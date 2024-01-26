Man Has Skull Removed Four Times, Has Brain “Washed” After Accident

ADVERTISEMENT

A man has undergone multiple skull removals to “wash” his brain as a result of a post-surgical infection, leaving him with a titanium mesh in his head while facing ongoing medical challenges.

Brandon Alexander got a section of his skull removed for the fourth time after what is believed to be an accident in October 2019.

At the time, Brandon left his house on a skateboard; however, to this day, the man still has no idea what happened to him in the moments after he left his house.

Brandon awoke three days later at a hospital in New York, USA, and has since undergone multiple brain surgeries and facial reconstruction surgeries, including one operation that left a ‘drain’ in his head, Unilad reported.

Brandon Alexander underwent multiple skull removals to “wash” his brain as a result of a post-surgical infection, leaving him with a titanium mesh in his head

Image credits: GoForBrandon

Image credits: GoForBrandon

The unusual patient explained: “I had this drain, a JP drain, that was in my head that should’ve been taken out before I left the hospital, but they said they would leave it in since it was the only thing keeping me in the hospital after my ‘facelift’ surgery.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a Jackson-Pratt drain, or a “JP drain,” is a surgical suction drain that gently draws the fluid from a wound to help you recover after surgery.

In September 2023, Brandon reportedly underwent an operation, after which he began to experience a build-up of fluid in his head, as well as a blocked drain.

Brandon might’ve been in an accident in 2019, as at the time, he left his house on a skateboard, but to this day, he still has no idea what happened to him

Image credits: GoForBrandon

He described experiencing a feeling as if his brain was “doing backflips” and recalled being able to hear his “heartbeat in [his] head.” He added: “I tried to sleep, but I couldn’t.”

Upon going back to NYU Hospital, where he was initially treated, Brandon learned he had contracted a post-surgical site infection, a diagnosis that meant he would have to have his skull removed again in order to have his brain “washed.”

Brandon explained: “They thought I was having a stroke, so [they] rushed me to get a CT scan.”

Image credits: GoForBrandon

“They found an infection underneath my artificial skull implant that was rapidly progressing, and a physician’s assistant came over and broke the news that I would need surgery.

“My girlfriend said she just watched my life fall apart because what having a skull removed means is having to start over again. Everything has to start over.”

Taking to his TikTok account, Brandon recalled in a video: “I have to have the entire left side of my skull removed again, for the fourth time.”

Brandon awoke three days later at a hospital in New York after his accident and has since undergone multiple brain surgeries

Image credits: GoForBrandon

During Brandon’s most recent brain surgery, doctors washed his brain and placed 89 staples in his head, Unilad reported.

Moreover, reports suggested that Brandon’s sleeping problems actually contributed to saving his life because doctors revealed that he likely would have never woken up again had he fallen asleep.

Brandon said: “I now don’t have a skull, but they did replace my skull with a titanium mesh, so it can act as a skull until I have my next brain surgery in April 2024.”

Image credits: GoForBrandon

“On November 21st, my round of antibiotics finished, and now I have to wait six months to a year for a new skull, as they want to ensure the infection is gone completely before I can get a new skull and ear implant.

“Now, I’ve got two surgeries left if all goes to plan. One to fix my head and face in the process, as well as a new implant.”

Due to the hefty cost of his medical bills, Brandon’s girlfriend Julia has asked for help to alleviate the financial burdens from his nine surgeries on GoFundMe. As of Friday (January 26), a total of $3,880 has been raised out of his $15,000 target.

In September 2023, Brandon reportedly underwent an operation, after which he began to experience a build-up of fluid in his head

Image credits: goforbrandon

“All of these surgeries throughout the past 4 years have had a major impact on his mental and physical health, as well as his financial well-being,” Julia wrote.

She continued: “He has been living off of credit cards since his accident. Denied SSD (Social Security Disability Benefits). Denied jobs because of surgeries.

“Behind the scenes, we are fighting for him, but he could really use this help.”

Image credits: GoForBrandon

Julia described Brandon as a “kind, loving, talented, smart, and beautiful person” and added: “I know this GFM would really make his time at the hospital a lot less depressing.

“Having to start all over again has not been easy on him.”

Nesh Pillay, a woman from Toronto, Canada, suffered a similar incident to Brandon after experiencing a traumatic brain injury that made her forget everything, including her fiance and six-year-old daughter.

Brandon learned he had contracted a post-surgical site infection, a diagnosis that meant he would have to have his skull removed again

Image credits: goforbrandon

She told CTV News Toronto: “In the beginning, I’m told my memory would often reset once a minute. It was really scary.”

Nesh said she had woken up in her bedroom confused and without any memory. She said her doctors informed her she likely hit her head on her headboard. To this day, she said she’s not entirely sure what happened.

According to the brain injury association Headway, memory is easily affected by brain injury because several structures within the brain are involved in memory, and injury to any of these parts can impair memory performance.

You can watch Brandon’s documentation of his surgeries below:

The association states that even after a minor head injury, brain function can be temporarily impaired, and this is sometimes referred to as a concussion. This can lead to difficulties, such as headaches, dizziness, fatigue, depression, irritability, and memory problems.

While most people are symptom-free within two weeks, some can experience problems for months or even years after a minor head injury.

The more severe the brain injury, the more pronounced the long-term effects are likely to be. Survivors of more severe brain injury are likely to have complex long-term problems affecting their personality, their relationships, and their ability to lead independent lives.

“May he recover soon,” a reader wished Brandon