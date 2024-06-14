Camila Cabello Denies Met Gala Ice Purse Cost $25k After People Try To Cancel Her

ADVERTISEMENT

No, Camila Cabello‘s Met Gala ice block… I mean, ice purse did not cost $25,000, the singer clarified on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (June 13). This finally put some rumors to rest amid the event’s criticisms that often cite the perpetuation of tone-deaf displays of wealth.

The 27-year-old singer was welcomed as Jimmy Fallon’s guest to talk about her new album, C, XOXO.

However, she also talked about her ice purse meltdown at the 2024 Met Gala that stirred quite the controversy, additionally revealing that her accessory was initially not meant to be held like a clutch.

In a segment of the interview, shared on the show’s official YouTube page, Jimmy held up a picture of Camila at the star-studded ball wearing a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown that took 450 hours to make, with over 250,000 Swarovski crystals.

Camila Cabello’s 2024 Met Gala ice purse did not cost $25,000

“Just so you know, this — this is the face of a woman who is stressed,” the Fifth Harmony alumni quipped.

“Everyone was talking about your purse,” Jimmy noted. “You had an ice purse.”

Camila went on to “tell the story” about the infamous purse, emphasizing the fact that the gala-goers are not allowed to bring plus ones on the red carpet, making it difficult to handle an elaborate outfit or, in this case, a melting accessory.

“I get there, and I’m wearing, uh – I get this purse that we took out of a freezer, which was ice,” the Havana hitmaker recalled. “A block of ice.”

She stressed again: “It’s just a block of ice.”

Vogue reported on May 7 that the block of ice encased a single rose and evoked the one on the invitation to the gala designed by Jane Wade.

Camila debunked the rumors on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (June 13)

The design dripped on the carpet as Camila ascended and was one of the evening’s most creative allusions to the passage of time and ephemerality, the fashion magazine wrote at the time.

“Just water, frozen,” the Cuban native further exclaimed. “I didn’t think about the fact that ice very quickly melts.”

Camila went on to explain that upon arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, her intricate ensemble became a “nightmare situation,” fuelled by Ed Sheeran joking, people moving, and the clutch eventually completely breaking.

“Rachel Sennott, Kaia Gerber, like, Emma Chamberlain, they all, like, turn around, and they’re like — [gasps] because my purse, like, just broke,” the songstress recounted.

She added: “This is like the thing that you least want to happen is a bunch of, like, famous people looking at you, having a breakdown during the line before you take your picture at the Met Gala!”

Stunned, Jimmy asked how the former pop girl band member handled the situation, to which Camila revealed that Kaia and other celebs suggested that she carry the damaged accessory as a clutch.

You can watch Camila’s conversation with Jimmy Fallon below:

“So you’re holding, glamorously, by the way, I will say — glamorously holding a block of ice,” the talk show host joked. “You don’t even look like you are freezing.”

Even Jerry Seinfeld, who was present at the Met, took notice of the starlet’s unique purse and, according to Camila, humorously asked if he could put it in his cocktail.

The musician went on to address rumors that her ice purse cost $25,000, stating: “I was like, ‘Guys, it’s water, frozen! You can make it at home!'”

Camila Cabello’s purse at the Met Gala has a deeper meaning. It’s made of ice and feels hot on the carpet. Originally a purse, it turned into a clutch, with only a single rose waiting to be left at the end. — The outfit shows that everything is temporary. pic.twitter.com/X5cEQwP9NH — ⭑ (@popgirlmiami) May 7, 2024

“Get a flower off of your local florist and freeze it.

“It’s however much water costs plus a rose that we got from Etsy.”

At the time of the event, an avalanche of negative reviews over Camila’s frozen clutch circulated on social media.

This includes a viral video posted by Noah Glenn on TikTok, which called for the singer’s cancellation.

In the video, which amassed 9.3 million views, Noah alleged that Camila’s accessory had been handmade with “expensive water from Germany,” which, naturally, rubbed many viewers the wrong way.

Camila’s frozen purse continued to stir divided reactions

