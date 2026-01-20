Who Is J. J. McCarthy? Jonathan James McCarthy is an American football quarterback known for his calm pocket presence and strong leadership. His collegiate success cemented his status as a top prospect. He first gained widespread attention leading the Michigan Wolverines to the 2023 National Championship, achieving an undefeated season. This victory propelled him into the national spotlight.

Full Name Jonathan James McCarthy Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education Nazareth Academy, IMG Academy, University of Michigan Father Jim McCarthy Mother Megan McCarthy Siblings Caitlin McCarthy, Morgan McCarthy Kids Rome Micah McCarthy

Early Life and Education Born in Evanston, Illinois, J. J. McCarthy developed an early passion for sports, initially excelling at hockey. His mother, Megan, was a competitive figure skater. He attended Nazareth Academy before transferring to IMG Academy for his senior year, later committing to the University of Michigan where he became a standout quarterback.

Notable Relationships J. J. McCarthy is engaged to his high school sweetheart, Katya Kuropas, with whom he has shared a long-term relationship. They announced their engagement in January 2024. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Rome Micah McCarthy, in September 2025.

Career Highlights J. J. McCarthy’s college career is highlighted by leading the Michigan Wolverines to a perfect 15–0 record and the 2023 National Championship. He earned Big Ten Quarterback of the Year honors for his performance. His impressive collegiate run positioned him as a top prospect, leading to his selection by the Minnesota Vikings as the tenth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy’s professional debut with the Vikings in 2025 included a historic comeback victory, showcasing his potential as a franchise quarterback.