Taking a photo has never been easier than it is today. You can swipe up on your cell phone, snap hundreds of pics in only a few minutes and almost instantly upload them online for others to see. And while the convenience and accessibility of being able to document our lives is amazing, knowing how much work it took to develop film in the past makes photos from a century ago even more special.

One page that is dedicated to celebrating photography from history is Old-Time Photos on Facebook. This account shares digitized versions of photos from the late 1800s all the way up to the 1980s. So enjoy scrolling through these historical pics, pandas, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’re glad were captured decades, or perhaps even a century, ago. And keep reading to find a conversation with Ed Padmore, founder of Vintage Photo Lab!

A Portrait Of Hollow Horn Bear, A Man From The Brulé Native American Tribe. 1907

A Portrait Of Hollow Horn Bear, A Man From The Brulé Native American Tribe. 1907

A Smartly Dressed Lady From Kentucky, C.1900

A Smartly Dressed Lady From Kentucky, C.1900

Lota Cheek, Winner Of A NYC Beauty Contest In 1922

Lota Cheek, Winner Of A NYC Beauty Contest In 1922

To learn more about the fascinating world of photography from the past, we got in touch with Ed Padmore, founder of Vintage Photo Lab. Ed was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss why it's so important to preserve these old pictures.

"When I launched Vintage Photo Lab, I was lucky to still have three grandparents. Today, I no longer have any. Their generation was the first to experience affordable cameras, and whilst lots of families have photos pre-dating this time, it was this period where modern photographic family history began. The Baby Boomer generation came along after them and had even more options: cheaper cameras, instant cameras (Polaroids) and even home movie cameras. With global travel becoming more affordable and commonplace, families were keen to immortalize their new lifestyle (and possibly humble brag to The Jones' next door)."

Young Girl During The Great Depression, 1930s

Young Girl During The Great Depression, 1930s

Natalie Wood (1950s)

Natalie Wood (1950s)

Miss Mary Mccandlish, 1840s

Miss Mary Mccandlish, 1840s

lacmani44 avatar
May
May
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me at the coffee machine secretly planning for my revenge after Robert yet again interrupted me during that Weekly Business meeting

"My generation (Generation X) came along, and we had 'real' cameras and developed prints, but also lived the transition to digital," Ed continued. "So, between us, this generational triumvirate accidentally became the creators – and keepers – of what was the printed, non-digital photographic memorabilia that tell the stories of our recent family ancestors."

"All of the stories and information are held in the brains of parents and grandparents, and if we don't record that information now, it will be lost forever," the photo expert shared. "We've all sat round and listened to Grandma say '...and that's your Great Aunty Mabel, she was an acrobat and married the ring master and ended up touring the continent', or something along those lines. Humans have been telling stories for centuries, and now is no different."

Men In Harlem Gather In Front Of A Shop To Listen To The Radio, 1940

Men In Harlem Gather In Front Of A Shop To Listen To The Radio, 1940

San Francisco (1960)

San Francisco (1960)

Blackfoot Tribe In Glacier National Park, 1913

Blackfoot Tribe In Glacier National Park, 1913

We also asked Ed what we can learn from these vintage photos. "So much! They're actually very different. And if you think about the difference between then and now, it's even more marked. We all have a camera in our pocket now. You could trip down some steps today, and several people have captured it, shared it on WhatsApp and posted it on Instagram. Every single photo back then was planned, or at least thought through and more thoughtful; just by the very nature of having to have had a camera with you (not common), having a roll of film, and having a spare exposure in order to take a shot in the first place," he told Bored Panda.

The Opening Of The Eiffel Tower During The 1889 World’s Fair

The Opening Of The Eiffel Tower During The 1889 World’s Fair

Winona Ryder, Late 80s

Winona Ryder, Late 80s

The Hindenburg Floating Past The Empire State Building In 1936

The Hindenburg Floating Past The Empire State Building In 1936

"That's why funny, unexpected and random events in old photos always seem so much more magical to me," Ed continued. "The odds of capturing that moment were infinitesimally smaller than now. Photographs cost money to take as well. Buying the camera, buying the film, developing the film. You'd didn't just shoot randomly, willy-nilly. Which, thankfully, means less photos of food, and certainly less selfies! So in a way, it's a more honest snapshot throughout time. Because it was more real."
One Of The Oldest Person To Have Been Photographed In 1840-1850

One Of The Oldest Person To Have Been Photographed In 1840-1850

Rural Mail Delivery In 1914

Rural Mail Delivery In 1914

Handsome Man From The Late 1800s

Handsome Man From The Late 1800s

But Ed doesn't necessarily think it's a good thing that it's so easy to take photos today. "I don't know anybody who doesn't think it's ridiculous, the number of photos we now have amassed on our phones," he shared. "We ran a straw poll recently, and the average was 23,000. What are you even going to do with all those? Which ones are people using or doing anything meaningful with? If you're organized, you might order a print of a super-special one, or print a photo book to commemorate an event like a holiday or birthday. But it's a fairly rare that people are that organized."
Wilt Chamberlain At 17. 1954

Wilt Chamberlain At 17. 1954

People Relaxing In The Sunshine During June Of 1922

People Relaxing In The Sunshine During June Of 1922

Taken In 1924, Some Friends Enjoy Riding In This New Car, Which Could Travel At Mammoth Speeds Of Up To 25mph

Taken In 1924, Some Friends Enjoy Riding In This New Car, Which Could Travel At Mammoth Speeds Of Up To 25mph

In fact, Ed believes it's a real problem that so many of us have thousands upon thousands of photos. "How will people pass down those images to the future generations? There's likely quite a bit of sorting most people would want to do before they let anybody have full access to their entire digital camera roll. But when will we get around to that? Have people made provisions for allowing relatives access to their digital life? Some people might include passwords to their digital world in their will but not all."
A Cable Worker During The Construction Of The Empire State Building

A Cable Worker During The Construction Of The Empire State Building

Harley-Davidson School For Motorcycle Mechanics, 1917

Harley-Davidson School For Motorcycle Mechanics, 1917

A Mother And Her Eight Sons, All Served, All Came Home

A Mother And Her Eight Sons, All Served, All Came Home

thinkofthelily avatar
GrowingThruConcrete
GrowingThruConcrete
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A family local here had 13 go and 13 return, the oldest was almost 90 and showed me the news clipping

"And you can think again if you're hoping Apple will help you access a device that isn't yours," the photo expert continued. "There's actually lots of sad stories about this happening and couples losing photographic memories that they can't access from each others' phone and Cloud accounts. But I suppose future generations will learn a lot more about our day to day lives from the avalanche of digital photos they might receive one day. There's just more. Even if half of that is shared pictures from other people via WhatsApp or random memes that were topical or even mildly funny in that moment but which now might not make all that much sense."

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Making Of The First Godzilla Movie, 1954

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Making Of The First Godzilla Movie, 1954

lacmani44 avatar
May
May
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Godzilla pissed to do the take yet another time

1970s

1970s

This Bride And Groom Were Photographed In The 1860s

This Bride And Groom Were Photographed In The 1860s

rspanther avatar
panther
panther
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet no one would complain if a guest came wearing a white dress to their wedding.

Ed says that he's always loved looking at old photographs, so he's lucky to live in a time where his grandparents didn't leave behind 25,000 selfies.

"I love the way it feels like a form of time travel. I particularly like everyday shots of real people just going about their business, but in the 1950's, 60's or 70's especially," he shared. "They also reveal a much simpler time. If you look at street scenery or pictures of town centers several decades ago, it just feels calmer. There's no street signs telling you not to do this or not to do that, or not to park here, or to only park there. They don't have metal barriers at every road junction because apparently people were trusted to cross the road sensibly back then."

"There's signs and street 'furniture' everywhere you look these days. But I suppose that's all just rose-tinted spectacles and something that easily gives away my age," Ed added. "Most generations think their childhood was the best, but growing up the 80's was pretty hard to beat. But possibly only if you grew up in the 80's."
Three Sisters, 1926, Portrait By James Van Der Zee

Three Sisters, 1926, Portrait By James Van Der Zee

New York City Street Life In 1954

New York City Street Life In 1954

High School Teenagers Drive In Des Moines, Iowa, 1947

High School Teenagers Drive In Des Moines, Iowa, 1947

Are you feeling inspired to go digging through the photos that your grandparents left behind, pandas? We hope you're enjoying scrolling through this list, and feel free to let us know in the comments which images stand out to you. Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and then if you'd like to check out even more photos from the past, we recommend reading this Bored Panda article next!

People Gathered In Front Of Stores In A Small Town. Eureka Springs, Arkansas, 1880

People Gathered In Front Of Stores In A Small Town. Eureka Springs, Arkansas, 1880

Cowboys Enjoy Drinks At The Equity Bar In Old Tascosa, Texas, 1907

Cowboys Enjoy Drinks At The Equity Bar In Old Tascosa, Texas, 1907

A Sorority Group Photo From The Early '70s

A Sorority Group Photo From The Early '70s

A Skateboarder Zipping Through Central Park In The 1960s

A Skateboarder Zipping Through Central Park In The 1960s

Woman Packinghouse Worker From Tennessee With Three Of Her Four Children Eating Supper Of Fried Potatoes And Cornbread And Canned Milk. Belle Glade, Florida

Woman Packinghouse Worker From Tennessee With Three Of Her Four Children Eating Supper Of Fried Potatoes And Cornbread And Canned Milk. Belle Glade, Florida

John Candy And Dan Aykroyd Together On The Set Of The Great Outdoors In 1987

John Candy And Dan Aykroyd Together On The Set Of The Great Outdoors In 1987

This Giant Sequoia Tree Was Estimated To Be Over 2600 Years Old When It Was Cut Down In The 1890s

This Giant Sequoia Tree Was Estimated To Be Over 2600 Years Old When It Was Cut Down In The 1890s

A Family During The Great Depression

A Family During The Great Depression

Mary Smith, A “Knocker-Upper” Who Earned Sixpence A Week Shooting Dried Peas At Windows To Wake People For Work (East London, 1930s)

Mary Smith, A “Knocker-Upper” Who Earned Sixpence A Week Shooting Dried Peas At Windows To Wake People For Work (East London, 1930s)

The Original Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Factory. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. 1903

The Original Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Factory. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. 1903

James And Amelia, Texas, 1867

James And Amelia, Texas, 1867

normadennis2004 avatar
Norma
Norma
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

James has seen some stuff...and maybe is still seeing it!

A Young Jimmy Carter Working As A Nuclear Engineer In The Us Navy In 1948

A Young Jimmy Carter Working As A Nuclear Engineer In The Us Navy In 1948

One Of The Last Photos Of Charlie Chaplin Taken In 1977

One Of The Last Photos Of Charlie Chaplin Taken In 1977

American Soldier Coming Home, 1917

American Soldier Coming Home, 1917

Farmhouse Kitchen, Ireland, 1910

Farmhouse Kitchen, Ireland, 1910

Tricycle Gang In Brooklyn. New York City (1930s)

Tricycle Gang In Brooklyn. New York City (1930s)

Men Waiting In A Line For The Possibility Of A Job During The Great Depression

Men Waiting In A Line For The Possibility Of A Job During The Great Depression

King George Vi Of England Enjoying A Slide, 1925

King George Vi Of England Enjoying A Slide, 1925

Residents Of West Berlin Show Their Children To Their Grandparents Living In East Berlin, 1961

Residents Of West Berlin Show Their Children To Their Grandparents Living In East Berlin, 1961

Little Leonardo Dicaprio And His Parents George And Irmelin, 1976

Little Leonardo Dicaprio And His Parents George And Irmelin, 1976

Teenage Sisters Gertrude And Ursula Falke. Germany, 1906

Teenage Sisters Gertrude And Ursula Falke. Germany, 1906

Suited Up For A Mid Day Stroll, 1915

Suited Up For A Mid Day Stroll, 1915

Rural Americans, Circa 1935

Rural Americans, Circa 1935

normadennis2004 avatar
Norma
Norma
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and she's wearing trousers!!! That's a serious farm family there!

A 1920s Harley Davidson With Covered Sidecar

A 1920s Harley Davidson With Covered Sidecar

Victorian Women In Old Car

Victorian Women In Old Car

Wild Bill Hickok, 1870s

Wild Bill Hickok, 1870s

A Beautiful Couple From 163 Years Ago!

A Beautiful Couple From 163 Years Ago!

1980, When Every Soft Drink Bottle On The Shelf Was Still Glass

1980, When Every Soft Drink Bottle On The Shelf Was Still Glass

A Waitress On Roller Skates Delivers A Tray Full Of Food To Customers. 1940s

A Waitress On Roller Skates Delivers A Tray Full Of Food To Customers. 1940s

Charging An Electric Car In The Garage, 1911

Charging An Electric Car In The Garage, 1911

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Think where the electric car would be today if we invested in this technology over the combustion engine.

Settler Family On The American Prairie In The 1880s

Settler Family On The American Prairie In The 1880s

A Japanese Woman Carrying Her Children In A Bucket On Her Head, Japan 1900s

A Japanese Woman Carrying Her Children In A Bucket On Her Head, Japan 1900s

“The Simpsons” Writing Room, 1992

“The Simpsons” Writing Room, 1992

Photo Of Lumberjacks Cutting Trees In Pacific Northwest, USA 1915

Photo Of Lumberjacks Cutting Trees In Pacific Northwest, USA 1915

This Farmhouse Once Stood In Manhattan Where 84th Street And Broadway Now Cross. (1879)

This Farmhouse Once Stood In Manhattan Where 84th Street And Broadway Now Cross. (1879)

Ozark Mountain Family At Their Cabin In Arkansas

Ozark Mountain Family At Their Cabin In Arkansas

Gentleman Lighting A Street Lamp In Paris, 1905

Gentleman Lighting A Street Lamp In Paris, 1905

Woman In Pants Going For A Bike Ride, 1897

Woman In Pants Going For A Bike Ride, 1897

A Cowgirl From The 1880s

A Cowgirl From The 1880s

Unbelievably Stunning Couple (Love How Their Hands Are Clasped Together), 1960s

Unbelievably Stunning Couple (Love How Their Hands Are Clasped Together), 1960s

A Family At Their Cabin Home In West Virginia, 1900

A Family At Their Cabin Home In West Virginia, 1900

California Street, San Francisco, 1964

California Street, San Francisco, 1964

A Woman Using A Spinning Wheel Outside Of Her Log Cabin, 1918

A Woman Using A Spinning Wheel Outside Of Her Log Cabin, 1918

Former Sharecroppers, Just Before Moving To Southeast Missouri Farms. 1938

Former Sharecroppers, Just Before Moving To Southeast Missouri Farms. 1938

Newlyweds Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz, 1940s

Newlyweds Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz, 1940s

Rare Photo Showing Niagara Falls Completely Frozen Over In The Year 1911

Rare Photo Showing Niagara Falls Completely Frozen Over In The Year 1911

Teenagers At An Elvis Presley Concert At The Philadelphia Arena, 1957!

Teenagers At An Elvis Presley Concert At The Philadelphia Arena, 1957!

The Great North Dakota Blizzard Of 1966

The Great North Dakota Blizzard Of 1966

Victorian Women In Old Car

Victorian Women In Old Car

Department Store Workers, On Their Lunch Break, Chattanooga, Tennessee, 1900

Department Store Workers, On Their Lunch Break, Chattanooga, Tennessee, 1900

A Scene Of A Prisoner Escaping, United States, 1913

A Scene Of A Prisoner Escaping, United States, 1913

Young Girls Working At An Oyster (Shucking) Processing Plant, 1912

Young Girls Working At An Oyster (Shucking) Processing Plant, 1912

POST
#80

Farmers At A Well In Jefferson, Texas, 1939

Farmers At A Well In Jefferson, Texas, 1939

Old-time Photos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!