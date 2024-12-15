ADVERTISEMENT

Nature can be absolutely beautiful. But it can also be scary as hell. Earthquakes, volcanoes, tsunamis, tornadoes, floods and fires cause mass destruction around the world. But Mother Nature is also home to a melting pot of creepy creatures and scenes.

For some, nature is literally panic-inducing. Arachnophobia: fear of spiders. Ophidiophobia: fear of snakes. Astraphobia: fear of lightning. Thalassophobia: fear of large bodies of water. Agrostophobia: fear of grass. Yes, it’s a real thing.

People have been sharing photos of nature that send shivers up the spine. Bored Panda has scoured the net to find the most terrifying images captured in the wild. Turn on the lights, keep scrolling, and don't look away. Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and upvote the ones that give you goosebumps.

#1

Found A Sea Snail That Looked Like It Had A Giant Eyeball

A close-up of a snail shell with a curious, eye-like pattern, capturing the essence of terrifying nature.

Lostinwendysmaze Report

    #2

    Tongue Mushroom Commonly Found On Oak And Chestnut Trees

    Unusual pink fungus resembling a tongue growing on tree bark, showcasing terrifying nature.

    Majoodeh Report

    #3

    Part Of This Zucchini's Skin Didn't Form

    Zucchini with a peculiar marking resembling a mouth, placed on a white towel, highlighting nature's terrifying creations.

    johnsmind Report

    The American Psychological Association defines biophobia as “the fear toward certain species and general aversion to nature that creates an urge to affiliate with technology and other human artifacts, interests, and constructions rather than with animals, landscapes, and other elements of the natural world”.

    One study found that some of the most common biophobias are fear of spiders, germs (mysophobia), and parasites (parasitophobia). Researchers say biophobias are becoming more common, as the world's population becomes increasingly detached to nature.
    #4

    The Result Of A Battle Between A Snake And A Scorpion

    Snake battling a scorpion on pavement, illustrating the terrifying aspects of nature.

    RoooiRu Report

    #5

    This Living Fossil Is 200 Million Years Older Than The Oldest Dinosaurs, Its Been On The Planet For Longer Than There Have Been Trees. A True Wonder Of The Natural World

    Horseshoe crab on a sandy beach, showcasing the intriguing aspects of terrifying nature.

    WhatWeOnlyFantasize Report

    #6

    What In The Hell?

    Gloved hand holding a mysterious fish with a pointed nose on a boat, showcasing terrifying nature.

    Fishermans Headquarters Report

    The World Bank estimates that over half of the global population now lives in cities. It expects that figure to rise to nearly 70% by 2050. "People continue to exhibit strong phobic responses toward organisms that do not live in our immediate vicinity even if they pose no tangible threats," notes The Conversation, adding that it's a worrying trend. Biophobias can cause people to avoid nature altogether, despite the fact that it provides a range of physical and mental benefits.
    #7

    In Case You Ever Wondered What Triggerfish Teeth Look Like

    A person's hand holding a small sea creature with sharp teeth, showcasing a mysterious and terrifying aspect of nature.

    QuantumMrKrabs Report

    #8

    My Friend Found This Nightmare Fuel While Beachcombing In Dorset

    Barnacle-covered doll head on a beach, illustrating terrifying nature's impact.

    CazzaMcSpazza Report

    #9

    I Took A Picture Of A Green, Mossy Forest...and Captured A Creature Rising Up From The Ground

    Moss-covered fallen trees create a spooky, eerie forest scene, capturing the essence of terrifying nature.

    TheCatAteMyGymsuit Report

    The American Hiking Society has also reported an increased fear of nature among visitors of wildlife refuges around America. "Whether it’s because today’s visitors tend to live more indoor lives than past generations or watch too many TV survival shows, fears of nature are flourishing — in all ages," notes the AHS website.

    #10

    View Of The Iceland Volcano Eruption On 1/14 From My Flight

    Flames and smoke rise dramatically from a landscape at sunset, showcasing terrifying nature.

    It happened right before we took off

    turdferguson913 Report

    #11

    My View Of The New Volcano Eruption In Iceland

    Cat watching a dramatic fiery sunset through a window, showcasing the terrifying nature of the scene.

    TheIntellekt_ Report

    #12

    This Dried Plant That Looks Like Tortured Souls

    Dried seed pods resembling tiny skulls on a metal mesh surface, illustrating a fascinating aspect of terrifying nature.

    concretemuskrat Report

    The Society interviewed several rangers to find out how they deal with visitors' fears of nature. Toni Westland is a supervisory refuge ranger at a Florida refuge, and believes that a little bit of fear is healthy, especially when it comes to wild animals.

    “There should be a natural fear we have of them, and they of us; it’s a good thing to be fearful of a large predator like an alligator,” said the ranger. “We tell them we’re not going to have alligators jumping out of bushes. It’s safe. But it’s only safe because we respect wild animals and don’t feed them.”

    #13

    Why Does This Tree Look Like It’s Sneaking Out Of The Woods?!

    A twisted tree forms a creepy figure beside a forest pond, illustrating terrifying nature.

    thehappygardens Report

    #14

    The Terrifying Hiss Of A Satanic Leaf Tailed Gecko

    Tiny dark reptile with red eyes resting on a person's palm, showcasing the marvels of terrifying nature.

    amish_novelty Report

    #15

    Mystical And Unreal Atmosphere At Beynac Castle Due To Lightning Storm

    Red lightning sprites illuminating night sky over a village, showcasing the terrifying nature of electrical storms.

    Nicolas Escurat Report

    #16

    Deer Skeleton Found In The River

    Decayed animal skeleton submerged in water, illustrating terrifying nature.

    Czarben Report

    #17

    Scary When You See Clouds Like This

    Dramatic storm clouds fill the sky over rooftops, showcasing the terrifying nature of impending weather.

    tc_skychaser65 Report

    #18

    Black Snake In Maryland

    A large black snake slithering in and out of a tree hole, showcasing terrifying nature in a forest setting.

    MrRuck1 Report

    #19

    This Piece Of A Tree Branch Looks Like A Zombie Hand

    Decayed tree branch resembling a hand, covered in moss and lichens, symbolizing terrifying nature.

    CharlesDingus_ah_um Report

    #20

    This Weird Flower Plant Seedling Thing I Found On A Walk

    Unusual spiky red plant in a natural setting, showcasing the terrifying nature of its unique form.

    Found on the side of a path while on a bush walk .

    Natty-NZ Report

    #21

    Sawfish (Was Tangled In Fishing Lines) 1967

    Two divers with a sawfish on the beach, showing its rostrum, showcasing the terrifying side of nature.

    Palana Report

    #22

    Taken By Chris Holmes While Swordfishing Off The Coast Of Nova Scotia

    Orcas leaping in rough seas, showcasing terrifying nature's power.

    Infomercialtvstar Report

    #23

    I Just Outran A Massive Dust Storm Over Phoenix In A Helicopter To Get This Photo

    A massive dust storm engulfing a sprawling cityscape under a moody sky, showcasing terrifying nature.

    A massive dust storm (haboob) rolls across the Phoenix, Arizona area on 8/2/2018.

    ggfergu Report

    #24

    Nope

    Horse with glowing eyes at night behind caution sign, illustrating terrifying nature.

    unfamiliar-ceiling Report

    #25

    Abandoned Tree Farm

    Dense forest with tall, moss-covered trees creating a mysterious, terrifying nature path.

    Ein-MacDouglass Report

    #26

    What Is This Bug Found Inside Of A Spring Onion?

    Close-up of an insect hiding inside a cut green stalk, depicting terrifying nature.

    MurlyCan Report

    #27

    Longest Worm I Have Ever Seen

    Giant earthworm on a garden path, showcasing terrifying nature against colorful flowers and green foliage.

    meldiane81 Report

    #28

    A Deep-Sea Angler Fish, Called A Pacific Football Fish (Himantoliphus Sagamius) Was Found By Local Beachcombers Just South Of Cannon Beach, Oregon

    Deep-sea fish washed ashore, showcasing terrifying nature with its sharp teeth and unique body structure.

    Living in complete darkness, at 2,000 -3,300 feet, these fish are rarely seen. In fact, only 31 specimens have been recorded around the world. While a handful of football fish have been recorded in New Zealand, Japan, Russia, Hawaii, Ecuador, Chile, and California this is the first one reported on the Oregon Coast to our knowledge. Little is known about their life history but what is known is unusually fascinating. Like other angler fish, they use light that shines from a phosphorescent bulb on their forehead to attract prey. Food at the depths that these guys peruse can be very sparse, so football fish are not picky eaters. They eat anything that can fit into their mouths. Only females actively hunt as the males are actually more like parasites. Males being 10 times smaller than females, find a female to fuse themselves to. They lose their eyes and internal organs, getting all their nutrients from their female partners. In return, they provide females with a steady source of s***m. How the males find the females in the pitch dark is still unknown.

    seasideaquarium Report

    #29

    Nope Rope In Australia

    Large snake crossing a roadside lawn, viewed from a car's side mirror, illustrating terrifying nature.

    LunaAtlas Report

    #30

    Fallen Tree In The Middle Of A Forest

    Dark, eerie forest scene with twisted roots and rocks, showcasing the ominous aspect of terrifying nature.

    bobidogi Report

    #31

    The Owl Watches

    Owl perched on a branch at night with glowing eyes, surrounded by leaves, illustrating terrifying nature.

    RedditUserboi65 Report

    #32

    Meteor Falls On The Peak Of Mount Merapi ??, Kali Adem, Cangkringan, Yogyakarta (May 27, 2021, 23.07 Wib)

    Volcano with a bright meteor streak at night, showcasing terrifying nature.

    Gunung Merapi Report

    #33

    Just Met This Moose That Was On A Evening Walk

    Moose standing in the middle of a road at dusk under streetlights, showcasing terrifying nature.

    reindeerareawesome Report

    #34

    Some Red Bugs Made A Little Circle On My 2nd-Floor Window

    Cluster of red insects on a window, reflecting the theme of terrifying nature.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    The Trees Are Watching

    Tree bark resembling eyes, creating a sense of terrifying nature in a forest setting.

    I was just going for a walk when these trees caught my eye. Or I caught theirs :o Don’t know what kind of trees they are, maybe I’ll post it in a tree sub. Looks pretty weird to me. I can see how it’s cut off branches, but the outline of the “eyes” is what made e stop and stare. Then I noticed how the other branches grow and the weirdness makes more sense. Still a real weird tree to me though.

    noradicca Report

    #36

    Steady Processing All Photos From Our Stormchasing Trip Last Month

    Tornado touching down near a small barn, illustrating terrifying nature in an open field under dark storm clouds.

    WilfredJanssen_ Report

    #37

    Random Skull In The Forest

    Skull on a tree stump in a dense forest, illustrating the terrifying aspects of nature.

    Went on a hike today and found this random skull on a tree stump. If you know what animal it was please share, im curious. Thanks

    TDU_Toasted Report

    #38

    This Spider Is Trying To Tell Me Something

    Spider on a web in a garden, highlighting terrifying nature.

    NNoppee Report

    #39

    Two Water Spouts On Lake Erie

    Stormy ocean with two waterspouts under dark clouds, showcasing terrifying nature.

    Taken last year.

    reddit.com Report

    #40

    Coyote At Bernal Heights Yesterday

    Close-up of a wolf with prey, showcasing terrifying nature in the wild.

    Annual_Elk929 Report

    #41

    Today’s Super Close Up Bug Pic By Yours Truely. A Pipeline Swallow Tail Butterfly

    Close-up of an insect's face with dark, textured eyes and antenna, illustrating terrifying aspects of nature.

    soupcan13 Report

    #42

    As Requested, The Goblin Shark

    Terrifying nature: close-up of a goblin shark with a long snout and sharp teeth in dark ocean waters.

    DaedricLich Report

    #43

    [Southern California] What Is This Spider With A Skull On Its Back And Is It A Sign Death Has Befallen Our Chicken Coop? (Kidding, But Really What Is It?)

    A spider with a unique pattern on its back crawling on a wooden surface.

    Initial searches says Steatoda Nobilis, but I’m not expert.

    ShawnSaturday Report

    #44

    This Bug I Found Had A Demon Face On Its Back

    A black and red insect with a mystical pattern sits on a textured surface, showcasing terrifying nature.

    cloudsinmymind Report

    #45

    My Friend An I Found This On A College Trip

    Terrifying nature: a strange, spiky formation on a tree trunk in a dense forest setting.

    Daxhammer_zod_4260 Report

    #46

    Just Noticed That My Indoor Chillies Are Absolutely Crawling In These. Any Idea What They Are?

    Aphids covering a flower stem, highlighting the terrifying aspects of nature with their overwhelming presence on the plant.

    I’m in the uk if that helps narrow it down.

    gateaucatto Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!