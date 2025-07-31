Many people seek solace in nature , as it has the healing power to lower stress levels and improve our mental health. However, the same power can also create some of the most terrifying things that fuel nightmares, anxieties, and phobias, like vampire bats, zombie fungi, and flying snakes.To show just how scary nature can get, our Bored Panda team compiled a list of pictures capturing unsettling encounters people had with Mother Nature. Scroll down to see them for yourself below, and don’t forget to upvote those instances that provoke a fearful respect for nature.

#1 Just A Regular Summer Day In Norway Share icon

#2 This Is A Path To The Toilet In My Family's Vacation Home Share icon

#3 This Is Not A Clump Of Hair - It's One Of The Most Venomous Caterpillars In The Us: Puss Caterpillar Share icon

If some natural phenomenon provokes an unpleasant or upsetting reaction in you, you might have some kind of ‘biophobia.’ The American Psychological Association defines it as “the fear toward certain species and general aversion to nature that creates an urge to affiliate with technology and other human artifacts, interests, and constructions rather than with animals, landscapes, and other elements of the natural world.”

#4 These Are Vulture Bees. They Make Honey Out Of Rotting Flesh Share icon

#5 This Fish Caught In Australia Share icon

#6 This Piece Of A Tree Branch Looks Like A Zombie Hand Share icon

Some of the most common biophobias are arachnophobia—fear of spiders, ophidiophobia—fear of snakes, and musophobia—fear of mice or rats. Typically, the level of fear that an animal provokes isn’t proportional to the actual threat it poses. Some people could be afraid of butterflies and call themselves lepidopterophobes, even though the insect is harmless. In fact, it’s impossible for a butterfly to pose a threat to humans, as they don’t have venom or stingers and can’t bite. They don’t carry diseases like other insects, avoid rough contact as they’re fragile, and feed on nectar instead of other organisms. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 This Dried Plant That Looks Like Tortured Souls Share icon

#8 Mushrooms Growing Off Of A Stuffed Bear Share icon

#9 The Vultures On My Neighbors Roof Share icon

The previously mentioned phobias were all related to animals, which fall under the umbrella name 'zoophobia.' There are also biophobias that include the natural environment itself, which are generally called 'ecophobia.' ADVERTISEMENT An example of this is astraphobia, the intense and irrational fear of thunder and lightning. Another very similar one is astrophobia, which encompasses the fear of stars, outer space, and the night sky. There’s also the fear of trees—dendrophobia, water—hydrophobia, or snow—chionophobia. The list goes on and on—I think you get the drill.

#10 Inside A Sea Turtle's Mouth Share icon

#11 Flower With A Weird "Face". It's Watching You Share icon

#12 Friend's Trail Cam In North Carolina Share icon

Some of these fears might seem irrational, but they have evolutionary reasons behind them. For our ancestors, nature was a big source of potential danger. Having phobic reactions towards nature and its creations may have helped the early humans to avoid infectious diseases or encounters with dangerous animals and organisms. ADVERTISEMENT But nowadays, the biophobias can also be the cause of traumatic experiences and genetics. People with a close family member with a phobia or another anxiety disorder are more likely to develop fears related to nature. A phobia can also be triggered by a traumatic, difficult, or stressful experience. Like, for example, being stung by a bee might cause apiphobia—the fear of these insects.

#13 Spiders Gave My Garden A Halloween Makeover Share icon

#14 Moose With An Antler Growing Into Its Eye Socket Share icon

#15 These Creepy Looking Clouds Are Called Scud Clouds Share icon

The interesting thing that scientists have noticed about biophobias is that people are exhibiting strong phobic responses toward organisms that they can’t find in their immediate environment, even if they pose no tangible threats. This type of phobia has become one of the most common fears and is continuously increasing, especially in urban populations. The expansion of urban areas could be the issue—that’s what some scientists think, at least. Urban areas reduce our opportunities to interact with nature, which may lead people to wrongly associate nature with fear or disgust. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Hydnora Africana Share icon

#17 Just Spotted Gwar Member At The Beach Share icon I don't know what this is. It looks like some starfitor sea anemone or something. I feel confident that kelp parts and sea weed and barnacles and muscles and sea anemone are all around it yet no clue that softball sized thing!

#18 I Saw A Zombie Squirrel Today. Anybody Have An Idea What's Going On With This Poor Guy? Share icon

This is worrying because modern society may suffer from a vicious cycle of biophobia, leading people to the avoidance of nature and preventing them from benefiting from all the mental and physical perks nature can provide. Biophobias can also hinder conservation efforts, particularly for less appealing-looking species that are very beneficial to our environment despite their appearance. It’s important that we don’t let biophobias consume us, as they can have a negative effect on our mental and physical health and harm the living creatures and the environment we all share.

#19 A Gecko Tries To Eat A Venomous Spider. The Spider Injects Its Venom As It’s Being Chewed And Both Meet Their End On The Spot Share icon

#20 This Tree Is Terrifying, Especially At Night Share icon

#21 This Pattern On The Tree That Look Like Eyes Share icon

One way to reverse or avoid biophobia is education, researchers say. Studies have shown that exposure of young children to nature in a safe environment, such as with a schoolteacher or parents, has a great effect on their attitudes. Museums and parks can boost people’s knowledge about nature. In places where nature is not easily accessible, naturalist-guided walks or gardening can provide positive interactions with nature.

#22 Got A Notification From My Motion Activated Security And Clicked To Look And Jumpscared Myself Share icon

#23 This Mushroom Growing In My Garden, Looks Like It’ll Chomp You Share icon

#24 My Grandma Has An Entire Colony's Worth Of Bugs On Her Table Share icon

It’s crucial that people have these positive interactions and attitudes with nature, as indifference to nature can negatively impact people’s attention spans, physical activity levels, resilience to stress, and pose a threat to our environment and other organisms. To avoid this, all it takes is to step outside, interact with nature, and educate ourselves about it. The fear of rattlesnakes won’t be as intense or all-consuming if a person knows that fewer than 0.0025% of people in the US are bitten by them each year, and only 5-6 are fatal. With more research, they might even find out that there are no rattlesnakes in their area and they have nothing to worry about.

#25 Found A Slug Slithering Out Of The Sinks Overflow Drain Share icon

#26 Lightning Striking A Tree In Hardy County, West Virginia On 6/22/22 Share icon

#27 She Got Herself A Nice Little Snack Share icon

All of this plays a huge part in maintaining our well-being and protecting the organisms that are crucial to our environment. “If you don’t care about something, you’re not going to take that next step to protect it,” says Linda Powers Tomasso, an environmental health researcher. “We only protect and care for what we know, what we love. If we don’t have an opportunity to get to know something, we will never develop that sense of love.”

#28 Nebraska Skies Are Beautifully Scary Share icon

#29 35 Degrees Before 9 AM And I Was Wandering Why The Birds Weren’t Interested In The Bird Bath Share icon

#30 Wtf Did I Find In My Pool? Share icon Found this in my pool in Sydney's north shore, backing onto the Lane Cove National Park. Does not move (perhaps dead).

Does not even look real. Did I find an alien?



#31 I Love Australia Share icon

#32 The Sandbox Tree Also Known As The "Dynamite Tree" Grows Exploding Fruits Share icon When fully mature, the fruits explode with a loud bang and fling their hard, flattened seeds at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. The shrapnel can seriously injure any person or animal in its path.



#33 A Trilobite Fossil. Species Dicranurus Monstrosus, Lower Devonian Age Share icon

#34 Airplane At My Company Ingested A Swarm Of Cicadas Into The Apu Share icon

#35 The Giant Water Bug My Sister Found Near Virginia Beach Share icon

#36 Centipede Take Care Of And Protecting Her Brood Share icon

#37 A Flies Demise Share icon

#38 Tree Roots Or Mold? All We Can Say Is Wtf Is That Growing Under Our Floors Share icon They are dark red, raised. And breakdown when touched. There is water present in the last image. Lovely stuff growing between our slab and tarp that was below our laminate floor.



#39 My Dad Woke Up To A Sewer Crab In The Toilet This Morning…(We Live In A Tropical Climate) And Yes He Is A Cancer Share icon

#40 I Met This Moose That Was On A Evening Walk Share icon

#41 Normal Spider? Count The Legs Share icon I SWEAR on my fathers grave I didn't edit these! And on pic 2 you see the legs shadows when I had flash activated! Daddy long legs? More like Daddy 12 legs!



#42 Hammerhead Bat, Also Known As The Winged Moose Share icon

#43 Pre Historic Parasite Attempting To Escape From Its Host As It Is Drowning In Amber Share icon

#44 Praying Mantis Doing Its Part To Rid Us Of The Invasive Lantern Moth Share icon

#45 Tree I Found In The Woods Share icon

#46 This Pomegranate Share icon

#47 The Roots On This Plant Share icon

#48 Fly Laid Eggs On Fly Tape Overnight Share icon

#49 Getting Stared Down By A Black Bear Eating My Door Dash Customers Garbage Share icon I'm never delivering late at night to the boonies again! Looks like something from a horror movie.



#50 Ominous Ring In Night Sky Share icon Seen over Disneyland before firework show, appeared small and then grew into a larger ring. Looks darker than the sky, almost like black smoke, but it's a very distinct shape.

#51 Is It An Alien? No.. It's A Dutch Lobster Moth Caterpillar Share icon

#52 Circle Of Mushrooms In My Garden Share icon Why are they growing like this? Is this natural? Did aliens have something to do with it?



#53 This Mushroom Growing Out Of The Side Of A Tiled Building In Brooklyn Share icon

#54 I Would Be Scared Walking Out My Door To See This Share icon

#55 Scratch Marks Found In Stone In A Forest North England Share icon

#56 This Cloud Looks Like A UFO Share icon

#57 The Road Leading To My Favourite Hiking Trail At 5am In November Share icon

#58 Almost Walked Into This In My Backyard. It Wasn't There 2hrs Ago Share icon

#59 These Flies Mating On A Carnivorous Pitcher Plant That Will Soon Devour Them Share icon

#60 A Golden Eagle Flying Over A Herd Of Reindeer, Waiting For The Females To Give Birth Share icon

#61 Woke Up With An Itch In My Ear. Pulled Out A Greenhouse Milipede. Link To Live Photo As Well Share icon

#62 Everything Is Normal With This Tree (Not) Share icon

#63 Must Be A Spy From A Neighbouring Colony Share icon

