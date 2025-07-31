ADVERTISEMENT

Many people seek solace in nature, as it has the healing power to lower stress levels and improve our mental health. However, the same power can also create some of the most terrifying things that fuel nightmares, anxieties, and phobias, like vampire bats, zombie fungi, and flying snakes.To show just how scary nature can get, our Bored Panda team compiled a list of pictures capturing unsettling encounters people had with Mother Nature. Scroll down to see them for yourself below, and don’t forget to upvote those instances that provoke a fearful respect for nature.

#1

Just A Regular Summer Day In Norway

Massive swarm of insects filling the sky above plants, a terrifying nature moment that stopped people in their tracks.

reindeerareawesome Report

    #2

    This Is A Path To The Toilet In My Family's Vacation Home

    Dark forest path at night with bare trees and dense shrubs, evoking a terrifying nature scene that stops people in their tracks.

    WTFlag0 Report

    #3

    This Is Not A Clump Of Hair - It's One Of The Most Venomous Caterpillars In The Us: Puss Caterpillar

    Close-up of a hairy caterpillar that looks like fur, showcasing nature’s terrifying moments that stop people in their tracks.

    BreakRules939 Report

    If some natural phenomenon provokes an unpleasant or upsetting reaction in you, you might have some kind of ‘biophobia.’ 

    The American Psychological Association defines it as “the fear toward certain species and general aversion to nature that creates an urge to affiliate with technology and other human artifacts, interests, and constructions rather than with animals, landscapes, and other elements of the natural world.”
    #4

    These Are Vulture Bees. They Make Honey Out Of Rotting Flesh

    Close-up of a honeycomb with bees and larvae showing a terrifying moment when nature stopped people in their tracks.

    IVMVI Report

    #5

    This Fish Caught In Australia

    Two men holding a massive deep-sea fish at night, showcasing a terrifying example of nature stopping people in their tracks.

    asjkl_lkjsa , fishingaustraliatv Report

    #6

    This Piece Of A Tree Branch Looks Like A Zombie Hand

    Moss and lichen growing on a hand-shaped formation embedded in cracked asphalt showing nature stopping people in their tracks.

    CharlesDingus_ah_um Report

    Some of the most common biophobias are arachnophobia—fear of spiders, ophidiophobia—fear of snakes, and musophobia—fear of mice or rats. Typically, the level of fear that an animal provokes isn’t proportional to the actual threat it poses. Some people could be afraid of butterflies and call themselves lepidopterophobes, even though the insect is harmless. 

    In fact, it’s impossible for a butterfly to pose a threat to humans, as they don’t have venom or stingers and can’t bite. They don’t carry diseases like other insects, avoid rough contact as they’re fragile, and feed on nectar instead of other organisms. 

    #7

    This Dried Plant That Looks Like Tortured Souls

    Dried seed pods resembling skulls on branches, highlighting frightening nature details that stopped people in their tracks.

    concretemuskrat Report

    #8

    Mushrooms Growing Off Of A Stuffed Bear

    Plush koala stuffed toy overtaken by pink fungus and mold, showing nature's terrifying ability to stop people in their tracks.

    Mush4Brains- Report

    #9

    The Vultures On My Neighbors Roof

    A flock of birds perched on a rooftop edge creating a terrifying nature moment that stopped people in their tracks.

    NYCNICO Report

    The previously mentioned phobias were all related to animals, which fall under the umbrella name 'zoophobia.' There are also biophobias that include the natural environment itself, which are generally called 'ecophobia.'

    An example of this is astraphobia, the intense and irrational fear of thunder and lightning. Another very similar one is astrophobia, which encompasses the fear of stars, outer space, and the night sky. There’s also the fear of trees—dendrophobia, water—hydrophobia, or snow—chionophobia. The list goes on and on—I think you get the drill.

    #10

    Inside A Sea Turtle's Mouth

    Close-up of a deep-sea fish with terrifying sharp teeth showcasing nature's power to stop people in their tracks.

    Report

    #11

    Flower With A Weird "Face". It's Watching You

    Unusual tall flower with a face-like pattern growing in natural surroundings, showcasing terrifying times nature stopped people.

    BlakeTheMadd Report

    #12

    Friend's Trail Cam In North Carolina

    Black and white night trail camera image capturing a bear in the forest showing terrifying moments nature stopped people.

    PHFM Report

    Some of these fears might seem irrational, but they have evolutionary reasons behind them. For our ancestors, nature was a big source of potential danger. Having phobic reactions towards nature and its creations may have helped the early humans to avoid infectious diseases or encounters with dangerous animals and organisms. 

    But nowadays, the biophobias can also be the cause of traumatic experiences and genetics. People with a close family member with a phobia or another anxiety disorder are more likely to develop fears related to nature. A phobia can also be triggered by a traumatic, difficult, or stressful experience. Like, for example, being stung by a bee might cause apiphobia—the fear of these insects.

    #13

    Spiders Gave My Garden A Halloween Makeover

    Yard covered in layers of spider webs creating a surreal natural scene from terrifying times nature stopped people.

    MacFit Report

    #14

    Moose With An Antler Growing Into Its Eye Socket

    Moose standing in a grassy forest area, illustrating terrifying times nature stopped people in their tracks.

    T-Sten Report

    #15

    These Creepy Looking Clouds Are Called Scud Clouds

    Dark storm clouds with hanging formations over a green field, illustrating terrifying nature moments stopping people in their tracks.

    codallas Report

    The interesting thing that scientists have noticed about biophobias is that people are exhibiting strong phobic responses toward organisms that they can’t find in their immediate environment, even if they pose no tangible threats. This type of phobia has become one of the most common fears and is continuously increasing, especially in urban populations.

    The expansion of urban areas could be the issue—that’s what some scientists think, at least. Urban areas reduce our opportunities to interact with nature, which may lead people to wrongly associate nature with fear or disgust.

    #16

    Hydnora Africana

    Rare desert plant with textured surface and red inner lining, one of the terrifying times nature stopped people in their tracks

    thats_a_risky_click Report

    #17

    Just Spotted Gwar Member At The Beach

    Sea anemone attached to a rocky shore, showcasing a terrifying nature moment that stopped people in their tracks.

    I don't know what this is. It looks like some starfitor sea anemone or something. I feel confident that kelp parts and sea weed and barnacles and muscles and sea anemone are all around it yet no clue that softball sized thing!

    Unorganized_Plank Report

    #18

    I Saw A Zombie Squirrel Today. Anybody Have An Idea What's Going On With This Poor Guy?

    Large insect-covered animal clinging to a tipped plant pot outdoors, showcasing terrifying nature moments stopping people in their tracks.

    Fassmcjar Report

    This is worrying because modern society may suffer from a vicious cycle of biophobia, leading people to the avoidance of nature and preventing them from benefiting from all the mental and physical perks nature can provide.

    Biophobias can also hinder conservation efforts, particularly for less appealing-looking species that are very beneficial to our environment despite their appearance.

    It’s important that we don’t let biophobias consume us, as they can have a negative effect on our mental and physical health and harm the living creatures and the environment we all share.

    #19

    A Gecko Tries To Eat A Venomous Spider. The Spider Injects Its Venom As It’s Being Chewed And Both Meet Their End On The Spot

    Lizard clinging to a wall with nature’s terrifying detail, showing how nature stopped people in their tracks.

    ItsactuallyEminem Report

    #20

    This Tree Is Terrifying, Especially At Night

    Drooping pine tree with hanging cones in a residential yard, a chilling example of nature stopping people in their tracks.

    SurtrSvartr Report

    #21

    This Pattern On The Tree That Look Like Eyes

    Close-up of a tree trunk with knots resembling eyes, a terrifying natural pattern that stopped people in their tracks.

    Report

    One way to reverse or avoid biophobia is education, researchers say. Studies have shown that exposure of young children to nature in a safe environment, such as with a schoolteacher or parents, has a great effect on their attitudes. Museums and parks can boost people’s knowledge about nature. In places where nature is not easily accessible, naturalist-guided walks or gardening can provide positive interactions with nature.

    #22

    Got A Notification From My Motion Activated Security And Clicked To Look And Jumpscared Myself

    Unclear flying insect captured close to a doorbell camera, showcasing a terrifying moment nature stopped people in their tracks.

    Report

    #23

    This Mushroom Growing In My Garden, Looks Like It’ll Chomp You

    Mysterious fungus with sharp teeth-like texture growing among dry leaves, showcasing one of nature's terrifying moments.

    Readous Report

    #24

    My Grandma Has An Entire Colony's Worth Of Bugs On Her Table

    A swarm of insects covering a floral lampshade and table, showing nature stopping people in their tracks.

    AccomplishedNebula75 Report

    It’s crucial that people have these positive interactions and attitudes with nature, as indifference to nature can negatively impact people’s attention spans, physical activity levels, resilience to stress, and pose a threat to our environment and other organisms.

    To avoid this, all it takes is to step outside, interact with nature, and educate ourselves about it. The fear of rattlesnakes won’t be as intense or all-consuming if a person knows that fewer than 0.0025% of people in the US are bitten by them each year, and only 5-6 are fatal. With more research, they might even find out that there are no rattlesnakes in their area and they have nothing to worry about.

    #25

    Found A Slug Slithering Out Of The Sinks Overflow Drain

    Slug emerging from sink drain, an eerie moment of nature stopping people in their tracks inside a bathroom.

    Harvey012 Report

    #26

    Lightning Striking A Tree In Hardy County, West Virginia On 6/22/22

    Lightning striking a tree in a field, showcasing one of the terrifying times nature stopped people in their tracks.

    Hipple Report

    #27

    She Got Herself A Nice Little Snack

    A close-up of a spider capturing a snake, illustrating terrifying times nature stopped people in their tracks.

    HollyG485 Report

    All of this plays a huge part in maintaining our well-being and protecting the organisms that are crucial to our environment.

    “If you don’t care about something, you’re not going to take that next step to protect it,” says Linda Powers Tomasso, an environmental health researcher. “We only protect and care for what we know, what we love. If we don’t have an opportunity to get to know something, we will never develop that sense of love.”
    #28

    Nebraska Skies Are Beautifully Scary

    Massive supercell storm clouds and lightning creating terrifying nature moments over rural landscapes.

    Banh-mi-boiz Report

    #29

    35 Degrees Before 9 AM And I Was Wandering Why The Birds Weren’t Interested In The Bird Bath

    Large patterned snake curled in a circular water basin, a terrifying nature moment that stopped people in their tracks outdoors.

    whitecollarzomb13 Report

    #30

    Wtf Did I Find In My Pool?

    Fuzzy brown caterpillar with teeth-like pattern on concrete railing, a terrifying nature moment stopping people in their tracks.

    Found this in my pool in Sydney's north shore, backing onto the Lane Cove National Park. Does not move (perhaps dead).
    Does not even look real. Did I find an alien?

    Reglz Report

    #31

    I Love Australia

    Spider trapped under inverted plastic cups on wooden floor in a corner, a terrifying nature moment stopping people in their tracks.

    RPA031 Report

    #32

    The Sandbox Tree Also Known As The "Dynamite Tree" Grows Exploding Fruits

    Spiky tree trunk in dense forest showcasing one of the terrifying times nature stopped people in their tracks.

    When fully mature, the fruits explode with a loud bang and fling their hard, flattened seeds at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. The shrapnel can seriously injure any person or animal in its path.

    mollystevens Report

    #33

    A Trilobite Fossil. Species Dicranurus Monstrosus, Lower Devonian Age

    Fossil of a prehistoric trilobite with long spines, an example of terrifying times nature stopped people in their tracks.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    Airplane At My Company Ingested A Swarm Of Cicadas Into The Apu

    Insects nesting inside machinery, showing a terrifying nature moment that stopped people in their tracks.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    The Giant Water Bug My Sister Found Near Virginia Beach

    Close-up of a bug carrying eggs on its back inside a clear container showing a terrifying moment in nature.

    Cannonel10 Report

    #36

    Centipede Take Care Of And Protecting Her Brood

    Centipedes tightly coiled in a spiral inside a container showcasing terrifying times nature stopped people in their tracks.

    dstlny_97 Report

    #37

    A Flies Demise

    Close-up of a fly covered in parasitic larvae, showcasing a terrifying moment nature stopped people in their tracks.

    Basic_Celebration504 Report

    #38

    Tree Roots Or Mold? All We Can Say Is Wtf Is That Growing Under Our Floors

    Intricate plant root patterns left on a floor showcase nature's terrifying impact stopping people in their tracks.

    They are dark red, raised. And breakdown when touched. There is water present in the last image. Lovely stuff growing between our slab and tarp that was below our laminate floor.

    Lrubin315 Report

    #39

    My Dad Woke Up To A Sewer Crab In The Toilet This Morning…(We Live In A Tropical Climate) And Yes He Is A Cancer

    Crab trapped inside a narrow white container, showcasing a terrifying moment nature stopped people in their tracks.

    Known-Pop-8355 Report

    #40

    I Met This Moose That Was On A Evening Walk

    Moose standing in the middle of a road at dusk, a terrifying nature moment stopping people in their tracks.

    reindeerareawesome Report

    #41

    Normal Spider? Count The Legs

    Close-up of a large spider with long legs on a wall, one of the terrifying times nature stopped people in their tracks.

    I SWEAR on my fathers grave I didn't edit these! And on pic 2 you see the legs shadows when I had flash activated! Daddy long legs? More like Daddy 12 legs!

    Distinct_Release_638 Report

    #42

    Hammerhead Bat, Also Known As The Winged Moose

    A close-up of a rare bat with unusual facial features, showcasing a terrifying nature sight that stopped people in their tracks.

    Traditional_Towel_15 Report

    #43

    Pre Historic Parasite Attempting To Escape From Its Host As It Is Drowning In Amber

    A close-up of a decayed insect with a fungal growth sprouting, showcasing a terrifying time nature stopped people in their tracks.

    -PS5 Report

    #44

    Praying Mantis Doing Its Part To Rid Us Of The Invasive Lantern Moth

    Praying mantis capturing a spotted red and black insect on a rough textured ground, showcasing nature stopping people in their tracks.

    criles_mccriles Report

    #45

    Tree I Found In The Woods

    Close-up of a twisted, hollow tree branch in a forest, one of the terrifying times nature stopped people in their tracks.

    Alaric_Darconville Report

    #46

    This Pomegranate

    Pomegranate fruit with a cracked open section resembling teeth, a terrifying moment nature stopped people in their tracks.

    Report

    #47

    The Roots On This Plant

    Close-up of plant roots with strange bulbous growths, showing a terrifying time nature stopped people in their tracks.

    cafeteriastyle Report

    #48

    Fly Laid Eggs On Fly Tape Overnight

    Close-up of flies trapped on a sticky surface, illustrating a terrifying moment nature stopped people in their tracks.

    juicygargoyle Report

    #49

    Getting Stared Down By A Black Bear Eating My Door Dash Customers Garbage

    Bear in a backyard at night, a terrifying moment when nature stopped people in their tracks near a house.

    I'm never delivering late at night to the boonies again! Looks like something from a horror movie.

    CaseyGamer64YT Report

    #50

    Ominous Ring In Night Sky

    Dark smoke ring in cloudy sky illuminated by the moon, a terrifying nature phenomenon that stopped people in their tracks.

    Seen over Disneyland before firework show, appeared small and then grew into a larger ring. Looks darker than the sky, almost like black smoke, but it's a very distinct shape.

    eli_liam Report

    #51

    Is It An Alien? No.. It's A Dutch Lobster Moth Caterpillar

    Close-up of a rare orange insect on a chair armrest, one of the terrifying times nature stopped people in their tracks.

    Forsaken_Arm5753 Report

    #52

    Circle Of Mushrooms In My Garden

    Circle of mushrooms growing in green grass, a striking natural phenomenon that stopped people in their tracks.

    Why are they growing like this? Is this natural? Did aliens have something to do with it?

    JustOscar1 Report

    #53

    This Mushroom Growing Out Of The Side Of A Tiled Building In Brooklyn

    Mushroom growing between white subway tiles on a wall, showcasing a rare and eerie moment of nature in an urban setting.

    palebeachbabe Report

    #54

    I Would Be Scared Walking Out My Door To See This

    Long, eerie icicles hanging from a roof edge, resembling a frozen hand, a terrifying moment nature stopped people in their tracks.

    GrahamSaysNO Report

    #55

    Scratch Marks Found In Stone In A Forest North England

    Faint animal tracks and tire marks on dirt path showing nature's impact that stopped people in their tracks.

    DagothNereviar Report

    #56

    This Cloud Looks Like A UFO

    Unusual lenticular cloud formation hovering over residential buildings, a terrifying nature moment stopping people in their tracks.

    Glurt Report

    #57

    The Road Leading To My Favourite Hiking Trail At 5am In November

    Dark forest road at night surrounded by trees, evoking a terrifying moment nature stopped people in their tracks.

    lovelyb1ch66 Report

    #58

    Almost Walked Into This In My Backyard. It Wasn't There 2hrs Ago

    Large spider web with spider at the center in a backyard, an eerie example of terrifying nature stopping people in their tracks.

    Dense-Breadfruit1223 Report

    #59

    These Flies Mating On A Carnivorous Pitcher Plant That Will Soon Devour Them

    Close-up of carnivorous pitcher plants with a fly on one, showcasing a terrifying moment nature stopped people.

    Somoch-MoraguerRRR Report

    #60

    A Golden Eagle Flying Over A Herd Of Reindeer, Waiting For The Females To Give Birth

    A group of reindeer resting on rocky snow-covered terrain with a large bird soaring above in a terrifying nature moment.

    reindeerareawesome Report

    #61

    Woke Up With An Itch In My Ear. Pulled Out A Greenhouse Milipede. Link To Live Photo As Well

    Close-up of a black centipede on fabric showing one of the terrifying times nature stopped people in their tracks.

    reddit.com Report

    #62

    Everything Is Normal With This Tree (Not)

    Twisted and gnarled tree with mossy bark creating a terrifying nature scene that stopped people in their tracks.

    AdrienJRP Report

    #63

    Must Be A Spy From A Neighbouring Colony

    Close-up of ants forming a natural pattern, showcasing one of the terrifying times nature stopped people in their tracks.

    ICantTyping , xlin50 Report

    #64

    McRabies

    Raccoon with glowing eyes on a rooftop next to trash bag, a terrifying moment showing nature stopping people in their tracks.

    According_Cow_1066 Report

