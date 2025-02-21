Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Not The Victim Here”: Adam Pearson Refuses To Back Down To Troll Despite “Anti-Trans” Claim
Celebrities, News

“Not The Victim Here”: Adam Pearson Refuses To Back Down To Troll Despite “Anti-Trans” Claim

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Pearson used his social media platform to shut down ableist trolls. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the British actor publicly called out those who mocked his appearance and refuted accusations of transphobia after learning that one of the trolls was a transgender woman.

The actor has neurofibromatosis type I, a rare genetic disorder that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

Highlights
  • Adam Pearson challenged ableist trolls on social media and denied transphobia claims.
  • The British actor was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type I as a child.
  • Adam's public response to online hate after his BAFTA appearance received praise.

He was diagnosed with the disorder after hitting his head at the age of five when the resultant bump increased in size instead of healing.

Adam starred in the dark comedy A Different Man with Sebastian Stan. In the film, he plays Oswald, an actor with facial disfigurement who is cast to portray Edward (Stan), in a stage production based on Edward’s life.

RELATED:

    Adam Pearson received praise after responding to a series of hateful tweets following his BAFTAs appearance
    Person in a dark suit and brooch stands against a purple background, embodying resilience despite "anti-trans" claims.

    Image credits: BAFTA

    The 40-year-old star recently attended the BAFTA Film Awards. His public appearance sparked a wave of insensitive comments on social media about his presence at the event and his appearance, to which Adam took the time to respond.

    “Was this an award show or was the circus in town?” user @fartsniffer0614 asked, sharing two photos of Adam and Warwick Davis on the red carpet.

    Warwick, who famously played the goblin Griphook in the Harry Potter franchise, was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “So, to clarify, @fartsniffer0614, this was the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards,” the actor and activist responded on X. “I find somewhat ironic that you have ‘spreading kindness’ in your name whilst punching down at 2 successful actors simply for being disabled.

    “Take your ableism elsewhere.”

    Two men standing at a podium, man on right holding a paper. Event lighting in the background.

    Image credits: BritBox_US

    The hate comment reportedly came from a transgender woman, leading another user to accuse Adam of transphobia and come to her defense.

    “Stop being transphobic to my sister. He is coming after a transgender woman,” the user, Harriet, wrote, as others quickly followed suit with accusations of transphobia.

    Adam defended himself against @fartsniffer0614’s alleged sister, writing, “How am I supposed to know who any of you are when you all hide behind fake names, ridiculous avatars and multiple stan accounts. 

    “Your friends on the internet might think you’re ‘cool,’ I find you all utterly pathetic and boring. Being nasty on X doesn’t count as a personality.”

    “Take your ableism elsewhere,” he responded to a user who said he should be in the circus

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Adam Pearson responds to a tweet about the BAFTA Awards, discussing ableism and kindness.

    Image credits: Adam_Pearson

    Adam Pearson tweet saying, "They aren’t the victim here," with timestamp and engagement icons shown.

    Image credits: Adam_Pearson

    He addressed the issue in a separate post, sharing a screenshot of @fartsniffer0614’s original tweet—her account has since been suspended—and stating, “They aren’t the victim here.”

    Adam also fired back at another user who made a hateful remark about him sitting next to singer Camila Cabello at the awards show.

    “This is genuinely so scary, I would not attend the event if I were Camila,” the online troll wrote.

    “Luckily for everyone you’re not Camila and—most importantly—weren’t invited. So from me, Adam Pearson, directly to you—take your nonsense opinions elsewhere as I have EXACTLY zero time for your anonymous, ableist nonsense,” he responded.

    After being exposed, the user publicly apologized for their “joke,” though they questioned Adam for the backlash they received as a result of their hateful comment being shared on his page.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In addition to publicly calling out online trolls, the Different Man star said he’s begun blocking them

    Adam Pearson responds to a troll with humor on social media, reinforcing his stance against "anti-trans" claims.

    Image credits: Adam_Pearson

    Media interview with Adam Pearson holding a microphone at an awards event.

    Image credits: BAFTA

    “I made an insensitive joke and deleted the tweet when it had less than 200 likes,” they wrote in a separate post.

    “I addressed you and apologized. I deleted the tweet before you had even made a post about it. You took that tweet and turned something that was already deleted into thousands of people harassing me and sending me death threats & news articles made about me.”

    Adam further explained why he doesn’t believe that exposing online trolls is wrong. “Who I am to stand in between them and their 15 minute of fame / infamy?” he wrote. 

    “Play stupid games and win stupid prizes. This isn’t about ‘hit tweets’ or ‘clout.’ I’ve been calling out online ableism since before they were born and will continue to do so.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Luckily for everyone you’re not Camila and—most importantly—weren’t invited,” he responded to a troll who said Camila Cabello should be scared when sitting next to him

    Empty auditorium with seats showing celebrity name cards, including Adam Pearson.

    Image credits: BAFTA

    Adam Pearson addresses online trolls, stating digital boundaries against unacceptable behavior.

    Image credits: Adam_Pearson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He has also begun blocking those who insult him or mock his appearance.

    “I block people when they come onto my timeline and behave in a manner that is abhorrent and uncouth. If you physically came into my house and acted that way I would remove you – this is the digital version of that.”

    “This is called accountability—I’m sorry if I’m the first person to teach it to you,” Adam responded to another hateful comment, which has since been deleted.

    People supported Adam’s decision not to ignore the ableist trolls who mocked him

    Adam Pearson emphasizes calling out trolls on Twitter, supporting genuine interactions and accountability.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Adam_Pearson

    Person on stage in front of a red glittery curtain, holding a microphone, with a bold patterned shirt.

    Image credits: A24

    His decision topublicly call out online trolls, which is uncommon for a celebrity, has received praise on social media, with many applauding Adam for teaching ableist users that actions have consequences.

    “Seeing Adam Pearson call these people out is so refreshing. They need to discover that this isn’t a safe space to hate on a man bc of disability,” one user exclaimed.

    “I kind of love that instead of taking the usual celebrity route of ‘I lashed out when I shouldn’t have and I’m sorry for the pain I’ve caused’ he’s responding with ‘and I’d do it again,'” another wrote.

    Adam has neurofibromatosis type I, a rare genetic disorder that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body

    Man smiling with arms outstretched in a courtyard, another person making a peace sign in the background, conveying a joyful moment.

    Image credits: Kino Lorber

    “People are so desensitized and treat everything they see on the internet like it’s happening in a virtual playground,” said someone else, while a separate user added, “We need to bring shame back to these people.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    By the time Adam was eight, his facial tumors had progressed, andhe was bullied at schoolfor his appearance, a situation that continued until high school.

    “Anytime The Elephant Man or The Hunchback of Notre Dame was on TV, the next day I’d hear that nickname,” he told People Magazine.

    “Secondary school was particularly painful. I’d take a deep breath before walking through the gates and try to hang on.”

    He recently starred in the dark comedy A Different Man alongside Sebastian Stan

    Person in a formal suit stands confidently by a fireplace, showcasing resilience against "anti-trans" claims.

    Image credits: adampearson

    However, the actor never pitied himself for having NF1. “You can get bogged down in, ‘It’s not fair. Why is life so cruel?’ It doesn’t solve anything.”

    While speaking with People, the British star shared that he still receives a lot of stares on the street—some curious, others discriminatory.

    Adam said he hopes to use his platform to educate society about living with adisability.

    “If people want to talk, let’s talk. I know some in the disabled community say, ‘It’s not my job to educate you about disability.’ But we’re the experts. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I think if I’m not educating, I’m being reckless and irresponsible.”

    People reacted to the “absolutely disgusting” comments directed at Adam on social media

    Tweet about Adam Pearson gaining attention after BAFTAs and Twitter drama.

    Image credits: bryonycdc

    Tweet praising Adam Pearson's trivia skills on Celebrity University Challenge.

    Image credits: argent_cellos

    Tweet supporting Adam Pearson against trolls, calling them bullies.

    Image credits: Frandalous

    Tweet supporting Adam Pearson against trolls, encouraging him to stay strong and positive.

    Image credits: toddxtizzle

    Tweet reply supporting Adam Pearson against trolls, timestamped February 20, 2025.

    Image credits: DJKrumps117

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Adam Pearson, discussing irony in spreading kindness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ededdneddyz

    Tweet supporting Adam Pearson against trolls, expressing relief at ignoring negativity.

    Image credits: RealLifeLizLemn

    Tweet praising Adam Pearson's inspirational attitude, screenshot of user reply.

    Image credits: JamesMackin10

    Tweet supporting Adam Pearson against online troll, addressing anti-trans accusations.

    Image credits: WhiteNoise1292

    Tweet reply mentioning Adam Pearson, discussing mean behavior online.

    Image credits: C0nvenient_User

    Supportive tweet for Adam Pearson responding to criticism.

    Image credits: boybandsbandz

    Tweet mentioning Adam Pearson responding to online criticism about behavior in 2025.

    Image credits: comedown_sam

    Tweet replying to Adam Pearson about blocking someone for being mean.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Buckys_plum_

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    boredpanda_99 avatar
    SirWriteALot
    SirWriteALot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't know him. But now I do. Holy c**p. What a burden to bear. What a hero. F**k all of you who have nothing better to do than troll him or anyone else who got f****d by the DNA lottery.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've first heard of this man from the YouTube channel, Special Books for Special People and find him to be extremely pleasant with a great sense of humor. He's been hearing all these stupid comments all his life. What better way to deal with them all than to call them out.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It still boggles my mind when some people say ignorant, hateful things, then act surprised and butt hurt when they get called out for it. Grow the f*ck up. And just my two cents: if you are a trans person and say something hateful that someone else calls out, that does not mean that person is transphobic. It just means you've been an a$$hole, deal with it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    boredpanda_99 avatar
    SirWriteALot
    SirWriteALot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't know him. But now I do. Holy c**p. What a burden to bear. What a hero. F**k all of you who have nothing better to do than troll him or anyone else who got f****d by the DNA lottery.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've first heard of this man from the YouTube channel, Special Books for Special People and find him to be extremely pleasant with a great sense of humor. He's been hearing all these stupid comments all his life. What better way to deal with them all than to call them out.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It still boggles my mind when some people say ignorant, hateful things, then act surprised and butt hurt when they get called out for it. Grow the f*ck up. And just my two cents: if you are a trans person and say something hateful that someone else calls out, that does not mean that person is transphobic. It just means you've been an a$$hole, deal with it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda