Nature is awesome; with its sunrises and sunsets, scenic landscapes, beautiful birdsongs, and refreshing oceans. Poets have written praises about its beauty, songwriters sang ballads about its grandeur. Yet we as a species are just one of many. We think we dominate, but have no idea just how dangerous some of the Earth's inhabitants can be.

Yet the folks at the "[Darn] Nature You Scary" community know. They're a subreddit dedicated to showcasing all the crazy and scary stuff nature has to offer. Deadly venomous spiders, terrifying-looking worms from the Antarctic ocean, and huge crocs just waiting to sink their teeth into your soft flesh are just some of the things the peeps have shared over there. So, put on your brave face, Pandas, and scroll down if you want to be amazed!

More info: Reddit

#1

So These Terrifying Things Exist. Maned Wolf

Person feeding a wild animal in a forested area, showcasing a scary moment in nature encounters.

I_am_Rezix Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Dead Frog After Eating Venomous Spider

    Close-up of a deformed frog on a brick wall highlighting unusual nature making people go nope moments.

    eggfriends11 Report

    #3

    This Alligator Looks Really Scary

    Close-up of a crocodile with glowing red eyes lurking in dark water, showcasing scary nature moments.

    reddit.com Report

    So, Pandas, want to find out more about the scary nature in these pics? Let's delve in!

    If you ever see a maned wolf, you might get a bit creeped out. They look like giant foxes, but aren't actually that dangerous. The WWF describes them as looking like a fox, walking like a deer, and barking like a dog. Maned wolves live primarily in South America, Brazil's Cerrado grasslands.

    They're usually nocturnal, although they also roam during dawn and dusk. They're omnivores, but fruits and vegetables are their favorites, especially lobeira (the "fruit of the wolf"). They also hunt rodents, rabbits, insects, and sometimes even birds. Their very long legs help them see their prey in the tall grass of the savannah in which they live.
    #4

    Snake Dies After Trying To Eat Poison Toad. Toad Seems Unimpressed

    Close-up of a bizarre amphibian with textured skin and scales, showcasing nature’s scary and uncanny creatures.

    Burbmen Report

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was probably the sixth snake this week to try that.

    #5

    Dracula Parrot

    Black and red bird perched on a tree branch, showcasing nature's stunning and scary wildlife up close.

    plplokokplok Report

    #6

    Photographer Captures The Real-Life Jaws Image

    Great white shark underwater approaching surface with mouth open, showcasing nature’s scary and intimidating power.

    BramGamingNL Report

    The Antarctic scale worm is really the stuff of nightmares. This terrifying creature looks like the xenomorph from Alien, but is actually found in the polar deep sea, 1,640 feet deep in Antarctica's Southern Ocean. Scientists aren't really sure what this worm snacks on, but they guess it's probably other animals and organic debris.

    Their bodies are covered in scales that look like human teeth, giving them a nightmarish look. They grow up to eight inches in size, and their golden, shimmery bristles help them crawl or swim through water and defend themselves. We're only learning about them because they were discovered in 1939, but let's hope we don't find out anything more terrifying!
    #7

    The Antarctic Scale Worm

    Bristle worm with golden bristles and sharp teeth on a white surface, an example of scary nature moments.

    the_69_thakur Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This thing disturbs me so much. I do not have the words to how freaky I find this worm.

    #8

    Mt Etna In Italy February 16th, 2021

    Volcanic eruption with massive smoke cloud glowing red over a suburban street, showcasing scary moments in nature.

    dopeascope252 Report

    #9

    The Muscles Of A Fully Grown Male Tiger

    Tiger lying on a rocky surface with trees and natural surroundings, showcasing scary nature wildlife behavior.

    mcabegregg Report

    Cane toads are pretty gnarly animals that can be dangerous to other animals and even to us humans. In the U.S., cane toads are considered an invasive species from Central America, the Amazon Basin more particularly. It's hard to bite or eat a cane toad because they poison their attacker pretty instantly. 

    Interestingly, Australia introduced cane toads as a measure to control the population of the beetles that were destroying sugar cane roots in Queensland. However, at the moment, they're considered pests and pose some unwanted risks to the most vulnerable native species. They're omnivores and they're not picky, so, in 1950, the Australian government declared them to be a problem species.
    #10

    Oh F**k Danger Cat

    Tabby cat sleeping on a couch clutching a knife, showing a scary nature moment that made people say nope.

    reddit.com Report

    #11

    Black Wolf Chowing Down On Bison Ribs In Yellowstone National Park

    Black wolf eating a carcass in snowy wilderness, showcasing the scary side of nature in a wild natural setting.

    Pardusco Report

    #12

    Trail Cam Caught A Deer About To Be A Late Night Snack

    Nighttime wildlife encounter showing a bobcat climbing a tree and a buck deer standing in the woods, nature scary moment.

    gigiou812 Report

    We know wild animals are strong, but when we see a tiger flexing its biceps, we can't help but think: "How strong is it really?" A tiger's strength isn't measured by how much it can bench or if it can throw hard punches; scientists often point to a tiger's bite force. Bengal tigers have a bite force of 1,050 PSI (pounds per square inch). In comparison, a human's bite force is around 120-160 PSI, almost 10 times stronger.
    #13

    Double Kill! 🐀🐀🐍

    Snake constricting a rat on a wooden post, illustrating scary nature moments that make people go nope in the wild.

    blackbadger0 Report

    #14

    Hunger

    Great white shark breaching the water with a fish in its mouth, showcasing the scary side of nature.

    Legendariummc Report

    #15

    Landslide Takes Out Large Motorway

    Landslide blocking highway on a mountainous road, showing nature making people go nope with hazardous conditions.

    reddit.com Report

    adwoolley avatar
    Dawn Woolley
    Dawn Woolley
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's almost untouched on top. Nature just rearranged the landscape.

    The mouth of the Emerald Tree Boa is pretty impressive. They have the longest teeth of any non-venomous snake in the world, and they need those chompers to get through the plumage of birds that are their main food source. These boas are from the Amazon Basin as well, and animal experts call them constrictors. They don't crush their prey, but wrap around them and suffocate them.
    #16

    Bloody Hell, Of Course It's Australia That Has The Deadly Venomous Spiders In Your Bedroom

    Close-up of a vacuum cleaner container filled with dirt and a large spider inside showing nature scary moments.

    prolific_ideas Report

    #17

    Crested Eagle Tangled Up With A Snake

    Hawk struggling with a snake in a natural setting showcasing a scary moment of nature’s wild interaction.

    lochanakalana Report

    ericahales avatar
    Bananaramamama
    Bananaramamama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of us recognize this look as our mom's giving us the "warning look" in public

    #18

    The Coconut Crab, At 3 Feet Wide, It’s The Largest Terrestrial Arthropod In The World

    Close-up of a large crab climbing a tree trunk in nature, showcasing a scary natural creature in a forest setting.

    Attractiventer Report

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd rather be shiny! Like a treasure from a sunken pirate wreck.

    Living in Sicily near Mt Etna seems pretty wild. The still-active volcano is the biggest and most active in the whole of Europe; yet it erupts every few years and makes international news. Yet the locals never seem to be phased by it. Its last eruption was just on 2nd June this year, but it didn't cause any injuries or evacuations. In the past, however, the lava has buried the city of Catania in 1669, and an eruption in 1928 cut off the rail route around the mountain's base.
    #19

    The Mouth Of An Emerald Tree Boa

    Close-up of a green snake with fangs bared, showing scary natural defense in a nature you scary moment.

    Legendariummc Report

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautiful. Next time anyone suggests a Boa bite isn't that bad, remember this image.

    #20

    There Is A Wasp That Lays Its Eggs Under The Skin Of A Specific Caterpillar. When The Eggs Hatch The Larvae Eat The Caterpillar Alive

    Two green caterpillars covered in white parasitic wasp larvae on a weathered wooden surface, nature scary scene.

    TinyTrafficCones Report

    #21

    Silverback Gorilla: 400 Lbs Of Solid Muscle

    Large muscular gorilla sitting on grass surrounded by dense foliage, showcasing the power of nature's wildlife.

    Teth_1963 Report

    ericahales avatar
    Bananaramamama
    Bananaramamama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My favorite videos are those of these massive Dads playing with their tiny babies! I strongly encourage folks to look them up.

    The Dracula parrot definitely has a spooky name. But this New Guinea bird whose actual name is Pesquet's parrot, got the moniker because of its appearance. With a slicked-back 'hairstyle' and bright red plumage, it almost looks like a long-coated Transylvanian count.

    Yet they're no vampires. Pesquet's parrots have an interesting diet: they only eat several kinds of figs. Conservationists list them as a vulnerable species because they're hunted for their beautiful, bright red feathers.
    #22

    Etna Volcano Eruptions In Sicily

    Volcano erupting with dramatic ash cloud spreading over sky, showcasing powerful and scary natural phenomenon.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    Young Snow Owls Sleep Scary

    A fluffy young bird lying on sandy ground next to a captured mouse, showing a nature moment that made people go nope.

    SirBallBag Report

    #24

    Hairless Bear

    Hairless bear-like animal with wrinkled skin standing by a brick wall, showcasing unusual nature making people go nope.

    frogcharming Report

    It almost seems fake, but most baby owls, not just Snowy Owls, sleep on their tummies. Veterinarian and TV host Dr. Chris Brown explains that it's because they can't hold their heads yet. "Their huge head is all about detecting sound and vision making them incredibly cute but also making a practical sleeping position a necessity," he clarifies.
    #25

    Took This At Work, The Wasp Was On The Other Side Of The Glass. Thought It Looked Pretty Awesome

    Close-up of a wasp with detailed wings and antennae showcasing nature's scary and unsettling moments.

    EnigmaNero Report

    #26

    Ants Squirting Acid At An Enemy

    A close-up of ants spraying liquid as a swarm on a dark surface, showcasing a scary nature moment in action.

    danruse Report

    #27

    This Monitor Lizard

    Large monitor lizard climbing shelves inside a convenience store, surprising shoppers with a sudden nature encounter.

    flyart Report

    We wouldn't want to meet a bear while alone in the forest, but what if it were hairless and looked like a giant rat? It looks pretty unpleasant, but the cause is quite serious. Biologists say that it's a skin condition that's caused by microscopic mites – mange. The mites attack the poor bear's skin and cause the hair to fall out.
    #28

    A Rare Giant Squid

    Giant squid underwater displaying its tentacles and large eye in a nature encounter that makes people say nope.

    ibelauste Report

    #29

    Imagine Slipping Off The Edge

    Alligator partially submerged in murky water with visible teeth, showcasing scary moments from nature to make people go nope.

    60minutespersecond Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That took me a minute to figure out what I was looking at.

    #30

    Nature Doesn't Always Show Us Its Tender Side, It Can Also Be Raw And Shocking

    Lion attacking a hippopotamus in a river while a crocodile approaches, showcasing a scary nature encounter.

    lochanakalana Report

    Which of these nature pics spooked you the most, Pandas? Let us know and share your own scariest nature facts and images with us in the comments! In the meantime, if you're looking for more proof that nature is as terrifying as it is awesome, check out our previous posts here and here!
    #31

    Encountered This On My Walk

    Bird of prey capturing a smaller animal mid-flight on a suburban sidewalk near a yellow fire hydrant, showcasing nature's scary moments.

    AprilFlowrs Report

    #32

    Snake vs. Hawk

    Hawk gripping a snake in nature, showcasing a dramatic wild encounter that makes people go nope.

    DingDongPuddlez Report

    #33

    So...giant Tiger Fish Are A Thing

    Man holding a large scary fish with sharp teeth showcasing nature moments that make people go nope.

    GIGABRO98 Report

    #34

    Mature Super Cell Thunderstorm

    Massive swirling storm cloud formation over rural landscape showing scary nature phenomenon at dusk.

    Thryloz Report

    #35

    A Black And White Image Of A Great White Shark

    Shark with open jaws swimming in dark water, illustrating scary moments in nature that make people go nope.

    reddit.com Report

    maggzbennett avatar
    Maggz Bennett
    Maggz Bennett
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #36

    Absolute Unit. Staring A Brown Bear Like That Is As Close As It Gets To Staring Death In The Eyes

    Large grizzly bear standing on snowy ground at night, showcasing the scary side of nature in a wild environment.

    dimitrios_vlachos_04 Report

    #37

    Wildlife Filmmaker Tests The Integrity Of A Bear Box Against A Full Grown Polar Bear

    Polar bear encounters captured in close-up showing scary moments in nature that made people react with fear.

    freudian_nipps Report

    #38

    Tdil Volcano Snails Are A Thing. Their Shells Are Made Of Iron Sulphides And They Live Around Hydrothermal Vents That Can Reach Up To 750 Degrees Fahrenheit

    Close-up of a scary sea creature with a dark shell and textured black scales, showcasing nature’s eerie and unsettling side.

    bartey343 Report

    #39

    Damn, My Heart

    Inside a sea turtle's mouth with anti-barfing spikes that trap food after expelling water, showcasing nature's scary defense.

    yes_nose Report

    #40

    Absolute Unit

    Brown bear standing in a grassy field with mountains in the background, showcasing nature making people go nope.

    BettyannSchmitz Report

    #41

    Nature Can Be Shocking

    A crocodile with its jaws open among a group of hippos, showcasing a scary moment in nature.

    lochanakalana Report

    #42

    Nope

    Close-up of a scary nature insect with large eyes and antennae held by fingers, showing creepy details in nature.

    Legendariummc Report

    #43

    An Ant Tried To Bite The Antenna Off A Larger Ant And Got Decapitated In The Process [oc]

    Close-up of a black ant on rough ground showcasing nature's scary and intense details in extreme macro photography.

    cacerot13 Report

    brittdorasmith avatar
    Heir of Durin
    Heir of Durin
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if he’ll have this on his antenna for the rest of his life.

    #44

    Blue Malayan Coral Snake - No Know Antivenom If Bitten, Found In Se Asia

    Brightly colored snake with red head and black patterned body coiled on forest floor showing nature scary encounter.

    Sayara2020 Report

    War Hippo

    Hippo with red markings grazing in grassy area near dense green bushes, showing a rare nature scene that may startle people.

    The-Informant22 Report

    #46

    This Is Incredible.. Oceanographer Ocean Ramsey Swimming With One Of The Biggest Great White Sharks Ever Recorded At 20ft By 8ft

    A diver swimming closely above a great white shark underwater showing the scary side of nature.

    m3antar Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Big a*s shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo Big a*s shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo Big a*s shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo Big a*s shark!

    #47

    Large Tornado In Colorado, USA

    Massive dust storm approaching a deserted highway, showcasing a powerful and scary natural phenomenon in action.

    freudian_nipps Report

    #48

    Indian Rat Snake Scouting The Area

    Large snake rising upright on a dirt ledge in nature, showcasing a scary and surprising wildlife moment.

    [deleted] Report

    #49

    The Camouflage On This Bird Is So Good

    Person touching a camouflaged bird blending into tree branches in a nature scene showing scary nature moments.

    Gplock Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two birds? I can see the eye of one and feathers of another. The top one looks like my cat when I scratch under her chin.

    #50

    Someone Know’s What Te F*ck This Is

    Two slugs tangled together hanging upside down on a rough stone wall, showcasing a scary nature moment.

    Tommienennstiel Report

