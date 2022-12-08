Ready your wands and find your TV remotes, as the Christmas season approaches and the reruns of Harry Potter are about to begin. Soon, the television screens will be filled with enchanting Harry Potter spells cast by a boy with a lightning-bolt-shaped scar on his forehead. To prepare for the most magical time of the year, now might be the best time to refresh your mind with a Harry Potter spell or two. With such a long Harry Potter spells list to learn from, there is a lot to go through. But why are these words so fun to read, learn, and even share with other people?

Now, there is a bit of a nerd in all of us. Harry Potter fans are certainly not ashamed to shout out some spells Harry Potter himself shouted out too. No one can blame them, the spells in Harry Potter are catchy and easily memorized. These spells seem to be nonsense, but when you dig deeper into the meanings of them, all Harry Potter spells are more or less based on Latin, an old language. So when people shout out “Confundo”, you can be proud that you know some Latin!

All of the spells in Harry Potter are small doses of nerdiness that you could infuse yourself with. So if you are preparing to recite all spells in Harry Potter by explaining their meanings to your friends, we are ready to help you with that. The list we compiled below might just act as the Harry Potter spell book you need right now. Upvote the ones that you recognized and heard this year already. Comment down below if you used one yourself and don’t worry — we’re all Harry Potter fans here!

#1

Expelliarmus

Meaning: Forces an opponent to let go of whatever is in their hand.

#2

Alohomora

Meaning: Unlocks objects.

#3

Ascendio

Meaning: Flings someone high into the air.

#4

Avada Kedavra

Meaning: Unforgivable curse that causes instantaneous and painless death.

#5

Expecto patronum

Meaning: Primary protection charm against Dementors. Directs the magician's positive emotions into a powerful protection known as Patronus or spirit guardian.

#6

Erecto

Meaning: Lets a witch or a wizard build a structure, like a tent.

#7

Oculus Reparo

Meaning: Incantation of a charm that repairs broken eyeglasses.

#8

Reparo

Meaning: Fixes broken objects.

#9

Wingardium Leviosa

Meaning: A charm used to make objects fly, or levitate.

#10

Aberto

Meaning: Opens locked doors.

#11

Accio

Meaning: Summons objects.

#12

Crucio

Meaning: An unforgivable curse, when cast it inflicts intense, excruciating physical pain.

#13

Ferula

Meaning: A healing charm that conjures wraps and bandages for wounds.

#14

Furnunculus Curse

Meaning: Causes a person to break out in boils or pimples.

#15

Geminio

Meaning: A charm used to duplicate an object.

#16

Imperio

Meaning: One of the three Unforgivable Curses, when cast successfully, the curse places the victim completely under the caster's control.

#17

Legilimens

Meaning: Navigating through a person's mind.

#18

Lumos

Meaning: Illuminates the tip of the caster's wand.

#19

Reparifors

Meaning: A healing charm that reverts minor magically induced ailments such as paralysis or poisoning.

#20

Spongify

Meaning: Softens objects, making them rubbery and bouncy.

#21

Aguamenti

Meaning: Summons water.

#22

Brackium Emendo

Meaning: A healing spell that could be used to remove bones.

#23

Confundo

Meaning: Used to confuse or misdirect the target.

#24

Conjunctivitis Curse

Meaning: Irritates the eyes of the target.

#25

Crinus Muto

Meaning: Transfiguration spell that could be used to transform the color and style of the caster's hair.

#26

Finite Incantatem

Meaning: A general counter-spell that's used to reverse or counter minor damage.

#27

Homonculus Charm

Meaning: Was used to create the Marauder's Map, detects anyone's identity and location on a piece of parchment.

#28

Morsmordre

Meaning: Conjures and shows Lord Voldemort's dark mark in the sky.

#29

Mucus Ad Nauseam

Meaning: Gives an extreme runny nose or cold to a target.

#30

Nox

Meaning: A charm that causes the light at the end of the caster's wand to be extinguished.

#31

Obliviate

Meaning: A charm that can erase specific memories from an individual's mind.

#32

Protean Charm

Meaning: Links objects together for stronger communication.

#33

Protego

Meaning: Protects the caster with an invisible shield that reflects spells.

#34

Reducto

Meaning: A curse that blasts solid objects to pieces.

#35

Reducio

Meaning: A charm that causes an object to shrink to its original size.

#36

Rictusempra

Meaning: Causes the target to buckle with laughter, weakening them.

#37

Scourgify

Meaning: Cleans an object.

#38

Silencio

Meaning: Mutes the target temporarily.

#39

Stupefy

Meaning: Stuns the target, rendering them unconscious.

#40

Anapneo

Meaning: Clears the target’s airway.

#41

Aparecium

Meaning: Reveals messages, invisible ink.

#42

Apparate

Meaning: Non-verbally communicated wish of magical transportation from one location to another.

#43

Bombarda

Meaning: Detonates the target in a small explosion.

#44

Capacious Extremis

Meaning: Expands the internal dimensions of an object without affecting the external dimensions.

#45

Diffindo

Meaning: Used to precisely and accurately cut something.

#46

Disillusionment Charm

Meaning: Makes the target have the appearance of its surroundings.

#47

Engorgio

Meaning: Causes the target to swell immensely.

#48

Episkey

Meaning: Heals minor injuries.

#49

Fidelius Charm

Meaning: A spell used to hide locations to others, or to conceal secrets to a "chosen" person.

#50

Fiendfyre Curse

Meaning: Produces enchanted flames of immense size and heat.

#51

Glisseo

Meaning: Transform a staircase into a smooth slide.

#52

Immobulus

Meaning: A charm which immobilises and stops the actions of the target.

#53

Impedimenta

Meaning: A jinx that hinders the movement of the target.

#54

Impervius

Meaning: A charm that makes an object waterproof.

#55

Incendio

Meaning: A charm that conjures green flames.

#56

Levicorpus

Meaning: Causes the victim to be lifted into the air by their ankle.

#57

Locomotor Mortis

Meaning: A curse that bounds the target's legs.

#58

Muffliato

Meaning: A charm used to fill the ears of the target with a buzzing sound.

#59

Obscuro

Meaning: Conjures a blindfold over the eyes of the target.

#60

Oppugno

Meaning: A jinx that directs an object or individual to attack the victim.

#61

Petrificus Totalus

Meaning: A curse that temporarily paralyzes the target.

#62

Periculum

Meaning: Conjures red sparks from the caster's wand.

#63

Piertotum Locomotor

Meaning: Incantation of charm which is used to bring life to inanimate artefacts.

#64

Renneverate

Meaning: A charm that awakens an unconscious target.

#65

Sectumsempra

Meaning: A curse that inflicts severe hemorrhaging.

#66

Serpensortia

Meaning: Conjures a live snake from the end of the wand.

#67

Waddiwasi

Meaning: A jinx that could be used to propel a small wad of material at high velocity.

#68

Avis

Meaning: Conjures a small flock of birds.

#69

Bat-Bogey Hex

Meaning: Turns the target's boogers into bats.

#70

Evanesco

Meaning: Vanishes both animate and inanimate objects.

#71

Homenum Revelio

Meaning: A charm which reveals the presence of other humans in the nearby environment.

#72

Incarcerous

Meaning: Conjures ropes.

#73

Langlock

Meaning: Causes one's tongue to affix to the roof of their mouth.

#74

Riddikulus

Meaning: Used to defeat a Boggart, the spell permits the frightening creature to assume a comical appearance, disarming it.

#75

Sonorus

Meaning: Amplifies targeted sound, either of a person or a piece of equipment.

#76

Tarantallegra

Meaning: Makes target's legs spasm wildly out of control.

#77

Unbreakable Vow

Meaning: A binding magical contract between two parties that, if broken by either party, will result in the demise of the party who broke the contract.

#78

Slugulus Eructo

Meaning: A curse that forces the victim to burp up slugs.

#79

Densaugeo

Meaning: A hex that causes the front teeth to grow rapidly.

#80

Prior Incantato

Meaning: Forces a wand to show an "echo" of the last spell it had performed.

#81

Specialis Revelio

Meaning: Incantation of a charm that reveals any spells performed on objects or potions.

#82

Portus

Meaning: A charm used to turn an ordinary object into a Portkey.

#83

Nebulus

Meaning: Conjures fog from the tip of the wand.

