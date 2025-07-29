ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever dreamed of stepping into a fantasy world, the photography of Khumais Idrees might be the closest thing to it. This photographer from Pakistan captures landscapes that stand out for their moody, majestic, and undeniably captivating style. From misty mountains to serene lakes, each image feels like it was plucked straight from a Tolkien film or the pages of a storybook.

Known on Instagram as Khumaix, he has a unique ability to capture nature’s raw beauty in a way that feels both cinematic and deeply atmospheric. His photos transport you to distant, almost otherworldly places. If you're curious and ready to get lost in these stunning scenes, keep scrolling to explore the wide selection of photos we've put together for you in this post.

More info: Instagram | khumaix.com | youtube.com

#1

Airplane flying past a crescent moon with contrails, a breathtaking landscape shot resembling a fantasy movie scene.

    #2

    Snow-covered mountain peak illuminated by golden light with clear dark sky, showcasing breathtaking landscape photography.

    #3

    Silhouettes of birds flying in front of a crescent moon, showcasing breathtaking landscape photography.

    #4

    Snow-covered mountain landscape glowing at sunset with dark clouds and silhouetted hills, breathtaking landscape shot.

    #5

    Jagged mountain peak with detailed textures under a clear sky and a visible moon in a breathtaking landscape shot.

    #6

    Close-up of a black raven with a glowing blue eye in a dark, moody landscape shot resembling a fantasy movie scene.

    #7

    Two yaks close together in a snowy landscape, captured in a breathtaking fantasy movie-like scene.

    #8

    Brown horse standing in a lush green landscape with misty mountains in the background, a breathtaking landscape shot.

    #9

    Snow-capped mountains reflected in a still lake, showcasing breathtaking landscape shots resembling a fantasy movie scene.

    #10

    Snow-covered mountain peak surrounded by mist with birds flying, a breathtaking landscape shot like a fantasy movie.

    #11

    Full moon rising behind jagged snow-covered mountain peaks in a breathtaking landscape that looks straight out of a fantasy movie

    #12

    Horses grazing on a misty field with snow-capped mountains in the background, showcasing breathtaking landscape photography.

    #13

    Person walking on a vast sand dune under dramatic cloudy sky in breathtaking landscape photography.

    #14

    Small house in front of breathtaking landscape formations resembling a fantasy movie setting at golden hour.

    #15

    Breathtaking landscape shot of rugged mountain ridges bathed in warm light, resembling a scene from a fantasy movie.

    #16

    Breathtaking landscape shot of sunlit rocky peaks with snow-capped mountains under a dramatic cloudy sky at dusk.

    #17

    Paraglider flying above rugged mountain peaks at sunset, showcasing breathtaking landscape shots with fantasy movie vibes.

    #18

    Photographer captures breathtaking landscape shot of a river at sunset with dramatic mountain silhouettes, evoking a fantasy movie scene.

    #19

    Person standing on rock in front of a massive cascading waterfall in a breathtaking landscape shot resembling a fantasy scene.

    #20

    Aerial landscape view of winding stream and golden trees casting shadows on sandy terrain, picturesque and fantasy-like scenery.

    #21

    Breathtaking landscape shot of a towering mountain peak bathed in golden light with mist against a clear sky.

    #22

    Breathtaking landscape shot featuring rugged mountains and a solitary truck on a dusty road under soft, hazy sunlight.

    #23

    Breathtaking landscape shot of sand dunes with towering mountains in the background, evoking a fantasy movie scene.

    #24

    Seagull flying against a dark sky with the moon, showcasing a breathtaking landscape shot with a fantasy movie feel.

    #25

    Breathtaking landscape shot of dramatic rugged mountains glowing in warm light under a clear sky, resembling a fantasy movie scene.

    #26

    A breathtaking landscape featuring towering rock formations in a desert setting, evoking fantasy movie scenery.

    #27

    Aerial view of a snowy forest landscape with a single orange vehicle driving on a winding winter road surrounded by frosted trees.

    #28

    Breathtaking landscape shot of a vast sand dune with sharp contrast and a tiny person climbing its edge.

    #29

    A person standing on a hill with breathtaking landscape shots of dramatic mountain peaks in a fantasy-like scene.

    #30

    Snow-covered mountain peak partially shrouded in golden clouds during a breathtaking landscape sunset shot.

    #31

    Snow-covered mountain peak emerging through dramatic clouds in breathtaking landscape photography resembling a fantasy movie scene.

    #32

    Dark jagged mountain peaks rising through thick mist, showcasing breathtaking landscape shots with a fantasy movie-like atmosphere.

    #33

    Photographer captured breathtaking landscape shots of misty mountain peaks surrounded by dramatic clouds, resembling fantasy movie scenes.

    #34

    Mysterious landscape with flowing waterfall and jagged mountain shrouded in mist, capturing breathtaking fantasy-like scenery.

    #35

    Four yaks grazing on a snowy plain in a breathtaking landscape shot with a fantasy movie-like atmosphere.

    #36

    Breathtaking landscape with dramatic light rays over mountains and a lone figure, capturing a fantasy movie-like scene.

    #37

    Sunlit mountain peak in a breathtaking landscape shot that looks straight out of a fantasy movie with blurred flowers in foreground.

    #38

    Horse standing in a lush green field with misty hills, showcasing breathtaking landscape shots that look like a fantasy movie scene.

    #39

    Aerial view of a breathtaking landscape resembling a natural eye with intricate textures and patterns.

    #40

    Hiker in orange jacket stands on rocky terrain with breathtaking landscape of snow-covered mountains and glacier in the background.

    #41

    Silhouette of a person standing on a mountain peak under dramatic clouds in a breathtaking landscape shot.

    #42

    Person in orange jacket posing on rocky terrain with breathtaking landscape of glaciers and mountains in the background

    #43

    Breathtaking landscape shot of a lone boat on calm water with dramatic cliffs in the background, resembling a fantasy scene.

    #44

    Breathtaking landscape shot of rugged snow-covered mountain peaks resembling a fantasy movie scene in dramatic light.

    #45

    Boat silhouette with two people on the water at sunset in a breathtaking landscape shot resembling a fantasy scene.

    #46

    Vast breathtaking landscape of smooth sand dunes with soft light, evoking a scene straight out of a fantasy movie.

    #47

    Mountain landscape with a ram skull on rock surrounded by grass, showcasing breathtaking landscape photography with fantasy movie vibes.

    #48

    Sunset over calm ocean waves creating breathtaking landscape shot with warm orange and dark hues.

    #49

    Golden mountain peak emerging through thick clouds in a breathtaking landscape shot resembling a fantasy scene.

    #50

    Aerial view of a breathtaking landscape with ocean waves crashing onto a sandy beach, capturing serene natural beauty.

    #51

    Snow-covered forest landscape with a lone figure walking, showcasing breathtaking landscape shots that look like a fantasy movie scene.

    #52

    Solitary tree on a rocky cliff surrounded by mist, a breathtaking landscape scene that looks straight out of a fantasy movie.

    #53

    Sand dune with detailed ripples in foreground and misty mountain landscape creating breathtaking fantasy movie-like scene.

    #54

    Misty mountain peak with rugged rocky landscape captured in breathtaking fantasy movie style photography.

    #55

    Misty mountain landscape with autumn trees in foreground, showcasing breathtaking fantasy-like scenery captured by photographer.

    #56

    A breathtaking landscape shot of a winding river flowing through dense green forest captured from above.

    #57

    Breathtaking landscape shot of rugged mountains with dramatic lighting, capturing a fantasy movie-like scene in nature.

    #58

    Dramatic landscape shot of jagged mountain peaks with sunlight and shadows, capturing breathtaking fantasy-like scenery.

    #59

    Snow-covered mountain peaks with clouds and dramatic lighting in breathtaking landscape photography scene.

    #60

    Breathtaking landscape with jagged mountain peaks partially covered by mist under a starry twilight sky.

    #61

    Snow-capped mountain landscape at sunset with dark foreground and dramatic sky, a breathtaking fantasy movie-like scene.

    #62

    Snow-covered mountain peak at night under star trails, a breathtaking landscape shot resembling a fantasy movie scene.

    #63

    Dark jagged mountain peaks shrouded in mist, creating breathtaking landscape shots with a fantasy movie atmosphere.

    #64

    Misty mountain landscape with clouds and light rays creating a breathtaking fantasy movie-like scene.

    #65

    Misty mountain landscape with dramatic clouds and fog, a breathtaking scene captured in fantasy-like style photography.

    #66

    Jagged mountain peaks surrounded by swirling clouds creating breathtaking landscape shots with a fantasy movie atmosphere.

    #67

    Person walking along the edge of a large sand dune in a breathtaking landscape that looks straight out of a fantasy movie

    #68

    Person in a red jacket admiring breathtaking snowy mountain landscape shots that look like scenes from a fantasy movie.

    #69

    Snow-covered mountain peak shrouded in mist, a breathtaking landscape shot that looks straight out of a fantasy movie.

    #70

    Snow-capped mountain peak glowing at sunset, showcasing breathtaking landscape shots resembling scenes from a fantasy movie.

    #71

    Two people walking across vast, breathtaking landscape dunes captured in a fantasy movie-like setting with dramatic light and shadows.

    #72

    Breathtaking landscape photo of a sharp mountain peak illuminated by sunlight against a dramatic cloudy sky.

    #73

    Dramatic landscape shot of jagged mountain peaks surrounded by swirling mist and clouds, creating a fantasy-like scene.

    #74

    Misty mountain landscape with autumn trees in foreground, showcasing breathtaking landscape shots with a fantasy movie atmosphere.

    #75

    Snow-covered forest landscape with hikers walking in a row, showcasing breathtaking landscape shots resembling a fantasy scene.

    #76

    Breathtaking landscape of desert dunes with rugged mountain formations in soft light, resembling a fantasy movie scene.

    #77

    Photographer capturing breathtaking landscape shots of a mountain peak at sunset with dramatic clouds and rocky foreground.

    #78

    Breathtaking landscape shot of a towering snow-covered mountain with golden sunlight and soft clouds at dusk.

    #79

    Breathtaking landscape shot of snow-covered mountains and a winding glacier under a moody sky, resembling a fantasy movie scene.

    #80

    Breathtaking landscape shot of an icy, fantasy-like glacier floating in calm blue waters under rugged cliffs.

    #81

    Person walking toward a mountain under breathtaking landscape shots of the northern lights resembling a fantasy movie scene.

    #82

    Tower rising above misty forest at dawn, showcasing breathtaking landscape shots with a surreal, fantasy movie-like atmosphere.

    #83

    Breathtaking landscape shot of jagged mountains and icy terrain with dramatic clouds, resembling a fantasy movie scene.

    #84

    Mountain peak emerging from thick clouds in a breathtaking landscape shot that looks straight out of a fantasy movie.

    #85

    Misty landscape with tall trees emerging through fog on green rolling hills, a breathtaking fantasy movie-like scene.

    #86

    Breathtaking landscape shot of sunlit sand dunes with misty layered mountains in the background, resembling a fantasy movie scene.

    #87

    Breathtaking landscape shot of sharp mountain peaks emerging through mist, creating a fantasy movie-like atmosphere.

    #88

    Breathtaking landscape shot of smooth sand dunes glowing in soft light, resembling a fantasy movie setting.

    #89

    Breathtaking landscape of a solitary tree on a misty hillside creating a fantasy movie-like atmosphere.

    #90

    Sunset over ocean waves with birds flying, showcasing breathtaking landscape photography with a fantasy-like atmosphere.

    #91

    Snow-covered mountain peak rising above a frost-covered forest in a breathtaking fantasy landscape shot.

    #92

    Misty coastline with waves and a lone figure walking, showcasing breathtaking landscape shots resembling a fantasy movie scene.

    #93

    Breathtaking landscape shots of desert sand dunes with light and shadows creating a fantasy movie-like effect.

