“Darn Nature You Scary”: 50 Times Nature Made People Go “Nope”
Nature is awesome; with its sunrises and sunsets, scenic landscapes, beautiful birdsongs, and refreshing oceans. Poets have written praises about its beauty, songwriters sang ballads about its grandeur. Yet we as a species are just one of many. We think we dominate, but have no idea just how dangerous some of the Earth's inhabitants can be.
Yet the folks at the "[Darn] Nature You Scary" community know. They're a subreddit dedicated to showcasing all the crazy and scary stuff nature has to offer. Deadly venomous spiders, terrifying-looking worms from the Antarctic ocean, and huge crocs just waiting to sink their teeth into your soft flesh are just some of the things the peeps have shared over there. So, put on your brave face, Pandas, and scroll down if you want to be amazed!
So These Terrifying Things Exist. Maned Wolf
Dead Frog After Eating Venomous Spider
This Alligator Looks Really Scary
So, Pandas, want to find out more about the scary nature in these pics? Let's delve in!
If you ever see a maned wolf, you might get a bit creeped out. They look like giant foxes, but aren't actually that dangerous. The WWF describes them as looking like a fox, walking like a deer, and barking like a dog. Maned wolves live primarily in South America, Brazil's Cerrado grasslands.
They're usually nocturnal, although they also roam during dawn and dusk. They're omnivores, but fruits and vegetables are their favorites, especially lobeira (the "fruit of the wolf"). They also hunt rodents, rabbits, insects, and sometimes even birds. Their very long legs help them see their prey in the tall grass of the savannah in which they live.
Snake Dies After Trying To Eat Poison Toad. Toad Seems Unimpressed
Dracula Parrot
Photographer Captures The Real-Life Jaws Image
The Antarctic scale worm is really the stuff of nightmares. This terrifying creature looks like the xenomorph from Alien, but is actually found in the polar deep sea, 1,640 feet deep in Antarctica's Southern Ocean. Scientists aren't really sure what this worm snacks on, but they guess it's probably other animals and organic debris.
Their bodies are covered in scales that look like human teeth, giving them a nightmarish look. They grow up to eight inches in size, and their golden, shimmery bristles help them crawl or swim through water and defend themselves. We're only learning about them because they were discovered in 1939, but let's hope we don't find out anything more terrifying!
The Antarctic Scale Worm
Mt Etna In Italy February 16th, 2021
The Muscles Of A Fully Grown Male Tiger
Cane toads are pretty gnarly animals that can be dangerous to other animals and even to us humans. In the U.S., cane toads are considered an invasive species from Central America, the Amazon Basin more particularly. It's hard to bite or eat a cane toad because they poison their attacker pretty instantly.
Interestingly, Australia introduced cane toads as a measure to control the population of the beetles that were destroying sugar cane roots in Queensland. However, at the moment, they're considered pests and pose some unwanted risks to the most vulnerable native species. They're omnivores and they're not picky, so, in 1950, the Australian government declared them to be a problem species.
Oh F**k Danger Cat
Black Wolf Chowing Down On Bison Ribs In Yellowstone National Park
Trail Cam Caught A Deer About To Be A Late Night Snack
We know wild animals are strong, but when we see a tiger flexing its biceps, we can't help but think: "How strong is it really?" A tiger's strength isn't measured by how much it can bench or if it can throw hard punches; scientists often point to a tiger's bite force. Bengal tigers have a bite force of 1,050 PSI (pounds per square inch). In comparison, a human's bite force is around 120-160 PSI, almost 10 times stronger.
Double Kill! 🐀🐀🐍
Hunger
Landslide Takes Out Large Motorway
The mouth of the Emerald Tree Boa is pretty impressive. They have the longest teeth of any non-venomous snake in the world, and they need those chompers to get through the plumage of birds that are their main food source. These boas are from the Amazon Basin as well, and animal experts call them constrictors. They don't crush their prey, but wrap around them and suffocate them.
Bloody Hell, Of Course It's Australia That Has The Deadly Venomous Spiders In Your Bedroom
Crested Eagle Tangled Up With A Snake
The Coconut Crab, At 3 Feet Wide, It’s The Largest Terrestrial Arthropod In The World
Living in Sicily near Mt Etna seems pretty wild. The still-active volcano is the biggest and most active in the whole of Europe; yet it erupts every few years and makes international news. Yet the locals never seem to be phased by it. Its last eruption was just on 2nd June this year, but it didn't cause any injuries or evacuations. In the past, however, the lava has buried the city of Catania in 1669, and an eruption in 1928 cut off the rail route around the mountain's base.
The Mouth Of An Emerald Tree Boa
There Is A Wasp That Lays Its Eggs Under The Skin Of A Specific Caterpillar. When The Eggs Hatch The Larvae Eat The Caterpillar Alive
Silverback Gorilla: 400 Lbs Of Solid Muscle
The Dracula parrot definitely has a spooky name. But this New Guinea bird whose actual name is Pesquet's parrot, got the moniker because of its appearance. With a slicked-back 'hairstyle' and bright red plumage, it almost looks like a long-coated Transylvanian count.
Yet they're no vampires. Pesquet's parrots have an interesting diet: they only eat several kinds of figs. Conservationists list them as a vulnerable species because they're hunted for their beautiful, bright red feathers.
Etna Volcano Eruptions In Sicily
Young Snow Owls Sleep Scary
Hairless Bear
It almost seems fake, but most baby owls, not just Snowy Owls, sleep on their tummies. Veterinarian and TV host Dr. Chris Brown explains that it's because they can't hold their heads yet. "Their huge head is all about detecting sound and vision making them incredibly cute but also making a practical sleeping position a necessity," he clarifies.
Took This At Work, The Wasp Was On The Other Side Of The Glass. Thought It Looked Pretty Awesome
Ants Squirting Acid At An Enemy
This Monitor Lizard
We wouldn't want to meet a bear while alone in the forest, but what if it were hairless and looked like a giant rat? It looks pretty unpleasant, but the cause is quite serious. Biologists say that it's a skin condition that's caused by microscopic mites – mange. The mites attack the poor bear's skin and cause the hair to fall out.
A Rare Giant Squid
Imagine Slipping Off The Edge
Nature Doesn't Always Show Us Its Tender Side, It Can Also Be Raw And Shocking
Encountered This On My Walk
Mature Super Cell Thunderstorm
A Black And White Image Of A Great White Shark
Absolute Unit. Staring A Brown Bear Like That Is As Close As It Gets To Staring Death In The Eyes
Wildlife Filmmaker Tests The Integrity Of A Bear Box Against A Full Grown Polar Bear
Tdil Volcano Snails Are A Thing. Their Shells Are Made Of Iron Sulphides And They Live Around Hydrothermal Vents That Can Reach Up To 750 Degrees Fahrenheit
Damn, My Heart
Absolute Unit
Nature Can Be Shocking
Nope
An Ant Tried To Bite The Antenna Off A Larger Ant And Got Decapitated In The Process [oc]
Blue Malayan Coral Snake - No Know Antivenom If Bitten, Found In Se Asia
War Hippo
This Is Incredible.. Oceanographer Ocean Ramsey Swimming With One Of The Biggest Great White Sharks Ever Recorded At 20ft By 8ft
Large Tornado In Colorado, USA
Indian Rat Snake Scouting The Area
The Camouflage On This Bird Is So Good
Someone Know’s What Te F*ck This Is
