Who Is Kim So-hee? Kim So-hee is a South Korean singer and actress known for her versatile vocal talents and energetic stage presence. Hailing from Busan, she has navigated various facets of the K-pop industry, consistently captivating audiences with her performances. Her breakout moment arrived when she appeared as a contestant on the first season of the survival show Produce 101, quickly gaining recognition for her skills. This pivotal exposure solidified her position as a promising new artist.

Full Name Kim So-hee Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Samsung Girls’ High School

Early Life and Education Attending Samsung Girls’ High School, Kim So-hee fostered an early love for performance in Busan, South Korea. Her formative years were marked by a dedication to vocal and dance training. She later auditioned for Hanyang Womens University’s Practical Music department, though she did not pass. This early dedication to her craft laid the groundwork for her eventual entry into the competitive K-pop industry.

Notable Relationships Kim So-hee has maintained a notably private personal life throughout her career in the public eye. Details regarding her romantic relationships have not been publicly disclosed or confirmed. She has no publicly confirmed children or partners, preferring to keep her private matters outside of her professional persona.

Career Highlights Kim So-hee first garnered significant public attention as a standout contestant on the survival show Produce 101, where her vocal and dance skills earned her a 15th place finish. This appearance established her as a rising talent in the K-pop scene. Following her success, she debuted as a soloist with the extended play The Fillette. So-hee later joined the girl group Nature, and more recently, debuted as one half of the trot duo Atlantis Kitsune, showcasing her versatility.