Who Is José María Giménez? José María Giménez is a tenacious Uruguayan professional footballer, widely recognized for his aggressive defending and commanding presence on the field. He serves as a formidable center-back for Atlético Madrid and proudly captains the Uruguay national team. Giménez burst into the public eye after signing with Atlético Madrid in 2013, quickly establishing himself as a key defensive figure. His debut season saw him contribute to a memorable La Liga title win, showcasing his innate talent and tactical discipline. Fans appreciate his unwavering commitment.

Full Name José María Giménez de Vargas Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married to Regina Iafolla Nationality Uruguayan Education Danubio FC Youth Academy Father José Enrique Giménez Mother Yudy de Vargas Kids Lautaro, Luciano, Santi

Early Life and Education His family played a crucial role in José María Giménez’s early life, with his parents José Enrique Giménez and Yudy de Vargas providing constant support for his football aspirations. He was born in Toledo, Uruguay, where his passion for the sport began. Giménez honed his skills within the youth ranks of Danubio FC, making his professional debut for the club in 2012 at just seventeen years old. This early experience in Uruguay’s top league prepared him for international competition.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Regina Iafolla, José María Giménez’s relationship has been a consistent aspect of his private life, having been together since their teenage years. They held a civil ceremony in June 2019. Giménez shares three sons with Iafolla: Lautaro, Luciano, and Santi, whose impending arrival was announced in 2023.

Career Highlights José María Giménez has carved out an impressive career in football, particularly known for his defensive prowess with Atlético Madrid. He secured two La Liga titles with the club in the 2013–14 and 2020–21 seasons. His international reach extends to captaining the Uruguay national team and representing his country in three FIFA World Cups and five Copa América tournaments. Giménez also lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy in 2017–18.