The Harry Potter franchise is the gift that keeps on giving, with its endless new takes, fan theories, and undiscovered Easter eggs.

It is now an unreleased snippet from one of the eight Harry Potter movies that has been circulating on the internet, evoking strong emotions among dedicated Potterheads as they discovered Dudley Dursley’s genuine personality.

A deleted Harry Potter scene that showed the Dursleys bidding farewell to Harry unveiled how Dudley really felt about him

According to the Harry Potter fandom wiki, Dudley was the Muggle son of Vernon and Petunia Dursley and cousin of Harry Potter.

He was described as being obese and insolent as a result of his parents spoiling him throughout his childhood, although he became muscular in his teens.

He and his gang often tormented Harry as well as other weaker and younger children in their neighborhood and at school, taking after the example set by Dudley’s parents, the wiki states.

Needless to say, during the Harry Potter film series, Dudley wasn’t a fan favorite, but this one omitted scene has unveiled an alternative aspect of his personality.

In a 2010 sequel, Harry challenged Vernon after he suggested Harry “didn’t want to” go with them, fleeing the Death Eaters

In the 2010 film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, viewers are briefly reintroduced to Privet Drive, the suburban street in Little Whinging, which is located in the county of Surrey, near London, and where the Dursleys live.

Harry, played by Daniel Radcliffe, is then seen bidding farewell to the Dursleys.

Vernon, Petunia, and Dudley were compelled to vacate their residence for their own safety due to the looming threat of Lord Voldemort and the Death Eaters.

As Harry shouted, “I’m just a waste of space, isn’t that right, Vernon?” Dudley approached him

While the condensed version of the movie omitted their farewell scene, the extended sequence offered a deeper glimpse into Harry’s relationship with his cousin.

The scene commences with Vernon hurrying his family into the car, seemingly unconcerned about parting ways with his nephew.

As Harry descends the stairs, he is filmed encountering his aunt, who stands in the living room lost in her thoughts.

Upon telling her that it’s not a secure place for her, Aunt Petunia replies: “Do you think I don’t know what they’re capable of?

“You didn’t just lose a mother that night in Godric’s Hollow, you know. I lost my sister.”

Offering his hand, Dudley told Harry: “I don’t think that you’re a waste of space”

However, what has left many in tears is the exchange between Harry and Dudley that tugged at the heartstrings.

As Vernon offers a concise farewell, Dudley is seen uttering: “I don’t understand, isn’t he coming with us?”

Harry’s uncle goes on the suggest that the wizard “doesn’t want to” go with them, to which Harry acknowledges this before making a playful comment about how he has been somewhat marginalized by the family over time, as he replies: “I’m just a waste of space, isn’t that right, Vernon?”

Even though his father instructs him to get in the car, Dudley disobeys and is seen approaching Harry, offering his hand and saying, “I don’t think that you’re a waste of space.”

After thanking Dudley, the cousins go on to shake hands before parting ways whilst timidly smiling as Harry finally mutters to himself: “See you, big D”.

Dudley and Harry went on to shake hands before parting ways whilst timidly smiling

The heartfelt scene, which has since been uploaded to YouTube, was flooded with comments from emotional Potterheads as a person wrote: “You didn’t just lose a mother that night in Godric’s Hollow. I lost a sister”

“Why did they cut this part out? It’s one of the most moving moments in the franchise.”

Another person commented: “Dudley’s defiance of his father as he maintains eye contact and steps over the little barriers always makes my heart start to ache.”

You can watch the sweet exchange below

Potterheads have had a rough couple of years, especially those who identify within the LGBTQ+ community, as a result of Harry Potter’s author, JK Rowling, sharing controversial responses regarding proposed changes to UK gender recognition laws, as well as questionable views on sex and gender.

LGBTQ+ activist Tia Latham told Bored Panda: “As someone who grew up reading and loving her books, seeing her attack my community at every opportunity she gets is devastating.”

Potterheads were “devastated” the scene was deleted from the movies, as it was in the books

