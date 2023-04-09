Studying history provides us with a better understanding of the present, and if you're someone who prefers to learn through visual media, then the Facebook page 'Old Photos' is a must-see.

With 1.1 million followers, it illustrates the past with vintage shots from all over the world.

From a lady spending some time with her horse in 1899 to kids exploring the world's largest log cabin in 1938, 'Old Photos' has an extensive collection that allows us to see what humanity went through to reach the point where we are today.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Father With His 4 Daughters, 1904

A Father With His 4 Daughters, 1904

Old Photos Report

35points
POST
View more comments
#2

Three Young Boys Sit In A Wagon In A Pittsburgh Neighborhood Street, 1920-1930

Three Young Boys Sit In A Wagon In A Pittsburgh Neighborhood Street, 1920-1930

Old Photos Report

35points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hate is learned. Love is inherent. Hate must be taught. Love will grow naturally, unless killed... by hate.

19
19points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Lady And Her Horse On A Snowy Day In 1899

Lady And Her Horse On A Snowy Day In 1899

Old Photos Report

32points
POST
View more comments
#4

Portrait Of A Daughter Sitting With Her Father, 1870s

Portrait Of A Daughter Sitting With Her Father, 1870s

Old Photos Report

30points
POST
Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That man worked. Look at the size of his hands.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Making The Titanic's Anchor Chain At Hingley & Sons, 1909

Making The Titanic's Anchor Chain At Hingley & Sons, 1909

Old Photos Report

30points
POST
Amy T
Amy T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm impressed with the little chain that's holding it up.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#6

This Mirror Portrait Was Taken 100 Years Ago In Japan

This Mirror Portrait Was Taken 100 Years Ago In Japan

Old Photos Report

27points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

A Young Woman From The 1800s

A Young Woman From The 1800s

Old Photos Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#8

A Beautiful Woman From The 1920s!

A Beautiful Woman From The 1920s!

Old Photos Report

25points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

4 Victorian Children From The 1880s

4 Victorian Children From The 1880s

Old Photos Report

25points
POST
LandAhoy
LandAhoy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Blimey they look serious. Mind you, hopefully in a hundred years time people will look upon our cheesy grins and silly 'duck face' photos and realise they look ridiculous.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

On The Left, Antonin Baldrman Is Pictured At 17 Years Old. On The Right, He Is 101 Years Old

On The Left, Antonin Baldrman Is Pictured At 17 Years Old. On The Right, He Is 101 Years Old

Old Photos Report

25points
POST
Val!
Val!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It must be so amazing for him to see how far technology has advanced and what the future is like, truly incredible

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

4 Generations, 1 Picture, 1905

4 Generations, 1 Picture, 1905

Old Photos Report

25points
POST
Kandy K. Hubbard
Kandy K. Hubbard
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always find generation photos fascinating.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

A Group Of Kids Gathered Together, Massachusetts, 1904

A Group Of Kids Gathered Together, Massachusetts, 1904

Old Photos Report

24points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“The gang’s all here!”

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#13

Learning To Ride A Bicycle, 1895

Learning To Ride A Bicycle, 1895

Old Photos Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#14

Portrait Of A Boy On A Rocking Horse, 1902

Portrait Of A Boy On A Rocking Horse, 1902

Old Photos Report

21points
POST
#15

A Mother And Her Children, 1910

A Mother And Her Children, 1910

Old Photos Report

20points
POST
#16

In The Kitchen Of A Montana Farmhouse, 1900

In The Kitchen Of A Montana Farmhouse, 1900

Old Photos Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Sunday Morning On The South Side Of Chicago, 1941

Sunday Morning On The South Side Of Chicago, 1941

Old Photos Report

19points
POST
Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like an album cover if I’ve ever seen one!

0
0points
reply
#18

“World’s Largest Log Cabin”. Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905, Burned Down In 1964

“World’s Largest Log Cabin”. Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905, Burned Down In 1964

Old Photos Report

19points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Holy s**t it was HUGE, too bad it burned down ☹️ I’d of love to seen it, and to have gone inside it. Makes you wonder how many years it took to build; and exactly how tall/big it was

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Barefoot Kids At A Mobile Book Cart In The Appalachian Mountains

Barefoot Kids At A Mobile Book Cart In The Appalachian Mountains

Old Photos Report

19points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

A Berlin Boy Sells Lemonade Using A Portable Lemonade Dispenser, 1931

A Berlin Boy Sells Lemonade Using A Portable Lemonade Dispenser, 1931

Old Photos Report

19points
POST
Beck
Beck
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wonder how their life turned out. I love all these pics.

0
0points
reply
#21

These Progressive High School Girls Learn The Finer Points Of Auto Mechanics In 1927

These Progressive High School Girls Learn The Finer Points Of Auto Mechanics In 1927

Old Photos Report

19points
POST
ADDee
ADDee
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope they made equivalent income to their male counterparts. I highly doubt it though. Impressive ladies!!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

Woman Enjoying The View On The Beach, 1910s

Woman Enjoying The View On The Beach, 1910s

Old Photos Report

18points
POST
lynne thorp
lynne thorp
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really enjoying myself here at the beach fully clothed in 90 degree heat..ugh!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#23

The Oldest Known Documented Wheelie, 1936

The Oldest Known Documented Wheelie, 1936

Old Photos Report

18points
POST
Heze Alii
Heze Alii
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how that ended . . .

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Maintenance Worker Painting The Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia, 1945

Maintenance Worker Painting The Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia, 1945

Old Photos Report

17points
POST
Molly Whuppie
Molly Whuppie
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

they still paint it today, just using different equipment - but there are photos taken in the last few years showing people using hand brushes to get certain spots. Fun fact, it takes 30,000 litres of paint to give the bridge one layer, and the colour is a special grey that isn't sold to the public. You can read about how the bridge is painted here: https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/current-projects/repainting-bridge-technology-maintenance-sydney-harbour-bridge-precinct

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

Boy Selling Coca Cola From A Roadside Stand, 1936

Boy Selling Coca Cola From A Roadside Stand, 1936

Old Photos Report

16points
POST
Alfonsothenerdyalpaca
Alfonsothenerdyalpaca
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Living the dream: Selling soda for money while reading a good book😀

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Hot Dog Stand In North End, Boston, 1937

Hot Dog Stand In North End, Boston, 1937

Old Photos Report

15points
POST
#27

The Wife Of A Pitt County, North Carolina Tenant Farmer Standing On Her Porch With Six Children In 1949

The Wife Of A Pitt County, North Carolina Tenant Farmer Standing On Her Porch With Six Children In 1949

Old Photos Report

15points
POST
ADDee
ADDee
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They look happy! Contentment? Beautiful faces.

1
1point
reply
#28

A Victorian Home Being Moved Via Horse Power In San Francisco, 1908

A Victorian Home Being Moved Via Horse Power In San Francisco, 1908

Old Photos Report

15points
POST
Poorpenny
Poorpenny
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How about the 2 guys in the back, just causually standing there with legs crossed, leaning on stock- as though this wasn't the sketchiest game of jenga ever.

0
0points
reply
#29

A Bride Dressing Up For Her Wedding, 1890s

A Bride Dressing Up For Her Wedding, 1890s

Old Photos Report

15points
POST
Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Smile honey, we'll have the rest of this on you in a couple of hours.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#30

A Family In Front Of Their Sod House In Custer County, Nebraska, 1887

A Family In Front Of Their Sod House In Custer County, Nebraska, 1887

Old Photos Report

15points
POST
ADDee
ADDee
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a still from a horror movie 😬

0
0points
reply
#31

The Opening Of Ellis Island In 1892

The Opening Of Ellis Island In 1892

Old Photos Report

15points
POST
#32

This Is The Walker Family Cabin In The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, USA 🇺🇸. the Walker Family (13 Total) Lived Here Before There Was A National Park. These Are The Last Two Walker Sisters Who Actually Lived Here. The Last Sister Died In 1966. The Black And White Picture Was Taken About 1960, When The Cabin Looked The Same As 150 Years Ago. The Cabin Is Now A Tourist Destination That Includes Some Of The Original Furniture And Tools

This Is The Walker Family Cabin In The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, USA 🇺🇸. the Walker Family (13 Total) Lived Here Before There Was A National Park. These Are The Last Two Walker Sisters Who Actually Lived Here. The Last Sister Died In 1966. The Black And White Picture Was Taken About 1960, When The Cabin Looked The Same As 150 Years Ago. The Cabin Is Now A Tourist Destination That Includes Some Of The Original Furniture And Tools

Old Photos Report

14points
POST
Val!
Val!
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sisters also refused to sell their land when the government wanted to make the Smokey Mountains a national park, so they let them live there

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#33

Teenage Sisters Gertrude And Ursula Falke. Germany, 1906

Teenage Sisters Gertrude And Ursula Falke. Germany, 1906

Old Photos Report

14points
POST
DebB
DebB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful young ladies!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#34

A Stylish Woman Walking Her Dog At The Bois De Boulogne In Paris, 1910

A Stylish Woman Walking Her Dog At The Bois De Boulogne In Paris, 1910

Old Photos Report

14points
POST
Tshawne
Tshawne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dude in the back is totally checking her out, lol!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#35

Even The Window Cleaners Wore Suits 100 Years Ago

Even The Window Cleaners Wore Suits 100 Years Ago

Old Photos Report

13points
POST
#36

Two Gentleman From The Early 1900s

Two Gentleman From The Early 1900s

Old Photos Report

13points
POST
#37

Children Of Submarginal Farmer, South Dakota. May 1936

Children Of Submarginal Farmer, South Dakota. May 1936

Old Photos Report

13points
POST
Sue from England
Sue from England
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right in the middle of the Great Depression.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

This Bride And Groom Were Photographed In The 1860s

This Bride And Groom Were Photographed In The 1860s

Old Photos Report

13points
POST
DebB
DebB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When brides wore black

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Cyclist From Tarvastu, Estonia, On A Self-Made Wooden Bicycle, 1912

Cyclist From Tarvastu, Estonia, On A Self-Made Wooden Bicycle, 1912

Old Photos Report

13points
POST
ADDee
ADDee
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s an impressive bicycle! There is something artistic about it.

0
0points
reply
#40

A Small Family In Front Of Their Home

A Small Family In Front Of Their Home

Old Photos Report

13points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Driver Of Combine Threshing Oats, 1940

Driver Of Combine Threshing Oats, 1940

Old Photos Report

13points
POST
#42

A Family From Florida Headed "Up North" During The Great Depression

A Family From Florida Headed "Up North" During The Great Depression

Old Photos Report

12points
POST
#43

The Titanic's Propellers, 1911

The Titanic's Propellers, 1911

Old Photos Report

12points
POST
#44

Female Gold Prospectors Pulling A Sled Loaded With Provisions, Alaska, 1898

Female Gold Prospectors Pulling A Sled Loaded With Provisions, Alaska, 1898

Old Photos Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

A Ghostly Yet Mesmerizing Image From 1900

A Ghostly Yet Mesmerizing Image From 1900

Old Photos Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#46

A Victorian Family From The 1860's

A Victorian Family From The 1860's

Old Photos Report

11points
POST
Jane Cortez
Jane Cortez
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So regal! Very happy to see historical photos of black people, looking happy, prosperous and together with their families!!!!

3
3points
reply
#47

Two Boys Going Fishing, Texas, 1925

Two Boys Going Fishing, Texas, 1925

Old Photos Report

11points
POST
#48

Workers Taking A Break On The St. Johns Bridge, Portland, 1931

Workers Taking A Break On The St. Johns Bridge, Portland, 1931

Old Photos Report

11points
POST
Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, ah, ahhhh, choooooooooooo splash.

1
1point
reply
#49

A Coca-Cola Delivery Truck With Three Young Boys Sitting On Side Of Truck, 1900

A Coca-Cola Delivery Truck With Three Young Boys Sitting On Side Of Truck, 1900

Old Photos Report

11points
POST
#50

A Rare Look Inside Of A Barbershop, 1869

A Rare Look Inside Of A Barbershop, 1869

Old Photos Report

11points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

A Group Of Breaker Boys At The Woodward Coal Mines In Pennsylvania, 1900

A Group Of Breaker Boys At The Woodward Coal Mines In Pennsylvania, 1900

Old Photos Report

11points
POST
Poorpenny
Poorpenny
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chosen for small hands and cheap labor they plucked out everything that wasn't chunks of coal in huge trays/bins of coal ore.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

Unpacking The Head Of The Statue Of Liberty, 1885

Unpacking The Head Of The Statue Of Liberty, 1885

Old Photos Report

11points
POST
Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where's the bubble wrap and peanuts?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

Rare Photo Showing Niagara Falls Completely Frozen Over In The Year 1911

Rare Photo Showing Niagara Falls Completely Frozen Over In The Year 1911

Old Photos Report

11points
POST
#54

Workmen Dismantling A Clock, 1930

Workmen Dismantling A Clock, 1930

Old Photos Report

11points
POST
#55

A Cable Worker During The Construction Of The Empire State Building

A Cable Worker During The Construction Of The Empire State Building

Old Photos Report

11points
POST
Nat Rich
Nat Rich
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We forget what people went through for the infrastructure we have today!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#56

Telephone Lines Go Up In Courtland, Kansas, 1903

Telephone Lines Go Up In Courtland, Kansas, 1903

Old Photos Report

10points
POST
#57

Passengers In First Class Dining Car, England, 1905

Passengers In First Class Dining Car, England, 1905

Old Photos Report

10points
POST
#58

Cowboys Eating At The Chuck Wagon, Late 1800s

Cowboys Eating At The Chuck Wagon, Late 1800s

Old Photos Report

10points
POST
DebB
DebB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The guy on top sitting in the box cracks me up

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#59

A Group Camping In The 1920s With A Tent Trailer Kitchen

A Group Camping In The 1920s With A Tent Trailer Kitchen