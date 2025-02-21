“Not The Victim Here”: Adam Pearson Refuses To Back Down To Troll Despite “Anti-Trans” Claim

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Pearson used his social media platform to shut down ableist trolls. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the British actor publicly called out those who mocked his appearance and refuted accusations of transphobia after learning that one of the trolls was a transgender woman.

The actor has neurofibromatosis type I, a rare genetic disorder that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

Highlights Adam Pearson challenged ableist trolls on social media and denied transphobia claims.

The British actor was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type I as a child.

Adam's public response to online hate after his BAFTA appearance received praise.

He was diagnosed with the disorder after hitting his head at the age of five when the resultant bump increased in size instead of healing.

Adam starred in the dark comedy A Different Man with Sebastian Stan. In the film, he plays Oswald, an actor with facial disfigurement who is cast to portray Edward (Stan), in a stage production based on Edward’s life.

RELATED:

Share icon Adam Pearson received praise after responding to a series of hateful tweets following his BAFTAs appearance



Image credits: BAFTA

The 40-year-old star recently attended the BAFTA Film Awards. His public appearance sparked a wave of insensitive comments on social media about his presence at the event and his appearance, to which Adam took the time to respond.

“Was this an award show or was the circus in town?” user @fartsniffer0614 asked, sharing two photos of Adam and Warwick Davis on the red carpet.

Warwick, who famously played the goblin Griphook in the Harry Potter franchise, was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, to clarify, @fartsniffer0614, this was the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards,” the actor and activist responded on X. “I find somewhat ironic that you have ‘spreading kindness’ in your name whilst punching down at 2 successful actors simply for being disabled.

“Take your ableism elsewhere.”

Share icon

Image credits: BritBox_US

The hate comment reportedly came from a transgender woman, leading another user to accuse Adam of transphobia and come to her defense.

“Stop being transphobic to my sister. He is coming after a transgender woman,” the user, Harriet, wrote, as others quickly followed suit with accusations of transphobia.

Adam defended himself against @fartsniffer0614’s alleged sister, writing, “How am I supposed to know who any of you are when you all hide behind fake names, ridiculous avatars and multiple stan accounts.

“Your friends on the internet might think you’re ‘cool,’ I find you all utterly pathetic and boring. Being nasty on X doesn’t count as a personality.”

“Take your ableism elsewhere,” he responded to a user who said he should be in the circus

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Adam_Pearson

Share icon

Image credits: Adam_Pearson

He addressed the issue in a separate post, sharing a screenshot of @fartsniffer0614’s original tweet—her account has since been suspended—and stating, “They aren’t the victim here.”

Adam also fired back at another user who made a hateful remark about him sitting next to singer Camila Cabello at the awards show.

“This is genuinely so scary, I would not attend the event if I were Camila,” the online troll wrote.

“Luckily for everyone you’re not Camila and—most importantly—weren’t invited. So from me, Adam Pearson, directly to you—take your nonsense opinions elsewhere as I have EXACTLY zero time for your anonymous, ableist nonsense,” he responded.

After being exposed, the user publicly apologized for their “joke,” though they questioned Adam for the backlash they received as a result of their hateful comment being shared on his page.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to publicly calling out online trolls, the Different Man star said he’s begun blocking them

Share icon

Image credits: Adam_Pearson

Share icon

Image credits: BAFTA

“I made an insensitive joke and deleted the tweet when it had less than 200 likes,” they wrote in a separate post.

“I addressed you and apologized. I deleted the tweet before you had even made a post about it. You took that tweet and turned something that was already deleted into thousands of people harassing me and sending me death threats & news articles made about me.”

Adam further explained why he doesn’t believe that exposing online trolls is wrong. “Who I am to stand in between them and their 15 minute of fame / infamy?” he wrote.

“Play stupid games and win stupid prizes. This isn’t about ‘hit tweets’ or ‘clout.’ I’ve been calling out online ableism since before they were born and will continue to do so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Luckily for everyone you’re not Camila and—most importantly—weren’t invited,” he responded to a troll who said Camila Cabello should be scared when sitting next to him

Share icon

Image credits: BAFTA

Share icon

Image credits: Adam_Pearson

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also begun blocking those who insult him or mock his appearance.

“I block people when they come onto my timeline and behave in a manner that is abhorrent and uncouth. If you physically came into my house and acted that way I would remove you – this is the digital version of that.”

“This is called accountability—I’m sorry if I’m the first person to teach it to you,” Adam responded to another hateful comment, which has since been deleted.



People supported Adam’s decision not to ignore the ableist trolls who mocked him

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Adam_Pearson

Share icon

Image credits: A24

His decision topublicly call out online trolls, which is uncommon for a celebrity, has received praise on social media, with many applauding Adam for teaching ableist users that actions have consequences.

“Seeing Adam Pearson call these people out is so refreshing. They need to discover that this isn’t a safe space to hate on a man bc of disability,” one user exclaimed.

“I kind of love that instead of taking the usual celebrity route of ‘I lashed out when I shouldn’t have and I’m sorry for the pain I’ve caused’ he’s responding with ‘and I’d do it again,'” another wrote.

Adam has neurofibromatosis type I, a rare genetic disorder that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body

Share icon

Image credits: Kino Lorber

“People are so desensitized and treat everything they see on the internet like it’s happening in a virtual playground,” said someone else, while a separate user added, “We need to bring shame back to these people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time Adam was eight, his facial tumors had progressed, andhe was bullied at schoolfor his appearance, a situation that continued until high school.

“Anytime The Elephant Man or The Hunchback of Notre Dame was on TV, the next day I’d hear that nickname,” he told People Magazine.

“Secondary school was particularly painful. I’d take a deep breath before walking through the gates and try to hang on.”

He recently starred in the dark comedy A Different Man alongside Sebastian Stan

Share icon

Image credits: adampearson

However, the actor never pitied himself for having NF1. “You can get bogged down in, ‘It’s not fair. Why is life so cruel?’ It doesn’t solve anything.”

While speaking with People, the British star shared that he still receives a lot of stares on the street—some curious, others discriminatory.

Adam said he hopes to use his platform to educate society about living with adisability.

“If people want to talk, let’s talk. I know some in the disabled community say, ‘It’s not my job to educate you about disability.’ But we’re the experts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think if I’m not educating, I’m being reckless and irresponsible.”

People reacted to the “absolutely disgusting” comments directed at Adam on social media

Share icon

Image credits: bryonycdc

Share icon

Image credits: argent_cellos

Share icon

Image credits: Frandalous

Share icon

Image credits: toddxtizzle

Share icon

Image credits: DJKrumps117

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ededdneddyz

Share icon

Image credits: RealLifeLizLemn

Share icon

Image credits: JamesMackin10

Share icon

Image credits: WhiteNoise1292

Share icon

Image credits: C0nvenient_User

Share icon

Image credits: boybandsbandz

Share icon

Image credits: comedown_sam

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Buckys_plum_