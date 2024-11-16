ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a photo has never been easier than it is today. You can swipe up on your cell phone, snap hundreds of pics in only a few minutes and almost instantly upload them online for others to see. And while the convenience and accessibility of being able to document our lives is amazing, knowing how much work it took to develop film in the past makes photos from a century ago even more special.

One page that is dedicated to celebrating photography from history is Old-Time Photos on Facebook. This account shares digitized versions of photos from the late 1800s all the way up to the 1980s. So enjoy scrolling through these historical pics, pandas, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’re glad were captured decades, or perhaps even a century, ago. And keep reading to find a conversation with Ed Padmore, founder of Vintage Photo Lab!