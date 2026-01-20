Who Is Joey Badass? American rapper and actor Joey Badass is celebrated for his distinctive lyrical depth and throwback hip-hop style. His music often addresses sociopolitical themes with a conscious and insightful perspective. He gained widespread attention in 2012 with his critically acclaimed debut mixtape, 1999, at just seventeen years old. The project’s classic sound captivated underground and mainstream audiences alike.

Full Name Joey Badass Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Edward R. Murrow High School Kids Indigo Rain Scott, a son

Early Life and Education Born Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott in Brooklyn, New York City, Joey Badass was the first in his immediate family to be born in the US, with his mother hailing from St. Lucia and his father from Jamaica. He attended Edward R. Murrow High School, initially for acting before transitioning his focus to rapping. It was there he began writing poetry and songs at age eleven, later co-founding the Pro Era collective with high school friends.

Notable Relationships Joey Badass is currently engaged to actress and singer Serayah, with whom he shares a son. Their relationship became public in 2023, evolving from a mutual friend’s birthday party encounter in 2021. Prior to his relationship with Serayah, he publicly embraced polyamory, but has since stated a shift to monogamy. He also has a daughter, Indigo Rain Scott, from a previous relationship.

Career Highlights Joey Badass launched his career with the debut mixtape 1999 in 2012, which earned critical acclaim and significantly boosted his underground popularity. His studio albums, B4.Da.$$

and All-Amerikkkan Badass, both peaked at number five on the Billboard 200. Beyond music, he expanded into acting, making his television debut in the acclaimed series Mr. Robot as Leon. He also appeared in Power Book III: Raising Kanan and the Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers. As a co-founder of the Pro Era collective, he has fostered a community of artists and contributed to various mixtapes, cementing his influence in the East Coast hip-hop scene.