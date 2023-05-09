Every glimpse of the past that we see is a chance for our imaginations to take off on a wild time-warp journey. The beautiful vintage photos of the past gathered by this amazing Facebook page also promise to take you on a journey across time and space.

Indeed, the photos featured by this account come from all around the world. Each photo tells a story of when, where, and who. We are invited to daydream (or, you know, research) about the lives of people in the photos, whether they’re hard-working peasants in a rice paddy, roguish children playing in a street, or businesspeople showing off their new-fangled horseless carriages.

We can be glad that modern technology is helping us preserve and spread these photos. Many old paper or silver plate photos are in danger of irreversible deterioration, and countless more are already lost. These few remaining glimpses of the past are to be treasured and shared, so scroll onwards, brave time traveler. Let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments and share these old vintage photos far and wide!

#1

Edwardian Woman With Her Friend, 1905

Edwardian Woman With Her Friend, 1905

Alexia
Alexia
I see doggo, I upvote

#2

These Progressive High School Girls Learn The Finer Points Of Auto Mechanics In 1927

These Progressive High School Girls Learn The Finer Points Of Auto Mechanics In 1927

#3

A 'Man In The Moon' Hair-Beard Combo, 1895

A 'Man In The Moon' Hair-Beard Combo, 1895

#4

A Mom Asks Not To Kiss Her Baby To Avoid Catching A Bug, 1939

A Mom Asks Not To Kiss Her Baby To Avoid Catching A Bug, 1939

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Do random people normally kiss babies?

#5

In The 1940s, Men Dressed In Shorts And Cowboy Boots Served Up To Women At A Drive Through In Texas

In The 1940s, Men Dressed In Shorts And Cowboy Boots Served Up To Women At A Drive Through In Texas

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
How VERY sexist! We would not dream of having WOMEN parade around like this in short shorts!!

#6

1926 Easter Celebration With Some Very Happy Children!

1926 Easter Celebration With Some Very Happy Children!

#7

A Victorian Home Being Moved Via Horse Power In San Francisco, 1908

A Victorian Home Being Moved Via Horse Power In San Francisco, 1908

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
But then disaster strikes! "The house has broken free! Runaway house!"

#8

Young Couple In Love, 1920s

Young Couple In Love, 1920s

Alexia
Alexia
Their joy is contagious :)

#9

A Woman Kisses A British Soldier Returning From Ww2

A Woman Kisses A British Soldier Returning From Ww2

#10

Barefoot Kids At A Mobile Book Cart In The Appalachian Mountains

Barefoot Kids At A Mobile Book Cart In The Appalachian Mountains

#11

This Is How People Was Having Some Fun In 1940!

This Is How People Was Having Some Fun In 1940!

Libstak
Libstak
What could go wrong eh?

#12

Pulling Out A Splinter In 1910

Pulling Out A Splinter In 1910

#13

A Promising Young Photographer, 1880s

A Promising Young Photographer, 1880s

#14

Young Ladies In Norway, 1890s

Young Ladies In Norway, 1890s

#15

Three Women Who Completed Their Education And Graduated As Physicians In Philadelphia, 1885

Three Women Who Completed Their Education And Graduated As Physicians In Philadelphia, 1885

Diolla
Diolla
Community Member
True fact! See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_women's_education

#16

4 Generations, 1 Picture, 1905

4 Generations, 1 Picture, 1905

#17

Summer Refreshment For City Dwellers, 1925

Summer Refreshment For City Dwellers, 1925

#18

Madame Decourcelle The First Female Taxi Driver In Paris, France, 1909

Madame Decourcelle The First Female Taxi Driver In Paris, France, 1909

#19

Dapper Young Man All Dressed Up To Have His Photo Made, 1905

Dapper Young Man All Dressed Up To Have His Photo Made, 1905

#20

A One Room School House, 1923

A One Room School House, 1923

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
Young lad on the left, is he sneakily trying to scoff something?

#21

Empire State Building Construction Workers In The 1930s

Empire State Building Construction Workers In The 1930s

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
Safety first! Where's their hard hats!

#22

The High Jump At Olympics Games In London, 1908

The High Jump At Olympics Games In London, 1908

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
Why is the bar so low? Could they not jump any higher in those ridiculous clothes they had to waer?

#23

Neighborhood Kids Sharing A Laugh In Nebraska, 1910

Neighborhood Kids Sharing A Laugh In Nebraska, 1910

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
Colour does not matter to children. Until the idiots teach them otherwise.

#24

Henry Ford Drives His First Automobile, 1896

Henry Ford Drives His First Automobile, 1896

#25

Apache Woman And Child. Fort Apache, Arizona, 1898

Apache Woman And Child. Fort Apache, Arizona, 1898

#26

Mistletoe Salesmen, Paris, 1928

Mistletoe Salesmen, Paris, 1928

Becky Samuel
Becky Samuel
Community Member
Well bonjour monsieur le cheekbones.

#27

Portrait Of A Very Handsome Young Man, 1904

Portrait Of A Very Handsome Young Man, 1904

#28

A Bankrupt Investor Tries To Sell His Luxury Roadster For $100 Following The 1929 Stock Market Crash

A Bankrupt Investor Tries To Sell His Luxury Roadster For $100 Following The 1929 Stock Market Crash

#29

The Noonans, A Family Of 15 Living In 1920s. Lawrence, Massachusetts

The Noonans, A Family Of 15 Living In 1920s. Lawrence, Massachusetts

#30

Snowball Fight On The School Yard, Sweden, 1901

Snowball Fight On The School Yard, Sweden, 1901

#31

Children Carrying Holly And Mistle Toe, 1915

Children Carrying Holly And Mistle Toe, 1915

#32

A Young Shopper Climbs On To The Sandbags To Get A Closer Look At The Toys In A Shop Window In The West End Of London, December 1939

A Young Shopper Climbs On To The Sandbags To Get A Closer Look At The Toys In A Shop Window In The West End Of London, December 1939

#33

A Cable Worker During The Construction Of The Empire State Building

A Cable Worker During The Construction Of The Empire State Building

#34

Three Young Ladies Posing With A Friend, 1930

Three Young Ladies Posing With A Friend, 1930

#35

A Stylish Woman Walking Her Dog At The Bois De Boulogne In Paris, 1910

A Stylish Woman Walking Her Dog At The Bois De Boulogne In Paris, 1910

#36

Elk River And His Wife, Montana, 1890

Elk River And His Wife, Montana, 1890

#37

Kentucky Family Undertaking Spinning Activities On The Porch Of Their Appalachian Mountain Home

Kentucky Family Undertaking Spinning Activities On The Porch Of Their Appalachian Mountain Home

#38

Woman And Horse By Félix Thiollier, 1899

Woman And Horse By Félix Thiollier, 1899

#39

A Beautiful Couple From The 1940s

A Beautiful Couple From The 1940s

#40

Shy Young Woman Smiling For The Camera 143 Years Ago

Shy Young Woman Smiling For The Camera 143 Years Ago

#41

Having A Little Fun On The Beach In 1940

Having A Little Fun On The Beach In 1940

#42

Louis & Lola, Titanic Survivors

Louis & Lola, Titanic Survivors

#43

A Young Woman Posing For A Studio Portrait, Kentucky, 1890-1910

A Young Woman Posing For A Studio Portrait, Kentucky, 1890-1910

#44

Photographer William Leftwich At Work

Photographer William Leftwich At Work

#45

Cyclist From Estonia, On A Self-Made Bicycle, 1912

Cyclist From Estonia, On A Self-Made Bicycle, 1912

#46

4 Generations In 1 Picture, 1880s

4 Generations In 1 Picture, 1880s

#47

A Beautiful Couple From 163 Years Ago!

A Beautiful Couple From 163 Years Ago!

#48

First Delivery Of Coca-Cola To Knoxville, 1919

First Delivery Of Coca-Cola To Knoxville, 1919

#49

Happy New Year 1907

Happy New Year 1907

#50

These Two Photographs Are Separated By 66 Years

These Two Photographs Are Separated By 66 Years

#51

Young Victorian Couple On A Tricycle, 1880s

Young Victorian Couple On A Tricycle, 1880s

Ace
Ace
Community Member
technically a quadricycle.

#52

Two Female Passengers Eating A Meal In A Dining Car. England, 1905

Two Female Passengers Eating A Meal In A Dining Car. England, 1905

#53

Unpacking The Head Of The Statue Of Liberty, 1885

Unpacking The Head Of The Statue Of Liberty, 1885

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
Imagine how much bubble wrap they must have used!

#54

Palm Beach, 1905

Palm Beach, 1905

#55

A Group Of Kids Gathered Together, Massachusetts, 1904

A Group Of Kids Gathered Together, Massachusetts, 1904

#56

Mother With Her Daughter, 1880

Mother With Her Daughter, 1880

#57

High School Football Players Practice In Chicago, 1902

High School Football Players Practice In Chicago, 1902

#58

A Family From Wisconsin, Late 1800s

A Family From Wisconsin, Late 1800s

#59

Young Clock Maker At His Desk, 1860s

Young Clock Maker At His Desk, 1860s

#60

Family Having A Picnic By The Side Of The Road With A Model T Ford In The Background, 1918

Family Having A Picnic By The Side Of The Road With A Model T Ford In The Background, 1918

#61

Young Cotton Mill Girls, Mississippi, 1913

Young Cotton Mill Girls, Mississippi, 1913

#62

A Bus Conductress At Work On The Top Deck Of An Open Top Bus In The Snow During World War L

A Bus Conductress At Work On The Top Deck Of An Open Top Bus In The Snow During World War L

Becky Samuel
Becky Samuel
Community Member
World War L? How low has this site sunk?

#63

Depression-Era Children In 1939

Depression-Era Children In 1939

#64

A Drunken Man In Top Hat And Tails Clings To A Lamp-Post, London, 1934

A Drunken Man In Top Hat And Tails Clings To A Lamp-Post, London, 1934

#65

Portrait Of A Young Boy, Claude Clark, Sitting On A Rocking Horse, 1902

Portrait Of A Young Boy, Claude Clark, Sitting On A Rocking Horse, 1902

#66

Taking The Neighborhood Kids To School, 1904

Taking The Neighborhood Kids To School, 1904

#67

Two Friends Strolling In A Cool Stream On A Warm Day, 1910

Two Friends Strolling In A Cool Stream On A Warm Day, 1910

#68

Ford Model T Next To The Sphinx, 1914

Ford Model T Next To The Sphinx, 1914

#69

New York City At Night, 1935

New York City At Night, 1935

#70

Playing Auto Polo In Canada, 1919

Playing Auto

#71

Two Boys Going Fishing, Texas, 1925

Two Boys Going Fishing, Texas, 1925

#72

Workers Taking A Break On The St. Johns Bridge, Portland, 1931

Workers Taking A Break On The St. Johns Bridge, Portland, 1931

#73

Unidentified Lass Swimming, Taken In 1897

Unidentified Lass Swimming, Taken In 1897