of.

Vintage black-and-white images have this undeniable charm that can take us on a journey through time, to a period when the internet, touchscreens, and artificial intelligence didn't exist and television was just starting to enter people's lives.

They offer us a glimpse into historical events that we would all love to have been a part of, and the Facebook page Old Photos has collected some of the most incredible examples for everyone who is feeling... a little anemoic.