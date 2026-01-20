Who Is DeVante Parker? DeVante Parker is an American wide receiver recognized for his powerful on-field presence. His contested-catch ability consistently made him a formidable threat in the National Football League. He achieved a breakout during the 2019 season with the Miami Dolphins, recording 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. This stellar performance solidified his position as a prominent offensive weapon.

Full Name DeVante Parker Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Education Ballard High School, University of Louisville Father Anthony Shelman Mother Raneca Parker Kids Nylah

Early Life and Education Louisville, Kentucky, was home for DeVante Parker, whose father, Anthony Shelman, also played football at the University of Louisville. This early connection to the sport likely influenced Parker’s own path. He attended Ballard High School, excelling in football, track, and basketball. Later, Parker continued his collegiate football career at the University of Louisville, becoming a standout wide receiver.

Notable Relationships DeVante Parker has maintained a private stance regarding his personal relationships throughout his professional football career. Public records currently indicate that he is single. Parker is a dedicated father to four children, including his daughter Nylah, with whom he aims to spend more quality time following his retirement from the NFL.

Career Highlights DeVante Parker’s career peaked in the 2019 NFL season with the Miami Dolphins, where he achieved career highs of 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. This performance ranked him among the league’s top receivers that year. His journey began as the 14th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Dolphins, followed by a trade to the New England Patriots in 2022. Parker played nine seasons in the NFL before announcing his retirement in 2024.