There's this phenomenon, known as anemoia, which describes a longing for the past that you were too young to experience. However, there is a way to scratch this itch. Well, kind of.

Vintage black-and-white images have this undeniable charm that can take us on a journey through time, to a period when the internet, touchscreens, and artificial intelligence didn't exist and television was just starting to enter people's lives.

They offer us a glimpse into historical events that we would all love to have been a part of, and the Facebook page Old Photos has collected some of the most incredible examples for everyone who is feeling... a little anemoic.

#1

Net Fix And Chill, 1912

Vintage photos offer a perfect reflection of life. Since the beginning of photography in the 1800s, people have tried to capture events, places, and individuals, providing lots of information about historical circumstances. 

For example, a talented photographer, John Thomson, captured Victorian London’s street life, allowing us to accurately compare life back then and now. Old pictures of the now touristy Covent Garden show that it once was a market with many workers keeping Londoners fed. In the morning, it was packed with traders and sellers and later in the afternoon more shoppers would come by and stay to watch the theatre in the evening. Pubs, “fast food” (pies and jellied eels), and opera provided entertainment and leisure in these stone-cobbled streets.
#2

An Apsaroke Man On Horseback, 1908

#3

Formal Portraits Rarely Featured Smiles, But They Can Be Found In Photographs Of Daily Life During This Period. South Carolina, 1912

#4

A Stylish Family Outing In 1946

Due to poor housing conditions of that time, cramped apartments and the absence of bathrooms forced people to find activities outside their homes. Only in the late 1800s did advancements like schools for children, trains, and traveling become widely accessible for people. This may not seem exciting today, but at that time travel and education changed where people worked, what they ate, and even how they spoke.

#5

Two Girls Pose With Their Snow Fort, 1910

#6

Motorcycle Female Officers, Los Angeles, 1927

HaHa! Loving the fact they're riding 'side-saddle'

#7

The Puddle Jumper, 1934

So elegant!! 😍 I'm pretty sure I would have fallen in the puddle face down 😂

At the beginning of the 1800s, life in America was mostly rural, with four out of five Americans living on farms and consuming only locally grown or hunted food. However, during the mid-19th century, American cities underwent rapid changes as a result of advancements in transport and technology. Workers and immigrants preferred cities for better pay and less demanding work than in agriculture. Industrialization and population growth led to noise, congestion, slums, pollution, and health issues in urban areas. Public transportation like trolleys, cable cars, and subways emerged and skyscrapers became a common feature in cities.
#8

A Bautiful Married Couple From 1940

#9

Two Sisters, Florence And Susie Friermuth Arrested For Moonshining During The Prohibition, 1921

#10

4 Boys Jamming, 1928,

It’s unlikely you've scrolled this far without experiencing wanderlust for a past you've never lived in, a phenomenon called anemoia. Wishing for the good old days is not based on memories but rather on an idealized version of the past, making it distinct from nostalgia. Why do we feel this when watching black-and-white movies or pictures that were created before our time? Well, sitting for a few minutes in black and white protects us from the rush of time and provides comfort. The future may feel uncertain and scary, but the past remains unchanging and comforting for some.
#11

A Woman Charges Her Electric Car In Her Garage, 1912

#12

A Woman In Motorcycling Clothing, France, 1905

#13

A Beautiful Couple In Venice, 1890s

Collecting vintage photographs can be a great way to experience nostalgia while preserving history. Richard Fattorini, an enthusiast of antique photography, finds the hobby exciting due to the numerous discoveries still to be made. He agrees that almost every collector accumulates vintage photos, as they offer a tangible connection to their era, providing an authentic and intimate glimpse into history.
#14

Welsh Woman Washing Her Mine-Working Husband, 1931

#15

Female Swimmer Posing On The Beach. France, 1925

#16

A Man Trying The Coca Cola Drink For The First Time, France, 1950

A $2 purchase of an old black-and-white photo portraying men playing croquet could turn out to be one of only two existing photos of the infamous 19th-century criminal, Billy the Kid, worth several million dollars. Although it’s a very specific sale example, the value of a vintage photograph is determined based on several factors:

  • An image can cost more if it’s an original or a really good reprint close to the creation of the original. 
  • The less damaged the photo is, the better.
  • If the author of the photo is famous it can increase its value as well. 
  • Photos including historical figures or events that became iconic can also be worth more. 

Looking to start a collection of antique photographs? Check out your local antique, second-hand shops, flea markets, garage and estate sales.
#17

Hong Kong In The 1950s

This looks like a city from a fantasy novel :D I love it!

#18

Miss Perfect Posture Contest Winners At A Chiropractors Convention, 1956

#19

Carving The Eye Of Thomas Jefferson, Mount Rushmore, 1936

My dad and a couple of friends traveled around the US when they were in their early 20s. I have a picture of a partially completed Mount Rushmore and the Golden Gate in San Francisco with no bridge.

If you want to capture vintage moments using your phone and experience times from the past, there are a few techniques to achieve a retro look. Adjusting the contrast, adding fade, and introducing a red tint to your photos can make them pop. Cameras from that time period were not as sharp, so a slight blur can help replicate the same effect. Alternatively, you can make your photos black and white or include vintage objects to enhance the desired retro look. You can easily apply these adjustments using the 'edit' feature in your phone's photo app. With these options in mind, enjoy your adventure while capturing vintage-inspired photos!
#20

A Happy Family Taking Home Their Book Haul From The Cincinnati Library Bookmobile In 1940

#21

Original Photo Of The Discovery Of The Tomb Of Tutankhamun, 1922

#22

Montreal Playgrounds Were On Another Level Back Then, 1950s

"Got some spare ladders if anyone needs them." "It may be the moonshine talking but I have an idea..."

#23

Three Ladies At The Beach, 1895

It’s safe to say we all wish we could go back to the past. However, let’s stay hopeful for the future, and when you’re feeling peckish for the good ol’ days, we recommend that you explore other articles full of vintage photos that Bored Panda has to offer.

#24

Three Women In Marshall, Texas, 1899

Love how intricate clothing was, we've lost so much detail and quality in our outfits.

#25

Going To The Beach With Style In 1915

#26

Woman Riding A Very Early Scooter, 1916

The woman in the pircture is Florence Priscilla Lady Norman (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Priscilla_Norman), one of the most famous women's suffrage activists of the early 20th century.

#27

Little Big Man From The Netherlands, 1904

#28

A Couple Of Victorian Travellers, 1890s

#29

Roller Skating, 1930s

#30

Children Playing On A Cart In Harlem, New York, 1920s

#31

Two Gentlemen And Their Absolutely Delightful Double-Walking-Stick-Wielding Dog, 1890s

This has all the feel of a lovely family portrait, that dogs skillz are impressive.

#32

Little Girl Getting Water At The Farm, Maine, 1942

It's so much easier these days, and we don't even realize it. Piped-in water, electric, machines that do dishes, clean carpets, wash clothes. Imagine what a person from the 18th or 19th century would think of it all.

#33

Old Fashioned Roller Skates Photo, 1910

I've seen actual footage of these in action. Geared up so that as you step up and down they work like the pedals on a bike.

#34

A Father Helping His Son Feed A Giraffe At London Zoo

With my right hand I shall raise up this child. With my left I shall smush down another.

#35

A Little Boy Getting Examined By A Doctor, 1940

#36

New York City After A Snowstorm In 1888

#37

Postwoman From The 1910s

#38

The Elegance On The Streets Of New York City In 1928

#39

Three Sisters Mounting Horses, 1914

#40

Two Young Girls Playing With A Doll House, 1850s-1860s

Why is the first phrase that comes to my mind "Come, play with us" from a much younger filmographic milestone?

#41

Photographer Suspended From A Crane Takes Pictures Of The Streets In London, 1929

#42

Night Fishing In Hawaii, 1948

#43

Friends Having A Picnic 137 Years Ago!

#44

A Woman Stands While Riding Her Motorcycle, 1920s

#45

Take Your Walkman To The Beach In 1923

#46

People Of Rural Norway, 1900s

Is it a small man or a child on the right? or is it a giant beside him? my brain can't figure this out.

#47

A Couple In A Model T Ford At Balanced Rock, Colorado, 1920s. (Click To See The Full Image)

I have tons of pictures of our family under this rock in Garden of the Gods when we lived there in the 70s.

#48

Two Young Ladies Driving And Riding In A Lawson’s Motor Wheel Of 1902

#49

Hershey Factory Workers Individually Wrapping By Hand, 1937

#50

Family Time At The Niagara River, 1890s

I'm guessing that this is a photographic background. It would be hard to remain so serene and elegant when there's a raging torrent right behind you.

Note: this post originally had 97 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

