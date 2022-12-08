Ready your wands and find your TV remotes, as the Christmas season approaches and the reruns of Harry Potter are about to begin. Soon, the television screens will be filled with enchanting Harry Potter spells cast by a boy with a lightning-bolt-shaped scar on his forehead. To prepare for the most magical time of the year, now might be the best time to refresh your mind with a Harry Potter spell or two. With such a long Harry Potter spells list to learn from, there is a lot to go through. But why are these words so fun to read, learn, and even share with other people?

Now, there is a bit of a nerd in all of us. Harry Potter fans are certainly not ashamed to shout out some spells Harry Potter himself shouted out too. No one can blame them, the spells in Harry Potter are catchy and easily memorized. These spells seem to be nonsense, but when you dig deeper into the meanings of them, all Harry Potter spells are more or less based on Latin, an old language. So when people shout out “Confundo”, you can be proud that you know some Latin!

All of the spells in Harry Potter are small doses of nerdiness that you could infuse yourself with. So if you are preparing to recite all spells in Harry Potter by explaining their meanings to your friends, we are ready to help you with that. The list we compiled below might just act as the Harry Potter spell book you need right now. Upvote the ones that you recognized and heard this year already. Comment down below if you used one yourself and don’t worry — we’re all Harry Potter fans here!