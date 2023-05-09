140 Important Historical Photos That Reveal What It Was Like To Live In the 1800s and 1900s (New Pics)
Every glimpse of the past that we see is a chance for our imaginations to take off on a wild time-warp journey. The beautiful vintage photos of the past gathered by this amazing Facebook page also promise to take you on a journey across time and space.
Indeed, the photos featured by this account come from all around the world. Each photo tells a story of when, where, and who. We are invited to daydream (or, you know, research) about the lives of people in the photos, whether they’re hard-working peasants in a rice paddy, roguish children playing in a street, or businesspeople showing off their new-fangled horseless carriages.
We can be glad that modern technology is helping us preserve and spread these photos. Many old paper or silver plate photos are in danger of irreversible deterioration, and countless more are already lost. These few remaining glimpses of the past are to be treasured and shared, so scroll onwards, brave time traveler. Let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments and share these old vintage photos far and wide!
Edwardian Woman With Her Friend, 1905
These Progressive High School Girls Learn The Finer Points Of Auto Mechanics In 1927
A 'Man In The Moon' Hair-Beard Combo, 1895
A Mom Asks Not To Kiss Her Baby To Avoid Catching A Bug, 1939
In The 1940s, Men Dressed In Shorts And Cowboy Boots Served Up To Women At A Drive Through In Texas
1926 Easter Celebration With Some Very Happy Children!
A Victorian Home Being Moved Via Horse Power In San Francisco, 1908
A Woman Kisses A British Soldier Returning From Ww2
Barefoot Kids At A Mobile Book Cart In The Appalachian Mountains
This Is How People Was Having Some Fun In 1940!
Pulling Out A Splinter In 1910
A Promising Young Photographer, 1880s
Young Ladies In Norway, 1890s
Three Women Who Completed Their Education And Graduated As Physicians In Philadelphia, 1885
4 Generations, 1 Picture, 1905
Summer Refreshment For City Dwellers, 1925
Madame Decourcelle The First Female Taxi Driver In Paris, France, 1909
Dapper Young Man All Dressed Up To Have His Photo Made, 1905
A One Room School House, 1923
Empire State Building Construction Workers In The 1930s
The High Jump At Olympics Games In London, 1908
Neighborhood Kids Sharing A Laugh In Nebraska, 1910
