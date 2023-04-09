These 69 Historical Photographs Reveal A Side Of The Past You May Not Have Seen Before
Studying history provides us with a better understanding of the present, and if you're someone who prefers to learn through visual media, then the Facebook page 'Old Photos' is a must-see.
With 1.1 million followers, it illustrates the past with vintage shots from all over the world.
From a lady spending some time with her horse in 1899 to kids exploring the world's largest log cabin in 1938, 'Old Photos' has an extensive collection that allows us to see what humanity went through to reach the point where we are today.
A Father With His 4 Daughters, 1904
Three Young Boys Sit In A Wagon In A Pittsburgh Neighborhood Street, 1920-1930
Lady And Her Horse On A Snowy Day In 1899
Portrait Of A Daughter Sitting With Her Father, 1870s
Making The Titanic's Anchor Chain At Hingley & Sons, 1909
This Mirror Portrait Was Taken 100 Years Ago In Japan
A Young Woman From The 1800s
A Beautiful Woman From The 1920s!
4 Victorian Children From The 1880s
On The Left, Antonin Baldrman Is Pictured At 17 Years Old. On The Right, He Is 101 Years Old
4 Generations, 1 Picture, 1905
A Group Of Kids Gathered Together, Massachusetts, 1904
Learning To Ride A Bicycle, 1895
Portrait Of A Boy On A Rocking Horse, 1902
A Mother And Her Children, 1910
In The Kitchen Of A Montana Farmhouse, 1900
Sunday Morning On The South Side Of Chicago, 1941
“World’s Largest Log Cabin”. Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905, Burned Down In 1964
Barefoot Kids At A Mobile Book Cart In The Appalachian Mountains
A Berlin Boy Sells Lemonade Using A Portable Lemonade Dispenser, 1931
These Progressive High School Girls Learn The Finer Points Of Auto Mechanics In 1927
Woman Enjoying The View On The Beach, 1910s
The Oldest Known Documented Wheelie, 1936
Maintenance Worker Painting The Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia, 1945
Boy Selling Coca Cola From A Roadside Stand, 1936
Hot Dog Stand In North End, Boston, 1937
The Wife Of A Pitt County, North Carolina Tenant Farmer Standing On Her Porch With Six Children In 1949
A Victorian Home Being Moved Via Horse Power In San Francisco, 1908
A Bride Dressing Up For Her Wedding, 1890s
A Family In Front Of Their Sod House In Custer County, Nebraska, 1887
The Opening Of Ellis Island In 1892
This Is The Walker Family Cabin In The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, USA 🇺🇸. the Walker Family (13 Total) Lived Here Before There Was A National Park. These Are The Last Two Walker Sisters Who Actually Lived Here. The Last Sister Died In 1966. The Black And White Picture Was Taken About 1960, When The Cabin Looked The Same As 150 Years Ago. The Cabin Is Now A Tourist Destination That Includes Some Of The Original Furniture And Tools
Teenage Sisters Gertrude And Ursula Falke. Germany, 1906
A Stylish Woman Walking Her Dog At The Bois De Boulogne In Paris, 1910
Even The Window Cleaners Wore Suits 100 Years Ago
Children Of Submarginal Farmer, South Dakota. May 1936
This Bride And Groom Were Photographed In The 1860s
Cyclist From Tarvastu, Estonia, On A Self-Made Wooden Bicycle, 1912
A Small Family In Front Of Their Home
Driver Of Combine Threshing Oats, 1940
A Family From Florida Headed "Up North" During The Great Depression
The Titanic's Propellers, 1911
Female Gold Prospectors Pulling A Sled Loaded With Provisions, Alaska, 1898
A Ghostly Yet Mesmerizing Image From 1900
A Victorian Family From The 1860's
