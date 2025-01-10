'Harry Potter' Star Warwick Davis Sues Hospital for "Negligence" Following Wife's Tragic Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

Warwick Davis is suing a London hospital, alleging medical negligence following the death of his wife, Samantha.

Samantha died in March 2024 at the age of 53. The Harry Potter actor is working with the law firm Irwin Mitchell and specialist medical negligence solicitor Madeline Nugent, The DailyMail reported on Thursday (January 9).

Samantha tragically passed aged 53 after contracting sepsis post-spine surgery.

The actors are known for their roles in 'Willow' and 'Harry Potter,' as well as for their work with the charity Little People UK.

An inquest into the circumstances of her death was expected to take place virtually from Inner West London Coroner’s Court.

Warwick Davis is reportedly suing the London hospital that treated his wife Samantha before her passing

Image credits: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The hearing, scheduled for January 9, had to be adjourned to a future date before any evidence was presented because Warwick and his daughter, Annabelle, experienced technical difficulties, according to the outlet.

“Warwick Davis most likely would like to be part of this inquest process,” assistant coroner Jean Harkin told the court, suggesting that the hearing be postponed.

“At the next hearing, I will make sure there is nothing in my diary that day…I will give it a full day when I relist [the inquest].”

“We are content with your suggestion and are grateful for it,” responded William Chapman, the Counsel for Warwick’s family.

Image credits: annabelleldavis

The actor could not contribute to the inquest because his connection reportedly kept “dropping out.”

A new hearing, which will also be held remotely, is expected to take place “as quickly as possible.”

The inquest is expected to hear whether the treatment Samantha received at University College London Hospital contributed to her passing, as per The DailyMail.

In 2019, Samantha contracted sepsis, a life-threatening condition caused by the immune system’s overwhelming response to an infection, after undergoing decompression surgery on her spine at the hospital.

Samantha died at the age of 53 after contracting sepsis following decompression surgery on her spine

Image credits: annabelleldavis

“We went home a week later, and suddenly, I couldn’t feel my legs. I thought I was still recovering from the surgery, so I went to bed, but the next day, I felt awful, as though I had been hit by a truck,” the Shortfellas actress said at the time.

The 54-year-old actor shared that Samantha’s mobility had become impaired in recent years, although “she was determined that it would not impact her quality of life.”

Warwick and Samantha met while filming the 1988 fantasy film Willow and married three years later.

Image credits: harrisonwdavis

They worked together in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which saw Warwick in the roles of Griphook and Professor Filius Flitwick, while Samantha and their children played Gringotts Goblins.

Warwick starred in all eight Harry Potter films and played several characters in the Star Wars franchise, including Wicket the Ewok.

Samantha, born Samantha Burroughs, worked on 1986’s Labyrinth and the BBC show Through the Dragon’s Eye.

The couple had three children: Lloyd, Harrison, and Annabelle, but their eldest tragically passed in infancy nine days after he was born.

The Star Wars actor alleges “medical negligence”

Image credits: warwickadavis

Warwick paid tribute to his wife of over three decades in April 2024, a month after her passing.

“My wife and soul-mate, best friend. Devoted mother. My favorite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career has passed,” the English actor announced.

“Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs.”

“She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life; she had a wicked sense of humor and always laughed at my bad jokes.”

Image credits: warwickadavis

Warwick highlighted his late wife’s generosity and said she significantly contributed to the success of his career.

He continued: “Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3. She was passionate about helping people without judgment. She had time for everyone and a genuine listening ear.”

Annabelle and Harrison also paid heartfelt tribute to their mother, writing, “Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives.”

“Mum is our best friend, and we’re honored to have received a love like hers.”

Samantha and Warwick worked together on Willow and the final Harry Potter film

Image credits: warwickadavis

Image credits: annabelleldavis

Samantha and her husband founded the charity Little People UK in 2012 to help individuals with dwarfism and their families.

Following her passing, the charity wrote: “Not only was Sammy a passionate advocate for the community, she was a friend to many, with a listening ear at any time and an endless positive spirit.”

“I hope he gets the answers he wants,” a fan commented

