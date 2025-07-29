ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever dreamed of stepping into a fantasy world, the photography of Khumais Idrees might be the closest thing to it. This photographer from Pakistan captures landscapes that stand out for their moody, majestic, and undeniably captivating style. From misty mountains to serene lakes, each image feels like it was plucked straight from a Tolkien film or the pages of a storybook.

Known on Instagram as Khumaix, he has a unique ability to capture nature’s raw beauty in a way that feels both cinematic and deeply atmospheric. His photos transport you to distant, almost otherworldly places. If you're curious and ready to get lost in these stunning scenes, keep scrolling to explore the wide selection of photos we've put together for you in this post.

More info: Instagram | khumaix.com | youtube.com