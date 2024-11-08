Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Warwick Davis’ Wife Left The Harry Potter Actor Over £500,000 In Her Will After Passing At Age 53
Warwick Davis’ Wife Left The Harry Potter Actor Over £500,000 In Her Will After Passing At Age 53

Warwick Davis’ wife, Samantha, left the Harry Potter actor over £500,000 in her will.

The actress died aged 53 last March. Warwick announced her passing the following month with a heartfelt tribute, writing, “My wife and soul-mate, best friend. Devoted mother. My favorite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career has passed.”

Highlights
  • Warwick Davis' late wife, Samantha, left the actor over £500,000 in her will.
  • Warwick announced his lifelong partner's passing last March.
  • The couple met on the set of the movie Willow in 1988.
  • Samantha and Warwick co-founded Little People UK, a charity to help people with dwarfism, in 2012.

“Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs.”

Warwick Davis’ wife, Samantha, left the Star Wars and Harry Potter actor £536,830 in her will
Warwick Davis’ Wife Left The Harry Potter Actor Over £500,000 In Her Will After Passing At Age 53

Image credits: Warwick Davis

The Star Wars actor described his late wife as “the most open, warm person [he had] ever known.”

“She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life; she had a wicked sense of humor and always laughed at my bad jokes.”

Samantha’s cause of death has not been disclosed. Warwick said that her mobility had become impaired in recent years, although “she was determined that it would not impact her quality of life and limit what she did and was able to achieve.” 

Warwick Davis’ Wife Left The Harry Potter Actor Over £500,000 In Her Will After Passing At Age 53

Image credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Shortfellas actress had achondroplasia, a bone growth disorder that results in dwarfism due to a genetic mutation in the arms and legs.

The couple’s children, Annabelle and Harrison, also paid tribute to Samantha, writing, “Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives.”

“Mum is our best friend,” they continued, “and we’re honored to have received a love like hers.”

Warwick and Samantha met while filming the 1988 fantasy film Willow

Warwick Davis’ Wife Left The Harry Potter Actor Over £500,000 In Her Will After Passing At Age 53

Image credits: Warwick Davis

According to The Sun, Samantha’s estate was worth £536,830 at the time of her passing. The outlet reported that Warwick was the only trustee in his lifelong partner’s will. Samantha’s final will was signed in 1998 and remained unchanged for the remainder of her life.

The couple met on the set of the fantasy adventure film Willow when Warwick was seventeen and married three years later.

They co-starred in 1994’s Leprechaun 2, and later in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which saw Warwick in the roles of Griphook and Professor Filius Flitwick, while Samantha and her children played Gringotts Goblins.

The actress passed away last March, six years after contracting sepsis

Warwick Davis’ Wife Left The Harry Potter Actor Over £500,000 In Her Will After Passing At Age 53

Image credits: Warwick Davis

In 2012, Samantha and Warwick co-founded Little People UK, a charity that offers support to people with dwarfism

Warwick Davis’ Wife Left The Harry Potter Actor Over £500,000 In Her Will After Passing At Age 53

Image credits: Annabelle Davis

In 2018, Samantha contracted sepsis, a life-threatening condition caused by the immune system’s overwhelming response to an infection, after undergoing decompression surgery on her spine. 

“We went home a week later, and suddenly, I couldn’t feel my legs. I thought I was still recovering from the surgery, so I went to bed, but the next day, I felt awful, as though I had been hit by a truck,” she said at the time.

The couple founded Little People UK, a charity to help other individuals with dwarfism and their families, in 2012.

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Rizzo
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Poor Warwick. He loved her very much. Everyone could see that.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
