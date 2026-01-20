Who Is Lucas Piazon? Brazilian professional footballer Lucas Domingues Piazon commands the midfield with versatile playmaking and technical skill. Known for his flair, he has carved a dynamic presence in various attacking roles. Piazon first garnered widespread attention after joining Chelsea’s youth system at age 17, quickly earning the club’s Young Player of the Year award. His early promise sparked comparisons to Brazilian legend Kaká.

Full Name Lucas Domingues Piazon Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (182 cm) Net Worth $30 million Nationality Brazilian Father António Carlos Piazon Mother Marizabel Domingues Siblings Juliana

Early Life and Education Born in São Paulo, Brazil, Lucas Piazon grew up in a financially secure household with his parents, António Carlos Piazon and Marizabel Domingues, both actively involved in his early football journey. By age eight, Piazon’s football skills blossomed in futsal before transitioning to field soccer at age eleven, beginning with Coritiba. He later joined Atlético Paranaense and São Paulo’s youth academies, making an impression.

Notable Relationships Lucas Piazon has maintained a private personal life throughout his professional football career, with no widely reported long-term romantic relationships or marriage. Piazon has no publicly known children, and his current relationship status remains unconfirmed by public sources, focusing instead on his football commitments.